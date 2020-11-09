CRISPR Cas System concept

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Hossein Pourghadamyari Department of Clinical Biochemistry, Afzalipour School of Medicine, Kerman University of Medical Sc...
CRISPR/Cas9 Conce
CRISPR Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats. Hossein Pourghadamyari
In general, the precise editing or regulation of genomic information at the DNA level requires the action of a molecular m...
CRISPR/CAS9: A GIFT FROM MOTHER NATURE Hossein Pourghadamyari
spacersspacers spacers spacers shor palindro repea short palindromic repeats short palindromic repeats short palindromic r...
2005–2006 CRISPRs have spacers of extrachromosomal origin viral, Phage Sequence and….. viral, Phage Sequence viral, Phage ...
CRISPR mediated by bacterial immunity
(1) Adaptation When a complex of Cas proteins excises a segment of the target DNA (known as a protospacer) and inserts it ...
CRISPR ArrayCas Genes Transcription Cas2 Translation Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
CRISPR ArrayCas Genes Expression (2) Expression and processing Processing RNase III Transcription Cas9 Cas9 Cas9 Cas9 Trac...
CRISPR ArrayCas Genes Cas9 Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
• Protospacer adjacent motif (PAM) CRISPR/Cas9 Components • CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9) • trans-activating crRNA (t...
• CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9)
Tracer RNA CrRNA sgRNA
sgRNA • Single guide RNA (sgRNA)
Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
Double Strands Break (DSB) Repair Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
PAM-interacting (PI) domain NGG NGG NGG NGGNGG NGG NGG NGG PI Cas9 RuvCHNH PI Cas9Cas9 RuvCHNH sgRNA complement sequence D...
Engineer Cas9 Nuclease (Nickase) Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
PAM-interacting (PI) domain Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
Engineer Cas9 Nuclease (Dead cas9) Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
PAM-interacting (PI) domain G NGG NGGsgRNA complement sequence PI dCas9 + + + + + + Gene Activator ++ + Transcription CDSN...
PAM-interacting (PI) domain G NGG NGGsgRNA complement sequence - -- CDSNGG Dead Cas9 (dCas9) Gene Inactivation -PI dCas9 -...
Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
+ Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
Target RNA Design sgRNA Designing Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
Target RNA Design sgRNA Design Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
+ Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
• Surveyor nuclease • T7 Endonuclease I Methods for assessing on target cleveage Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
https://tide-calculator.nki.nl/ Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
More Slides Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
7 Endonuclease I (T7EI) mismatch assays Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
CRISPR ArrayCas Genes Transcription Cas2 Translation Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
CRISPR ArrayCas Genes Expression (2) Expression and processing Processing RNase III Transcription Cas9 Cas9 Cas9 Cas9 Trac...
CRISPR ArrayCas Genes Cas9 Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
PAM-interacting (PI) domain NGG NGG NGG NGGNGG NGG NGG NGG PI Cas9 RuvCHNH PI Cas9Cas9 RuvCHNH sgRNA complement sequence D...
PAM-interacting (PI) domain G NGG NGGsgRNA complement sequence PI dCas9 + + + + + + Gene Activator ++ + Transcription CDSN...
PAM-interacting (PI) domain G NGG NGGsgRNA complement sequence - -- CDSNGG Dead Cas9 (dCas9) Gene Inactivation -PI dCas9 -...
PAM-interacting (PI) domain Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
CRISPR ArrayCas Genes Transcription Cas2 Translation Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
CRISPR ArrayCas Genes Expression (2) Expression and processing Processing RNase III Transcription Cas9 Cas9 Cas9 Cas9 Trac...
CRISPR ArrayCas Genes Cas9 Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
PAM-interacting (PI) domain NGG NGG NGG NGGNGG NGG NGG NGG PI Cas9 RuvCHNH PI Cas9Cas9 RuvCHNH sgRNA complement sequence D...
Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
CRISPR Cas System concept
CRISPR Cas System concept
CRISPR Cas System concept
CRISPR Cas System concept
CRISPR Cas System concept
CRISPR Cas System concept
CRISPR Cas System concept
CRISPR Cas System concept
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CRISPR Cas System concept

10 views

Published on

CRISPR Cas9 Workshop

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

CRISPR Cas System concept

  1. 1. Hossein Pourghadamyari Department of Clinical Biochemistry, Afzalipour School of Medicine, Kerman University of Medical Sciences Kerman University of Medical Sciences
  2. 2. CRISPR/Cas9 Conce
  3. 3. CRISPR Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  4. 4. In general, the precise editing or regulation of genomic information at the DNA level requires the action of a molecular machine composed of two major parts: 1: DNA-binding domain that mediates sequence-specific DNA recognition and binding 2: An effector domain that enables DNA cleavage or regulates transcription near the binding site. Genome Editing Annu. Rev. Biochem. 2016. 85:227–64 Meganucleases Transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENs) zinc-finger nucleases (ZFNs)
  5. 5. CRISPR/CAS9: A GIFT FROM MOTHER NATURE Hossein Pourghadamyari
  6. 6. spacersspacers spacers spacers shor palindro repea short palindromic repeats short palindromic repeats short palindromic repeats short palindromic repeats J Bacteriol. 1987 Dec;169(12):5429-33. CRISPR/CAS9: A GIFT FROM MOTHER NATURE
  7. 7. 2005–2006 CRISPRs have spacers of extrachromosomal origin viral, Phage Sequence and….. viral, Phage Sequence viral, Phage Sequence viral, Phage Sequence viral, phage Sequence spacersspacers spacers spacers shor palindro repea short palindromic repeats short palindromic repeats short palindromic repeats short palindromic repeats Intervening sequences of regularly spaced prokaryotic repeats derive from foreign genetic elements Hypothesis CRISPR mediated by bacterial immunity
  8. 8. CRISPR mediated by bacterial immunity
  9. 9. (1) Adaptation When a complex of Cas proteins excises a segment of the target DNA (known as a protospacer) and inserts it into the CRISPR array (where this sequence becomes a spacer) (2) Expression and processing Expression and processing of the precursor CRISPR (pre-cr) RNA resulting in the formation of mature crRNAs (3) interference When the effector module—either another Cas protein complex or a single large protein is guided by a crRNA to recognize and cleave target DNA (or in some cases, RNA) The defense activity of the CRISPR-Cas systems includes three stages: Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  10. 10. CRISPR ArrayCas Genes Transcription Cas2 Translation Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  11. 11. CRISPR ArrayCas Genes Expression (2) Expression and processing Processing RNase III Transcription Cas9 Cas9 Cas9 Cas9 Tracer RNA Cas9 mRNA Translation Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  12. 12. CRISPR ArrayCas Genes Cas9 Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  13. 13. • Protospacer adjacent motif (PAM) CRISPR/Cas9 Components • CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9) • trans-activating crRNA (tracrRNA) • Single guide RNA (sgRNA)
  14. 14. • CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9)
  15. 15. Tracer RNA CrRNA sgRNA
  16. 16. sgRNA • Single guide RNA (sgRNA)
  17. 17. Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  18. 18. Double Strands Break (DSB) Repair Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  19. 19. PAM-interacting (PI) domain NGG NGG NGG NGGNGG NGG NGG NGG PI Cas9 RuvCHNH PI Cas9Cas9 RuvCHNH sgRNA complement sequence Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  20. 20. Engineer Cas9 Nuclease (Nickase) Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  21. 21. PAM-interacting (PI) domain Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  22. 22. Engineer Cas9 Nuclease (Dead cas9) Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  23. 23. PAM-interacting (PI) domain G NGG NGGsgRNA complement sequence PI dCas9 + + + + + + Gene Activator ++ + Transcription CDSNGG Dead Cas9 (dCas9) Gene Activation Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  24. 24. PAM-interacting (PI) domain G NGG NGGsgRNA complement sequence - -- CDSNGG Dead Cas9 (dCas9) Gene Inactivation -PI dCas9 - - - - - - Gene inhibitor Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  25. 25. Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  26. 26. Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  27. 27. + Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  28. 28. Target RNA Design sgRNA Designing Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  29. 29. Target RNA Design sgRNA Design Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  30. 30. Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  31. 31. + Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  32. 32. • Surveyor nuclease • T7 Endonuclease I Methods for assessing on target cleveage Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  33. 33. https://tide-calculator.nki.nl/ Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  34. 34. More Slides Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  35. 35. 7 Endonuclease I (T7EI) mismatch assays Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  36. 36. CRISPR ArrayCas Genes Transcription Cas2 Translation Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  37. 37. CRISPR ArrayCas Genes Expression (2) Expression and processing Processing RNase III Transcription Cas9 Cas9 Cas9 Cas9 Tracer RNA Cas9 mRNA Translation Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  38. 38. CRISPR ArrayCas Genes Cas9 Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  39. 39. PAM-interacting (PI) domain NGG NGG NGG NGGNGG NGG NGG NGG PI Cas9 RuvCHNH PI Cas9Cas9 RuvCHNH sgRNA complement sequence Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  40. 40. PAM-interacting (PI) domain G NGG NGGsgRNA complement sequence PI dCas9 + + + + + + Gene Activator ++ + Transcription CDSNGG Dead Cas9 (dCas9) Gene Activation Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  41. 41. PAM-interacting (PI) domain G NGG NGGsgRNA complement sequence - -- CDSNGG Dead Cas9 (dCas9) Gene Inactivation -PI dCas9 - - - - - - Gene inhibitor Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  42. 42. PAM-interacting (PI) domain Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  43. 43. Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  44. 44. CRISPR ArrayCas Genes Transcription Cas2 Translation Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  45. 45. CRISPR ArrayCas Genes Expression (2) Expression and processing Processing RNase III Transcription Cas9 Cas9 Cas9 Cas9 Tracer RNA Cas9 mRNA Translation Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  46. 46. CRISPR ArrayCas Genes Cas9 Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  47. 47. PAM-interacting (PI) domain NGG NGG NGG NGGNGG NGG NGG NGG PI Cas9 RuvCHNH PI Cas9Cas9 RuvCHNH sgRNA complement sequence Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  48. 48. Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari
  49. 49. Dr. Hossein Pourghadamyari

×