Ultimate Price: The Value We Place on Life

How much is a human life worth? Individuals, families, companies, and governments routinely place a price on human life every day. The calculations that underlie these price tags are often buried in technical language yet influence our economy, our laws, our behaviors, our policies, our health and our safety.



Whether that price tag is put on by a regulator, a corporate financial analyst, a data scientist, a health insurer, or an actuary, the simple facts are that price tags are routinely placed on our lives, the methods used for these price tags are often flawed and unfair. lives being less valued and consequently less protected. We need to ensure that life is priced fairly, so that human rights and human lives are always protected.

