Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Luyện từ và câu Thứ năm ngày 21 tháng 5 năm 2020
LÔ Héi LÔ héi Ho¹t ®éng tËp thÓ cã phÇn lÔ vµ phÇn héi. Cuéc vui tæ chøc cho ®«ng ngưêi dù theo phong tôc hoÆc nh©n dÞp ®Æ...
MỘT SỐ HÌNH ẢNH VỀ LỄ
MỘT SỐ HÌNH ẢNH VỀ HỘI
Teân moät soá leã hoäi Teân moät soá hoäi Teân moät soá hoaït ñoäng trong leã hoäi vaø hoäi Leã hoäi ñeàn Gioùng Leã hoäi ...
HỘI CHỌI TRÂUHỘI THẢ DIỀU HỘI LIM
LEÃ HOÄI ÑEÀN HUØNGLEÃ HOÄI NUÙI BAØLEÃ HOÄI ÑEÀNGIOÙNG
Bµi 3: §Æt dÊu phÈy vµo nh÷ng chç thÝch hîp trong c¸c c©u sau: a) V× thư¬ng d©n Chö §ång Tö vµ c«ng chóa ®i kh¾p n¬i d¹y d...
b) V× nhí lêi mÑ dÆn kh«ng ®ưîc lµm phiÒn ngưêi kh¸c chÞ em X«- phi ®· vÒ ngay. , c) T¹i thiÕu kinh nghiÖm n«n nãng vµ coi...
LTVC Tuần 26: Lễ hội và dấu phẩy.
LTVC Tuần 26: Lễ hội và dấu phẩy.
LTVC Tuần 26: Lễ hội và dấu phẩy.
LTVC Tuần 26: Lễ hội và dấu phẩy.
LTVC Tuần 26: Lễ hội và dấu phẩy.
LTVC Tuần 26: Lễ hội và dấu phẩy.
LTVC Tuần 26: Lễ hội và dấu phẩy.
LTVC Tuần 26: Lễ hội và dấu phẩy.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

LTVC Tuần 26: Lễ hội và dấu phẩy.

2 views

Published on

Mình có một số video về lễ hội, ai cần ib mình nhé

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

LTVC Tuần 26: Lễ hội và dấu phẩy.

  1. 1. Luyện từ và câu Thứ năm ngày 21 tháng 5 năm 2020
  2. 2. LÔ Héi LÔ héi Ho¹t ®éng tËp thÓ cã phÇn lÔ vµ phÇn héi. Cuéc vui tæ chøc cho ®«ng ngưêi dù theo phong tôc hoÆc nh©n dÞp ®Æc biÖt. C¸c nghi thøc nh»m ®¸nh dÊu hoÆc kû niÖm mét sù kiÖn cã ý nghÜa. Bµi 1.Chọn nghĩa thích hợp ở cột B cho các từ ở cột A:
  3. 3. MỘT SỐ HÌNH ẢNH VỀ LỄ
  4. 4. MỘT SỐ HÌNH ẢNH VỀ HỘI
  5. 5. Teân moät soá leã hoäi Teân moät soá hoäi Teân moät soá hoaït ñoäng trong leã hoäi vaø hoäi Leã hoäi ñeàn Gioùng Leã hoäi ñeàn Huøng Leã hoäi chuøa Höông Leã hoäi nuùi Baø Hoäi ñua voi Hoäi ñua thuyeàn Hoäi choïi traâu Hoäi vaät Töôûng nieäm Thaéphöông Cúng Phaät Ñaùnhñu Bài 2: Tìm và ghi :
  6. 6. HỘI CHỌI TRÂUHỘI THẢ DIỀU HỘI LIM
  7. 7. LEÃ HOÄI ÑEÀN HUØNGLEÃ HOÄI NUÙI BAØLEÃ HOÄI ÑEÀNGIOÙNG
  8. 8. Bµi 3: §Æt dÊu phÈy vµo nh÷ng chç thÝch hîp trong c¸c c©u sau: a) V× thư¬ng d©n Chö §ång Tö vµ c«ng chóa ®i kh¾p n¬i d¹y d©n c¸ch trång lóa nu«i t»m dÖt v¶i. , , ,
  9. 9. b) V× nhí lêi mÑ dÆn kh«ng ®ưîc lµm phiÒn ngưêi kh¸c chÞ em X«- phi ®· vÒ ngay. , c) T¹i thiÕu kinh nghiÖm n«n nãng vµ coi thưêng ®èi thñ Qu¾m §en ®· bÞ thua. , , d) Nhê ham häc ham hiÓu biÕt vµ muèn ®em hiÓu biÕt cña m×nh ra gióp ®êi Lª Qóy §«n ®· trë thµnh nhµ b¸c häc lín nhÊt cña nưíc ta thêi xa. , ,

×