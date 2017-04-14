L’Inbound Marketing ou l’art de transformer de parfaits étrangers en ambassadeurs pour votre marque
L’Inbound marketing consiste à faire venir le client à soi plutôt que d’aller le chercher! 1
Chaque entreprise doit ainsi devenir son propre média afin de convertir son audience en client fidèle ! 2
Le principe est simple, il suffit de passer par les quatre étapes suivantes : 3 Etapes 1 : Construire son audience qualifi...
Etapes 1 : Construire son audience qualifiée C’est une étape favoriser par le passage d’un statut d’inconnu vers un statut...
Etapes 2 : Transformer ses visiteurs en prospects : Passons ensuite à l’identification des visiteurs par les informations ...
Etapes 3 : La conversion des prospects en client : La troisième étape consiste à accompagner le prospect dans son processu...
Etapes 4 : Fidéliser ses clients : Saviez-vous que fidéliser un client vaut mieux qu’acquérir 7 nouveaux clients ? Donc ou...
HUMAN MARKETING CONSULTING est votre compagnon pour maitriser le savoir-faire et le savoir-être du marketing digital! Cont...
×