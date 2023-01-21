Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

All peace and joy in the world.docx

Jan. 21, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
I vow to rebirth in Sukhavati..docx
I vow to rebirth in Sukhavati..docx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

CHỮA LÀNH UNG THƯ PHỔI NHỜ PHÁT “BỒ ĐỀ TÂM”, THỌ “BỒ TÁT GIỚI TẠI GIA”..docx
HuongMinhNguyen
The Five Dhyani Buddhas.docx
HuongMinhNguyen
temple wedding ceremony, Vairocana Buddha, Avatamsaka sutra, Hsuan Hua Master...
HuongMinhNguyen
Temple Wedding ceremony, Vairocana Buddha, Avatamsaka, Hsuan Hua master.docx
HuongMinhNguyen
PATTERN OF THE COPYING AVATAMSAKA SUTRA.docx
HuongMinhNguyen
I thank Vairocana’s miracles
HuongMinhNguyen
Vairocana shines wherever mildly.docx
HuongMinhNguyen
Vairocana Buddha’s light.docx
HuongMinhNguyen
1 of 2 Ad

All peace and joy in the world.docx

Jan. 21, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Entertainment & Humor

“All peace and joy in the world
Arise from seeing the Buddha.
The Teacher benefits all sentient beings.
He is a place of universal refuge, saving and protecting them.”
- Avatamsaka sutra, chapter 1
===
“Thế-gian tất cả sự an-vui
Tất cả đều do Phật xuất thế
Đạo-Sư lợi ích các chúngsanh
Khắp làm chỗ quy y cứu hộ.”
-Phẩm 1, kinh Hoa Nghiêm


“All peace and joy in the world
Arise from seeing the Buddha.
The Teacher benefits all sentient beings.
He is a place of universal refuge, saving and protecting them.”
- Avatamsaka sutra, chapter 1
===
“Thế-gian tất cả sự an-vui
Tất cả đều do Phật xuất thế
Đạo-Sư lợi ích các chúngsanh
Khắp làm chỗ quy y cứu hộ.”
-Phẩm 1, kinh Hoa Nghiêm


Entertainment & Humor
Advertisement

Recommended

I vow to rebirth in Sukhavati..docx
HuongMinhNguyen
10 views
3 slides
Bodhi mind, bodhicitta, bodhisattva precepts, anuttara-samyak-sambodhi mind.....
HuongMinhNguyen
4 views
25 slides
5 repent, praise buddha,bodhi mind- avatamsaka sutra.docx
HuongMinhNguyen
4 views
19 slides
5 repent, praise buddha,bodhi mind- avatamsaka sutra.docx
HuongMinhNguyen
7 views
18 slides
BODHICITTA or BODHI MIND, chapter 39, Avatamsaka sutra.docx
HuongMinhNguyen
5 views
17 slides
Bodhi mind, bodhicitta, Bodhisattva Precepts, Anuttara-samyak-sambodhi-1.docx
HuongMinhNguyen
10 views
84 slides
Bodhi mind, bodhicitta, Bodhisattva Precepts, Anuttara-samyak-sambodhi.docx
HuongMinhNguyen
13 views
71 slides
bồ đề tâm- phẩm 39-KINH HOA NGHIÊM.docx
HuongMinhNguyen
9 views
49 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from HuongMinhNguyen (8)

CHỮA LÀNH UNG THƯ PHỔI NHỜ PHÁT “BỒ ĐỀ TÂM”, THỌ “BỒ TÁT GIỚI TẠI GIA”..docx
HuongMinhNguyen
9 views
The Five Dhyani Buddhas.docx
HuongMinhNguyen
18 views
temple wedding ceremony, Vairocana Buddha, Avatamsaka sutra, Hsuan Hua Master...
HuongMinhNguyen
6 views
Temple Wedding ceremony, Vairocana Buddha, Avatamsaka, Hsuan Hua master.docx
HuongMinhNguyen
13 views
PATTERN OF THE COPYING AVATAMSAKA SUTRA.docx
HuongMinhNguyen
5 views
I thank Vairocana’s miracles
HuongMinhNguyen
4 views
Vairocana shines wherever mildly.docx
HuongMinhNguyen
29 views
Vairocana Buddha’s light.docx
HuongMinhNguyen
23 views
CHỮA LÀNH UNG THƯ PHỔI NHỜ PHÁT “BỒ ĐỀ TÂM”, THỌ “BỒ TÁT GIỚI TẠI GIA”..docx
HuongMinhNguyen
9 views
9 slides
The Five Dhyani Buddhas.docx
HuongMinhNguyen
18 views
9 slides
temple wedding ceremony, Vairocana Buddha, Avatamsaka sutra, Hsuan Hua Master...
HuongMinhNguyen
6 views
30 slides
Temple Wedding ceremony, Vairocana Buddha, Avatamsaka, Hsuan Hua master.docx
HuongMinhNguyen
13 views
19 slides
PATTERN OF THE COPYING AVATAMSAKA SUTRA.docx
HuongMinhNguyen
5 views
4 slides
I thank Vairocana’s miracles
HuongMinhNguyen
4 views
4 slides

Recently uploaded (19)

bàitap1.pptx
Tài Bùi
2 views
[Nguyễn Huy Hoàng_EHubFTU2_Recruitment2021].pdf
NguynHuyHong97
2 views
DON'T WASTE YOUR LIFE - Motivational Speech
ThThuThyngYoungWildF
11 views
sexvietsub-plus-page-2-.pdf
PlusSexNhanh
15 views
cong-thuc-dien-tu-cong-suat-vieclamvui.pdf
HiLunNguyn
2 views
Vo sinh dai chien - Marketing plan 30102020.pdf
MadSherlocks
2 views
MUSIC VIETNAM
ssuserd77eca
3 views
Tài liệu.pdf
CHIPCHIP42
2 views
Sách.pdf
HiThnhng
4 views
Benh nghe nghiep 1.ppt
JOPHUONG
2 views
Profile Band Nhạc 1.pptx
Hoàng Quân Agency
12 views
PHONG CHONG THAM NHUNG.ppt
NguynTrungHiuhieungu
3 views
music
KimOanh452694
3 views
Pỏn húb.pptx
LcPhm730188
2 views
sexvietsub-plus-.pdf
PlusSexNhanh
24 views
_GIS_TH1_QGIS, Hien thi.pptx
MinhH267234
1 view
l10-150514013555-lva1-app6891.pdf
TuanAn12
4 views
Lucky card in Lunar new year.docx
MissLaSen
3 views
VƯỜN HOA BÍ ẨN.pptx
Van Thuy Nguy
5 views
bàitap1.pptx
Tài Bùi
2 views
2 slides
[Nguyễn Huy Hoàng_EHubFTU2_Recruitment2021].pdf
NguynHuyHong97
2 views
21 slides
DON'T WASTE YOUR LIFE - Motivational Speech
ThThuThyngYoungWildF
11 views
1 slide
sexvietsub-plus-page-2-.pdf
PlusSexNhanh
15 views
2 slides
cong-thuc-dien-tu-cong-suat-vieclamvui.pdf
HiLunNguyn
2 views
15 slides
Vo sinh dai chien - Marketing plan 30102020.pdf
MadSherlocks
2 views
18 slides
Advertisement

All peace and joy in the world.docx

  1. 1. “All peace and joy in the world Arise from seeing the Buddha. The Teacher benefits all sentient beings. He is a place of universal refuge, saving and protecting them.” - Avatamsaka sutra, chapter 1 === “Thế-gian tất cả sự an-vui Tất cả đều do Phật xuất thế Đạo-Sư lợi ích các chúngsanh Khắp làm chỗ quy y cứu hộ.” -Phẩm 1, kinh Hoa Nghiêm

×