1 1 How Zillow Unlocked Kafka to 50 Teams in 8 months
2 PROPERTY MANAGERS & LANDLORDS BUYERS & SELLERS RENTERS HOMEOWNERS REAL ESTATE AGENTS MORTGAGE PROVIDERS “Give people the...
3 Technology at Zillow • AWS Shop • Many AWS Accounts • 1000s of Microservices • 100s of Data Pipelines • “Right tool for ...
4 Messaging and Streaming Data at Zillow: 2017 Look Microservice Communication
5 Messaging and Streaming Data at Zillow: 2017 Look Data Streaming Platform
6 Proliferation of Streaming Scenarios Capacity sharing
7 Proliferation of Streaming Scenarios Data Quality Issues
8 Proliferation of Streaming Scenarios Long tail costs
9 Proliferation of Streaming Scenarios Slow to innovate
10 Kafka Ecosystem as All-in-One ● Better scale for both streaming & pub/sub scenarios ○ Especially for 1:many consumers ●...
11 The Reality of a new Platform Team ● Top down approach is not healthy ● Trust needs to be earned ● Migration is an over...
12 Lesson 1: Gain Trust - Quickly! ● Published SLOs from day 1 ○ Availability: under min-isr = 0 successful read canary ev...
13 Lesson 2: Meet Developers Where They Are ● For us it was Terraform ● Open source Kafka Terraform exists but... ● Balanc...
14 Lesson 2: Meet Developers Where They Are ● Terraform is declarative ● K8s Custom Resource Definitions + K8s Operator ● ...
15 Lesson 3: Migration comes from Value ● No one has time for migration now ● Engaging with the right customers first ○ Ve...
16 Lesson 4: Platform is a Product ● Customer (Developer) is our north Star ● Documentation ● CLI ● Archetypes ● Abstracte...
17 Lesson 5: This is Where we Failed - Schema Registry ● 1:1 Kafka → Schema Registry environments ● CICD for schemas with ...
18 Fail Reason 1 - Schema Sharing ● Shared schemas between customer environments ● Incompatible dev schema change failed Q...
19 Fail Reason 2 - Porting Data ● Kafka Avro wire format does not have Schema Registry “ID” ● And access is needed too
20 How we Look at Schema Registry Now ● Still support multi customer envs ● Single global Schema Registry (think “Maven fo...
21 Summary ● Gain trust - quickly ● Meet developers where they are ● Bottom up migrations - show value ● Platform as a Pro...
How Zillow Unlocked Kafka to 50 Teams in 8 months | Shahar Cizer Kobrinsky, Zillow
Jun. 07, 2021

How Zillow Unlocked Kafka to 50 Teams in 8 months | Shahar Cizer Kobrinsky, Zillow

As an AWS shop, Zillow engineering teams have been using various messaging and streaming services for years. As Zillow 2.0 piled through, new requirements and pain points made us rethink our streaming stack. The need for high data quality, decoupling producers & consumers and real time homes data called for a new platform which would empower developers, enable data governance and reduce incidents caused by bad data. In this session, you will learn why Zillow decided to go with Kafka for that platform, what tools we built to meet developers where they are and what common challenges you could face as you migrate other streaming solutions to Kafka.

How Zillow Unlocked Kafka to 50 Teams in 8 months | Shahar Cizer Kobrinsky, Zillow

