Download The Storm Read Book Online

Iâ€™m not a good man. I never claimed I was. But I can be good for her. Does it matter that I'm practically tw...
Book Details Author : Tara Wylde ,Holly Hart Pages : 1612 Binding : Kindle Edition Brand : ISBN :
Book Appearances
  2. 2. Description Iâ€™m not a good man. I never claimed I was. But I can be good for her. Does it matter that I'm practically twice her age..? I ran from the evils of my former life. Hid with my dog in my mansion. And then Storm appeared out of the blue. Literally. She drifted in on a shot-up, smoking yacht, chased by the wings of a thunderstorm. This sweet, innocent girl, pure as the virgin snow. My chance to learn to live again. But she has secrets, too. She's lived a life no woman ever should. The Mob will stop at nothing to find her. And now they know she's with me. The man they've hunted for years... But I'll save her from the storm. Whatever it takes. The Storm is a standalone romance with extra steamy bonus content included! Holly and Tara always give you a Happy Ever After, they hate cheating with a passion, and cliffhangers just as much as you do!
