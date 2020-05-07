Successfully reported this slideshow.
ULTIMATE PRICE The Value We Place on Life Howard Steven Friedman
All lives are precious… But they are not priceless
Price tags are put on our lives all the time by Arbitrators Economists Regulators Actuaries Statisticians Financial Analys...
Often the price tags are UNFAIR
9/11 Victim Compensation Fund awards ranged from $250,000 to over $7,000,000 Why was the death of some people worth 30 TIM...
INCOME Those earning less were deemed to be much less valuable than higher earners.
Using income to estimate the value of a life reflects existing biases GENDER RACE AGE LOCATION MORE
Using income to estimate the value of human life means… One successful hedge fund manager is more valuable than 100s of po...
INCOME RANGE IN THE UNITED STATES IS ENORMOUS
Minimum wage ~$15,000 annually Finance leaders >$100,000,000 annually
American CEOs paid about 300 times more than average workers Higher than other country’s ratios Higher than historical US ...
Justice is supposed to be blind, SOME LIVES OTHERS yet the courts routinely value some lives more than others
Thurston vs. State of New York Goldman vs. Simpson Brown vs. Simpson Ronald Goldman and Nicole Brown Wealthy, famous, high...
“The ultimate scandalous irony is that, had Cheryl been chattel rather than a human being, Claimant could recover the lost...
LIVES THAT ARE MORE VALUED MORE PROTECTED
Death penalty more likely to be applied when murder victims are white and the murderer is black
LIVES THAT ARE LESS VALUED LESS PROTECTED
Vehicular manslaughter sentencing depends on the victim: shorter jail sentences if the victim was black, male or unemployed
BUSINESSES USE PRICE TAGS ON LIFE Maximizing profits means weighing the Value of Human Lives against safety investments
UNION CARBIDE GAS LEAK TOYOTA CAR ACCELERATION FAILURES United States Less than 100 people killed Bhopal, India (1984) Abo...
The more life is valued, the more companies will invest in safety VALUING LIFE SAFETY
We need to ensure that life is priced FAIRLY so human rights and human lives are protected
“We believe all lives have EQUAL VALUE” Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan
“We see EQUAL VALUE in all lives” Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
ELOQUENT WORDS CAN BE SUPPORTED WITH CONCRETE ACTIONS
Regulators value all lives equally Each life saved has a benefit of about $10,000,000
One Boston Fund paid families of Boston Marathon bombing the same amount $2,295,000
Starting point for valuing life should be EQUALITY AND EQUITY
Howard Steven Friedman is a data scientist, health economist, and writer who has spent decades working in the public secto...
ULTIMATE PRICE “This gripping book is essential reading for a topic that you’d like to avoid but can’t.” – Jared Diamond, ...
×