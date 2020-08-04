Successfully reported this slideshow.
IDENTIFYING CHANGE: AI FUTURES SCANNING EXERCISE EXAMPLE LEADING WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE LAB 1) Collecting information or 'scanning' for weak signals of an AI-driven society in 2030
EXERCISE EXAMPLE 1) COLLECTING INFORMATION OR ‘SCANNING’ FOR WEAK SIGNALS OF AN AI-DRIVEN SOCIETY IN 2030. AI Story 1: “An...
AI Story 2: Blade Runner, 2017 film directed by Denis Villeneuve Weak signal: Dystopic AI-future, where human rebel agains...
2) Interpreting the weak signals to formulate versions of the future Instructions: a. Use the ‘weak signals’ you identifie...
EXERCISE EXAMPLE 2) INTERPRETING THE WEAK SIGNALS TO FORMULATE VERSION OF THE FUTURE AI Story 1: “Another set for eyes for...
EXERCISE EXAMPLE 2) INTERPRETING THE WEAK SIGNALS TO FORMULATE VERSION OF THE FUTURE AI Story 2: Blade Runner, 2017 film d...
SOCIAL TECHNO ECONOMICS ENVIRON’T POLITICAL LEGAL VALUES The way we live, family living and structure, leisure time, demog...
Identifying Change: AI Futures Scanning

Exercise Example as part of the Leading with AI Lab

Identifying Change: AI Futures Scanning

  1. 1. IDENTIFYING CHANGE: AI FUTURES SCANNING EXERCISE EXAMPLE LEADING WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE LAB 1) Collecting information or ‘scanning’ for weak signals of an AI-driven society in 2030 Instructions: a. Scan your local trusted news outlets and other medias for AI-related news relevant to your AI-dea. b. Look for ‘weak signals’ in your scan of possible futures to explore. c. Identify and share 2 trusted media sources and articulate the ‘weak signal’.
  2. 2. EXERCISE EXAMPLE 1) COLLECTING INFORMATION OR ‘SCANNING’ FOR WEAK SIGNALS OF AN AI-DRIVEN SOCIETY IN 2030. AI Story 1: “Another set for eyes for cancer diagnostics” by Niel Savage’s 2020 article in Nature Weak signal: Application of machine learning to better classify and detect cancer tumours to guide physicians toward better targeted therapies and to improve outcomes for patients. Hyperlink: https://media.nature.com/original /magazine-assets/d41586-020- 00847-2/d41586-020-00847-2.pdf
  3. 3. AI Story 2: Blade Runner, 2017 film directed by Denis Villeneuve Weak signal: Dystopic AI-future, where human rebel against intelligent machines in 2049. By 2030, socioeconomic and societal anxieties sharply rise as control and distribution of AI technologies remain concentrated in the hands of a few. Hyperlink: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCcx85zbxz4 EXERCISE EXAMPLE 1) COLLECTING INFORMATION OR ‘SCANNING’ FOR WEAK SIGNALS OF AN AI-DRIVEN SOCIETY IN 2030.
  4. 4. 2) Interpreting the weak signals to formulate versions of the future Instructions: a. Use the ‘weak signals’ you identified in your 2 AI-stories to explore and brainstorm their impacts in 2030 b. Use the seven STEEPLV dimensions (See last slide) in your signal analysis c. Based on your analysis, state 2-3 anticipated needs and opportunities to be created IDENTIFYING CHANGE: AI FUTURES SCANNING EXERCISE EXAMPLE LEADING WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE LAB
  5. 5. EXERCISE EXAMPLE 2) INTERPRETING THE WEAK SIGNALS TO FORMULATE VERSION OF THE FUTURE AI Story 1: “Another set for eyes for cancer diagnostics” by Niel Savage 2020 article in Nature Weak signal: Application of machine learning to better classify and detect cancer tumours to guide physicians toward better targeted therapies and to improve outcomes for patients. SOCIAL TECHNO ECONO ENVIRO POLI LEGAL VALUE Doctor’s role is redefined to give more holistic care Medical specialists are deskilled and paid less Some patients do not trust a non-doctor’s care Tech giants became the new unofficial doctors Algorithms decide more and more health procedures and outcomes Reduction in the cost of cancer diagnosis Access to preventative screening for all improved by 35% Telehealth options expand More resources consumed to roll out telehealth and screening interventions Preventive screenings become publicly funded Medical groups resisting the tech takeover of medicine Patient’s rights to health data privacy changes Privatization of health data Health data is anonymized and pooled into commons Cancer tumours are almost always preventable and treatable Tech in medicine leads to better patient outcomes Anticipated Needs: 1) Reforms in the collection, security, and use of patient health data to prevent misuse and maximize social and health outcomes; 2) Reviews of telehealth diagnosis procedures with mixed results for patient outcomes; 3) health data storage and security will become paramount to maintain public’s trust Opportunities Created: 1) Health workers re-craft their work tasks and responsibilities towards holistic care; 2) tech giants in health seek to privatize health data; 3) Public-research-private partnerships in health innovations is valued
  6. 6. EXERCISE EXAMPLE 2) INTERPRETING THE WEAK SIGNALS TO FORMULATE VERSION OF THE FUTURE AI Story 2: Blade Runner, 2017 film directed by Denis Villeneuve Weak signal: Dystopic AI-future, where human rebel against intelligent machines in 2049. By 2030, socioeconomic and societal anxieties sharply rise as control and distribution of AI technologies remain concentrated in the hands of a few. SOCIAL TECHNO ECONO ENVIRO POLI LEGAL VALUE Unrests as inequities and access to AI- enabled resources are limited Tribalism and instability increases as people become insular Quantum computers supercharge AI research bring another AI spring Digital surveillance invades and tracks human minds and bodies Growth slows as tech monopolies lead to markets failure Citizens disenchanted as wages are suppressed for most Rare Earth resources depleted by 2030 Power consumption increases as data flows are ubiquitous Popularism against machines common Digital propaganda controls consent and media Call for non-tech drive life revived Data market regulations and privacy protections weaken before backlash Digital Geneva Conventions negotiated to prevent AI- warfare Intelligent machines are valued more than human lives Human reclaiming technology to serve humans but fails Anticipated Needs: 1) Examination into the humans behind technology to ensure rights-based technology are developed; 2) foster inclusive and open technologies to maximize social benefit; 3) new generation of privacy and data sovereignty rights and freedoms needed Opportunities Created: 1) Economic and political restructuring to prevent possible dystopic AI-futures; 2) Investment into quantum computing to remain competitive
  7. 7. SOCIAL TECHNO ECONOMICS ENVIRON’T POLITICAL LEGAL VALUES The way we live, family living and structure, leisure time, demographic structures, social inclusion and cohesion, levels of inequalities, education trends. Rate of technological progress and trends, new challenges, risks and opportunities associated with technology. R& D spending and new innovations. Level of distribution of economic growth, industrial structures, competition, competitiveness, markets and public finances. What are the new modes of economic production and work? Pressures connected to planetary boundaries, sustainability and climate change, more local environmental adaptation and mitigation strategies, including resource depletion and conversation of biodiversity. Dominant political viewpoints or parties, political (in)stability, regulatory roles and action of public and governmental institutions, political action and lobbying by non-state actors. Health and safety laws. Human rights frameworks and protection. Rule of law and institutions for peace and mediation. New regulations and policies protecting minorities or interests. Attitudes of society and living. Social preferences for leisure, culture, social relations, economics, time use, and ethics. STEEPLV Dimensions in Analyzing Weak Signals

×