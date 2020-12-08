Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TECNICAS DE REDUCCION DE LUXACIONES DE RODILLA, TOBILLO y FALANGE. Dr. Saul Cruz Rodriguez Medico Residente de Ortopedia y...
LUXACION DE RODILLA Pilares fundamentales:  La reducción  Evaluación vascular(30 % a 60%).  Evaluacion neurológico: Ner...
CLASIFICACION LUXACION DE RODILLA  L. Anterior  L. Posterior  L. Medial  L. Lateral  L. Rotatoria Desplazamiento de l...
TRATAMIENTO CONSERVADOR Reduccion bajo sedacion: siempre alejandose del paquete vasculonervioso.  Si la tíbia(posterior) ...
LUXACION DE TOBILLO• ANTERIOR • POSTERIOR • LATERAL • MEDIAL • SUPERIOR • COMBINANDAS
• REDUCCION INCRUENTA + INMOVILIZACION CON BOTA CORTA DE YESO + FERULA CON DESCARGA POR 6 SEM • CARGA PARCIAL PROGRESIVA P...
LUXACION DE FALANGEMECANISMO: hiperextensión forzada del dedo CLASIFICACION.  L. DORSALES  L. VOLARES  L. LATERALES
MANIOBRA DE REDUCCION
GRACIAS...
Tecnicas de reduccion de luxacion
Tecnicas de reduccion de luxacion
Tecnicas de reduccion de luxacion
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tecnicas de reduccion de luxacion

32 views

Published on

Tema para reduccion de luxacion de rodillas, de la forma mas practica y sencilla

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tecnicas de reduccion de luxacion

  1. 1. TECNICAS DE REDUCCION DE LUXACIONES DE RODILLA, TOBILLO y FALANGE. Dr. Saul Cruz Rodriguez Medico Residente de Ortopedia y Traumatologia
  2. 2. LUXACION DE RODILLA Pilares fundamentales:  La reducción  Evaluación vascular(30 % a 60%).  Evaluacion neurológico: Nervio CPE (40%) Causas: Accidentes de alta energía o velocidad Accidentes desportivos, caídas de altura.
  3. 3. CLASIFICACION LUXACION DE RODILLA  L. Anterior  L. Posterior  L. Medial  L. Lateral  L. Rotatoria Desplazamiento de la tíbia en relacion al femur.
  4. 4. TRATAMIENTO CONSERVADOR Reduccion bajo sedacion: siempre alejandose del paquete vasculonervioso.  Si la tíbia(posterior) se eleva esta.  Si la tíbia(anterior) se eleva el fêmur y siempre traccionando.
  5. 5. LUXACION DE TOBILLO• ANTERIOR • POSTERIOR • LATERAL • MEDIAL • SUPERIOR • COMBINANDAS
  6. 6. • REDUCCION INCRUENTA + INMOVILIZACION CON BOTA CORTA DE YESO + FERULA CON DESCARGA POR 6 SEM • CARGA PARCIAL PROGRESIVA POR 2 A 4 SEM MAS + FKT TRATAMIENTO: CONSEVADOR
  7. 7. LUXACION DE FALANGEMECANISMO: hiperextensión forzada del dedo CLASIFICACION.  L. DORSALES  L. VOLARES  L. LATERALES
  8. 8. MANIOBRA DE REDUCCION
  9. 9. GRACIAS...

×