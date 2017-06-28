6 CÁCH LÀM ĐẸP DA MẶT HIỆU QUẢ SAU SINH Đơn Giản Ngay Tại Nhà Làm Đẹp Da Mặt Hiệu Quả Sau Sinh: Hướng dẫn 6 cách làm đẹp d...
6 cách làm đẹp da mặt hiệu quả sau sinh đơn giản ngay tại nhà

Làm Đẹp Da Mặt Hiệu Quả Sau Sinh: Hướng dẫn 6 cách làm đẹp da mặt hiệu quả sau sinh ngay tại nhà. Làm đẹp da sau sinh hiệu quả cho làn da trắng đẹp mịn màng

6 cách làm đẹp da mặt hiệu quả sau sinh đơn giản ngay tại nhà

  1. 1. 6 CÁCH LÀM ĐẸP DA MẶT HIỆU QUẢ SAU SINH Đơn Giản Ngay Tại Nhà Làm Đẹp Da Mặt Hiệu Quả Sau Sinh: Hướng dẫn 6 cách làm đẹp da mặt hiệu quả sau sinh ngay tại nhà. Làm đẹp da sau khi sinh đúng cách sẽ giúp chị em lấy lại làn da trắng hồng, mịn màng và tươi trẻ một cách nhanh nhất. Làm đẹp da sau sinh đúng cách sẽ giúp chị em sở hữu làn da trắng hồng, mịn màng và tươi trẻ Với những chị em sinh con đầu lòng sẽ không tránh khỏi bị stress, vì vấn đề làn da và vóc dáng do những thay đổi sau sinh. Nhất là trong thời gian đầu, cơ thể người phụ nữ chưa hồi phục nhanh được về cả sức khỏe và nhan sắc, các dấu hiệu nám, tàn nhang hoặc da sậm lại có thể sẽ xuất hiện sau 3-4 tháng sau sinh. Nếu như các mẹ không biết cách chăm sóc và phục hồi ngay sau thời gian ở cữ thì khả năng da dễ tổn thương và lão hóa nhanh chóng. Nhưng ngược lại, nếu chăm sóc ngay sau khi sinh xong đúng cách sẽ giúp chị em lấy lại làn da trắng hồng và tươi trẻ một cách nhanh nhất. >> Xem thêm Tất tần tật bí quyết làm đẹp da sau sinh tại nhà hiệu quả tốt nhất
  2. 2. Cách làm đẹp da mặt sau sinh như thế nào để hiệu quả cao mà an toàn được các mẹ tìm hiểu và áp dụng Hiện nay có rất nhiều phương pháp làm đẹp sau sinh mà các mẹ có thể lựa chọn: đi spa để chăm sóc tổng thể, đắp các loại mặt nạ từ hoa quả, trứng gà mật ong, mật ong trộn bột nghệ,…Trong bài viết này chúng tôi xin mách các mẹ 6 cách làm đẹp da mặt sau sinh đơn giản hiệu quả tại nhà, không mất nhiều thời gian và công sức: Cách 1: Dưỡng trắng, làm đẹp da mặt sau sinh bằng cám gạo Trong quá trình mang thai do thay đổi nội tiết tố, làm da tăng tiết chất bã nhờn, bịt kìn lỗ chân lông, gây ra mụn. Đồng thời các sắc tố melamin tăng cao, làm xuất hiện các vết nám và tàn nhàng. Cách làm đẹp da mặt sau sinh bằng cám gạo sẽ giúp các mẹ loại bỏ vấn đề trên. Cách làm: Lấy 2 thìa cà phê cám gạo trộn đều với 1 thìa mật ong hoặc với da dầu thì bạn có thể thay bằng lòng trắng trứng, lòng đỏ cho da khô. Đắp hỗn hợp vừa trộn lên mặt, giữ yên khoảng 15 - 20 phút, rồi rửa sạch bằng nước ấm. Thực hiện 1-2 lần/ tuần để có làn da trắng đẹp, sạch mụn, giảm thâm nám. Cách 2: Dưỡng trắng da mặt sau sinh bằng sữa tươi không đường Người ta không chỉ sử dụng sữa tươi để uống mà còn dùng để chăm sóc làm đẹp da mặt hiệu quả sau sinh.Trong sữa tươi có chữa nhiều protein rất tốt cho làn da bị hư
  3. 3. tổn, chất này thường giúp da được tái tạo lại một cách nhanh chóng. Hơn thế nữa, trong sữa còn chứa nhiều nước giúp tăng độ ẩm làm mịn và dưỡng ẩm cho da. Dưới đây là một vài công thức dưỡng da bằng sữa tươi dành cho các chị em phụ nữ sau sinh: – Mẹ có thể tự chế một loại sữa rửa mặt từ sữa tươi, nhỏ vài giọt sữa tươi và vài giọt nước cốt chanh vào nước lạnh rồi sau đó rửa mặt bằng cách nhúng khăn vào dung dịch nước sữa. – Mẹ có thể kết hợp sữa tươi và sữa chua theo tỉ lệ 1: 2 để làm một loại kem dưỡng da mặt hàng ngày. Thường xuyên dưỡng da mặt như vậy mẹ sẽ sở hữu một làn da đẹp mịn màng trông thấy. >> Có thể bạn quan tâm đến Cách chăm sóc da mặt sau sinh tại nhà: Bí quyết làm đẹp da mặt sau sinh hiệu quả Làm đẹp da mặt sau sinh bằng sữa tươi không đường kết hợp nước cốt chanh Cách 3: Dưỡng trắng da sau sinh bằng sữa mẹ Sữa mẹ không chỉ là nguồn dinh dưỡng tuyệt vời cho sự phát triển của trẻ nhỏ mà nguyên liệu chăm sóc làm đẹp da mặt hiệu quả, an toàn, tự nhiên cho các mẹ sau khi sinh. Với hàm lượng chất dinh dưỡng dồi dào protein, glucid, lipid cùng với vitamin và chất khoáng, có tác dụng tẩy sạch tế bào chết, dưỡng da trắng mịn, làm sạch mụn, ngăn ngừa lão hóa da, giúp da sáng mịn, trắng hồng hơn rất nhiều.
  4. 4. – Thực hiện: Các bạn có thể vắt khoảng 3 thìa cafe sữa cho vào chén nhỏ. Sau đó dùng bông thấm đều, thoa lên mặt, kết hợp massage nhẹ nhàng. Để khoảng 30 phút, sau đó rửa lại bằng nước ấm. Các mẹ có thể thực hiện cách chăm sóc da sau sinh bằng sữa mẹ 2-3 lần mỗi ngày để làm da trắng mịn hơn nhé. Ngoài ra, nếu các mẹ có thời gian hơn thì có thể dưỡng da bằng cách kết hợp sữa mẹ với một số nguyên liệu tự nhiên như dầu dừa, nghệ, mật ong… để tăng thêm hiệu quả chăm sóc làm đẹp da mặt sau sinh nhé. Cách làm đẹp da mặt sau sinh bằng sữa mẹ cũng khá hiệu quả Cách 4: Dưỡng trắng da mặt sau sinh đơn giản với nghệ tươi Cách làm đẹp da mặt sau sinh đơn giản với nghệ: Nghệ là nguyên liệu được các mẹ lựa chọn để chăm sóc làm đẹp da mặt sau sinh rất phổ biến. Nghệ với tinh chất curcumin là một loại chất chống oxy hóa, không chỉ làm da trắng mịn, mà còn ngăn ngừa lão hóa, giảm mụn, thâm nám và làm mờ các vết rạn da rất hữu hiệu. Cách làm: Các mẹ có thể sử dụng mặt nạ nghệ tươi để đắp trực tiếp lên mặt, hoặc để hiệu quả hơn thì các mẹ có thể kết hợp nghệ với một số nguyên liệu khác như sữa tươi, cám gạo, mật ong, trứng gà… Các mẹ có thể tham khảo bài viết bí quyết làm đẹp sau sinh bằng nghệ tươi để chọn phương pháp phù hợp với mình nhé. Sau đây là một cách làm đẹp da sau sinh khá đơn giản với nghệ mà các chị em có thể tham khảo. Trộn đều hỗn hợp bột nghệ, bột gạo hoặc cám gạo và sữa tươi theo tỷ lệ
  5. 5. 1:1:1. Sau đó thoa lên mặt khoảng30 phút. Sau khi hỗn hợp khô, bạn rửa lại bằng nước ấm.Thực hiện đều đặn 2 lần/ tuần để có làn da hồng hào, tươi trẻ. >> Xem thêm Hướng dẫn cách làm đẹp da mặt sau sinh bằng nghệ tươi hiệu quả tại nhà Ngoài tác dụng làm đẹp da, nghệ còn giúp chị em phụ nữ phục hồi sức khỏe sau sinh nhanh chóng nhờ chất curcumin trong nghệ thúc đẩy máu xấu và chất dịch ứ đọng ra ngoài cơ thể giúp tăng cường co bóp tử cung. Cách 5: Dưỡng trắng da toàn thân sau sinh bằng đậu đỏ Một trong những nguyên liệu an toàn, tự nhiên khác giúp làm trắng da sau khi sinh được nhiều chị em sử dụng là bột đậu đỏ. Không chỉ có tác dụng làm trắng da mặt, bột đậu đỏ còn giúp tắm trắng da toàn thân rất hiệu quả. Trong đậu đỏ có hàm lượng protein, kali và chất sắt giúp da săn chắc, trắng hồng tự nhiên và trông khỏe khoắn, chứ không xanh xao như khi sử dụng các loại dưỡng trắng da khác. Nếu sử dụng thường xuyên, da bạn sẽ không sợ bị sạm đen khi tiếp xúc với ánh nắng mặt trời. Lấy 1 kg đậu đỏ, để bột đậu dùng được lâu, nên rửa sạch, phơi khô sau đó mới xay mịn. Sau khi xay thành bột mịn có thể dùng trong vòng 1 tháng. Đắp mặt nạ bột đậu đỏ sữa tươi
  6. 6. Cách làm: Sử dụng 2 thìa lớn bột đậu đỏ, 2 thìa sữa tươi không đường, sau đó trộn đều bột và sữa để tạo thành hỗn hợp dẻo quánh. Thoa đều hỗn hợp này lên da mặt đã rửa sạch, để khoảng 15 phút, sau đó rửa lại với nước ấm để làm trắng da mặt. Tắm trắng da toàn thân bằng đậu đỏ cho làn da láng mịn Cách làm: Bạn pha 1 bát (ăn cơm) bột đậu đỏ với sữa tươi không đường để tạo thành kem dưỡng da. Sau khi tắm tráng, thoa hỗn hợp trên lên toàn bộ cơ thể đồng thời massage toàn thân. Đợi chừng 15 phút để da hấp thu các chất dinh dưỡng, sau đó tắm lại bằng nước sạch. Tắm và massage toàn thân với bột đậu đỏ rất hiệu quả trong việc dưỡng và làm da trắng sáng mịn màng. Bên cạnh những cách dưỡng trắng da sau sinh trên đây, bạn cũng nên lưu ý uống đủ nước hàng ngày kết hợp ăn uống đủ chất, tăng cường các vitamin A, C, E để củng cố collagen trong da giúp làn da ngày càng đẹp và mịn màng hơn. Các mẹ lưu ý: Sản phụ sau khi sinh, làn da còn mỏng và khá nhạy cảm, bạn không nên sử dụng những sản phẩm có chất tẩy mạnh như kem làm trắng, mặt nạ làm trắng, mỹ phẩm loại bỏ hắc tố trên da… Tốt nhất, bạn chỉ nên lựa chọn kem dưỡng da có chức năng giữ ẩm cho da, để da không bị khô và mịn màng hơn. Những loại kem dưỡng có nguôn gốc thảo dược tự nhiên, an toàn cho da nhạy cảm là những sản phẩm bạn nên sử dụng. Cách 6: Hướng dẫn cách làm đẹp da mặt hiệu quả toàn diện sau sinh với 3 bước đơn giản tại nhà Có lẽ trong suy nghĩ của nhiều người chỉ nghệ vàng mới có tác dụng làm đẹp da và có chứa nhiều chất có tác dụng trị bệnh, nhưng thực tế đã chứng minh loại nghệ trắng hay còn gọi là nghệ rừng, ngải dại, ngải mọi, nghệ sùi, ngải trắng, nghệ thơm, tiếng Pa-Cô gọi là Tara-hau-hen, tên khoa học là Curcuma aromatica, thuộc họ gừng Zingiberaceae cũng chứa rất nhiều thành phần có tác dụng làm đẹp và trị bệnh: borneol; 53%; camphor: 16,61%; limonene: 7,78%; alpha-limonene diepoxy: 2,34%; byclo 3.10; terpineol: 1,42%. Chính vì những thành phần đáng quý và tác dụng kỳ diệu của loại củ này, Beautymom đã cho ra đời bộ sản phẩm dưỡng da sau sinh 100% từ tự nhiên, rất tiện dụng cho những bà mẹ bận rộn vừa chăm sóc con vừa lo đi làm và nội trợ. Bộ sản phẩm gồm có: sửa rửa mặt tinh chất nghệ - mặt nạ nghệ thuốc bắc – kem nghệ thuốc bắc. Bộ 3 sản phẩm này được chiết xuất từ nghệ trắng, nghệ vàng kết hợp với các vị thuốc bắc từ tự nhiên giúp cho người dùng sớm khắc phục được tình trạng da của mình.
  7. 7. Bộ sản phẩm chăm sóc da mặt trắng hồng sau sinh Để chăm sóc làn da trắng hồng sau sinh và loại bỏ các nguy cơ các dấu hiệu đang làm làn da xuống sắc chỉ cần thực hiện ngay tại nhà với 3 bước cực kỳ đơn giản dưới đây: 1. Làm sạch da mặt ít nhất 2 lần / ngày Trước hết bạn hãy loại bỏ các bụi bẩn và làm khô thoáng các lỗ chân lông hàng ngày. Vì những bụi bẩn, mồ hôi làm bít các lỗ chân lông, đồng thời là cơ hội cho vi khuẩn tấn công làm cho da mặt bạn dễ nổi mụn. Bạn chỉ cần rửa mặt 2-3 lần/ngày bằng sữa rửa mặt tinh chất nghệ. >> Tìm hiểu thêm Bí quyết làm đẹp da mặt hiệu quả sau sinh với nghệ vàng tại nhà
  8. 8. Sữa rửa mặt tinh chất nghệ 100% chiết xuất tự nhiên nên an toàn tuyệt đối cho các loại da, giúp da trắng mịn màng Ưu điểm: Được chiết xuất từ tinh chất nghệ giàu vitamin E, có tính sát khuẩn mạnh, không chất tạo bọt, không chất bảo quản, không lo bị kích ứng. Các hoạt chất tự nhiên giúp loại bỏ bụi bẩn, tẩy tế bào chết, diệt khuẩn giúp ngăn ngừa mụn hiệu quả. 2. Bổ sung dưỡng chất cho da 2-3 lần / tuần Bạn thực hiện phương pháp này ngay tại nhà mà không cần đến bất cứ spa nào, nhưng đảm bảo da của bạn vẫn được cung cấp đầy đủ dưỡng chất cần thiết cho một làn da sáng mịn. Mặt nạ nghệ thuốc bắc là sự kết hợp của các vị thuốc: hồng hoa, hạnh nhân, bạch chỉ, tinh bột nghệ trắng… giúp đẩy lùi lão hóa, xóa nếp nhăn, chống dị ứng, chữa bệnh khô da, bong da, làm sáng da. Để tăng hiệu quả bạn nên trộn với lòng trắng đỏ gà, sau khi trộn hỗn hợp đều bôi lên vùng mặt để khoảng 20-25 phút rồi rửa sạch bằng nước ấm. >> Xem thêm Cách làm đẹp da sau sinh tại nhà cực kỳ hiệu quả với 5 bước cơ bản
  9. 9. Bộ sản phẩm mặt nạ thuốc bắc giúp trị các vết thâm nám hiệu quả cho da mặt trắng hồng sau sinh 3. Dưỡng da hàng ngày chỉ mất 1 phút Kem nghệ thuốc bắc là một hỗn hợp tinh bột mịn (nghệ trắng, nghệ vàng và các vị thuốc bắc), có thành phần 100% từ tự nhiên, lành tính. Tinh chất curcumim trong nghệ được coi là thần dược giúp xóa mờ các vết thâm nám, có tính sát khuẩn nên rất tốt trong việc điều trị mụn và làm liền sẹo. >> Tìm hiểu thêm Cách làm đẹp da mặt hiệu quả sau sinh với mật ong
  10. 10. Kem nghệ thuốc Bắc giúp da trở nên trắng mịn màng, sạch mụn Ưu điểm: Không mất nhiều thời gian để bổ sung dưỡng chất cho da. Bạn chỉ cần lấy một lượng vừa đủ vào lòng bàn tay thoa đều, massage nhẹ nhàng 1-2 phút. Các thành phần trong kem nghệ thuốc bắc cung cấp các dưỡng chất tự nhiên thiết yếu cho da, giúp se khít lỗ chân lông, làm mờ vết thâm, trị mụn hiệu quả. Nên dùng 2 lần/ngày để có làn da như mong muốn. Với các mẹ mới sinh con thường không có nhiều thời gian để chăm sóc da mặt, thì sử dụng bộ ba sản phẩm này tại nhà là một lựa chọn thông minh và an toàn. Thành phần có trong bộ sản phẩm chăm sóc da mặt cho các mẹ sau sinh của BeautyMom 100% tự nhiên nên phù hợp với mọi loại da, hiệu quả tức thì trong một thời ngắn. Mọi thông tin chi tiết về bộ sản phẩm chăm sóc làm đẹp da mặt hiệu quả sau sinh của BeautyMom, xin vui lòng liên hệ số điện thoại: 04 22 456 022 - 04 22 456 877 hotline: 0985 123 066 - 0985 123 088 hoặc www.facebook.com/lamdepsausinh.com lamdepsausinh.com

