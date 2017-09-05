Sm bijeenkomst3 2017

Synthetische meetkunde Bijeenkomst 3
§1-3 Een bewijs aanpakken. Wat weet je? Wat zijn daarvan de consequenties? Wat wil je aantonen? Wat heb je daarvoor nodi...
1-3_12 Te bewijzen: PS = QS 1. Verkennen 2. Analyseren • Vooruitdenken • Terugdenken • Plan maken 3. Bewijs geven Denk aan...
Twee eigenschappen A en B heten gelijkwaardig of equivalent als geldt: uit eigenschap A volgt eigenschap B én (andersom) ...
§1-4 Vierhoeken. !
§1-4 Vierhoeken. ΔATR ≅ ΔATP (HZH) ⇒ AP = AR ΔBTS ≅ ΔBTQ (HZH) ⇒ BS = BQ ΔAPS ≅ ΔARS (ZHZ) ⇒ PS = RS (1) ΔAPQ ≅ ΔARQ (ZHZ)...
§1-4 Vierhoeken.
Een parallellogram is een vierhoek waarvan de tegenover elkaar gelegen hoeken even groot zijn.
Zie Studieschema voor huiswerk. Paragraaf 1_5 en 2_1 mbv geoGebra. http://www.geogebra.org/cms/
