Food
16 views
May. 25, 2021

5 of the most popular cocktails and the ingredients that make them.

  1. 1. 5 OF THE MOST POPULAR COCKTAILS AND THEIR INGREDIENTS…
  2. 2. FRENCH MARTINI  25ml Vanilla Vodka  25ml Chambord  75ml Pineapple Juice  10ml Gomme  10ml Raspberry Puree
  3. 3. COSMOPOLITAN  40ml Citron Vodka  15ml Cointreau  75ml Cranberry Juice  ½ Lemon Squeezed  Lemon Twist Garnish
  4. 4. ZOMBIE  75ml Rum  25ml Passoa  25ml Passion Gomme  50ml Orange Juice  50ml Pineapple Juice  50ml Passion Juice  ½ Fresh Lemon
  5. 5. PORNSTAR MARTINI  25ml Vanilla Vodka  25ml Passoa  75ml Passion Fruit Juice  25ml Passion Puree  Fresh Lime  Prosecco Kicker
  6. 6. STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI  50ml Bacardi  3 Fresh Strawberries  Fresh Lime  15ml Strawberry Puree  10ml Gomme

×