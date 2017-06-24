BEAUTYMOM BÍ QUYẾT LÀM ĐẸP TẠI NHÀ SAU KHI SINH CON Lần Thứ 2 Làm Đẹp Tại Nhà Sau Khi Sinh Con Lần 2: Mẹ 8X chia sẻ bí quy...
Beautymom bí quyết làm đẹp tại nhà sau khi sinh con lần thứ 2

Làm Đẹp Sau Sinh Con Lần 2: Chia sẻ bí quyết làm đẹp tại nhà sau khi sinh con lần thứ 2 hiệu quả. Các mẹ sau khi sinh con lần thứ 1, 2, 3 đều áp dụng hiệu quả

Beautymom bí quyết làm đẹp tại nhà sau khi sinh con lần thứ 2

  1. 1. BEAUTYMOM BÍ QUYẾT LÀM ĐẸP TẠI NHÀ SAU KHI SINH CON Lần Thứ 2 Làm Đẹp Tại Nhà Sau Khi Sinh Con Lần 2: Mẹ 8X chia sẻ bí quyết làm đẹp sau khi sinh con lần thứ 2 hiệu quả ngay tại nhà. Các mẹ sau khi sinh con lần thứ 1, lần thứ 2, lần thứ 3, lần thứ 4 đều có thể áp dụng phương pháp làm đẹp sau sinh tại nhà rất đơn giản mà hiệu quả cao, an toàn tuyệt đối cho cả mẹ và bé. Chia sẻ kinh nghiệm làm đẹp sau sinh tại nhà giúp sở hữu vòng eo ''phẳng lì'' như gái còn son của bà mẹ 2 con Sợ béo lắm, chỉ mong mãi được trẻ đẹp thôi. Đó là tâm sự rất đáng yêu của chị Hoàng Hạnh. Là người phụ nữ hiện đại, chị Hạnh rất quan tâm đến việc chăm sóc vóc dáng và làn da của mình sau khi sinh. Với một bí quyết đặc biệt, từ khi còn là một thiếu nữ, đến bây giờ, chị Hạnh đã là mẹ của hai nhóc tỳ kháu khỉnh nhưng vòng eo của chị Hạnh không hề thay đổi. Yêu quý vòng eo mỏng manh ngay từ thời con gái Chị Hoàng Hạnh (Bùi Xương Trạch - Thanh Xuân - Hà Nội) gây thiện cảm với người xung quanh bằng gương mặt ưa nhìn và là da trắng ngần. Chị cũng đặc biệt quan tâm đến giữ vòng eo thon gọn, mỏng manh. “Bạn biết không, các cụ ngày xưa đã miêu tả người con gái có vòng eo đẹp bằng câu “thắt đáy lưng ong”, đây không chỉ là hình ảnh người con gái có vòng eo nhỏ nhắn, thon gọn mà còn là người con gái hay lam hay làm, chịu thương chịu khó. Ngày còn con gái, mình cũng luôn luôn theo đuổi hình mẫu một cô gái có vòng eo con kiến, mình năng vận động vào mỗi sáng hoặc sau giờ làm, hạn chế ăn các đồ ăn gây tích mỡ, ăn ít carbonhydrate, ít đường.” Chị Hạnh luôn tự tin bởi vòng eo phẳng lì, 57cm của mình khi còn con gái. Chị Hạnh cũng bật mí, chính nét duyên thầm và vòng eo con kiến đã kết mối lương duyên của chị với anh xã chị ấy bây giờ. Băn khoăn tìm phương pháp làm đẹp giảm eo sau khi sinh bé thứ 2 Chị Hạnh tâm sự: “Sau khi sinh bé đầu tiên, vì tăng ít cân nên mình lấy lại vóc dáng rất nhanh.” Nhưng khi mang bầu bé thứ 2, mình tăng cân khá nhiều, nên
  2. 2. cảm thấy khá lo lắng, sợ không lấy lại được vóc dáng nhanh thì sau này khó giảm eo vì mình làm việc văn phòng, ít vận động mà. >> Bạn có thể xem thêm Bí quyết làm đẹp cho phụ nữ sau sinh: Làm đẹp sau sinh bằng muối Chia sẻ kinh nghiệm làm đẹp sau sinh lần 2 hiệu quả
  3. 3. Nhờ sự giới thiệu của một người bạn, mình đã biết đến BeautyMom là một địa chỉ chăm sóc làm đẹp sau sinh cho sản phụ đáng tin cậy. Sau khi nhận được sự tư vấn nhiệt tình của các chuyên viên, mình đã chọn được gói dịch vụ chăm sóc sau sinh phù hợp với bản thân. Chị Hạnh tâm sự: “Lúc đầu mình cũng thấy hơi e ngại vì dịch vụ chăm sóc sau sinh là mới có ở Việt Nam, và mình cũng lo sợ làm đẹp sau sinh sẽ làm ảnh hưởng đến sức khỏe hay sữa của mình cho con. Tuy nhiên, sau đó mình mới nhận ra rằng : chăm sóc vòng eo và làn da sau sinh thực sự cần thiết với phụ nữ. Nếu cứ bỏ mặc, không chăm sóc sức khỏe hay sắc đẹp, thì làn da của người phụ nữ rất dễ bị đen, sạm và vòng eo sẽ trở nên ngấn mỡ, chảy xệ do sau sinh, sản phụ ít vận động và chế độ ăn uống nhiều chất dinh dưỡng.” Hạnh phúc vì là người mẹ đẹp bên chồng, chu đáo bên con yêu “Lần đầu tiên được chăm sóc bởi các nhân viên của BeautyMom, mình cảm thấy rất an tâm và thiện cảm. Chuyên viên chăm sóc của BeautyMom rất thân thiện và chuyên nghiệp, họ có đôi bàn tay mềm mại và nhanh nhẹn. Mình cảm thấy rất dễ chịu khi được massage, bấm huyệt với tinh dầu và sử dụng những loại thảo dược thiên nhiên gần gũi và có tác dụng tuyệt vời trong việc phục hồi sức khỏe và sắc đẹp của sản phụ sau sinh như gừng, nghệ, dầu tràm...” >> Bạn có thể xem thêm Bí quyết làm đẹp da sau sinh với dầu dừa hiệu quả
  4. 4. Chia sẻ kinh nghiệm làm đẹp sau sinh lần 2 hiệu quả Không những được chăm sóc vùng eo, lưng, bụng để có vòng eo thon gọn bằng các loại thảo dược thiên nhiên như tinh dầu, gừng, nghệ, thuốc bắc, muối…, chị Hạnh còn cảm thấy rất hài lòng với các loại mặt nạ hoàn toàn từ thảo dược thiên nhiên, không chất bảo quản của BeautyMom "*'. >> Tìm hiểu thêm Dịch vụ làm đẹp sau sinh tại nhà được các mẹ Hà Thành tin dùng nhất hiện nay
  5. 5. Chia sẻ kinh nghiệm làm đẹp sau sinh lần 2 hiệu quả Da mặt mình sau sinh sạm và sần sùi hơn rất nhiều, mình đã được chăm sóc da bằng tinh dầu dừa, tinh dầu cám gạo và đắp mặt nạ trà xanh. Sau 2 tuần, da mình đã hồng hào, mịn màng, tươi sáng hơn nhiều. Mấy người thân đến chơi cũng ngỡ ngàng vì sau sinh sản phụ thường xấu xí, nhợt nhạt, còn mình thì hồng hào, tươi rói.” Chị Hạnh chia sẻ "*" Nhận được sự tư vấn nhiệt tình của các chuyên viên chăm sóc BeautyMom, chị Hạnh đã bắt đầu điều chỉnh chế độ ăn uống sau sinh, ăn nhiều rau, bớt đường, bớt cơm, có khi một ngày mình chỉ ăn một bát cơm mà vẫn đủ sữa cho con bú. >> Có thể bạn quan tâm đến Dịch vụ thông tắc tia sữa tại nhà Hà Nội của BeautyMom
  6. 6. Chia sẻ kinh nghiệm làm đẹp sau sinh lần 2 hiệu quả Kết thúc liệu trình chăm sóc của BeautyMom, không chỉ sở hữu làn da trắng hồng rạng rỡ, chị Hạnh còn giảm được 18cm vòng eo, một kết quả thật bất ngờ. Chị Hạnh chia sẻ: Nhờ sự lựa chọn đúng đắn và kịp thời, mình lại sở hữu ‘‘eo thon như gái còn son’’ sau 2 lần sinh nở. "*". >> Bạn có thể xem thêm Làm đẹp sau sinh bằng rượu gừng nghệ - Cách làm đẹp sau sinh với gừng nghệ hiệu quả
  7. 7. Chia sẻ kinh nghiệm làm đẹp sau sinh lần 2 hiệu quả: Bà mẹ 2 con với vòng bụng phẳng lì khiến mọi người ngỡ ngàng "*" “Có được chiếc bụng phẳng, mình tự tin hơn khi mặc đồ body. Nhiều lúc cùng chồng và 2 con đi du lịch, mình cũng nhận được nhiều lời khen ngợi. Là phụ nữ hạnh phúc bên chồng, chu đáo bên các con yêu là điều tuyệt vời nhất với mình.” >> Tìm hiểu thêm Cách làm đẹp sau sinh mổ hiệu quả tại nhà
  8. 8. Chia sẻ kinh nghiệm làm đẹp sau sinh lần 2 hiệu quả
  9. 9. >> Tìm hiểu thêm Dịch vụ làm đẹp sau sinh tại nhà địa chỉ nào tốt và uy tín? Khi nói về những ý kiến trái chiều về chuyện người sản phụ có nên chăm sóc, làm đẹp ngay sau khi sinh hay không, chị Hạnh chia sẻ : “Mình may mắn được mẹ chồng và chồng ủng hộ làm đẹp ngay sau sinh. Mẹ chồng mình cũng lo lắng vì sợ các phương pháp làm đẹp sẽ ảnh hưởng đến mẹ và con, nhưng sau khi nghe chuyên viên chăm sóc thì mẹ mình hoàn toàn thuyết phục và nhận ra rằng chăm sóc, làm đẹp sau sinh thực sự cần thiết cho sản phụ mới sinh trong việc phục hồi sức khỏe và sắc đẹp.” Sau khi sinh, để sở hữu vòng eo thon gọn với làn da trắng hồng rạng rỡ với chị em phụ nữ không quá khó khăn, nếu bạn biết lựa chọn dịch vụ và sử dụng các sản phẩm thiên nhiên một cách thông minh và khoa học. Chúc các mẹ thành công! Ghi chú: "*' Kết quả dựa trên cơ địa và hiện trạng mỗi người >> Có thể bạn quan tâm đến các Dịch vụ làm đẹp sau sinh tại nhà Hà Nội của BeautyMom lamdepsausinh.com

