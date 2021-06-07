As an AWS shop, Zillow engineering teams have been using various messaging and streaming services for years. As Zillow 2.0 piled through, new requirements and pain points made us rethink our streaming stack. The need for high data quality, decoupling producers & consumers and real time homes data called for a new platform which would empower developers, enable data governance and reduce incidents caused by bad data. In this session, you will learn why Zillow decided to go with Kafka for that platform, what tools we built to meet developers where they are and what common challenges you could face as you migrate other streaming solutions to Kafka.