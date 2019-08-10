Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best free online movies trailers Lerd 2017 | Drama best movie trailers online free Lerd 2017 | best movies online free Ler...
LINK IN LAST PAGE TO WATCH OR DOWNLOAD MOVIE
best free online movies trailers Lerd 2017 | Drama Lerd is a movie starring Reza Akhlaghirad, Soudabeh Beizaee, and Nasim ...
best free online movies trailers Lerd 2017 | Drama Type: Movie Genre: Drama,Thriller Written By: Mohammad Rasoulof. Stars:...
best free online movies trailers Lerd 2017 | Drama Download Full Version Lerd 2017 Video OR Download Movie Free
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best free online movies trailers Lerd 2017 | Drama

9 views

Published on

best free online movies trailers Lerd 2017 | Drama

best movie trailers online free Lerd 2017 | best movies online free Lerd 2017 | Drama

Published in: Devices & Hardware
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best free online movies trailers Lerd 2017 | Drama

  1. 1. best free online movies trailers Lerd 2017 | Drama best movie trailers online free Lerd 2017 | best movies online free Lerd 2017 | Drama
  2. 2. LINK IN LAST PAGE TO WATCH OR DOWNLOAD MOVIE
  3. 3. best free online movies trailers Lerd 2017 | Drama Lerd is a movie starring Reza Akhlaghirad, Soudabeh Beizaee, and Nasim Adabi. A drama about corruption and injustice in Iranian society. You are the oppressed, or you have to join the oppressor to survive! A former university professor now living as a goldfish farmer in a Northern Iranian village, Reza quietly tends to his own affairs alongside his wife Hadis, a principal at a local girls' school, and their young son. After his river-sourced water supply is cut off, Reza's goldfish begin dying. His attempt to reopen his sluice is met with a violent attack by thuggish local Abbas, a strongman for a shadowy organization known as simply "the company." Reza refuses to compensate Abbas for a fake injury, or bribe his way out of mounting legal problems, but he quickly discovers the steep price to be paid for holding on to principles in a system where money trumps morality.
  4. 4. best free online movies trailers Lerd 2017 | Drama Type: Movie Genre: Drama,Thriller Written By: Mohammad Rasoulof. Stars: Reza Akhlaghirad, Soudabeh Beizaee, Nasim Adabi, Zeinab Shabani Director: Mohammad Rasoulof Rating: 7.2 Date: 2017-12-06 Duration: PT1H57M Keywords: one word title,corruption,rural setting,watermelon,syringe
  5. 5. best free online movies trailers Lerd 2017 | Drama Download Full Version Lerd 2017 Video OR Download Movie Free

×