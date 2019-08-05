Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
3.
best free movie trailers online Raajakumara
2017 | Drama
Raajakumara is a movie starring Puneeth Rajkumar, Priya Anand, and Sarath Kumar. A dutiful son, a prince in his
fathers' eyes, retains his purity of character despite the many challenges thrown his way.
Appu "Puneeth Rajkumar" is adopted by a rich couple Ashok "Sarath Kumar" and Sujatha "Vijayalakshmi Singh" and
leaves to Australia. Though, he was brought up in a rich atmosphere, he tended to be a simple guy. Unfortunately, one
day his family gets killed in a plane accident leaving him with tears. Then he goes to his orphanage where he used to
live. It was looked after a man named Krishna and at present that turned to an old age home. When Appu arrives, he
discovers that old people were thought of burden by their children. The rest of the story is how Appu is going to unite
them with their children and also proves that he is a righteous son to his father forms the rest of the story.
4.
Type: Movie
Genre: Drama,Family
Written By: Santhosh Ananddram.
Stars: Puneeth Rajkumar, Priya Anand, Sarath Kumar, Vijayalakshmi Singh
Director: Santhosh Ananddram
Rating: 8.1
Date: 2017-03-24
Duration: PT2H28M
Keywords: undefined
5.
