José Machado Coelho Júnior Fernando Cartaxo Rolim Neto Júlio da Silva C. O. Andrade TOPOGRAFIA GERAL Recife - Brasil
Ficha catalográfica C672t Coelho Júnior, José Machado Topografia geral / José Machado Coelho Júnior, Fernando Cartaxo Roli...
 Agradecemos à Deus pela criação do universo, aos professores FERNANDO JOSÉ DE LIMA BOTELHO e...
   Parte I – Planimetria................................................................... 05 o O Capítulo 1 - ...
 
6   1. História da ...
7 Os instrumentos, nessa época, eram bastantes rudimen...
8 2. Definições e divisões A palavra Topografia é orig...
9 a Topografia. O uso de GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, etc) e DA...
10 abaixo demonstra uma pirâmide sendo representada pl...
11 erro. Abaixo segue a tabela 1 com os valores das co...
12 A locação topográfica é o processo inverso ao levan...
13 locação topográfica do papel para o campo, sendo im...
14 5.1. Ponto O ponto é a menor unidade numa figura ge...
15 As poligonais topográficas podem ser abertas ou fec...
16   Os equipamen...
17 colocadas de 40 a 50 cm afastada dos piquetes e com...
18 preservados para uma possível volta ao local de tra...
19 segmentos de 0,5 m, possuindo ao total 2 m de compr...
20 1.5. Tripés São acessórios de madeira ou alumínio q...
21 Erro de catenária (Figura 15) que é ocasionado pelo...
22 colimador e a terceira solução é utilizando a gravi...
23 planimétrica) e verticais (nivelamento taqueométric...
24 2.4. Estação Total Estação total (Figura 21) é um i...
25 a definição da estação ocupada, se faz necessária u...
26 estação (ponto ocupado). Nas demais são usados os v...
27 km da superfície da Terra em 6 planos orbitais, sed...
28 disponíveis ao receptor, melhor será a exatidão da ...
29   1. Conceito É o resultado da re...
30 REALREAL REAL Figura 26 – Relação entre o tamanho r...
31 2. Representação da escala As escalas poderão ser r...
32 5. Tipos de escalas As escalas dividem-se quanto ao...
33 Quando trata-se de área, a fórmula da escala varia ...
34 reduzida ou ampliada através de métodos xerográfico...
35 7. Tamanho do papel x escolha da escala Um momento ...
36 Em x: Em y: M= D/d; M= D/d M= 1000 cm/ 21 cm; M= 50...
37 3) Calcular o comprimento no desenho de uma rua com...
38 11) A escala tem unidade de medida? 12) Um lago pos...
39   A Top...
40 1. Ângulos horizontais topográficos No plano horizo...
41 Os ângulos verticais zenitais são aqueles que o iní...
42 da busca da direção do Oriente (Japão), local onde ...
43 4. Ângulos de orientação O Azimute é o ângulo horiz...
44 O Rumo é o menor ângulo horizontal, de orientação, ...
45 como por exemplo, um retângulo, podem existir quatr...
46 No quarto quadrante - Neste caso, em se tratando do...
47 c) Azimute verdadeiro 2- O azimute magnético do ali...
48 c) Rumo geográfico d) Azimute magnético atual e) Az...
49   1. ...
50 declividade acentuada e onde se queira construir um...
51 verdade, pode-se dizer que precisão é algo relativo...
52 acordo com a conformidade do terreno. Para obtenção...
53 Os equipamentos envolvidos para a Taqueometria, são...
54 = DH f h FS-FI Separando o DH, temos: =DH f h (FS-F...
55 Como se vê, para a formação da semelhança de triâng...
56 do quanto a mira deve ser inclinada em função do ân...
57 Figura 48 - Relação 0B e DH. 0 B Na situação em que...
58 Cos  = fs-fi FS-FI fs-fi = (FS-FI) . Cos  DH = (F...
59   ...
60 Por questão de convenção, devido aos teodolitos ant...
61 Com o término das leituras de ângulos e distâncias ...
62 Como exemplo, em um retângulo, tem-se: SRetângulo =...
63 Ou Para erro de 02’ 00’’ para menos, 360º - 359º 58...
64 Orientação: Todo trabalho realizado em campo deve s...
65 Correção do erro do Azimute: Busca-se o erro encont...
66 É importante se ressaltar que em certos casos, para...
67 2.3. Ordenadas É um método usado para o levantament...
68 localização do ponto inacessível C na Figura 57 e c...
69 no outro coloca-se o bastão para se fazer a amarraç...
70 Figura 60 – Representação gráfica da poligonal da F...
71 Figura 62 – Locação topográfica planimétrica. 4. Ex...
72 3) Por que necessita-se de um levantamento topográf...
