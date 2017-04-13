HƯỚNG DẪN CÁCH LÀM ĐẸP DA SAU SINH VỚI DẦU DỪA Hiệu Quả Tốt Nhất Làm Đẹp Da Sau Sinh Với Dầu Dừa : Hướng dẫn cách làm đẹp ...
Sau khi sinh xong, làn da của các bạn thường xuất hiện các vết thâm nám khiến làn da trông mất đi nét tươi trẻ. Trong hoàn...
Cách làm đẹp da sau sinh với dầu dừa rất được ưa dùng Làm mờ các vết rạn da Thông thường sau khi sinh con, làn da của chị ...
Dầu dừa có tác dụng làm mờ các vết rạn da sau sinh hiệu quả Làm đẹp da sau sinh với dầu dừa trong việc làm mờ các vết nứt ...
dụng hỗn hợp này massage toàn thân trong 30 - 40 phút, chú ý những vùng da bị thâm rạn, sạm màu, thâm đen như bụng, đùi, n...
Làm Đẹp Da Sau Sinh Với Dầu Dừa : Hướng dẫn cách Làm Đẹp Da Sau Sinh Với Dầu Dừa Hiệu Quả Nhất. Làm Đẹp Da Sau Sinh Với Dầu Dừa đúng cách giúp làn da trắng đẹp

  1. 1. HƯỚNG DẪN CÁCH LÀM ĐẸP DA SAU SINH VỚI DẦU DỪA Hiệu Quả Tốt Nhất Làm Đẹp Da Sau Sinh Với Dầu Dừa : Hướng dẫn cách làm đẹp da sau sinh với dầu dừa hiệu quả tốt nhất. Làm đẹp sau sinh với dầu dừa đúng cách giúp làn da trắng đẹp, mịn màng sau khi sinh con. Có thể bạn chưa biết nhiều về công dụng làm đẹp da sau sinh với dầu dừa. Ngoài tác dụng dưỡng ẩm, chăm sóc tóc, dầu dừa rất hiệu quả với làn da của những phụ nữ sau sinh. Từ trước đến nay trong làm đẹp, dầu dừa được lựa chọn sử dụng rất nhiều bởi nó có khả năng giữ ẩm, ngăn ngừa lão hóa da, giảm thiểu nếp nhăn và tái tạo lại làn da tươi trẻ, đầy sức sống. Tinh Dầu dừa được xem là “thần dược của sắc đẹp” đặc biệt dầu dừa rất hữu hiệu trong việc làm đẹp sau khi sinh bởi trong thành phần của dầu dừa có rất nhiều các vitamin, K, E,… Ngoài ra, do chứa nhiều acid lauric nên dầu dừa còn có khả năng kháng khuẩn, kháng nấm và chống vi rút hiệu quả. Vậy tác dụng làm đẹp da sau sinh với dầu dừa như thế nào, chúng ta cùng tìm hiểu nhé. Phương pháp làm đẹp da sau sinh với dầu dừa rất hiệu quả, an toàn với sức khỏe và làn da của bạn Dầu dừa giảm vết thâm nám cho phụ nữ sau sinh
  2. 2. Sau khi sinh xong, làn da của các bạn thường xuất hiện các vết thâm nám khiến làn da trông mất đi nét tươi trẻ. Trong hoàn cảnh này các bạn đừng quên dầu dừa nhé. Làm đẹp da sau sinh với dầu dừa được nhiều mẹ áp dụng và rất hiệu quả Làm đẹp da sau sinh với dầu dừa trong việc giảm các vết thâm nám da thực sự rất hiệu quả bởi nó thẩm thấu sâu vào da, tác động đến từng cấu trúc tế bào từ đó tăng khả năng bảo vệ da trước ánh nắng mặt trời. Cách thực hiện rất đơn giản: Bạn lấy một muỗng dầu dừa sau đó thoa lên mặt, chú ý những vùng da nhiều vết thâm nám nhé. Bạn massage nhẹ nhàng làn da, sau đó rửa lại bằng sữa rửa mặt. Tẩy da chết với dầu dừa Làm đẹp da sau sinh với dầu dừa còn giúp tẩy tế bào chết bên ngoài hiệu quả. Theo đó, bạn chuẩn bị 3 muỗng dầu dừa, 1 muỗng canh đường nâu, sau đó trộn đều với nhau rồi thoa lên toàn bộ cơ thể và massage nhẹ ngành. Cách này sẽ giúp bạn tẩy da chết toàn thân rất tiện lợi. Các mẹ nên lưu ý sử dụng nhé. >> Tìm hiểu thêm Bí quyết làm đẹp sau sinh tại nhà cực hiệu quả từ A-Z
  3. 3. Cách làm đẹp da sau sinh với dầu dừa rất được ưa dùng Làm mờ các vết rạn da Thông thường sau khi sinh con, làn da của chị em có dấu hiệu rạn nứt do trong thời gian mang thai bụng, mông và ngực của chị em tăng nhanh về kích thước. Đến lúc sinh con xong thì tạo thành các vết nứt, rạn khiến chị em không khỏi đau đầu.
  4. 4. Dầu dừa có tác dụng làm mờ các vết rạn da sau sinh hiệu quả Làm đẹp da sau sinh với dầu dừa trong việc làm mờ các vết nứt rạn bạn chỉ cần dùng dầu dừa massage nhẹ nhàng lên vùng da bị rạn nứt ở bụng, đùi. Việc này chị em nên tích cực làm thường xuyên và có tính kiên trì thì mới cho kết quả tốt. Dầu dừa có tác dụng phòng chống các vết rạn da hiệu quả trong thời kì mang thai Ngoài ra, trong thời kỳ mang thai và trước lúc sinh, bạn cũng nên dùng dầu dừa massage nhẹ nhàng lên vùng da ở bụng, đùi. Vì lúc này, những vùng da này chưa bị tổn thương hoặc mới bắt đầu bị rạn, dầu dừa sẽ thẩm thấu vào sâu trong da, giúp ngăn chặn và bảo vệ da một cách tốt nhất. Làm đẹp da toàn thân sau sinh với dầu dừa và nghệ tươi Việc chăm sóc làm đẹp da toàn thân cũng khác với da mặt, da toàn thân sau sinh của chị em thường bị thâm rạn, nhăn nheo và chảy xệ do quá trình tăng cân trong suốt thời gian mang thai. Chính vì vậy, việc làm đẹp da toàn thân sau sinh cũng đóng vai trò cực kỳ quan trọng. Bí quyết làm đẹp da sau sinh với dầu dừa sẽ giúp bạn giải quyết hiệu quả vấn đề này. Cách làm cũng rất đơn giản, bạn chỉ cần sử dụng nghệ tươi giã thật nhỏ nhuyễn rồi trộn đều với dầu dừa theo tỷ lệ 1: 2, sử
  5. 5. dụng hỗn hợp này massage toàn thân trong 30 - 40 phút, chú ý những vùng da bị thâm rạn, sạm màu, thâm đen như bụng, đùi, ngực, bắp chân,…rồi tắm lại bằng nước ấm. Các dưỡng chất có lợi cho da từ nghệ và dầu dừa sẽ thấm sâu, nuôi dưỡng da, giúp bạn làm mờ những vết rạn da, thâm nám cực kỳ hiệu quả, mang lại cho bạn làn da trắng hồng, mịn màng chỉ sau một thời gian áp dụng nhé. >> Có thể bạn quan tâm đến các Sản phẩm làm đẹp da sau sinh chiết xuất 100% thảo dược tự nhiên Cách Làm đẹp da sau sinh bằng dầu dừa kết hợp với nghệ Hy vọng chia sẻ về những cách làm đẹp da sau sinh với dầu dừa ở trên sẽ giúp chị em có thêm kinh nghiệm trong việc lấy lại làn da trắng đẹp, mịn màng, hồng hào và tươi trẻ sau khi sinh bé yêu. Các mẹ nên lựa chọn dầu dừa nguyên chất tại các cơ sở uy tín để đảm bảo an toàn các chị em nhé! Chúc các mẹ thành công! lamdepsausinh.com

×