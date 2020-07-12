Seminario de Trabajo de Grado - Paso III

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Paso 3 - Ejercicio de problematización desde la investigación educativa y la pedagogía Leidy Tatiana Mendoza Joan Alberto ...
Realiza el ejercicio desde la investigación educativa y la pedagogía describiendo una problemática de su contexto con clar...
Realiza el ejercicio desde la investigación educativa y la pedagogía describiendo una problemática de su contexto con clar...
Realiza el ejercicio desde la investigación educativa y la pedagogía describiendo una problemática de su contexto con clar...
Realiza el ejercicio desde la investigación educativa y la pedagogía describiendo una problemática de su contexto con clar...
Identifica y argumenta cómo la problemática es susceptible de ser solucionada desde los aportes de la educación y/o la ped...
Identifica y argumenta cómo la problemática es susceptible de ser solucionada desde los aportes de la educación y/o la ped...
Identifica y argumenta cómo la problemática es susceptible de ser solucionada desde los aportes de la educación y/o la ped...
Identifica y argumenta cómo la problemática es susceptible de ser solucionada desde los aportes de la educación y/o la ped...
Identifica y argumenta cómo la problemática es susceptible de ser solucionada desde los aportes de la educación y/o la ped...
Identifica y argumenta cómo la problemática es susceptible de ser solucionada desde los aportes de la educación y/o la ped...
Define y argumenta claramente si la problemática se puede solucionar con el desarrollo de un proyecto de investigación o u...
Define y argumenta claramente si la problemática se puede solucionar con el desarrollo de un proyecto de investigación o u...
Referencias Bibliográficas Lekant, M. (28 de Agosto de 2015). RT. Obtenido de 'Millennials': Así es la generación que ya n...
Unidad 2: Paso 3 - Ejercicio de problematización desde la investigación educativa y la pedagogía
  1. 1. Paso 3 - Ejercicio de problematización desde la investigación educativa y la pedagogía Leidy Tatiana Mendoza Joan Alberto Mejía Hugo RodríguezA
  2. 2. Realiza el ejercicio desde la investigación educativa y la pedagogía describiendo una problemática de su contexto con claridad, coherencia y pertinencia. Implementación de la realidad virtual en entorno educativos A través de los años, la educación ha ido evolucionando hasta la forma en que se conoce en estos días. En el principio de los tiempos, la enseñanza era un proceso rudimentario en donde el conocimiento era pasado de generación en generación de forma empírica; sin embargo, en la edad media se pasó a un modelo más formal en donde un selecto grupo de personas se reunían para discutir acerca de política, filosofía y otros temas de interés común.
  3. 3. Realiza el ejercicio desde la investigación educativa y la pedagogía describiendo una problemática de su contexto con claridad, coherencia y pertinencia. Finalmente, y con la globalización se unificó la metodología educativa y se llegó al estándar actual. No obstante, con la implementación de las nuevas tecnologías y los grandes avances en el campo de las telecomunicaciones se ha pasado a un formato de educación en donde la enseñanza virtual y a distancia cada vez toma mayor protagonismo. Con ello en mente, es posible reflexionar acerca de las herramientas que ayuden a elevar la calidad de la educación virtual y a distancia, y es allí, donde la realidad virtual (VR por sus siglas en inglés) entra en juego.
  4. 4. Realiza el ejercicio desde la investigación educativa y la pedagogía describiendo una problemática de su contexto con claridad, coherencia y pertinencia. La realidad virtual es posible definirla como un conjunto de sistemas informáticos cuyo producto final es crear la simulación de un ambiente determinado combinando cuatro de los principales elementos de la comunicación: movimiento, visión, escucha y diálogo (Universidad Politécnica de Catalunya, s.f.s). Es por ello que mediante la implementación de esta herramienta es posible dinamizar y aumentar la fluidez de la comunción entre estudiantes y docentes en entornos de educación virtual si se crean los ambientes de enseñanza correcto en donde las simulaciones de aulas de clase (gracias a la realidad virtual) toman mayor relevancia.
  5. 5. Realiza el ejercicio desde la investigación educativa y la pedagogía describiendo una problemática de su contexto con claridad, coherencia y pertinencia. Así mismo, debido a situación a la que se enfrenta el mundo debido a la pandemia derivada del virus COVID - 19, se puede considerar la realidad virtual como una alternativa que ayude a mejorar la educación sin necesidad de tener un contacto físico real.
  6. 6. Identifica y argumenta cómo la problemática es susceptible de ser solucionada desde los aportes de la educación y/o la pedagogía. La investigación misma es la que ha traído al ser humano hasta los actuales niveles de desarrollo, época denominada era de la información y del conocimiento. (Sierra Pérez, 2005). Partiendo de esta perspectiva, gracias a la era digital se tiene acceso a información de todo tipo de contenidos, el uso que se le da a las TIC y que tan confiable es todo lo que está en internet son temas para muchos investigadores.
  7. 7. Identifica y argumenta cómo la problemática es susceptible de ser solucionada desde los aportes de la educación y/o la pedagogía. No obstante en los contextos educativos se presentan situaciones que generan un consumo de información gigantesco por parte de estudiantes, padres de familia, docentes y demás; esto se debe a dos puntos fundamentales uno de ellos es que actualmente estos estudiantes se encuentra dentro del concepto los “millennials :El uso activo de las nuevas tecnologías diferencia a estos jóvenes de las otras generaciones, especialmente por la necesidad de compartir información” (Lekant, 2015).
  8. 8. Identifica y argumenta cómo la problemática es susceptible de ser solucionada desde los aportes de la educación y/o la pedagogía. La problemática que se identifica se centra en establecer como la realidad virtual se puede erigir en una herramienta educativa eficaz que permita alcanzar un aprendizaje basado en experiencias vividas, pero desde la virtualidad, ello teniendo en cuenta los difíciles tiempos de pandemia que vive la humanidad en la actualidad. “La variedad de herramientas que emplean los entornos de enseñanza aprendizaje” ( Svetlichich Duque & Díaz Duran, 2013, pág. 8) permiten direccionar a un aprendizaje basado en realidades simuladas, y a su vez, entenderlas como una experiencia que puede facilitar el aprendizaje para cualquier alumno.
  9. 9. Identifica y argumenta cómo la problemática es susceptible de ser solucionada desde los aportes de la educación y/o la pedagogía. Como afirma Svetlichich Duque & Díaz Duran, (2013) “No menos importante, es el movimiento de los Recursos Educativos Abiertos (REA), mediante el cual se promueve procesos de innovación participativos y que se caracteriza por compartir materiales digitalizados de manera abierta, denominado de “contenido abierto” (pág. 8). Sin duda el uso de la realidad virtual puede ayudar en la formación de individuos dotados de recursividad. Los recursos para la enseñanza, el aprendizaje y la investigación, que residen en el dominio público o han sido publicadas bajo una licencia de propiedad intelectual que permite que su uso sea libre para otras personas.
  10. 10. Identifica y argumenta cómo la problemática es susceptible de ser solucionada desde los aportes de la educación y/o la pedagogía. Incluyen: cursos completos, materiales para cursos, módulos, libros de texto, pruebas, videos, software y cualquier otra herramienta, materiales o técnicas utilizadas para apoyar el acceso al conocimiento” Estos recursos responden a licencias CretiveCommons que permiten la modificación de los mismos y su libre utilización (Rabajoli, 2012). ( Svetlichich Duque & Díaz Duran, 2013, pág. 8)
  11. 11. Identifica y argumenta cómo la problemática es susceptible de ser solucionada desde los aportes de la educación y/o la pedagogía. El entorno en el cual vivimos, se caracteriza por una exposición constante y permanente a todo tipo de mensajes y estímulos mediados por la tecnología, desde el televisor, la computadora, el DVD, los MP4, los celulares, forman parte de nuestra vida cotidiana. La mayoría de los estudiantes universitarios actuales han nacido con la era digital en funcionamiento. ( Svetlichich Duque & Díaz Duran, 2013, pág. 13)
  12. 12. Define y argumenta claramente si la problemática se puede solucionar con el desarrollo de un proyecto de investigación o una monografía o un proyecto aplicado y explica lo que esta decisión implica. Con base en la problemática planteada es posible afirmar que un proyecto de aplicado es válido con el objetivo de evaluar la viablidad de implementar la realidad virtual como una herramienta de apoyo al sistema educativo virtual y a distancia. Esto debido a que se pueden establecer variables tanto cualitativas como cuantitativas que ayuden a evaluar los resultados obtenidos por la realidad virtual entornos educativos.
  13. 13. Define y argumenta claramente si la problemática se puede solucionar con el desarrollo de un proyecto de investigación o una monografía o un proyecto aplicado y explica lo que esta decisión implica. Así mismo, se puede realizar un pequeño recopilatorio acerca de diferentes contextos en donde se ha aplicado esta herramienta y los resultados que se han obtenido con el objetivo de tener datos de referencia; por otro lado, también se puede considerar viable la construcción de un diseño de experimentos en donde tengan en cuenta diferentes factores que tengan gran influencia en este tipo de contextos, la forma en que estos pueden ser medidos y comparados con los encontrados previamente en la recopilación de información, para de esta manera hacer un análisis basado en la eficiencia de esta innovación con respecto a la metodología tradicional.
  14. 14. Referencias Bibliográficas Lekant, M. (28 de Agosto de 2015). RT. Obtenido de 'Millennials': Así es la generación que ya no recuerda cómo era el mundo sin Internet : https://actualidad.rt.com/sociedad/184412-generacion-y-millennials-milenio-jovenes Sierra Pérez, J. H. (2005). Aprendizaje autónomo: eje articulador de la educación virtual . Revista Virtual Universidad Católica del Norte, 1-8. Svetlichich Duque, M., & Díaz Duran, M. (s.f de s.f de 2013). Herramientas para la Educación Virtual. Obtenido de Herramientas para la Educación Virtual: https://cpcecba.org.ar/media/img/paginas/Herramientas%20Para%20La%20Educaci%C3 %B3n%20Virtual.pdf

