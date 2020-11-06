Sonl 236 536 + 22236 cc w33-20201104

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. SONL 236-536 + 22236 CC/W33 Soportes de pie SONL para rodamientos con un agujero cil�ndrico Especificaci�n t�cnica PRODUCTOS ADECUADOS Rodamiento (designaci�n b�sica) 22236 CC/W33 Tuerca de fijaci�n KM 36 Arandela de fijaci�n MB 36 Anillo de fijaci�n 2 x FRB 14/320 DIMENSIONES da 180 mm Ca 114 mm Da 320 mm A 320 mm A1 240 mm A2 220 mm AA 340 mm AB 360 mm d1 205 mm B1 137 mm s2 53.5 mm H 455 mm H0 545 mm Generado desde {sitio} el {fecha} P�gina {p�gina} de 5
  2. 2. H1 245 mm H2 75 mm J 545 mm J1 150 mm L 650 mm N 42 mm N1 35 mm S 180 mm r 4 mm EJE ba 78 mm bb 258 mm bc 218 mm db 177 mm dc min. 196 mm Ga M 180x3 Gb 39 mm PASADORES J6 570 mm N4 max. 20 mm SISTEMA DE LUBRICACI�N POR CIRCULACI�N DE ACEITE PG G 3/4 P1 85 mm P2 93 mm RG G 1.1/2 R1 278 mm R2 41 mm Generado desde {sitio} el {fecha} P�gina {p�gina} de 5
  3. 3. O1 136 mm O2 220 mm SELLOS Y TAPA LATERAL ADECUADOS Kit de sellos para un eje pasante TSO 236 Kit de sellos para un extremo del eje TSO 236 A Tapa lateral ECO 236-536 CARGAS DE ROTURA, SOPORTE P55� 3750 kN P90� 1530 kN P120� 1040 kN P150� 960 kN P180� 1250 kN Pa 500 kN L�MITE DE ELASTICIDAD, PERNOS DE TAPA Q120� 1800 kN Q150� 1040 kN Q180� 900 kN MASA Generado desde {sitio} el {fecha} P�gina {p�gina} de 5
  4. 4. Soporte de masa 208 kg INFORMACI�N DE MONTAJE Perno de tapa, tama�o M 24x160 Par de apriete recomendado para el perno de tapa 350 N�m Tama�o de tornillos de fijaci�n adecuados G 30 mm Tornillo de fijaci�n adecuado, par de apriete recomendado 1310 N�m C�ncamo, tama�o M 24 Nivel de aceite, m�n. 83 mm Llenado de aceite, m�n. 2.9 l Nivel de aceite, m�x. 115 mm Llenado de aceite, m�x. 4.2 l Generado desde {sitio} el {fecha} P�gina {p�gina} de 5
  5. 5. T�rminos y condiciones Al visitar y utilizar esta p�gina web/aplicaci�n del Grupo SKF, entendiendo por tal AB SKF y/o cualquiera de sus filiales ("SKF"), usted acepta los siguientes t�rminos y condiciones Limitaci�n de la garant�a y de la responsabilidad Aunque se ha puesto el m�ximo empe�o en asegurar la exactitud de la informaci�n incluida en esta p�gina web/aplicaci�n, SKF proporciona dicha informaci�n "TAL CUAL", y DENIEGA CUALQUIER GARANT�A, EXPRESA O IMPL�CITA, INCLUIDAS, ENTRE OTRAS, LAS GARANT�AS IMPL�CITAS DE COMERCIABILIDAD Y APTITUD PARA FINES ESPEC�FICOS. Usted reconoce que utilizar� esta p�gina web/aplicaci�n bajo su propio riesgo, que asume la responsabilidad completa de todos los costos asociados al uso de esta p�gina web/aplicaci�n y que SKF no ser� responsable de ning�n da�o directo, incidental, consecuente ni indirecto de ning�n tipo, derivado de su acceso a la informaci�n o los programas inform�ticos disponibles en esta p�gina web/aplicaci�n o del uso de estos. Todas las garant�as y declaraciones incluidas en esta p�gina web/aplicaci�n acerca de los productos o servicios de SKF que usted adquiera o use estar�n sujetas a los t�rminos y condiciones acordados en el contrato del producto o servicio en cuesti�n. Asimismo, en lo que respecta a las p�ginas web/aplicaciones no pertenecientes a SKF mencionadas en nuestra p�gina web/aplicaci�n o donde se incluya un hiperv�nculo, SKF no ofrece garant�a alguna respecto de la exactitud o la confiabilidad de la informaci�n contenida en dichas p�ginas web/aplicaciones y no asumir� ninguna responsabilidad sobre el material creado o publicado por terceros incluido en dichas p�ginas y aplicaciones. Adem�s, SKF tampoco garantiza que esta p�gina web/aplicaci�n ni que esas otras p�ginas web/aplicaciones vinculadas est�n libres de virus u otros elementos perjudiciales. Derechos de autor Los derechos de autor de esta p�gina web/aplicaci�n y el derecho de autor de la informaci�n y los programas inform�ticos disponibles en esta p�gina web/aplicaci�n pertenecen a SKF o a los otorgantes de su autorizaci�n de uso. Quedan reservados todos los derechos. Todo el material autorizado para su uso mencionar� al otorgante que haya concedido a SKF el derecho a utilizar el material. La informaci�n y los programas inform�ticos disponibles en esta p�gina web/aplicaci�n no podr�n reproducirse, duplicarse, copiarse, transmitirse, distribuirse, almacenarse, modificarse, descargarse ni explotarse de ning�n otro modo para uso comercial sin la autorizaci�n previa por escrito de SKF. No obstante, s� podr�n reproducirse, almacenarse y descargarse para su uso por parte de particulares sin la autorizaci�n previa por escrito de SKF. En ning�n caso se podr� facilitar esta informaci�n o programas inform�ticos a terceros. Esta p�gina web/aplicaci�n incluye determinadas im�genes que se utilizan bajo licencia de Shutterstock, Inc. Marcas comerciales y patentes Todas las marcas comerciales, nombres de marcas y logotipos de empresas que aparecen en la p�gina web/aplicaci�n son propiedad de SKF o de los otorgantes de su autorizaci�n de uso, y no podr�n ser utilizados de ning�n modo sin la autorizaci�n previa por escrito de SKF. Todas las marcas comerciales autorizadas publicadas en esta p�gina web/aplicaci�n mencionan al otorgante que haya concedido a SKF el derecho a utilizar la marca comercial. El acceso a esta p�gina web/aplicaci�n no concede al usuario ning�n derecho sobre las patentes propiedad de SKF o autorizadas a SKF. Cambios SKF se reserva el derecho a introducir cambios o ampliaciones de esta p�gina web/aplicaci�n en Generado desde {sitio} el {fecha} P�gina {p�gina} de 5

