Sữa rửa mặt tinh chất nghệ 100% chiết xuất tự nhiên nên an toàn tuyệt đối cho các loại da, giúp da trắng mịn màng
Bộ sản phẩm mặt nạ thuốc bắc giúp trị các vết thâm nám hiệu quả cho da mặt trắng hồng sau sinh
Kem nghệ thuốc Bắc giúp da trở nên trắng mịn màng, sạch mụn
Cách làm đẹp da mặt hiệu quả sau sinh với 3 bước đơn giản ngay tại nhà

Làm Đẹp Da Mặt Hiệu Quả Sau Sinh: Hướng dẫn cách làm đẹp da mặt hiệu quả sau sinh với 3 bước tại nhà. Làm đẹp da sau sinh hiệu quả cho làn da trắng đẹp mịn màng

  1. 1. CÁCH LÀM ĐẸP DA MẶT HIỆU QUẢ SAU SINH VỚI 3 BƯỚC Đơn Giản Ngay Tại Nhà Làm Đẹp Da Mặt Hiệu Quả Sau Sinh: Hướng dẫn cách làm đẹp da mặt hiệu quả sau sinh với 3 bước đơn giản ngay tại nhà. Làm đẹp da sau khi sinh đúng cách sẽ giúp chị em lấy lại làn da trắng hồng, mịn màng và tươi trẻ một cách nhanh nhất. Làm đẹp da sau sinh đúng cách sẽ giúp chị em sở hữu làn da trắng hồng, mịn màng và tươi trẻ Với những chị em sinh con đầu lòng sẽ không tránh khỏi bị stress, vì vấn đề làn da và vóc dáng do những thay đổi sau sinh. Nhất là trong thời gian đầu, cơ thể người phụ nữ chưa hồi phục nhanh được về cả sức khỏe và nhan sắc, các dấu hiệu nám, tàn nhang hoặc da sậm lại có thể sẽ xuất hiện sau 3-4 tháng sau sinh. Nếu như các mẹ không biết cách chăm sóc và phục hồi ngay sau thời gian ở cữ thì khả năng da dễ tổn thương và lão hóa nhanh chóng. Nhưng ngược lại, nếu chăm sóc ngay sau khi sinh xong đúng cách sẽ giúp chị em lấy lại làn da trắng hồng và tươi trẻ một cách nhanh nhất.
  2. 2. Cách làm đẹp da mặt sau sinh như thế nào để hiệu quả cao mà an toàn được các mẹ tìm hiểu và áp dụng Hiện nay có rất nhiều phương pháp làm đẹp mà các mẹ có thể lựa chọn: đi spa để chăm sóc tổng thể, đắp các loại mặt nạ từ hoa quả, trứng gà mật ong, mật ong trộn bột nghệ,…Trong bài viết này chúng tôi xin mách các mẹ cách chăm sóc da đơn giản hiệu quả tại nhà, không mất nhiều thời gian và công sức: Có lẽ trong suy nghĩ của nhiều người chỉ nghệ vàng mới có tác dụng làm đẹp da và có chứa nhiều chất có tác dụng trị bệnh, nhưng thực tế đã chứng minh loại nghệ trắng hay còn gọi là nghệ rừng, ngải dại, ngải mọi, nghệ sùi, ngải trắng, nghệ thơm, tiếng Pa-Cô gọi là Tara-hau-hen, tên khoa học là Curcuma aromatica, thuộc họ gừng Zingiberaceae cũng chứa rất nhiều thành phần có tác dụng làm đẹp và trị bệnh: borneol; 53%; camphor: 16,61%; limonene: 7,78%; alpha-limonene diepoxy: 2,34%; byclo 3.10; terpineol: 1,42%. Chính vì những thành phần đáng quý và tác dụng kỳ diệu của loại củ này, Beautymom đã cho ra đời bộ sản phẩm dưỡng da sau sinh 100% từ tự nhiên, rất tiện dụng cho những bà mẹ bận rộn vừa chăm sóc con vừa lo đi làm và nội trợ. Bộ sản phẩm gồm có: sửa rửa mặt tinh chất nghệ - mặt nạ nghệ thuốc bắc – kem nghệ thuốc bắc. Bộ 3 sản phẩm này được chiết xuất từ nghệ trắng, nghệ vàng kết hợp với các vị thuốc bắc từ tự nhiên giúp cho người dùng sớm khắc phục được tình trạng da của mình.
  3. 3. Bộ sản phẩm chăm sóc da mặt trắng hồng sau sinh Hướng dẫn cách làm đẹp da mặt hiệu quả sau sinh với 3 bước đơn giản tại nhà Để chăm sóc làn da trắng hồng sau sinh và loại bỏ các nguy cơ các dấu hiệu đang làm làn da xuống sắc chỉ cần thực hiện ngay tại nhà với 3 bước cực kỳ đơn giản dưới đây: 1. Làm sạch da mặt ít nhất 2 lần / ngày Trước hết bạn hãy loại bỏ các bụi bẩn và làm khô thoáng các lỗ chân lông hàng ngày. Vì những bụi bẩn, mồ hôi làm bít các lỗ chân lông, đồng thời là cơ hội cho vi khuẩn tấn công làm cho da mặt bạn dễ nổi mụn. Bạn chỉ cần rửa mặt 2-3 lần/ngày bằng sữa rửa mặt tinh chất nghệ.
  4. 4. Sữa rửa mặt tinh chất nghệ 100% chiết xuất tự nhiên nên an toàn tuyệt đối cho các loại da, giúp da trắng mịn màng Ưu điểm: Được chiết xuất từ tinh chất nghệ giàu vitamin E, có tính sát khuẩn mạnh, không chất tạo bọt, không chất bảo quản, không lo bị kích ứng. Các hoạt chất tự nhiên giúp loại bỏ bụi bẩn, tẩy tế bào chết, diệt khuẩn giúp ngăn ngừa mụn hiệu quả. 2. Bổ sung dưỡng chất cho da 2-3 lần / tuần Bạn thực hiện phương pháp này ngay tại nhà mà không cần đến bất cứ spa nào, nhưng đảm bảo da của bạn vẫn được cung cấp đầy đủ dưỡng chất cần thiết cho một làn da sáng mịn. Mặt nạ nghệ thuốc bắc là sự kết hợp của các vị thuốc: hồng hoa, hạnh nhân, bạch chỉ, tinh bột nghệ trắng… giúp đẩy lùi lão hóa, xóa nếp nhăn, chống dị ứng, chữa bệnh khô da, bong da, làm sáng da. Để tăng hiệu quả bạn nên trộn với lòng trắng đỏ gà, sau khi trộn hỗn hợp đều bôi lên vùng mặt để khoảng 20-25 phút rồi rửa sạch bằng nước ấm.
  5. 5. Bộ sản phẩm mặt nạ thuốc bắc giúp trị các vết thâm nám hiệu quả cho da mặt trắng hồng sau sinh 3. Dưỡng da hàng ngày chỉ mất 1 phút Kem nghệ thuốc bắc là một hỗn hợp tinh bột mịn (nghệ trắng, nghệ vàng và các vị thuốc bắc), có thành phần 100% từ tự nhiên, lành tính. Tinh chất curcumim trong nghệ được coi là thần dược giúp xóa mờ các vết thâm nám, có tính sát khuẩn nên rất tốt trong việc điều trị mụn và làm liền sẹo. >> Tìm hiểu thêm tất tần tật Cách làm đẹp da sau sinh tại nhà hiệu quả nhất
  6. 6. Kem nghệ thuốc Bắc giúp da trở nên trắng mịn màng, sạch mụn Ưu điểm: Không mất nhiều thời gian để bổ sung dưỡng chất cho da. Bạn chỉ cần lấy một lượng vừa đủ vào lòng bàn tay thoa đều, massage nhẹ nhàng 1-2 phút. Các thành phần trong kem nghệ thuốc bắc cung cấp các dưỡng chất tự nhiên thiết yếu cho da, giúp se khít lỗ chân lông, làm mờ vết thâm, trị mụn hiệu quả. Nên dùng 2 lần/ngày để có làn da như mong muốn. Với các mẹ mới sinh con thường không có nhiều thời gian để chăm sóc da mặt, thì sử dụng bộ ba sản phẩm này tại nhà là một lựa chọn thông minh và an toàn. Thành phần có trong bộ sản phẩm chăm sóc da mặt cho các mẹ sau sinh của Beautymom 100% tự nhiên nên phù hợp với mọi loại da, hiệu quả tức thì trong một thời ngắn. Mọi thông tin chi tiết về bộ sản phẩm làm đẹp da mặt hiệu quả sau sinh của Beautymom, xin vui lòng liên hệ số điện thoại: 04 22 456 022 - 04 22 456 877 hotline: 0985 123 066 - 0985 123 088 hoặc www.facebook.com/lamdepsausinh.com lamdepsausinh.com

