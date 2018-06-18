Zinacatepec,costumbres y tradiciones

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PONEN EN EL CADAVER AGUA Y UNA MONEDA, LE HACEN REZOS DURANTE 9 DIAS Y LE PONEN COMIDA PARA QUE AL TERMINO DE ESTE NOVENARIO LOS FAMILIARES Y AMIGOS PUEDAN CONSUMIRLOS.
CUANDO SE HACE UNA FIESTA :  LAS MUJERES CELEBRAN TOMANDO ENTRE ELLAS MISMAS Y LOS HOMBRES ENTRE ELLOS
CADA AÑO SE CELEBRA AL SANTO PATRON «SEBASTIAN MARTIR» EL DIA 20 DE ENERO, HACIENDO UNA MISA COMO DANDOLE GRACIAS POR LO QUE HAN RECIBIDO.
 COLEXO  CONTIENE: CHIVO,COL,GARBANZO,AZAFRAN,ESPINAZO Y CHICHARRON DE MATANZA, QUE ES CARNE SECA DE CHIVO.  MOLE DE GU...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION
  1. 1.  PONEN EN EL CADAVER AGUA Y UNA MONEDA, LE HACEN REZOS DURANTE 9 DIAS Y LE PONEN COMIDA PARA QUE AL TERMINO DE ESTE NOVENARIO LOS FAMILIARES Y AMIGOS PUEDAN CONSUMIRLOS.
  2. 2.  CUANDO SE HACE UNA FIESTA :  LAS MUJERES CELEBRAN TOMANDO ENTRE ELLAS MISMAS Y LOS HOMBRES ENTRE ELLOS
  3. 3.  CADA AÑO SE CELEBRA AL SANTO PATRON «SEBASTIAN MARTIR» EL DIA 20 DE ENERO, HACIENDO UNA MISA COMO DANDOLE GRACIAS POR LO QUE HAN RECIBIDO.
  4. 4.  COLEXO  CONTIENE: CHIVO,COL,GARBANZO,AZAFRAN,ESPINAZO Y CHICHARRON DE MATANZA, QUE ES CARNE SECA DE CHIVO.  MOLE DE GUAJOLOTE,PICADILLO,TLAXCALES(TORTILLA DE ELOTE)CHITO DE CHIVO,ESQUITES,TEMPEXQUIXTLES,GUAJES,PAN COLORADO,PAN DE BURRO Y MOLE DE CAMARON.  DULCES: CONSERVAS DE DURASNO,TECOJOTE, MANZANA Y GRANADA.  BEBIDAS: ATOLE,CHOCOLATE,AGUARDIENTE Y MEZCAL.
  5. 5. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION

