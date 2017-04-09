Hernies internes : types, diagnostics, et traitement. Hugo LEBRUN Dr. PLENIER, Dr. NZAMUSHE Urgences chirurgicales Hernies...
Mme B. • Antécédents : Maladie de Crohn, lupus cutané, sigmoïdectomie sur diverticulite. • Traitements au domicile : FIVAS...
Mme B. • Sur le plan hémodynamique, patiente apyrétique avec constantes dans les normes. • Sur le plan biologique, on retr...
Définition Hernie interne : « Protrusion d’un viscère au travers d’une ouverture dans les confins de la cavité péritonéale...
Hernies internes : généralités • Les orifices de hernie interne peuvent être congénitaux ou acquis. • Dans la majorité des...
Hernies internes : symptômes  Nausées  Vomissements  Douleurs abdominales  Distension abdominale
Hernies internes : Classification
Hernies internes : Classification
Hernies internes : Diagnostic • Difficile pour le clinicien en raison des symptômes non-spécifiques. • Examen complémentai...
Hernies internes paraduodénales • Piégeage de l’intestin grêle dans une fossette para-duodénale congénitale. • 60% des her...
Hernies internes paraduodénales Fossette de Landzert : Antérieure au rétropéritoine, sur le bord gauche du 4ème duodénum, ...
Hernie paraduodénale gauche • Piégeage de l’intestin grêle (habituellement jéjunum) qui se jette au travers de la fossette...
Hernie paraduodénale gauche : anatomie
Hernie paraduodénale gauche : clinique • Entre la 4ème et la 6ème décade. • 50% des patients se présentent en syndrome occ...
Hernie paraduodénale gauche : imagerie • Au scanner : cluster d’anses intestinales sous forme de sac dans l’espace para-ré...
Hernie paraduodénale gauche : imagerie Flèche : Veine mésentérique inférieure Tête de flèche : Intestin grêle piégé.
Hernie paraduodénale gauche
Hernie paraduodénale gauche
Hernie paraduodénale gauche : traitements • Traitement : Chirurgical par réduction de la hernie et fermeture de l’orifice....
Hernie paraduodénale droite • Implique la fossette de Waldeyer • Résulte de l’échec de la fusion d’une partie du mésocolon...
Hernie paraduodénale droite
Hernie paraduodénale droite
Hernie paraduodénale droite • Sur le scanner : la fossette de Waldeyer est en arrière du 3ème duodenum, juste derrière la ...
Hernie paraduodénale droite Tête de flèche : jéjunum Flèche : Artère et veine mésentériques
Hernie paraduodénale droite
Hernie paraduodénale droite
Hernie paraduodénale droite Flèches : Fossette de Waldeyer Astérisque bleue : racine du mésentère Astérisque jaune : périt...
Hernie paraduodénale droite : traitements • Si grande quantité d’intestin grêle trappé : détacher les attaches latérales d...
Hernies du hiatus de Winslow • Foramen de Winslow : fait communiquer l’arrière cavité des épiploons avec la grande cavité ...
Hernies du hiatus de Winslow
Hernies du hiatus de Winslow • Hernies rares car normalement le foramen de Winslow est fermé par la pression abdominale. •...
Hernies du hiatus de Winslow • Symptômes :  Ceux du syndrome occlusif  Ictère par compression du pédicule hépatique • Su...
Hernies du hiatus de Winslow Flèche blanche : Veine porte Flèche noire : Veine cave inférieure
Hernies du hiatus de Winslow • Traitement : Chirurgical pour réduction de la hernie, majoritairement par laparotomie devan...
Hernies du hiatus de Winslow
Hernies péri-caecales • Dûes à un récessus congénital inhabituel péri-caecal. • 15% des hernies internes. • 4 types de réc...
Hernies péri-caecales
Hernies péri-caecales
Hernies péri-caecales Têtes de flèche : sac herniaire Flèche : colon ascendant déplacé médialement Flèche : caecum refoulé...
Hernies péri-caecales • Traitement : Historiquement, fermeture de l’orifice herniaire. En ce moment la tendance est de lai...
Conclusion • 4% des syndromes occlusifs mécaniques • Difficulté diagnostique pré-opératoire • Gold standard : scanner abdo...
