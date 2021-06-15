Diseases because of Environment

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Topic: Environmentally Transmitted Infectious Disease Humna Irfan BS-5th Semester Topic: Environmentally transmitted infec...
Causes of Environmental illnesses in our country •Population explosion •Increase in pollution •Accumulation of wastes •Uns...
Population Growth •Population is one of many factors influencing the environment. •Health hazards associated with populati...
Increase in Pollution o Pollution is defined as the introduction into the environment of substances harmful to humans and ...
Accumulation of wastes  Some waste will eventually rot, but not all, and in the process it may smell, or generate methane...
Radioactive waves  A major environmental concern related to nuclear power is the creation of radioactive wastes such as u...
Industrial effluents and automobile exhausts  Industrial air pollution is much more dangerous than traffic. Increasing nu...
Insects and tics  Different species is central since insects and ticks may act as vectors and transmit disease agents bet...
 Rural urbanization is taking place rapidly in most areas of Pakistani Punjab.  Substandard housing, crowding, air pollu...
Common Infectious diseases in Pakistan
Environmentally Transmitted Infectious Disease in Pakistan  Malaria: Caused by single-cell parasitic protozoa Plasmodium;...
 Chikungunya virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. The most common symptoms of infection are fev...
Current pandemic in Pakistan  A newly identified corona virus has caused a worldwide pandemic of respiratory illness, cal...
Thank you
