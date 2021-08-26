Successfully reported this slideshow.
خلاصة كلية الالسن جامعة عين شمس

  1. 1. 1 - P a g e ‫م‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫م‬ ‫يسرى‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫موسى‬ ‫األفريقية‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫قسم‬ ( ‫شمس‬ ‫عين‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫األلسن‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫معيد‬ – ) ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫شعبة‬ ( 1 : ‫مقدمة‬ ) ‫شمس‬ ‫عين‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫األلسن‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫التعريفى‬ ‫الفايل‬ ‫فى‬ ‫بيك‬ ‫أهال‬ ‫بنفس‬ ‫اعرفك‬ ‫البداية‬ ‫فى‬ ‫ى‬ ، ‫شمس‬ ‫عين‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫االلسن‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫معيد‬ ‫يسرى‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫أنا‬ . ‫جدا‬ ‫جدا‬ ‫مهم‬ ‫دا‬ ‫الفايل‬ ، ‫عايز‬ ‫حضرتك‬ ‫و‬ ‫أنت‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ت‬ ‫دلت‬ ‫الفايتل‬ ‫قترأ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫قترأ‬ ‫و‬ ‫كلت‬ ‫تركيتز‬ ‫و‬ ‫تي‬‫ت‬‫واتن‬ ‫ترو‬‫ت‬‫م‬ ‫ت‬‫ت‬‫تالت‬ ‫و‬ ‫تاو‬‫ت‬‫ح‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تم‬‫ت‬‫فه‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ت‬‫ت‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تي‬‫ت‬ ‫تن‬‫ت‬‫الل‬ ‫تالا‬‫ت‬‫ك‬ ‫تتك‬‫ت‬ ‫تن‬‫ت‬‫ين‬ ‫هتال‬ ، ‫ل‬ ‫تن‬‫ت‬‫ت‬ ‫تبر‬ ‫ت‬‫ت‬‫ع‬ ‫م‬ ‫تي‬‫ت‬‫الشخص‬ ‫ت‬‫ت‬‫لال‬ ‫تا‬‫ت‬‫وأن‬ ‫تال‬‫ت‬ ‫ت‬‫ت‬‫الكلي‬ ‫تن‬‫ت‬‫ف‬ 4 ‫تني‬‫ت‬‫س‬ ، ‫ت‬‫ت‬‫ي‬ ‫تب‬ ‫ت‬‫ت‬‫ع‬ ‫و‬ ‫تا‬‫ت‬‫عن‬ ‫دا‬ ‫تل‬‫ت‬‫الفاي‬ ‫تن‬‫ت‬‫ف‬ ‫تالا‬‫ت‬‫الك‬ ‫الكلي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ليا‬ ‫لنتستات‬ ‫لعاا‬ ‫االل‬ ‫كلي‬ ‫لالب‬ ‫أتحاد‬ ‫ئيس‬ ‫كن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ 2015 . ‫ه‬ ‫تالا‬‫ت‬‫ش‬ ‫إن‬ ‫ت‬‫ت‬ ‫مه‬ ‫تتعات‬‫ت‬‫تت‬ ‫ل‬ ‫تات‬‫ت‬ ‫اجا‬ ‫تن‬‫ت‬ ‫هتال‬ ‫و‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬‫تد‬‫ت‬‫ج‬ ‫و‬‫ال‬‫تا‬‫ت‬‫ح‬ ‫ت‬‫ت‬ ‫دلت‬ ‫تك‬‫ت‬ ‫دما‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ت‬‫ت‬‫تش‬ ‫ف‬ ‫عا‬ ‫و‬ ‫للن‬ ‫أتحاد‬ ‫كن‬ ‫أنن‬ ‫حكم‬ ‫و‬ ‫أزاى‬ ‫عامل‬ ‫تبد‬ ‫م‬ ‫لال‬ ‫اى‬ ‫تفكير‬ ‫اللتن‬ ‫االستلل‬ ‫أي‬ ‫الت‬ ‫فتن‬ ‫تيبن‬ ، ‫هتال‬ ‫تن‬ ‫و‬ ‫تيو‬ ‫الكتالا‬ ‫العاميت‬ ‫تتكلم‬ ‫االتتاف‬ ‫كالمتن‬ ‫لت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ان‬ ‫صتي‬ ‫تن‬‫ت‬‫ت‬ ‫تبر‬ ‫دى‬ ‫ن‬ ‫تتكلم‬‫ت‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تي‬‫ت‬‫الشخص‬ ‫ت‬‫ت‬‫دام‬ ‫ت‬‫ت‬ ‫لتبر‬ ‫تر‬‫ت‬‫ع‬ ‫إال‬ ‫تت‬‫ت‬‫ه‬ ‫تا‬‫ت‬‫م‬ ‫تل‬‫ت‬‫الفاي‬ ، 4 ‫تن‬‫ت‬‫ف‬ ‫تني‬‫ت‬‫س‬ ‫لها‬ ‫تد‬ ‫أنك‬ ‫ف‬ ‫مشا‬ ‫علن‬ ‫ه‬ ‫شالا‬ ‫ان‬ ‫حضرتك‬ ‫اللن‬ ‫الكلي‬ ‫التبر‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫تخت‬ ‫و‬ . ‫تن‬ ‫تبر‬ ‫و‬ ‫الشخصي‬ ‫نظرى‬ ‫وجه‬ ‫م‬ ‫كالا‬ ‫دا‬ ‫الفايل‬ ‫فن‬ ‫اللن‬ ‫الكالا‬ ‫أنا‬ ‫و‬ ‫رأن‬ ‫مش‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ل‬ ‫تع‬ ‫الزا‬ ، ‫الفايل‬ ‫أن‬ ‫تعرف‬ ‫الزا‬ ‫س‬ ‫دا‬ ‫ستني‬ ‫الصت‬ ‫وأحتتا‬ ‫عشتان‬ ‫تتخم‬ ‫مبهتتد‬ ‫يتب‬ ‫الكالا‬ ‫أن‬ ‫االتاف‬ ،‫واحد‬ ‫فايل‬ ‫فن‬ ‫دى‬ ‫فكا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫كم‬ ‫الفايل‬ ‫فن‬ ‫اللن‬ ‫انتن‬ ‫معنتا‬ ‫متش‬ ‫دا‬ ‫الكتتن‬ ‫فتن‬ ‫واحتد‬ ‫اح‬ ، ‫تالعكس‬ ‫ال‬ ‫اكيتد‬ ‫كتيتر‬ ‫منتن‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اح‬ ‫فتن‬ ‫فتن‬ ‫مشترف‬ ‫تاج‬ ‫ون‬ ‫الكليت‬ ‫مليتن‬ ‫منن‬ ‫افضل‬ ‫مرو‬ ‫تاعدنا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ناس‬ ‫خرلنا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نا‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ي‬ ‫س‬ ‫ددينتا‬ ‫تد‬ ‫تا‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫و‬ ‫الحقيقت‬ ‫فتن‬ ‫عشان‬ ‫مخصتص‬ ‫دا‬ ‫الفايل‬ ‫عامل‬ ‫أنا‬ ‫نن‬ ‫ات‬ ‫كن‬ ‫أن‬ ‫تاعدنن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫حتد‬ ‫و‬ ‫يقت‬ ‫مت‬ ‫نصتيح‬ ‫اى‬ ‫تلن‬ ‫في‬ ‫اللن‬ ‫النصايح‬ ‫الكلي‬ ‫ل‬ ‫د‬ ‫ما‬ ‫او‬ . ‫تحديث‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫الفايل‬ ً ‫تلقائيا‬ ‫وفق‬ ‫بالفايل‬ ‫الخاص‬ ‫اللينك‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫سنة‬ ‫كل‬ ‫الىل‬ ‫المستجدات‬ ‫الكلية‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ف‬ ‫بتحصل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ويف‬‫ف‬‫ن‬ ‫أ‬ ‫م‬ ‫وال‬‫ن‬‫ن‬ ‫وف‬‫ش‬‫ب‬ ‫الىل‬ ‫واألسئلة‬ ‫ول‬‫ب‬‫ق‬ ،‫جديد‬ ‫اىس‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫عاأ‬ ‫كل‬‫بداية‬ ‫بعاأ‬ ‫الخاص‬ ‫التحديث‬ ‫ودا‬ 2020
  2. 2. 2 - P a g e ‫م‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫م‬ ‫يسرى‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫موسى‬ ‫األفريقية‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫قسم‬ ( ‫شمس‬ ‫عين‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫األلسن‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫معيد‬ – ) ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫شعبة‬ ( 2 ) ‫الموض‬ ‫و‬ : ‫االتى‬ ‫الفايل‬ ‫فى‬ ‫هتالقيها‬ ‫اللى‬ ‫عات‬ - 3 ‫العنوان‬ ‫الصفحة‬ 1 ‫مقدمة‬ 1 2 ‫الموضوعات‬ 2 3 ‫؟‬ ‫االلسن‬ ‫كلية‬ ‫أية‬ ‫يعنى‬ 3 4 ‫وتنسيقها‬ ‫االلسن‬ ‫كليات‬ 4 5 ‫؟‬ ‫االلسن‬ ‫كلية‬ ‫اقسام‬ ‫هى‬ ‫ما‬ 5 ‫إلى‬ 26 6 ‫لعا‬ ‫العملية‬ ‫األقسام‬ ‫تنسيق‬ ‫م‬ 2019 27 7 ‫شخصية‬ ‫تجربة‬ 28 ‫إلى‬ 32 8 ‫؟‬ ‫داخلى‬ ‫تنسيق‬ ‫بتحط‬ ‫الكلية‬ ‫لية‬ 33 9 ‫الكلية‬ ‫اقسام‬ ‫فى‬ ‫الطالب‬ ‫عدد‬ 34 10 ‫اللغة‬ ‫اختار‬ ‫؟‬ ‫ازاى‬ ‫االولى‬ 35 11 ‫أ‬ ‫أزاى‬ ‫كت‬ ‫ب‬ ‫الرغبات‬ ‫؟‬ ‫الكلية‬ ‫فى‬ 36 / 37 12 ‫؟‬ ‫المعتمدة‬ ‫الساعات‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫هو‬ ‫ما‬ 38 13 ‫؟‬ ‫التانية‬ ‫من‬ ‫احسن‬ ‫لغة‬ ‫انهى‬ 39 14 ‫؟‬ ‫الكلية‬ ‫فى‬ ‫أية‬ ‫هدرس‬ ‫الكلية‬ ‫مواد‬ 40 / 41 15 ‫العربية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫مادة‬ 42 16 ‫الثانية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫مادة‬ 43 17 ‫االلى‬ ‫الحاسب‬ ‫مواد‬ ‫هيا‬ ‫اية‬ ‫؟‬ ‫االنسان‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫و‬ 44 18 ‫للذكور‬ ‫العسكرية‬ ‫التربية‬ 19 ‫؟‬ ‫ميدانى‬ ‫تدريب‬ ‫اية‬ ‫يعنى‬ 45 20 ‫االلسن‬ ‫كلية‬ ‫خريج‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫مجاالت‬ ‫اية‬ " ‫الشغل‬ " ‫؟‬ 46 / 47 21 ‫الكلية‬ ‫فى‬ ‫التقدير‬ 48 / 49 22 ‫؟‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫تنمى‬ ‫ازاى‬ 50 23 ‫؟‬ ‫تسافر‬ ‫ازاى‬ 51 / 52 24 ‫اية‬ ‫يعنى‬ ‫؟‬ ‫طالبى‬ ‫نشاط‬ 53 / 54 25 ‫؟‬ ‫الكلية‬ ‫فى‬ ‫ازاى‬ ‫وقتى‬ ‫انظم‬ 55 / 56 26 ‫سناتر‬ ‫اسمه‬ ‫اختراع‬ 57 / 58 27 ‫العليا‬ ‫الدراسات‬ 59 / 60 28 ‫؟‬ ‫سياسة‬ ‫وال‬ ‫اعالم‬ ‫وال‬ ‫انجليش‬ ‫تجارة‬ ‫وال‬ ‫السن‬ 61 29 ‫؟‬ ‫مستقبل‬ ‫ليها‬ ‫كليتنا‬ 62 / 63 30 ‫خالل‬ ‫أية‬ ‫أعمل‬ 4 ‫؟‬ ‫الكلية‬ ‫سنين‬ 64 ‫إلى‬ 66 31 ‫محو‬ ‫األمية‬ – ‫التحديث‬ ‫جارى‬ 67 32 ‫العامة‬ ‫الخدمة‬ – ‫التحديث‬ ‫جارى‬ 68 33 ‫عامة‬ ‫اسئلة‬ 69 ‫إلى‬ 72 34 ‫االلسن‬ ‫لكلية‬ ‫التقديم‬ ‫عند‬ ‫المطلوب‬ ‫الورق‬ 73 35 ( ‫ال‬ ‫ورقة‬ 2 ( ‫ال‬ + ) ‫جند‬ 7 ‫للذكور‬ ) ‫جند‬ 74 / 75 36 ‫الختام‬ 76 37 ‫االلسن‬ ‫كلية‬ ‫صور‬ 77 / 78 38 ‫الكلية‬ ‫مكتبة‬ ‫صور‬ 79
  3. 3. 3 - P a g e ‫م‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫م‬ ‫يسرى‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫موسى‬ ‫األفريقية‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫قسم‬ ( ‫شمس‬ ‫عين‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫األلسن‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫معيد‬ – ) ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫شعبة‬ ( 3 ‫؟‬ ‫االلسن‬ ‫كلية‬ ‫أية‬ ‫يعنى‬ ) ‫ننةكا‬ ‫تسنة‬ ‫ةس‬‫ة‬‫كام‬ ‫كا‬ ‫اةتالي‬ ‫اللسنةب‬ ‫كلية‬ ‫السشةي‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫سفاع‬ ‫نةافس‬ ‫السطكطةاوى‬ ‫سفاعة‬ ‫السشةي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫تسنس‬ ‫كيت‬ ، ‫السطكطاوى‬ ‫ةاب‬‫ة‬‫ك‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫اة‬ ‫ةب‬‫ة‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ساليح‬ ‫ةد‬‫ة‬‫عل‬ ‫ةت‬‫ة‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ةت‬‫ة‬‫عك‬ ‫ةد‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬‫فسمن‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫وظيف‬ ‫و‬ ‫كامس‬ ‫الساة‬ ‫علد‬ ‫ايشسف‬ ‫تيمد‬ ‫شي‬ . ‫ةاوى‬‫ة‬‫السطكط‬ ‫ةةاس‬ ‫ااسح‬ ‫العحةةر‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬‫م‬ ‫كةةاب‬ ‫ةةا‬ ‫س‬ ‫قافةة‬ ‫والس‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ن‬ ‫ةار‬‫ة‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ةف‬‫ة‬‫س‬ ‫و‬ ‫ةي‬‫ة‬‫السفسمن‬ ‫ةيا‬‫ة‬‫لخ‬ ‫ةد‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫اللاسي‬ ‫ةيا‬‫ة‬‫خل‬ ‫عةس‬ ‫و‬ ‫ة‬ ‫الساة‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫سحةب‬ ‫كةم‬ ‫الس‬ ، ‫تال‬ ‫السكالم‬ ‫فاكس‬ ‫كيت‬ ‫ااسي‬ ‫ةةةةب‬‫ة‬‫اللسن‬ ‫ةةةة‬‫ة‬‫تسن‬ ‫ةةةةي‬‫ة‬‫نن‬ ‫ةةةةد‬‫ة‬‫عل‬ ‫ةةةةت‬‫ة‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ةةةةد‬‫ة‬‫عل‬ 1836 ) ‫ةةاس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ةوال‬‫ة‬‫ايةسف‬ ‫ةيب‬‫ة‬‫قف‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةب‬‫ة‬ ‫ةف‬‫ة‬‫حي‬ ‫ةوب‬‫ة‬‫يك‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫الم‬ ‫ةتفكا‬‫ة‬ ‫ةاب‬‫ة‬‫وك‬ ‫يةس‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫اللحماي‬ ‫ةم‬‫ة‬‫المك‬ ‫ةاب‬‫ة‬ ‫ك‬ ‫كم‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬ ‫الم‬ ‫ةاس‬‫ة‬ ‫س‬ ‫ةوال‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫حةاف‬ ‫فةد‬ ‫عظةيم‬ ‫حيةف‬ ‫خسحةس‬ ‫تسنة‬ ‫الس‬ ‫فةال‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫السةساي‬ ‫ااسل‬ ‫اللخسى‬ ‫اسالس‬ ‫السح‬ ‫مقف‬ ‫علد‬ ‫لوال‬ ‫ة‬ ‫يس‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ةاسف‬ ‫فد‬ ‫وال‬ ‫سح‬ ‫توف‬ ‫كةلم‬ ‫سح‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ا‬ ‫سح‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫ةا‬ ‫غيس‬ ‫و‬ ‫سالفيا‬ ‫السح‬ ‫و‬ ‫اسي‬ ‫الس‬ .‫السةلوم‬ ‫قفل‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تسن‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةاسي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫فد‬ ‫سالس‬ ‫ف‬ ‫فد‬ ‫حس‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ال‬ ‫و‬ ‫س‬ ‫فة‬ ‫و‬ 20 ‫اس‬ ‫تينة‬ 1973 ‫م‬ ‫ةم‬ ‫رةسال‬ ‫صةتس‬ ‫ةم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬ ‫الألسنب‬ ‫تسن‬ .‫الألسنب‬ ‫كلي‬ ‫اانم‬ ‫قل‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ككلي‬ ‫ش‬ ‫عيب‬ ‫ة‬ ‫حا‬ ‫سد‬ ‫السةليا‬ ‫و‬ ‫تسينكا‬ ‫فد‬ ‫صسس‬ ‫الر‬ ‫و‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫علد‬ ‫ةاه‬ ‫صوس‬ ‫الكيت‬ ‫و‬ ‫اللوف‬ ‫الستوس‬ ‫فد‬ ‫السطكطاوى‬ ‫سفاع‬ ‫السشي‬ ‫اف‬ ‫الرد‬ ‫كتال‬ ‫عشاب‬ . ^_^ ‫سي‬ ‫صوس‬ ‫الوف‬ ‫اقد‬ ‫و‬ ‫الوسد‬ ‫نم‬ ‫فد‬ ‫والمس‬
  4. 4. 4 - P a g e ‫م‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫م‬ ‫يسرى‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫موسى‬ ‫األفريقية‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫قسم‬ ( ‫شمس‬ ‫عين‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫األلسن‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫معيد‬ – ) ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫شعبة‬ ( 4 ‫ت‬ ) ‫نسيق‬ ‫كليات‬ ‫األلسن‬ ‫لعام‬ 2019 : - ‫األدبي‬ ‫القسم‬ ‫لطالب‬ ‫السشي‬ ‫كفس‬ ‫ة‬ ‫حا‬ ‫الألسنب‬ ‫كلي‬ 398.5 ‫امنا‬ ‫تسح‬ 97.19 %. ‫اعيلي‬ ‫ااإلن‬ ‫السنوي‬ ‫رما‬ ‫ة‬ ‫حا‬ ‫الألسنب‬ ‫كلي‬ 395 ‫امنا‬ ‫تسح‬ 96.34 % ‫ش‬ ‫عيب‬ ‫سنب‬ ‫كلي‬ 394.5 ‫امنا‬ ‫تسح‬ 96.21 %. ‫نويف‬ ‫ام‬ ‫الألسنب‬ ‫كلي‬ 393 ‫امنا‬ ‫تسح‬ 95.85 % ‫ميا‬ ‫الس‬ ‫سنب‬ ‫كلي‬ 392.5 ‫امنا‬ ‫تسح‬ 95.73 % ‫اج‬ ‫نو‬ ‫الألسنب‬ ‫كلي‬ 392 ‫امنا‬ ‫تسح‬ 95.6 %. ‫السوالتي‬ ‫حمور‬ ‫ة‬ ‫حا‬ ‫ااألرصس‬ ‫الألسنب‬ ‫كلي‬ 391.5 ‫امنا‬ 95.48 %. ‫نوالب‬ ‫ة‬ ‫حا‬ ‫الألسنب‬ ‫كلي‬ 391.5 ‫امنا‬ 95.48 %. - ‫رياضة‬ ‫العلمي‬ ‫القسم‬ ‫لطالب‬ : " ‫اعيلي‬ ‫ااإلن‬ ‫السنوي‬ ‫رما‬ ‫ة‬ ‫حا‬ ‫الألسنب‬ ‫كلي‬ 397.5 ‫امنا‬ 96.95 %. ‫ش‬ ‫عيب‬ ‫سنب‬ 368 ‫امنا‬ ‫تسح‬ 89.75 % ‫نويف‬ ‫ام‬ ‫الألسنب‬ ‫كلي‬ 366.5 ‫امنا‬ 89.39 % ‫ميا‬ ‫الس‬ ‫سنب‬ 365 ‫امنا‬ 89.02 % ‫ااألرصس‬ ‫الألسنب‬ ‫كلي‬ 365 ‫امنا‬ 89.02 % ‫اج‬ ‫نو‬ ‫الألسنب‬ ‫كلي‬ 364 ‫امنا‬ ‫تسح‬ 88.78 % ‫نوالب‬ ‫الألسنب‬ ‫كلي‬ 366.5 ‫امنا‬ 89.39 % - ‫علوم‬ ‫العلمي‬ ‫القسم‬ ‫لطالب‬ ‫اعيلي‬ ‫ااإلن‬ ‫السنوي‬ ‫رما‬ ‫ة‬ ‫حا‬ ‫الألسنب‬ ‫كلي‬ 397.5 ‫امنا‬ 96.95 % ‫ش‬ ‫عيب‬ ‫سنب‬ 395 ‫امنا‬ 96.34 % ‫نويف‬ ‫ام‬ ‫الألسنب‬ ‫كلي‬ 394.5 ‫امنا‬ 96.21 %. ‫ميا‬ ‫الس‬ ‫سنب‬ 394 ‫امنا‬ 96.9 %. ‫السوالتي‬ ‫حمور‬ ‫ة‬ ‫حا‬ ‫ااألرصس‬ ‫الألسنب‬ ‫كلي‬ 394 ‫امنا‬ 96.9 % ‫اج‬ ‫نو‬ ‫الألسنب‬ ‫كلي‬ 393.5 ‫امنا‬ 95.97 % ‫نوالب‬ ‫الألسنب‬ ‫كلي‬ 393.5 ‫امنا‬ 95.97 % )‫عام‬ ‫كل‬ ‫التنسيق‬ ‫تجديد‬ ‫(يتم‬
  5. 5. 5 - P a g e ‫م‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫م‬ ‫يسرى‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫موسى‬ ‫األفريقية‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫قسم‬ ( ‫شمس‬ ‫عين‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫األلسن‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫معيد‬ – ) ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫شعبة‬ ( 5 ‫أقسام‬ ) ‫العلمية‬ ‫ب‬ : ‫االلسن‬ ‫كلية‬ 1 ) ‫السةساي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنم‬ : - ‫السماطقيب‬ ‫شةا‬ ‫ااسةساي‬ . ‫ر‬ - ‫شةا‬ ‫ااسةساي‬ ‫ماطقيب‬ ‫يس‬ ‫الس‬ . 2 ) ‫اللفسيقي‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنم‬ : - ‫شةا‬ ‫السنوالحيلي‬ ‫السل‬ . . ‫السنوالحيلي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫اشةا‬ ‫ةيت‬ ‫ينسى‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ح‬ . :‫اقلم‬ ‫ر‬ - ‫السكونا‬ ‫س‬ ‫شةا‬ .)‫فقط‬ ‫امي‬ ‫س‬ ‫س‬ - ‫ال‬ ‫شةا‬ ‫السقتي‬ ‫صسي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫سل‬ .)‫فقط‬ ‫امي‬ ‫س‬ 3 ) ‫رنم‬ . ‫السسوني‬ ‫السل‬ . ‫السسوني‬ ‫السل‬ ‫اشةا‬ ‫ناعت‬ ‫اذ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫تيما‬ .‫ت‬ ‫اقلم‬ - ‫الساوسمتي‬ ‫السل‬ .)‫فقط‬ ‫امي‬ ‫س‬ 4 ) ‫رنم‬ ‫السل‬ ‫شيكي‬ ‫الس‬ . ‫اقلم‬ ‫ناعت‬ ‫تس‬ ‫شحا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫حا‬ . ‫اقنم‬ . ‫شيكي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السل‬ 5 ) ‫ي‬ ‫السنا‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنم‬ : - ‫شةا‬ ‫السةاسي‬ ‫السل‬ . :‫اقلم‬ . ‫اب‬ ‫نلي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ح‬ . ‫السةاسي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫اشةا‬ ‫ةيت‬ 6 ) ‫السشسري‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنم‬ : - ‫شةا‬ . ‫سكي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السل‬ . ‫سكي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫اشةا‬ ‫وس‬ ‫تك‬ ‫اذ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫الت‬‫س‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ح‬ .‫ت‬ ‫اقلم‬ ‫ر‬ - ‫شةا‬ ‫السفاسني‬ ‫السل‬ . . ‫السفاسني‬ ‫السل‬ ‫اشةا‬ ‫ةيت‬ ‫نةيت‬ ‫حماب‬ . ‫اقلم‬ 7 ) . ‫ي‬ ‫اللمحلي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنم‬ . ‫ي‬ ‫الإلمحلي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫اقنم‬ ‫ةيت‬ ‫اف‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ح‬ . ‫اقلم‬ 8 ) . ‫السفسمني‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنم‬ ‫كاسوسيب‬ . ‫اقلم‬ ‫يم‬ ‫اسال‬ . ‫السفسمني‬ ‫السل‬ ‫اقنم‬ ‫ةيت‬ 9 ) . ‫امي‬ ‫اللس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنم‬ - .)‫فقط‬ ‫امي‬ ‫س‬ ‫حسي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السل‬ 10 ) ‫السل‬ ‫رنم‬ . ‫الليطاسي‬ ‫اقلم‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ع‬ . . ‫الإليطاسي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫اقنم‬ ‫ةيت‬ 11 ) . ‫السيااامي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنم‬ ‫اقلم‬ . ‫موالب‬ . ‫السيااامي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫اقنم‬ ‫ناعت‬ ‫تس‬ 12 ) . ‫السكوسي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنم‬ 13 ) . ‫السصيمي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنم‬ . ‫السصيمي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫اقنم‬ ‫ةيت‬ ‫عاتف‬ ‫متسو‬ . ‫اقلم‬ 14 ) . ‫اللناامي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنم‬ ‫اقلم‬ ‫سوالب‬ . . ‫الألناامي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫اقنم‬ ‫ةيت‬ 15 ) . ‫اسي‬ ‫الساس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنم‬ ‫اقلم‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ع‬ . . ‫اسي‬ ‫الساس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫اقنم‬ ‫تس‬ ‫و‬ ‫الإليطاسي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫اقنم‬ ‫ةيت‬ :‫المعتمدة‬ ‫الساعات‬ ‫أقسام‬ 1 - . ‫ي‬ ‫اللمحلي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنم‬ 2 - . ‫السفسمني‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنم‬ 3 - . ‫السصيمي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنم‬ 4 - . ‫السسوني‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنم‬
  6. 6. 6 - P a g e ‫م‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫م‬ ‫يسرى‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫موسى‬ ‫األفريقية‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫قسم‬ ( ‫شمس‬ ‫عين‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫األلسن‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫معيد‬ – ) ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫شعبة‬ * * ‫كف‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫تى‬ ‫منيق‬ ‫الس‬ ‫اشسوط‬ ‫الوسد‬ ‫كل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ياس‬ ‫الخ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ، ‫السسغااس‬ ‫اا‬ ‫ك‬ ‫اةت‬ ‫عم‬ ‫اللعالب‬ ‫م‬ ‫اي‬ ‫السلد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ك‬ ‫التحتيالت‬ ‫اب‬ ‫فتح‬ ‫عند‬ ‫م‬ ‫الن‬ ‫م‬ ‫م‬ ‫التحتيل‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫الد‬ ‫فتن‬ ‫استنتعي‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ينقتن‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬‫الن‬ ‫و‬ ‫عت‬ ‫تكتفتن‬ ‫تد‬ ‫أساس‬ ‫في‬ ‫ينقن‬ ‫شهر‬ ‫او‬ ‫عشان‬ ‫ى‬ ‫د‬ ‫تقر‬ ‫حاو‬ ، ‫إليها‬ ‫للتحتيل‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ال‬ ‫و‬ ‫اا‬ ‫اال‬ .‫كتير‬ ‫مايفتتكش‬ ‫و‬ ‫يات‬ ** ‫ياس‬ ‫الخ‬ ‫كب‬ ‫ب‬ ‫س‬ ‫الى‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫تى‬ ‫امي‬ ‫كل‬ ‫واليابانيةة‬ ‫الكورية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫عدا‬ ‫و‬ ‫امية‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫يةاس‬ ‫الخ‬ ‫يكةوب‬ ‫توب‬ ‫ةد‬‫ة‬‫الس‬ ‫ةاف‬ ‫اال‬ ‫شةسوط‬ 3 ‫و‬ ‫الساوسمةتى‬ ‫و‬ ‫ةسى‬‫ة‬‫ح‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةد‬ ‫و‬ ‫فقةط‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫امي‬ ‫ة‬ ‫كل‬ ‫ةاحيب‬‫ة‬ ‫الخةسى‬ ‫ةاس‬ ‫س‬ ‫ةسي‬‫ة‬‫ص‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةةةةةة‬‫ة‬ ‫السقتي‬ ..) ‫السكيسوغليفةةةةةةةد‬ ‫كتتتتتتت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫المانيتتتتتتت‬ ‫تتتتتت‬‫ت‬ ‫الل‬ ‫فتتتتتتتن‬ ‫تتتتتتا‬‫ت‬‫يره‬ ‫ت‬ ‫هههههههة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫الد‬ ‫مهههههههن‬ ‫رين‬ ‫هههههه‬‫ه‬‫ش‬ ‫اول‬ ‫الل‬ ‫اد‬ ‫اعت‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫عت‬ ‫لنت‬ ‫لل‬ ‫الماني‬ ‫كت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ال‬ ‫اكيتد‬ ‫و‬ .. ‫الكليت‬ ‫نيت‬ ‫كا‬ ‫استتخرا‬ ‫اءنتالا‬ ‫است‬ ‫الد‬ ‫مت‬ ‫شتهري‬ ‫د‬ ‫مختلفي‬ ‫تي‬ ‫ل‬ ‫الزا‬ ‫التاني‬ ‫الل‬ ‫هيا‬ ‫تنقن‬ ‫االولن‬ ‫الل‬ ‫تيا‬ ‫ا‬ . 1 - ‫قسم‬ ‫العربي‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫ة‬ : ‫أ‬ - ‫بها‬ ‫الناطقين‬ ‫شعبة‬ : * ‫ي‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ااسقنم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ةلي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫لي‬ ‫السة‬ ‫ينكف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫السقليل‬ ‫االعتالت‬ . * ‫الوسواي‬ ‫الو‬ ‫عساي‬ ‫س‬ ‫نوالء‬ ‫س‬ ‫ب‬ ‫س‬ ‫الك‬ ‫اتسالن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ي‬ . * ‫سح‬ ‫سل‬ ‫افي‬ ‫ال‬ ‫السناعاس‬ ‫السد‬ ‫اف‬ ‫اال‬ ‫امي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫فد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫س‬ . * ‫ا‬ ‫غيس‬ ‫و‬ ‫ولسةالم‬ ‫سح‬ ‫والس‬ ‫تسي‬ ‫الس‬‫و‬ ‫السصحاف‬ ‫ف‬ ‫السة‬ ‫حالس‬ . * ‫ب‬ ‫كافاه‬ ‫علد‬ ‫السطاسر‬ ‫يحصف‬ ‫السةساي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنم‬ . * ‫ااسقنم‬ ‫حاق‬ ‫سالس‬ ‫شسوط‬ ‫الى‬ ‫ليوحت‬ . ‫ب‬ - :‫بها‬ ‫ناطقين‬ ‫الغير‬ ‫شعبة‬ ، ‫السةساية‬ ‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫تسالنة‬ ‫فةد‬ ‫السسالغايب‬ ‫الألحامر‬ ‫علد‬ ‫اكا‬ ‫ماطقييب‬ ‫يس‬ ‫الس‬ ‫شةا‬ ‫السةساي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫اقنم‬ ‫حاق‬ ‫الإلس‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ية‬ ‫السم‬ ‫يس‬ ‫س‬ ‫السةساي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫تسي‬ ‫فد‬ ‫خصصيب‬ ‫اذ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫السشةا‬ ‫اكذه‬ ‫الستسالن‬ ‫علد‬ ‫ويشسف‬ .‫اكا‬ ‫اطقيب‬
  7. 7. 7 - P a g e ‫م‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫م‬ ‫يسرى‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫موسى‬ ‫األفريقية‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫قسم‬ ( ‫شمس‬ ‫عين‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫األلسن‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫معيد‬ – ) ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫شعبة‬ 2 - ‫قسم‬ ‫االنجليزية‬ ‫اللغة‬ : :‫(باإلنجليزية‬ ‫اإلنغليزية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اإلنجليزية‬ English ) ، ‫امي‬ ‫حس‬ ‫س‬ ‫ي‬ ‫مكلي‬ ‫السةسالق‬‫و‬ ‫السشام‬ ‫التالب‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ك‬ ‫و‬ ‫ةاسم‬‫ة‬‫السة‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ةاسال‬‫ة‬‫ش‬ ‫الم‬ ‫الألم‬ ‫ةاس‬‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ةس‬‫ة‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ةغ‬‫ة‬‫اس‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ .‫ةسال‬‫ة‬ ‫محل‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ةنس‬‫ة‬‫مش‬ 402 ‫ةام‬‫ة‬‫ع‬ ‫ةتالت‬‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫ةر‬‫ة‬‫احن‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫من‬ ‫ةوب‬‫ة‬‫لي‬ 2002 ‫ية‬ ‫السةل‬‫و‬ ‫قافية‬ ‫الس‬‫و‬ ‫صةاتي‬ ‫واللر‬ ‫السةنكسي‬ ‫يسالس‬ ‫ن‬ ‫الس‬ ‫انار‬ ‫السةاسم‬ ‫ف‬ ‫السكايس‬ ‫ا‬ ‫شاس‬ ‫الم‬ ‫سد‬ ‫اف‬ ‫وااإل‬ ) ‫السنياني‬‫و‬ ‫وحةوت‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السوحيةت‬ ‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫سيكية‬ ‫الأل‬ ‫حةت‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السوليةاس‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اةةت‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫و‬ ‫الساسيطامي‬ ‫اسالطوسي‬ ‫سإل‬ . ‫السفسمني‬ ‫السل‬ ‫احامر‬ ‫السخ‬ ‫ااسقاسالس‬ ،‫لهجات‬ ‫عدة‬ ‫من‬ ‫اإلنجليزية‬ ‫نشأت‬ ، ‫ة‬ ‫السقتي‬ ‫ية‬ ‫الإلمحلي‬ ‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫علية‬ ‫يطلةق‬ ‫د‬ ‫نة‬ ‫حةس‬ ‫الآلب‬ ‫صاحس‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ح‬ ‫راة‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫ةد‬ ‫السةظ‬ ‫اسيطاميةا‬ ‫سةد‬ ‫حلاس‬ ‫الس‬‫و‬ ‫وسقةت‬ . ‫السخةا‬ ‫السقةسب‬ ‫اتالية‬ ‫فة‬ ‫الألمحلونكنةومييب‬ ‫وطميب‬ ‫نة‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ف‬ ‫سةد‬ ‫ة‬ ‫السقتي‬ ‫ي‬ ‫الإلمحلي‬ ‫طوسس‬ ،‫اب‬ ‫السموس‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ف‬ ‫اةت‬ . ‫السفايكم‬ ‫ال‬ ‫غ‬ ‫راف‬ ‫ب‬ ‫السقتي‬ ‫السموس‬ ‫ال‬ ‫السل‬ ‫سس‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫الإلمحلي‬ ‫اب‬ ‫سلموس‬ ‫السكحائي‬ ‫الس‬‫ت‬‫والسةا‬ ‫فستالس‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ب‬ ‫اقو‬ ‫ةيس‬ ‫ن‬ ،‫السونطد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫الإلمحلي‬ - ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ .) ‫السفسمنةي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫فة‬ ‫اةت‬ ‫السةذي‬ ‫السليمة‬ ‫السحةسوف‬ ‫فة‬ ‫السكايةس‬ ‫يةس‬ ‫الس‬ ‫احامر‬ ‫السحتي‬ ‫ي‬ ‫الإلمحلي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫طوسس‬ ‫كايس‬ ‫محو‬ ‫علد‬ ‫ذس‬ ‫يشةكف‬ ‫كةاب‬ ‫ةا‬ ‫وك‬ ‫لف‬ ‫خ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫س‬ ‫ب‬ ‫حماي‬ ‫اس‬ ‫كل‬ ‫نار‬ ‫الك‬ ‫ف‬ ‫س‬ ‫والن‬ ،‫ال‬‫س‬ ‫محل‬ ‫ف‬ ‫عشس‬ ‫السخا‬ ‫السقسب‬ ‫اتالي‬ ‫واخا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫الإلمحلي‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السكل‬ ‫ب‬ ‫كايس‬ ‫عتت‬ ‫اماء‬ ‫م‬ ‫و‬ .‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫حتيت‬ ‫اس‬ ‫كل‬ ‫نا‬ ‫علد‬ ‫قمي‬ ‫ااس‬ ‫السخاص‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السكل‬ ‫ص‬ . ‫السقتي‬ ‫السيومامي‬‫و‬ ‫يمي‬ ‫السال‬ ‫ب‬ ‫حذوس‬ ‫العربةي‬ ‫العالم‬ ‫في‬ ‫وملحوظ‬ ‫واسع‬ ‫انتشار‬ ‫لها‬ ‫بات‬ ‫اإلنجليزية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫طةوس‬ ‫انةار‬ ‫السةساة‬ ‫السخلةيا‬ ‫وخصوصةا‬ ‫طةوس‬ ‫انةار‬ ‫السنةةوتي‬ ‫فة‬ ‫رةوي‬ ‫شةاس‬ ‫الم‬ ‫وسكةا‬ ‫ورطس‬ ‫اسالس‬ ‫الإل‬ ‫ف‬ ‫خاا‬ ‫اشكف‬ ‫السنياح‬‫و‬ ‫عام‬ ‫اشكف‬ ‫السحيا‬ ‫ةكةم‬ ‫ةف‬ ‫ةا‬ ‫الس‬ ‫الألنةكف‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫ف‬ ‫كم‬ ‫ةا‬ ‫س‬ ‫الف‬ ‫والخة‬ ‫السححةاج‬ ‫وانةار‬ ‫الألخيةس‬ ‫الآلوم‬ ‫ف‬ ‫موعي‬ ‫مقل‬ ‫وشكتس‬ ‫السحيا‬ ‫الف‬ ‫اللحة‬ ‫انةار‬ ‫والسفسمنةي‬ ‫الإلنةاامي‬ ‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫شةاس‬ ‫الم‬ ‫ب‬ ‫مةسى‬ ‫السةساة‬ ‫ةسر‬ ‫الس‬ ‫توف‬ ‫فة‬ ‫ةا‬ . ‫ي‬ ‫الإلمحلي‬ ‫ااسل‬ . ‫سالف‬ ‫السح‬ ‫والسقسر‬ ‫السفسمن‬ :‫االنجليزية‬ ‫للغة‬ ‫تعليمية‬ ‫فيديوهات‬ https://www.youtube.com/user/bbclearningenglish https://www.youtube.com/user/ENGLISHCLASS101
  8. 8. 8 - P a g e ‫م‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫م‬ ‫يسرى‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫موسى‬ ‫األفريقية‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫قسم‬ ( ‫شمس‬ ‫عين‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫األلسن‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫معيد‬ – ) ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫شعبة‬ 3 - ‫قسم‬ ‫الصينية‬ ‫اللغة‬ : ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫اللغ‬ ‫ةن‬‫ة‬‫ع‬ ‫ةذة‬‫ة‬‫نب‬ :‫ةينية‬‫ة‬‫الص‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬‫ي‬ ‫اسي‬ ‫و‬ ‫ةيب‬‫ة‬‫والسفلا‬ ‫افوس‬ ‫ةم‬‫ة‬‫ون‬ ‫ةايوالب‬‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ةيب‬‫ة‬‫السص‬ ‫ةب‬‫ة‬ ‫ةال‬‫ة‬‫ك‬ ‫ةيمي‬‫ة‬‫السص‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫ااسل‬ ‫ةتغ‬‫ة‬‫ح‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫س‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ي‬ ،‫متومينيا‬ ‫و‬ 1.7 ‫من‬ ‫لياس‬ . ‫الألعلةد‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ةيب‬ ‫سلي‬ ‫السينةاس‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫السصةيمي‬ ‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ةر‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ب‬ ‫كةب‬ ُ‫ي‬ ‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ة‬ ‫السصةيمي‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ااسل‬ ‫ااة‬ ‫سلك‬ ‫ةاب‬ ‫مظا‬ ‫يوحةت‬ ‫و‬ .‫والسشةس‬ ‫السسنائف‬ ‫اا‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ف‬ ‫س‬ ‫ااألك‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رتي‬ ‫وذس‬ ‫سألنفف‬ ‫انط‬ُ ‫الس‬ ‫السصيمي‬ ‫و‬ ‫السصيمي‬ ‫السل‬ . ‫م‬ ‫و‬ ‫الألاحتية‬ ‫كا‬ ‫مة‬ ‫ةاس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫اةار‬ ‫ةف‬ ‫وسينةس‬ ‫ية‬ ‫م‬ ‫ة‬ ‫س‬ ‫السصةيمي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ةا‬ ‫ااسخام‬ ‫د‬ ‫ُن‬‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫س‬ ‫عل‬ ‫وي‬ ‫ح‬ 汉字. ‫قل‬ ‫ن‬ ‫كل‬ ‫عب‬ ‫عااس‬ ‫السوالحت‬ ‫فاسس‬ . ‫ويعتبر‬ ً‫ا‬‫هام‬ ً‫ا‬‫منبر‬ ‫شمس‬ ‫عين‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫األلسن‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫الصينية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫عةب‬ ‫لة‬ ‫كا‬ ‫صةوسه‬ ‫قةتيم‬ ‫علةد‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ية‬ ‫السصة‬ ‫السحكةاس‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫والصةف‬ ‫ااس‬ ‫السقنم‬ ‫م‬ ‫يك‬ ‫حيغ‬ ،‫وآتالاكا‬ ‫كا‬ ‫وس‬ ‫كا‬ ‫قاف‬ ‫ويةك‬ ‫كا‬ ‫اس‬ ‫وح‬ ‫السصيب‬ ‫لفة‬ ‫خ‬ ‫الس‬ ‫يمي‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫الف‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ .‫ةتيق‬‫ة‬‫السص‬ ‫ةيم‬‫ة‬‫السص‬ ‫ةةر‬‫ة‬‫السش‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫قاف‬ ‫و‬ ‫ةاس‬‫ة‬ ‫اح‬ ‫ةم‬‫ة‬‫السقن‬ ‫ةالر‬‫ة‬‫ط‬ ‫ةف‬‫ة‬‫ةسي‬ ‫س‬ ‫ةم‬‫ة‬‫السقن‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫سح‬ ‫"الس‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬‫اسم‬ ‫عام‬ ‫مذ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ة‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السناعاس‬ ‫امظام‬ " ‫السصيمي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫فد‬ ‫خصص‬ ‫الس‬ 2016 . ‫الصةيني‬ ‫الجانةب‬ ‫ينظمها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المسابقات‬ ‫في‬ ‫القسم‬ ‫يشارك‬ ‫حنةس‬ ‫نةااق‬ ‫ةف‬ ‫السةساية‬ ‫صةس‬ ‫كوسية‬ ‫ح‬ ‫فة‬ ‫سح‬ ‫والس‬ ‫السقص‬‫و‬ ‫ماء‬ ‫والس‬ ‫السشةس‬ ‫نااقاس‬ ‫و‬ ‫السصيمي‬ ‫السل‬ . ‫ورت‬ ‫ةذه‬ ‫ف‬ ‫الألسنب‬ ‫اكلي‬ ‫السصيمي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫السصيب‬ ‫سد‬ ‫سلنفس‬ ‫مح‬ ‫علد‬ ‫وحصلوال‬ ‫سالس‬ ‫عت‬ ‫الألوسد‬ ‫سالك‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السقنم‬ ‫طالر‬ ‫ف‬ ‫الح‬ ‫فقت‬ ‫نااقاس‬ ‫الس‬ . ‫المنح‬ : ‫فة‬ ‫لة‬ ‫كا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫اس‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السفسرة‬ ‫ستسالن‬ ‫امي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السفسر‬ ‫طلا‬ ‫ب‬ ‫عتت‬ ‫اإسناف‬ ‫السنفاس‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ةاوب‬ ‫ااس‬ ‫السقنم‬ ‫ويقوم‬ ‫السصيب‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ةاس‬ ‫السحا‬ ‫عسق‬ ‫مح‬ ‫الس‬ ‫سد‬ ‫اف‬ ‫ااإل‬ ، ‫تسالنة‬ ‫عةام‬ ‫ستسالنة‬ ‫كومفشةيو‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ةا‬ ‫و‬ ‫السصيمي‬ ‫السحكو‬ ‫وسال‬ ‫الستك‬‫و‬ ‫س‬ ‫احن‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ستسالن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ف‬ ‫كا‬ ‫و‬ ‫السصيمي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫حاب‬ ‫ال‬ ‫طسيق‬ ‫عب‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫ُن‬‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ (HSK) . ‫مجاالت‬ :‫للخريجين‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫السةذيب‬‫و‬ ‫عةام‬ ‫كةف‬ ‫السخةسحييب‬ ‫ئةاس‬ ‫السصةيمي‬ ‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنةم‬ ‫الألسنةب‬ ‫سحار‬ ‫ب‬ ‫خسج‬ ‫وي‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫سح‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةالس‬‫ة‬‫ح‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ .‫ةسي‬‫ة‬‫ص‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةاوب‬‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫وح‬ ‫ةف‬‫ة‬‫ل‬ ‫خ‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ةف‬‫ة‬ ‫السة‬ ‫ةوق‬‫ة‬‫ن‬ ‫ةاس‬‫ة‬‫ياح‬ ‫الح‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫لاي‬ ‫ةد‬‫ة‬‫عل‬ ‫ةوب‬‫ة‬‫ل‬ ‫ية‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةب‬‫ة‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬ ‫وغيس‬ ‫ةالم‬‫ة‬‫والإلع‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫السخاسحي‬‫و‬ ‫ةياح‬‫ة‬‫السن‬‫و‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫واللن‬ ‫ةات‬‫ة‬‫ص‬ ‫واللر‬ ‫ةر‬‫ة‬‫طل‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةالس‬‫ة‬‫ح‬ ‫ةتغ‬‫ة‬‫ح‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫السةسا‬ ‫السوطب‬‫و‬ ‫صس‬ ‫ف‬ ‫السصيمي‬ . ‫السصيمي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫اتالياس‬ ‫فيتيو‬ ‫سيم‬ : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKep0hxW_hE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgL7NrduGJc ‫سيم‬ ‫السصيمي‬ ‫سألسرام‬ ‫فيتيو‬ : www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJGNPH1rxiQ https:// https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9v2zBVThE70 ‫سيم‬ : ‫انيط‬ ‫غام‬ ‫فيتيو‬ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXZN6CW2r7c
  9. 9. 9 - P a g e ‫م‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫م‬ ‫يسرى‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫موسى‬ ‫األفريقية‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫قسم‬ ( ‫شمس‬ ‫عين‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫األلسن‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫معيد‬ – ) ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫شعبة‬ 4 - ‫قسم‬ ‫االلمانية‬ ‫اللغة‬ : ‫ا‬‫ةةة‬ُ‫ي‬َّ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫ل‬َ‫أل‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ةةة‬َ‫غ‬ُّ‫ل‬‫ال‬ ‫رةة‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫السل‬ ‫السةائلةة‬ ‫فةةسو‬ ‫حةةتى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اةةتوس‬ ‫ةة‬ ‫ةة‬ ‫والس‬ ‫رةة‬‫ي‬‫سا‬ ‫الس‬ ‫رةة‬‫ي‬‫ام‬ ‫السحس‬ ‫ةةاس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫حةةتى‬ ‫ةة‬ ٍ ‫ر‬‫ي‬‫سئين‬ ٍ ‫اصوس‬ ُ‫شس‬ ‫م‬ ‫و‬ . ‫ر‬‫ي‬‫وسوا‬ ‫السكمتو‬ ، ‫رة‬‫ي‬‫حات‬ ‫الل‬ ‫اميةا‬ ‫س‬ ‫رة‬‫ي‬‫كوس‬ ‫سح‬ ‫ر‬‫ي‬ ‫سنة‬ ‫ة‬ ‫س‬ ‫فكة‬ ‫السونةطد‬ ‫رةا‬‫ا‬‫وسو‬ ‫فة‬ ‫ر‬‫ي‬ ‫نة‬‫ر‬‫السس‬ ‫ةاس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫حةتى‬ِ ‫و‬ ،‫سنوينةسال‬ ‫ساةة‬‫الأل‬ ‫رة‬‫ي‬‫السوطم‬ ‫ةاس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫حةتى‬ِ ‫و‬ ،‫ايب‬ ‫مش‬ ‫سيخ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫و‬ ،‫نا‬ ‫ر‬‫م‬‫الس‬ ‫ر‬‫ي‬‫كوس‬ ‫وح‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةاس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫حةتى‬ِ ‫وكةذس‬ ، ‫اوس‬ ‫سوكنة‬ ‫رة‬‫ي‬‫ستور‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الس‬ ‫الحيكة‬ ‫لكة‬ ‫س‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ر‬‫ي‬ ‫نة‬‫ر‬‫س‬ ‫ا‬ ‫مطقة‬ ‫فة‬ ‫ر‬‫ي‬ ‫سنة‬ ‫ة‬ ‫وس‬ ، . ‫اس‬ ‫م‬ِ‫ت‬‫السة‬ ‫لكة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫نةومتسلمت‬ ‫قاطةة‬ ‫ف‬ ‫را‬‫ي‬ ‫سن‬ ‫اكا‬ ‫سف‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ر‬‫ي‬ِ‫ل‬‫ر‬ ‫وس‬ ،‫يطاسيا‬ِ ‫ر‬‫ي‬‫كوس‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ف‬ ‫يسوف‬ ‫حمور‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫امي‬ ‫والألس‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫ي‬ ‫والسفسي‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫ي‬ ‫والإلمحلي‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫والسكوسمتي‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫الألفسيقامي‬ ‫ةةف‬‫ة‬ ‫ةةسى‬‫ة‬‫الألخ‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫ر‬‫ي‬‫سا‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫ر‬‫ي‬‫ام‬ ‫السحس‬ ‫ةةاس‬‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ةةت‬‫ة‬ِ‫ة‬ُ ‫ةتم‬‫ة‬‫الس‬ ‫ةومي‬‫ة‬‫السناكن‬/‫الستميا‬ ‫ةوت‬‫ة‬‫وح‬ ‫ةظ‬‫ة‬‫ُالح‬‫ي‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬ ‫ك‬ . ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ر‬‫ي‬‫ام‬ ‫الألس‬ ‫ةب‬‫ة‬ ‫ةااكا‬‫ة‬‫ش‬ ‫ةس‬‫ة‬ ‫الألك‬ ‫ةاس‬‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫اوسغي‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫والسلوكن‬ ‫ةي‬‫ة‬‫والسيتيش‬ ‫يا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السشة‬ ‫سلفةس‬ ‫ية‬ ‫م‬ ‫الس‬ ‫والسنةويتي‬ ‫والسمسويحي‬ ‫اسكي‬ ‫الستم‬ ‫اس‬ ‫والسل‬ ‫امي‬ ‫الألس‬ ‫ايب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫فستالس‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ف‬ ‫كايس‬ ‫شاا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫السحس‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫س‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ام‬ ‫امي‬ ‫الألس‬ ُّ‫السل‬ . ‫ر‬‫ي‬‫ام‬ ‫السحس‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ب‬ . ‫ي‬ ‫الإلمحلي‬ ‫اةت‬ ‫ومطقا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫حت‬ ‫مي‬ ‫العالم‬ ‫لغات‬ ‫كبرى‬ ‫إحدى‬ ‫ة‬ُ‫ي‬‫لمان‬َ‫أل‬‫ا‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫عد‬‫ا‬‫ت‬ ‫ة‬ ‫والسل‬ ،‫السةةاسم‬ ‫حةوف‬ ‫شةخا‬ ‫ليوب‬ ‫ئ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫س‬ ‫ألك‬ ‫الألم‬ ‫السل‬ ‫فك‬ ‫ة‬ ‫س‬ ‫س‬ ‫كةنك‬ ‫امية‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ر‬‫ي‬‫السفسمن‬ ‫ب‬ ‫سال‬ ‫االش‬ ‫ر‬‫ي‬‫ام‬ ‫س‬‫الأل‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ح‬ ‫و‬ . ِ‫ا‬‫الألوسو‬ ‫حات‬ِ ‫الل‬ ‫ف‬ ‫شاسال‬ ‫الم‬ ‫س‬ ‫ك‬‫الأل‬ ‫الألم‬ ‫حم‬ ‫ة‬ِ‫ا‬‫الألوسو‬ ‫حةات‬ِ ‫الل‬ ‫فة‬ ‫ة‬ ‫س‬ ‫كاةس‬ ‫ةام‬ ‫رة‬‫ي‬‫ام‬ ‫س‬‫الأل‬ ‫يحةف‬ ‫ا‬ ، ‫ر‬‫ي‬ ‫الإلمحلي‬ ‫اةت‬ ِ‫ا‬‫الألوسو‬ ‫حات‬ِ ‫الل‬ ‫ف‬ ‫شائة‬ ‫اي‬ ‫حماية‬ ‫ة‬ ‫س‬ ‫ةس‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ةام‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫ر‬‫ي‬ ‫الإلمحلي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫اةت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ةل‬ ‫والسذيب‬ ‫الألصلييب‬ ‫يكا‬ ‫حت‬ ‫عتت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ح‬ ‫حيغ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫تال‬ ‫اللا‬ ‫ةليم‬ ‫الس‬ ‫سحل‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ر‬‫سلطال‬ ‫كا‬ ‫ةلي‬ ‫يحسي‬ ‫ة‬ ‫س‬ ‫س‬ ‫ك‬ ‫وسالاب‬ ، ‫ر‬‫ي‬ ‫الإلمحلي‬ ‫اةت‬ ِ‫ا‬‫الألوسو‬ ‫حات‬ِ ‫الل‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ئ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫حةت‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السوليةاس‬ ‫ف‬ ‫كا‬ ‫ةلي‬ ‫حسي‬ . ‫ة‬ ‫س‬ ‫ةس‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ةام‬ ‫ة‬ ‫حيةغ‬ ‫السةلةوم‬ ‫ةاس‬ ‫س‬ ‫ةم‬ ‫ةام‬ ‫رة‬‫ي‬‫ام‬ ‫س‬‫الأل‬ ‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ةةت‬ُ ‫و‬ ‫رة‬‫ي‬ ‫الإلمحلي‬ ‫اةةت‬ ‫السويةر‬ ‫والرةب‬ ‫علةد‬ ‫خت‬ ‫نة‬ُ ‫ة‬ ‫س‬ ‫س‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ام‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫ي‬ ‫الألكاتي‬ ‫والساحوغ‬ ‫مشوسالس‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ختم‬ ‫ن‬ ، ‫ُمشة‬‫ي‬ ‫حيةغ‬ ‫السحتيةت‬ ‫ةر‬ ‫السك‬ ‫سمشةس‬ ‫السنةموي‬ ‫ةةتف‬ ‫الس‬ ‫حيغ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫السخا‬ ‫ك‬‫س‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ر‬‫ي‬‫ام‬ ‫ااألس‬ ‫ق‬ِ‫اط‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫الس‬ ‫السالتالب‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ح‬ ‫و‬ ‫س‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ح‬ ‫السةاسم‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ر‬ ‫السك‬ ‫يب‬ ‫ح‬ ‫عشس‬ ‫امي‬ ‫الألس‬ ‫ااسل‬ . ‫ةتقاقية‬‫ة‬‫اش‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫لغ‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫األلماني‬ ‫ةر‬‫ة‬‫السمص‬‫و‬ ‫ةب‬‫ة‬‫السسف‬ ‫ةفاس‬‫ة‬‫السص‬‫و‬ ‫ائس‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫الس‬‫و‬ ‫اء‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫سألن‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫محوي‬ ‫ةالس‬‫ة‬‫ح‬ ‫ةب‬‫ة‬‫سا‬ ‫ةد‬‫ة‬‫عل‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ش‬ ‫الس‬‫و‬ ‫ةاف‬‫ة‬ ‫والإل‬ ‫ةست‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ةد‬‫ة‬‫س‬ ‫ةتت‬‫ة‬‫السة‬ ‫ةغ‬‫ة‬‫حي‬ ‫ةب‬‫ة‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬‫فيك‬ ‫ةم‬‫ة‬‫اللن‬ ‫ةم‬‫ة‬‫ويمقن‬ )‫ةت‬‫ة‬‫حاي‬ ‫و‬ ‫ةغ‬‫ة‬‫يم‬ ‫و‬ ‫ةذكس‬‫ة‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬‫حم‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫ال‬ ‫و‬ ،)‫ةس‬‫ة‬‫ح‬ ‫ةام‬ ‫السحس‬ ‫السفةس‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫كا‬ ‫فستال‬ ‫غاساي‬ ‫ر‬‫ي‬‫ام‬ ‫الألس‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ش‬ . ‫ةيف‬ ‫خسى‬ ‫و‬ ‫روي‬ ‫فةاف‬ ‫سد‬ ‫الألفةاف‬ ‫مقنم‬ ‫و‬ ،‫ب‬ ‫وح‬ ‫ر‬‫ي‬‫يم‬ ‫السال‬ ‫ب‬ ‫كا‬ ‫فستال‬ ‫ب‬ ‫آخس‬ ‫رنم‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ُش‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ، ‫ر‬‫ي‬‫وسوا‬ ‫السكمتو‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫سةائل‬ ‫السقتيم‬ ‫ب‬ ‫رف‬ ‫عتت‬ ‫ما‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫ر‬‫ي‬‫والسيومام‬ . ‫السحتي‬ ‫ي‬ ‫والإلمحلي‬ ‫السفسمني‬ ‫ب‬ ‫نخوذ‬ ‫الس‬ ‫الس‬‫س‬‫ةا‬ ‫اللن‬ :‫األلمانية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫لتعلم‬ ‫دروس‬ https://www.dw.com/ar/%D8%AA%D8%B9%D9%84%D9%91%D9%8F%D9%85- %D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A3%D9%84%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%8A%D8%A9/%D8%AF%D8%B1%D9%88%D8%B 3-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A3%D9%84%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%8A%D8%A9/s-8611
  10. 10. 10 - P a g e ‫م‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫م‬ ‫يسرى‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫موسى‬ ‫األفريقية‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫قسم‬ ( ‫شمس‬ ‫عين‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫األلسن‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫معيد‬ – ) ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫شعبة‬ ‫المجرية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ( ‫ثا‬ ‫لغة‬ )‫نية‬ : ‫المجرية‬ ‫اللغة‬ (magyar nyelv) ‫سكان‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫ولغة‬ ‫الرسمية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫هي‬ ‫المجر‬ ‫وعة‬ ‫ح‬ ‫سد‬ ‫حسي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫م‬ . ‫ةاس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫السية‬‫س‬‫الألو‬ ‫ةاس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫عائلة‬ ‫ةم‬ ‫و‬ . ‫السي‬‫س‬‫الألو‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫عائل‬ ‫سد‬ ‫م‬ ‫وع‬ ‫ح‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ذه‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫الألوغسي‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫حسي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ب‬ ‫رسيا‬ ‫اس‬ ‫س‬ ‫و‬ ‫ومي‬ ‫والإلن‬ ‫السفملمتي‬ . ‫حوالي‬ ‫المجرية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫يتحدث‬ 14.5 ،‫أم‬ ‫كلغة‬ ‫شخص‬ ‫مليون‬ ‫حةوالس‬ ‫ةيلء‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ب‬ 10 ‫يةيشةوب‬ ‫اليةيب‬ ‫حوالس‬ .‫حس‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ف‬ 2.5 ‫كامةس‬ ‫مةاطق‬ ‫فة‬ ‫وسكب‬ ، ‫السحاسي‬ ‫حس‬ ‫الس‬ ‫توس‬ ‫حتوت‬ ‫خاسج‬ ‫يةي‬ ‫مكم‬ ‫شخا‬ ‫ليوب‬ ‫وعة‬ ‫ح‬ ‫كاس‬ ‫ةي‬ ‫و‬ .‫حس‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ناح‬ ‫رلصس‬ ‫الس‬ ‫سياموب‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ةا‬ ‫راف‬ ‫السقتي‬ ‫حس‬ ‫الس‬ ‫لك‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ءال‬ ‫ح‬ ‫شكف‬ ‫و‬ .‫اميةا‬ ‫سو‬ ‫ب‬ ‫سا‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السمصف‬ ‫ف‬ ‫سالمنيلفاميا‬ ‫الرليم‬ ‫ف‬ ‫مكم‬ ‫مةاطق‬ ‫وكسالميةا‬ ‫و‬ ‫وصةسايا‬ ‫نةلوفاكيا‬ ‫فة‬ ‫وحةت‬ .‫ونةلوفيميا‬ ‫نةا‬ ‫والسم‬ ‫يةا‬ ‫كسوال‬ ‫فة‬ ‫حسية‬ ‫ااس‬ ‫السمةاطقيب‬ ‫ب‬ ‫منا‬ ‫والحت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ك‬ . ‫حسي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ااسل‬ ‫حتغ‬ ‫غلاي‬ ‫ذالس‬ ‫حةت‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السوليةاس‬ ‫ففة‬ ،‫السةةاسم‬ ‫فة‬ ‫حةسي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السشة‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ة‬ ‫شةسوب‬ ‫يم‬ ‫حسية‬ ‫سل‬ ‫حةتغ‬ ‫ليوب‬ ‫حوالس‬ ‫ما‬ ‫و‬ ‫حوالس‬ ‫يةي‬ 100,000 ‫ااس‬ ‫ماطق‬ ‫حسي‬ . ،‫األوروبةي‬ ‫واإلتحةاد‬ ‫المجةر‬ ‫فةي‬ ‫رسةمية‬ ‫لغةة‬ ‫المجرية‬ ‫تعتبر‬ ‫نةا‬ ‫والسم‬ ‫وصةسايا‬ ‫ونةلوفيميا‬ ‫نةلوفاكيا‬ ‫صةمفكا‬ ‫و‬ . ‫رلي‬ ‫كل‬ ‫ااسل‬ ‫يا‬ ‫وكسوال‬ ‫وكسالميا‬ ‫و‬ ‫اميا‬ ‫سو‬ ‫ب‬ ‫سن‬ ‫سالف‬ ‫الع‬ ‫يوحت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ك‬ ، ‫ي‬ ‫رلي‬ ‫كل‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫بها‬ ‫خاصة‬ ‫بأبجدية‬ ‫المجرية‬ ‫تكتب‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫المبكرة‬ ‫الوسطى‬ ‫العصور‬ ‫في‬ ‫المجري‬ ‫األبجدية‬ ‫القديمة‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ايم‬ ، ‫الآلب‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫كةوب‬ ‫حيةغ‬ ‫السحةسوف‬ ‫اةاة‬ ‫ية‬ ‫يمي‬ ‫ل‬ ‫احتي‬ ‫و‬ ‫حسي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ااألاحتي‬ ‫السحتي‬ ‫حسي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ك‬ 40 ‫السحسوف‬ ‫ذه‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ول‬ ،‫حسف‬ : Q ، W ، X ، Y ‫فة‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ة‬ ‫نة‬ ‫ل‬ ‫إلمكةا‬ ، ‫حسي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫الألاحتي‬ ‫حسوف‬ ‫ب‬ ‫وحس‬ ،‫اء‬ ‫الألن‬ ‫اا‬ ‫ك‬ ‫وف‬ ‫الألحماي‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السكل‬ ‫ل‬ ‫كا‬ ‫حسي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫وف‬ : A, Á, B, C, D, Dzs, E, É, F, G, Gy, H, I, Í, J, K, L, Ly, M, N , O, Ó, Ö, Ő, P, R, S, Sz, T, Ty, U, Ú, Ü, Ű, V, Z, Zs. :‫المجرية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫تعلم‬ ‫دروس‬ https://www.lingohut.com/ar/l78/%D8%AA%D8%B9%D9%84%D9%85- %D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%AC%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A9
  11. 11. 11 - P a g e ‫م‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫م‬ ‫يسرى‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫موسى‬ ‫األفريقية‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫قسم‬ ( ‫شمس‬ ‫عين‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫األلسن‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫معيد‬ – ) ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫شعبة‬ 5 - :‫الشرقية‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫أ‬ - ‫اللغة‬ ‫التركية‬ : ‫"أورال‬ ‫اللغةات‬ ‫مجموعةة‬ ‫مةن‬ ً‫ا‬‫فرعة‬ ‫التركيةة‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫تعد‬ – ""‫آلتةا‬ ‫ليةوب‬ ‫ةائ‬ ‫علةد‬ ‫يةت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ةا‬ ‫اكةا‬ ‫حةتغ‬ ‫وي‬ ، ‫سكةب‬ .‫شةسرا‬ ‫السنةيت‬ ‫نةت‬ ‫سةد‬ ‫غساةا‬ ‫وسالف‬ ‫وحاةاف‬ ‫وسواةا‬ ‫شةسق‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫اةت‬ ‫سالفية‬ ‫ح‬ ‫نةاح‬ ‫ف‬ ‫يةيشوب‬ ‫شخصا‬ ‫الس‬ ‫سالفي‬ ‫السح‬ ‫ناح‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ذه‬ ‫ف‬ ‫سكي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ب‬ ‫سد‬ ‫الإلشاس‬ ‫حتس‬ ‫سكحةاس‬ ‫سكةا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫والحت‬ ‫سكح‬ ‫سينس‬ ‫نة‬ . ‫ام‬ ‫والسة‬ ‫السنلحور‬ ‫السحكم‬ ‫خالف‬ ‫وف‬ ‫الألما‬ ‫مطق‬ ‫ف‬ ‫شسس‬ ‫الم‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السلكح‬ ‫شاسال‬ ‫الم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬ ‫ك‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫ةتت‬ ‫الحديثةة‬ ‫التركيةة‬ ‫للغةة‬ ‫نصةوص‬ ‫أقةدم‬ ‫وتعةود‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السقةسب‬ ‫واتالية‬ ‫السنةااب‬ ‫السقةسب‬ ‫مكاية‬ ‫سةد‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬‫حاسي‬ ‫خت‬ ‫نة‬ ‫الس‬ . ‫سكي‬ ‫ااسكو‬ ‫يس‬ ‫ن‬ ‫احسوف‬ ‫ححسي‬ ‫مصر‬ ‫فوق‬ ‫مقوش‬ ‫وحتس‬ ‫حيغ‬ ،‫يالتييب‬ ‫الس‬ ،‫فيها‬ ‫وأثرت‬ ‫العربية‬ ‫باللغة‬ ‫التركية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫تأثرت‬ ‫يسحب‬ ‫وذس‬ ،‫س‬ ‫الأل‬ ‫كاس‬ ‫سكي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫علد‬ ‫السةساي‬ ‫يس‬ ‫ن‬ ‫كاب‬ ‫ب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ساطس‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السسوالاط‬‫و‬ ‫سلصل‬ ‫حيةغ‬ .‫رةسوب‬ ‫ةتالس‬ ‫علةد‬ ‫اعيا‬ ‫والح‬ ‫قافيا‬ ‫و‬ ‫وتيميا‬ ‫اسيخيا‬ ‫سال‬ ‫والأل‬ ‫السةسر‬ ‫ايب‬ ‫ةس‬ ‫وتف‬ ‫نةاع‬ ‫ةف‬ ،‫السيةوم‬ ‫سةد‬ ‫فيكةا‬ ‫خت‬ ‫نة‬ ‫وصةاسس‬ ‫سكية‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫سةد‬ ‫السةساية‬ ‫الألسفةاظ‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫يس‬ ‫السك‬ ‫تخلس‬ .‫يس‬ ‫السك‬‫و‬ ‫يس‬ ‫السك‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وغيس‬ ‫وحنار‬ ‫حانا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ورا‬ ‫ظلوم‬ ‫و‬ ‫وظاسم‬ ‫وظلم‬ ‫ورلم‬ ‫سحاا‬ ‫و‬ ‫وعسا‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تتكون‬ ‫من‬ ‫التركية‬ ‫لغة‬ 29 ،ً‫ا‬‫حرف‬ : ‫ا‬ ‫صا‬ ‫حسفا‬ ‫وعشسوب‬ ‫ووالحت‬ ‫حسك‬ ‫حسوف‬ ‫امي‬ ‫مكا‬ a- b- c- ç- d- e- f- g- ğ- h- ı- i- j- k- l- m- n- o- ö- p- r- s- ş- t- u- ü- v- y- z. : ‫حسك‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السحسوف‬ a- e- ı- i- o- ö- u- ü. ‫السفار‬ ‫تقدم‬ ‫ة‬ ‫االتراك‬ ‫االعمال‬ ‫رجال‬ ‫جمعية‬ ‫و‬ ‫التركية‬ ‫وطةالر‬ ‫ااسقنةم‬ ‫فوريب‬ ‫الس‬ ‫سلطالر‬ ‫صيفي‬ ‫تسالني‬ ‫مح‬ ‫السةليا‬ ‫الستسالناس‬ .‫سكد‬ ‫الس‬ ‫قافد‬ ‫الس‬ ‫سك‬ ‫الس‬ ‫خالف‬ ‫ب‬ ‫السنفس‬ ‫كب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ك‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫مجاالت‬ : ‫مكةا‬ ‫و‬ ‫يةس‬ ‫ك‬ ‫حةالس‬ ‫فةد‬ ‫ةف‬ ‫السة‬ ‫خالسكةا‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫كب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫يس‬ ‫ك‬ ‫سكي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫وكةالس‬ ‫سح‬ ‫والس‬ ‫اللماةاء‬ ‫حةاس‬ ‫الس‬ ‫و‬ ‫ةفاسالس‬‫ة‬‫السن‬ ‫و‬ ‫واللعةالم‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬ ‫ك‬ ، ‫ةفاسالس‬‫ة‬‫السن‬ ‫ةب‬‫ة‬ ‫فةالس‬ ‫والح‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫قافي‬ ‫المشةط‬ ‫ةم‬‫ة‬‫السقن‬ ‫يوفس‬ ‫سكي‬ ‫الس‬ . :‫التركية‬ ‫األبجدية‬ https://youtu.be/IIKoYMv9MpQ
  12. 12. 12 - P a g e ‫م‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫م‬ ‫يسرى‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫موسى‬ ‫األفريقية‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫قسم‬ ( ‫شمس‬ ‫عين‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫األلسن‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫معيد‬ – ) ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫شعبة‬ ‫ب‬ - ‫اللغة‬ ‫الفارسية‬ : ‫األوربية‬ ‫الهندية‬ ‫اللغات‬ "‫إحد‬ ‫هي‬ .‫اب‬ ‫ااكنة‬ ‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫اب‬ ‫وطاحيكنة‬ ‫اب‬ ‫امنة‬ ‫ف‬ ‫و‬ ‫يسالب‬ ‫ف‬ ‫شس‬ ‫م‬ ‫الس‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬ ‫س‬ ‫ة‬ ‫السفاسنةي‬ ‫اسالطوسية‬ ‫الإل‬ ‫ة‬ ‫س‬ ‫السفاسنةي‬ ‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫صةاح‬ ‫و‬ ‫ب‬ ‫السة‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫كايةسه‬ ‫ةس‬ ‫ف‬ ‫يةسالب‬ ‫حكةم‬ ‫السةذي‬ ‫السپاسنا‬ ‫شةر‬ ‫اف‬ ‫السشة‬ ‫فة‬ ‫والسسونةي‬ ‫السشةسق‬ ‫فة‬ ‫السكمةت‬ ‫حةتوت‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫اةتءال‬ ‫السقةتيم‬ ‫ب‬ ‫السة‬ ‫فة‬ ‫والنةب‬ ‫مطاق‬ ‫عل‬ ‫شس‬ ‫م‬ ‫وكامس‬ ‫سلخليا‬ ‫السحمواي‬ ‫والسشوالطئ‬ ‫الألاي‬ ‫والساحس‬ ‫صس‬ ‫س‬ ‫السفاسن‬ . ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫يج‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ةية‬‫ة‬‫الفارس‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫اللغ‬ ‫ةم‬‫ة‬‫تعل‬ ‫ةي‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ةعوبة‬‫ة‬‫ص‬ "‫أ‬ ‫ةي‬‫ة‬‫العرب‬ ‫د‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ةسوف‬‫ة‬‫ح‬ ‫ةب‬‫ة‬‫ي‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ةاسس‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫الن‬ ‫ةت‬‫ة‬‫ر‬ ‫ةي‬‫ة‬‫السفاسن‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ألب‬ [ ‫م‬ ‫و‬ ‫السفاسني‬ ‫ااسل‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫حسف‬ ‫ساة‬ ‫وحوت‬ ‫س‬ ‫اف‬ ‫ااإل‬ ‫السةساي‬ ‫ژ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫گ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫چ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫پ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ةاسس‬ ‫والن‬ . ] ‫السك‬‫و‬ ‫السقوالعةت‬ ‫اةيب‬ ‫السكايةس‬ ‫طةااق‬ ‫الس‬ ‫سة‬ ‫ةاف‬ ‫ااإل‬ ‫الإلعسالاي‬ ‫السحسكاس‬ ‫السةساي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫فةستالس‬ ‫الس‬‫و‬ ‫ةةام‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫يةس‬ . ‫سلةساي‬ ‫سي‬ ‫السص‬ ‫ااألخس‬ ‫يلقاكا‬ ‫م‬ ‫حت‬ ‫حةف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وذس‬ ‫الفارسية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫شعبة‬ ‫تنضم‬ ‫رنةم‬ ‫مشةئ‬ ‫ورةت‬، ‫سكية‬ ‫الس‬ ‫و‬ ‫السفاسنةي‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اشةةا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫الإلنال‬ ‫السشسري‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنم‬ ‫س‬ ‫ة‬ ‫السحا‬ ‫السةام‬ ‫اتالي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫السشسري‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السل‬ 1889 / 1990 ‫وك‬ ‫عطي‬ ‫ي‬ ‫فو‬/‫ت‬ ‫السقنم‬ ‫عل‬ ‫يشسف‬ ‫وكاب‬ ‫السكلي‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ةت‬ ‫ح‬ ‫مة‬ /‫ت‬ ‫ةم‬ ، ‫علة‬ ‫ةت‬ ‫ح‬ ‫سيةا‬ /‫ت‬ ‫ةم‬ ‫حةتي‬ ‫مصةف‬ ‫الس‬‫ت‬‫عا‬/ ‫ت‬ ‫ةم‬ ‫اب‬ ‫نةلي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ح‬ ‫نال‬/‫ت‬ ‫عقا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ال‬‫ذ‬‫م‬ . ‫الآلب‬ ‫ح‬ ‫السقنم‬ ‫اف‬ ‫انع‬ ‫السقائم‬ ‫و‬ ‫نةت‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ح‬ ‫فاي‬ /‫ت‬ ‫م‬ ‫ت‬ ‫حا‬ ‫ةي‬‫ة‬‫الفارس‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫باللغ‬ ‫ةل‬‫ة‬‫العم‬ ‫ةاالت‬‫ة‬‫مج‬ :‫ة‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫ةس‬‫ة‬‫ي‬ ‫السك‬ ‫ةت‬‫ة‬‫يوح‬ ‫ةي‬‫ة‬‫السفاسن‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫ااسل‬ ‫ةف‬‫ة‬ ‫السة‬ ‫ةالس‬‫ة‬‫ح‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ةت‬‫ة‬‫حسي‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ةف‬‫ة‬ ‫السة‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬‫مك‬ . ‫سح‬ ‫الس‬ ‫اشسكاس‬ ‫ف‬ ‫السة‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫ااساوسص‬ ‫ف‬ ‫السة‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫السنفاس‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ف‬ ‫السة‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫ااسنياح‬ ‫ف‬ ‫السة‬ ‫و‬ ،‫سالم‬ ‫الأل‬ : ‫الفارسية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫لتعلم‬ https://www.easypersian.com/
  13. 13. 13 - P a g e ‫م‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫م‬ ‫يسرى‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫موسى‬ ‫األفريقية‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫قسم‬ ( ‫شمس‬ ‫عين‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫األلسن‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫معيد‬ – ) ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫شعبة‬ 6 - ‫ا‬ ‫قسم‬ :‫اإلفريقية‬ ‫للغات‬ ‫أ‬ - ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫شعبة‬ : 1 - ‫؟؟‬ ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫هيا‬ ‫اية‬ ‫الفسيقيةا‬ ‫شةسق‬ ‫توف‬ ‫ة‬ ‫س‬ ‫د‬ . ) ‫السميف‬ ‫مااب‬ ‫توف‬ ‫س‬ 2 - ‫؟؟‬ ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫باللغة‬ ‫تتحدث‬ ‫التى‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫الستوف‬ ‫عتت‬ ‫اسومةتى‬ / ‫سومةتال‬ / ‫الغمةتال‬ / ‫كيميةا‬ / ‫الميا‬ ‫م‬ : ‫ن‬ ‫خ‬ ، ‫وحةت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ةةور‬‫ة‬‫حم‬ ‫ةةب‬‫ة‬ ‫ةةف‬‫ة‬‫ك‬ ‫ةةد‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ةةسق‬‫ة‬‫وش‬ ‫ةةق‬‫ة‬‫اي‬ ‫و‬ ‫اف‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫وش‬ ‫اف‬ ‫ةةو‬‫ة‬‫السص‬ ‫قس‬ ‫الستي‬ ‫و‬ ‫السكوم‬ ‫يوايا‬ ‫ال‬ ‫وحمور‬ ‫الطي‬ . 3 - ‫؟‬ ‫ةواحيلية‬‫ة‬‫الس‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫اللغ‬ ‫ةمها‬‫ة‬‫اس‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫لي‬ ‫ةاحف‬‫ة‬‫ن‬ ‫توف‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫س‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬‫لمك‬ .‫الفسيقيا‬ ‫شسق‬ 4 - ‫؟؟‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫بين‬ ‫من‬ ‫وضعها‬ ‫اية‬ ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫ةم‬ ‫الل‬ ‫فةد‬ ‫يةا‬ ‫عاس‬ ‫السنةااة‬ ‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫صمف‬ُ ‫السنوالحيلي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫را‬ ‫فد‬ ‫امي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫والسل‬ ‫حت‬ ‫الس‬ . ‫السةساي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫اةت‬ ‫الفسيقيا‬ ‫س‬ 5 - ‫؟‬ ‫اهميتها‬ ‫السميف‬ ‫مااب‬ ‫توف‬ ‫عتت‬ ‫الب‬ ‫حيغ‬ ‫السميف‬ ‫مااب‬ ‫توف‬ ‫ايب‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ح‬ ‫د‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫د‬ 11 ‫ايةمكم‬ ‫ب‬ ‫توس‬ 5 . ‫السنوالحيلي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫يةسفوب‬ 6 - ‫؟؟‬ ‫تدريسها‬ ‫اماكن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫السةاس‬ ‫ةاس‬ ‫السحا‬ ‫وى‬ ‫ن‬ ‫الس‬ ‫علد‬ ‫وحوسحيةا‬ ‫فسمنةا‬ ‫فةد‬ ‫والسنةساوب‬ ‫اميةا‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ب‬ ‫كف‬ ‫فد‬ : ‫سيكا‬ ‫ال‬‫و‬ .‫سال‬ ‫والمحل‬ . ‫فةد‬ ‫اليايةا‬ ‫ةاموى‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةلةيم‬ ‫الس‬ ‫فةد‬ ‫تسالنة‬ ‫ة‬ ‫س‬ ‫يةا‬ ‫السنةوالحيلي‬ ‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫سيايةا‬ ، ‫والسنةةوتي‬ ‫يوحةت‬ ..‫ةاس‬‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫السحا‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫اة‬ ‫ةد‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ةوالحيلي‬‫ة‬‫السن‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ةتسي‬‫ة‬ : ‫ةس‬‫ة‬‫ص‬ ‫ةد‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ةكا‬‫ة‬‫تسين‬ ‫م‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ي‬ ‫ةاس‬‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫وكلي‬ ‫ةب‬‫ة‬‫اللسن‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫كلي‬ ‫ةد‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫تسالناس‬ ‫اللفسيقي‬ ‫الستسالناس‬‫و‬ ‫الساحوغ‬ ‫ةكت‬ ‫س‬ ‫السقا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫وحا‬ ‫س‬ ‫اال‬ ‫سح‬ ‫والس‬ .) ‫فقط‬ ‫ليا‬ُ‫ع‬ 7 - ‫؟؟‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫مجاالت‬ ‫هيا‬ ‫اية‬ ‫ةوس‬ ‫الس‬ ‫اةةت‬ ‫صس‬ ‫وحكس‬ ‫الفسيقيةا‬ ‫توف‬ ‫السةد‬ ‫مشةط‬ ‫و‬ ‫ونةب‬ ‫اشةكف‬ ‫مةااب‬ ‫وتوف‬ ‫ةف‬‫ة‬‫السمي‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫السخاسحي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫و‬ : ‫ةاف‬‫ة‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةايف‬‫ة‬‫ن‬ ‫ةد‬‫ة‬‫عل‬ ‫و‬ ‫ةوالحيلي‬‫ة‬‫السن‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫سل‬ ‫ةسا‬‫ة‬‫السف‬ ‫ةب‬‫ة‬ ‫ةت‬‫ة‬‫السةتي‬ ‫ةيب‬‫ة‬‫السح‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ذس‬ ‫ةذ‬‫ة‬‫م‬ ‫ةس‬‫ة‬‫ظك‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫الفسيقيا‬ ‫شسق‬ ‫توف‬ ‫فد‬ ‫السةساي‬ ‫و‬ ‫صسي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السنفاسالس‬ ، ‫صسي‬ ‫الس‬ ، ‫السةساية‬ ‫و‬ ‫صسي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫اللمتي‬ ‫و‬ ‫حاتالس‬ ‫الل‬ ، ‫صةسي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السالس‬ ‫السةو‬ ‫فةد‬ ‫وحةوت‬ ‫الس‬ ‫اللفسيقية‬ ‫السالس‬‫ت‬‫الل‬ ، ‫السنةياح‬ ‫مشيط‬ ‫يئ‬ ، ‫اس‬ ‫ةال‬ ‫سالن‬ ‫السةا‬ ‫السكيئ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ي‬ ‫السقو‬ ‫ةالس‬‫ة‬‫ح‬ ‫الس‬ ‫و‬ ‫ةحف‬‫ة‬‫السص‬ ‫ةد‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫سح‬ ‫ااس‬ ‫ةف‬‫ة‬ ‫السة‬ ، ‫ةا‬‫ة‬‫الفسيقي‬ ‫ةسق‬‫ة‬‫ش‬ ‫توف‬ ‫ةد‬‫ة‬‫س‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫وحك‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةسي‬‫ة‬‫ص‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫اللذالع‬ ، ‫السخاص‬ ‫وك‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اللمااء‬ ‫لس‬ ‫ا‬ ، ‫الفسيقيا‬ ‫شسق‬ ‫توف‬ ‫السةا‬ ‫السةالراس‬ ‫ااسشسك‬ .‫الفسيقيا‬ ‫شسق‬ ‫توف‬ ‫فد‬ ‫ل‬ ‫السةا‬ ‫اس‬ 8 - ‫؟؟‬ ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫كتابة‬ ‫طريقة‬ ‫ةر‬ ‫ك‬ ‫كامةس‬ ‫السنوالحيلي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫اة‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ة‬ ‫اللنة‬ ‫حةاء‬ ‫ةد‬ ‫ح‬ ‫السةساية‬ ‫اسحسوف‬ ‫السقسب‬ ‫فد‬ ‫ي‬ ‫اللمحلي‬ ‫السحسوف‬ ‫السد‬ ‫سيحوسكا‬ ‫ى‬ ‫اللمحلي‬ 19 ‫اةة‬ ‫علةد‬ ‫السنةوالحيلي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫وى‬ ‫ح‬ ‫و‬ .. ‫ةاس‬ ‫السكل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫السخاص‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السكل‬ ‫وخاص‬ ‫السةساي‬ ‫وعاس‬ ‫و‬ ‫اس‬ ‫الستيم‬ ‫ي‬ . 9 - ‫؟؟‬ ‫العالمى‬ ‫المستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫باللغة‬ ‫االهتمام‬ ‫مظاهر‬ ‫ةت‬‫ة‬‫يوح‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫الساسيطامي‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫اللذالع‬ bbc ‫ةوالحيلي‬‫ة‬‫السن‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫ااسل‬ ، ‫ةت‬‫ة‬‫يوح‬ ‫الل‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫امي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ذالع‬ DW ‫ةوالحيلي‬‫ة‬‫السن‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫ااسل‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫م‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ي‬ ‫تس‬ ‫السةاسم‬ ‫فد‬ ‫ةاس‬ ‫السحا‬ ‫الكاس‬ ‫فد‬ ‫ينكا‬ ، . ‫السنوالحيلي‬ ‫ااسل‬ ‫اغ‬ ‫السنةوتي‬ ‫فد‬ ‫نوالحيلي‬ ‫الذالع‬ ‫يوحت‬
  14. 14. 14 - P a g e ‫م‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫م‬ ‫يسرى‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫موسى‬ ‫األفريقية‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫قسم‬ ( ‫شمس‬ ‫عين‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫األلسن‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫معيد‬ – ) ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫شعبة‬ 10 - ‫؟‬ ‫بالقسم‬ ‫الطالب‬ ‫عدد‬ . ‫تسي‬ ‫الس‬‫و‬ ‫الستسالن‬ ‫لي‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ينكف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رليف‬ ‫ااسل‬ ‫السطالر‬ ‫عتت‬ 11 - ‫؟‬ ‫القسم‬ ‫فى‬ ‫اجانب‬ ‫دكاترة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫السقنم‬ ‫فد‬ ‫فد‬ 3 ‫السل‬ ‫فد‬ ‫حات‬ ‫والس‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اللن‬ ‫ات‬ ‫عب‬ ‫شسف‬ ‫اللحماد‬ ‫وس‬ ‫الستك‬ ‫واياقا‬ ‫الحامر‬ ‫س‬ ‫تكا‬ ‫كب‬ ‫و‬ ‫خسى‬‫ال‬ ‫ات‬ ‫ى‬ ‫تسي‬ ‫علد‬ ‫يشسف‬ . 12 - ‫اللغة‬ : ‫الكلية‬ ‫فى‬ ‫امي‬ ‫وس‬ ‫الوسد‬ ‫س‬ ‫اح‬ 13 - ‫القسم‬ ‫فى‬ ‫والتدريس‬ ‫الدراسة‬ ‫سهولة‬ ‫و‬ ‫فةد‬ ‫السنةوالحيلي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫نني‬ ‫علد‬ ‫د‬ ‫ي‬ ‫سم‬ ‫الم‬ ‫ب‬ ‫السسغم‬ ‫علد‬ ‫نوى‬ ‫اللسنب‬ ‫كلي‬ ‫عوالم‬ ‫رليل‬ ‫الس‬ ‫سكة‬ ‫والس‬ ‫امية‬ ‫ة‬ ‫كل‬ ‫السخا‬ ‫سك‬ ‫الس‬ ‫صتسس‬ ‫المكا‬ ‫الل‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫الوسةد‬ ‫ة‬ ‫كل‬ ‫انةب‬ .‫عليكا‬ ‫السطالر‬ ‫الرااف‬ ‫حيغ‬ 15 - : ‫التأسيس‬ ‫تحت‬ . ‫اللفسيقي‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ااسل‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫صس‬ ‫فد‬ ‫يومي‬ ‫لف‬ ‫حط‬ ‫و‬ ‫يومد‬ ‫لف‬ ‫اغ‬ 16 - ‫اغانى‬ ‫باللغة‬ ‫السواحيلية‬ : https://youtu.be/gFu2wjQMM0Q https://youtu.be/E4ZUndC86Tk https://youtu.be/D1hdXTuZxrI 17 - ‫فيديوهات‬ ‫تعليم‬ ‫بدائيات‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫السواحيلية‬ : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL5AA217C58EC1723D 18 - ‫جانب‬ ‫من‬ ‫محاضرة‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫الثانية‬ : ‫ت‬ ‫مة‬ ‫فد‬ ‫تسي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ع‬ ‫لد‬ ‫اللناسير‬ ‫السحتي‬ ‫و‬ ‫يكةوب‬ ‫ةام‬ ‫الل‬ ‫سكة‬ ‫علد‬ ‫السقوالعت‬ ‫و‬ ‫اس‬ ‫حات‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السخاص‬ ‫ااسل‬ .. https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1846869238744285&id=100002636790502
  15. 15. 15 - P a g e ‫م‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫م‬ ‫يسرى‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫موسى‬ ‫األفريقية‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫قسم‬ ( ‫شمس‬ ‫عين‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫األلسن‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫معيد‬ – ) ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫شعبة‬ ‫ب‬ - ‫الهوسا‬ ‫لغة‬ )‫ثانية‬ ‫(لغة‬ : ) َ ‫س‬ َ‫ةو‬‫ة‬َ‫ه‬ ‫ةن‬‫ة‬َ‫ش‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ه‬ :‫ةية‬‫ة‬‫(بالهوس‬ ‫ةية‬‫ة‬‫س‬ َ‫و‬َ‫ه‬‫ال‬ ،‫ةاوة‬‫ة‬‫الهوس‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫لغ‬ ‫ةر‬‫ة‬ ‫ك‬ ، ‫ةيوي‬‫ة‬‫الألفسوآن‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫السةائل‬ ‫ةب‬‫ة‬ ‫ةاتي‬‫ة‬‫ش‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫س‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫كا‬ ‫حت‬ ‫ي‬ . ‫عساي‬ ‫انحسف‬ 50 ‫و‬ ‫وسد‬ ‫كل‬ ‫شخا‬ ‫ليوب‬ 30 ‫امي‬ ‫كل‬ ‫آخس‬ ‫شخا‬ ‫ليوب‬ . .‫نيجيريا‬ ‫وشمال‬ ‫النيجر‬ ‫في‬ ‫موجودون‬ ‫الهوسا‬ ‫متحدثي‬ ‫أغلب‬ ‫حت‬ ‫ايب‬ ‫فسالمكا‬ ‫وال‬ ‫كليم‬ ‫ختم‬ ‫ن‬ ‫السل‬ ‫وسكب‬ ‫يب‬ ‫نل‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ايب‬ ‫وخاص‬ ‫فسيقيا‬ ‫غسر‬ ‫ماطق‬ ‫غلاي‬ ‫ف‬ ‫خسى‬ ‫اس‬ ‫س‬ . ‫النيجر‬ ‫في‬ ‫القومية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫هي‬ ‫الهوسا‬ ‫ية‬ ‫السةاس‬ ‫الإلذالعةاس‬ ‫اةغ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ةا‬ ‫ك‬ .‫ميحيسيا‬ ‫اف‬ ‫ش‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫سن‬ ‫س‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ك‬ ‫سكا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اسال‬ ‫الستوسي‬ ‫فسمنا‬ ‫ذالع‬ ‫و‬ ‫سيكا‬ ‫صوس‬ ، ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ . ‫السل‬ ‫اكذه‬ ،‫األفروآسيوية‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫لعائلة‬ ‫تنتمي‬ ‫تشادية‬ ‫لغة‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫الهوسا‬ ‫لغة‬ ‫حتغ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عساي‬ ‫احسوف‬ ‫اس‬ ‫وك‬ ‫ناق‬ ‫الس‬‫و‬ ‫ةو‬‫ة‬‫مح‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬‫اك‬ 24 ‫و‬ ،‫ةد‬‫ة‬‫وس‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫كل‬ ‫ةخا‬‫ة‬‫ش‬ ‫ةوب‬‫ة‬‫لي‬ 15 ‫ةس‬‫ة‬‫السميح‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ةوتوب‬‫ة‬‫وح‬ ‫يكا‬ ‫ةت‬‫ة‬‫ح‬ ‫ةر‬‫ة‬‫غل‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫امي‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫كل‬ ‫ةوب‬‫ة‬‫لي‬ ‫الس‬‫و‬ ‫شةات‬ ‫و‬ ‫السنةوتالب‬ ‫سد‬ ‫اف‬ ‫ااإل‬ ‫واميب‬ ‫وحو‬ ‫و‬ ‫وغاما‬ ‫ميحيسيا‬ ‫اف‬ ‫وش‬ ‫ة‬ ‫كل‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ،‫فانةو‬ ‫واوسكيمةا‬ ‫يسوب‬ ‫كةا‬ ‫فة‬ ‫ي‬ ‫سنة‬ ‫س‬ ‫والسكونا‬ .‫يب‬ ‫نل‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ايب‬ ‫وخاص‬ ، ‫ساي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫فسيقيا‬ ‫غلاي‬ ‫ف‬ ‫خسى‬ ‫اس‬ ‫س‬ ‫د‬ ‫حت‬ ‫ايب‬ ‫ختم‬ ‫ن‬ ‫اكةذه‬ ‫السقةسآب‬ ‫ةةامد‬ ‫س‬ ‫رسآمية‬ ‫ة‬ ‫سح‬ ‫السشةسيف‬ ‫صةحف‬ ‫الس‬ ‫سطااعة‬ ‫فكةت‬ ‫ل‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ح‬ ‫صتس‬ ‫ورت‬ ،‫ميحيسيا‬ ‫اف‬ ‫ش‬ ‫فة‬ ‫علموال‬ ‫رت‬ ‫السكونا‬ ‫لو‬ ‫وكاب‬ ، ‫السل‬ ‫عةام‬ 1800 ‫ة‬ ‫س‬ ‫ةةت‬ ‫و‬ . ‫السسنة‬ ‫السةتيب‬ ‫اةسوه‬ ‫والع‬ ‫الإلنةالم‬ ‫مةاركم‬ ‫الع‬ ‫م‬ .‫فسيقيا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫اكا‬ ‫السماطقيب‬ ‫عتت‬ ‫حيغ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫السةساي‬ ‫اةت‬ ‫امي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫السكونا‬
  16. 16. 16 - P a g e ‫م‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫م‬ ‫يسرى‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫موسى‬ ‫األفريقية‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫قسم‬ ( ‫شمس‬ ‫عين‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫األلسن‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫معيد‬ – ) ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫شعبة‬ ‫ت‬ - ‫القديمة‬ ‫المصرية‬ – )‫ثانية‬ ‫(لغة‬ ‫الهيروغليفية‬ : ‫الكتابة‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫على‬ ‫المصرية‬ ‫الهيروغليفية‬ ‫تدل‬ ‫الشائع‬ ‫االستعمال‬ ‫في‬ ‫نةحيف‬ ‫س‬ ‫السقتي‬ ‫صس‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ة‬ ‫الن‬ ‫السذي‬ ‫ةوط‬‫ة‬‫خط‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ااسكيسوغليفي‬ ‫واةا‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ةلما‬‫ة‬‫وص‬ ‫ةا‬ ‫ةتم‬‫ة‬‫ر‬ .‫والسحنةار‬ .‫ةس‬‫ة‬‫السط‬‫و‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫السح‬ ‫ةاس‬‫ة‬‫لي‬ ‫اة‬ ‫والسقيةام‬ ‫ةسي‬‫ة‬‫ص‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬‫ع‬ ‫ةيب‬‫ة‬‫ا‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫سن‬ 3300 ‫و‬ ‫ةيالت‬‫ة‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةف‬‫ة‬‫را‬ 3200 ‫ةد‬‫ة‬‫س‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫س‬ ‫س‬ ‫ةوس‬‫ة‬‫ص‬ ‫س‬ ‫خت‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫الن‬ ‫ةوط‬‫ة‬‫خط‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ذس‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ .‫م‬.‫ق‬ ‫السقتيم‬ ‫صسي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫وحد‬ ‫الن‬ ‫ورت‬ ،‫اس‬ ‫سلكل‬ ‫وسي‬ ‫صوالس‬ ‫صسي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السايئ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫السشائة‬ ‫وحوتالس‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ب‬ ‫السصوس‬ ‫ل‬ ‫السفةم‬ ‫ةف‬ .‫ةا‬ ‫وغيس‬ ‫صةموعا‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ةائ‬ ‫ع‬ ‫و‬ ‫الإلمنةاب‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اء‬ ‫ع‬ ‫و‬ ‫وحيوالب‬ ‫مااس‬ ‫ب‬ ،‫السورس‬ ‫ذس‬ ‫ف‬ ‫وييخةذ‬ )‫فةاي‬ ‫ةاةاب‬ ‫الس‬ ‫و‬ )‫اةس‬ ‫ويمطةق‬ ‫السايةس‬‫و‬ )‫نس‬ ‫ويمطق‬ ‫السةس‬‫و‬ )‫يسي‬ ‫مطق‬ ‫و‬ ‫السةيب‬‫و‬ ،)‫ال‬‫س‬ ‫ويمطق‬ ‫الساو‬‫و‬ ،)‫ف‬ ‫الألوف‬ ‫السحسف‬ ‫مكا‬ ‫السةساية‬ ‫ااة‬ ‫السك‬ ‫سةد‬ ‫اةةت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫في‬ ‫تخلس‬ ‫ال‬ ‫و‬ ‫س‬ ‫لوال‬ ‫ة‬ ‫الن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ك‬ ،) ‫السحت‬‫و‬ )‫م‬ .) ‫و‬ )‫و‬ ‫و‬ )‫ـ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫اليسار‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫اليمين‬ ‫من‬ ‫ا‬ًّ‫ي‬‫ورأس‬ ‫ا‬ًّ‫ي‬‫أفق‬ ‫الهيروغليفي‬ ‫خطها‬ ‫في‬ ‫القديمة‬ ‫المصرية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫كتبت‬ ‫السحةالس‬ ‫عةتال‬ ‫ةا‬ ‫في‬ ‫مةا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ةيب‬ ‫مظس‬ ‫حاه‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ب‬ ‫الءم‬‫و‬ ‫س‬ ‫اا‬ ‫السك‬ ‫حاه‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ييس‬ ‫م‬ ‫ح‬ ‫الس‬ ‫طايةة‬ ‫ذي‬ ‫ةاسي‬ ‫ة‬ ‫عمصةس‬ ‫علةد‬ ‫ةةيب‬ ‫سةد‬ ‫السينةاس‬ ‫ب‬ ‫السمصوا‬ ‫اة‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ب‬ ‫الألحياب‬ ‫اة‬ ‫ف‬ ‫طلر‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السح‬ ‫السشكف‬‫و‬ ‫منيق‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ك‬ ، ‫خاص‬ ‫السةما‬ ‫حةاه‬ ‫ال‬ ‫حتيةت‬ ‫كةب‬ ‫وي‬ .‫السينةاس‬ ‫سةد‬ ‫يب‬ ‫السي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تالئ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ك‬ ‫فكامس‬ ‫وطيقي‬ ‫الستي‬‫و‬ ‫السكيسالطيقي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ .‫يب‬ ‫السي‬ ‫حةا‬ ‫ال‬ ‫حنةر‬ ‫السكيسوغليفية‬ ‫اا‬ ‫سلك‬ ‫ااسمنا‬ ‫السطيةوس‬‫و‬ ‫السحيوالمةاس‬‫و‬ ‫الإلمنةاب‬ ‫ةف‬ ‫السظكةس‬‫و‬ ‫السوحة‬ ‫ذالس‬ ‫ةاس‬ ‫السةال‬ ‫ه‬ .‫السيناس‬ ‫سد‬ ‫يب‬ ‫السي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ما‬ ‫فس‬ ‫يب‬ ‫السي‬ ‫سد‬ ‫حك‬ ‫والإلمناب‬ ‫السطيوس‬ ‫وح‬ ‫كامس‬ ‫فإذال‬ .‫الحف‬‫و‬ ‫والس‬ :‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫األبجدي‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫اا‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫فك‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ي‬ ‫السيو‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬‫السحي‬ ‫ةب‬‫ة‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ن‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةو‬‫ة‬‫السمق‬ ‫ةب‬‫ة‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫وع‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ةب‬‫ة‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫السكيسغليفي‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫اا‬ ‫السك‬ ‫ةوب‬‫ة‬‫ك‬ ‫ةاف‬ ‫ااإل‬ ‫صويسي‬ ‫ةاس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫فة‬ ‫الآلب‬ ‫ةسوفة‬ ‫الس‬ ‫الألاحتية‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫ةقيةتال‬ ‫ةس‬ ‫ك‬ ‫كامةس‬ ‫ب‬ ‫و‬ ‫احتية‬ ‫حةسوف‬ ‫سوحةوت‬ ‫وعاس‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ال‬ ‫س‬ ‫مقنم‬ ‫السكيسغليفي‬ ‫ف‬ ‫فاألاحتي‬ ‫شس‬ ‫م‬ ‫الس‬ . ) ‫ةف‬ ،‫السيةوم‬ ‫ات‬ ‫ة‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السحسوف‬ ‫ف‬ ‫السصوس‬ ‫حاتي‬ ‫السحسوف‬ ‫ي‬ ، ‫الألحاتي‬ ‫و‬ ‫السس‬ :‫الألوسد‬ ‫وع‬ ‫ح‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وغيس‬ )‫س‬ ‫و‬ )‫ر‬ ‫و‬ . ‫ال‬ ‫وع‬ ‫ح‬ ‫الس‬ )‫ةب‬ ‫ةف‬ ،‫ةةا‬ ‫احةسفيب‬ ‫يمطةق‬ ‫وسكةب‬ ‫والحةت‬ ‫مقة‬ ‫و‬ ‫س‬ ‫و‬ ،‫السصوس‬ ‫مائي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫و‬ ‫السس‬ : ‫امي‬ ‫س‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ةما‬ ‫و‬ )‫نس‬ ‫و‬ ،"‫"ايس‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ةما‬ ‫و‬ )‫اس‬ ‫و‬ ،"‫"اماء‬ ‫و‬ "‫ء‬ ‫"يمش‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ةما‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وغيس‬ "‫كاب‬ " ‫حياما‬ ‫و‬ " ‫"نيت‬ . ‫ة‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يةم‬ ‫وسكب‬ ‫والحت‬ ‫س‬ ‫و‬ ‫مق‬ ‫و‬ ،‫السصوس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ال‬ ‫و‬ ‫السس‬ : ‫اس‬ ‫الس‬ ‫وع‬ ‫ح‬ ‫الس‬ )‫ةر‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ةف‬ ،‫صةوالس‬ ،" ‫سة‬ " ‫ةا‬ ‫ةما‬ )‫ةس‬ ‫م‬ ‫و‬ ،" ‫فةق‬ " ‫ةا‬ ‫ةما‬ ‫و‬ )‫آخةس‬ ‫و‬ ،" ‫"حيةا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ةما‬ ‫و‬ ) ‫عم‬ ‫و‬ ،"‫"نالم‬ ‫و‬ " ‫"سال‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ةما‬ ‫و‬ .‫ا‬ ‫وغيس‬ ،"‫يف‬ ‫"ح‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ةما‬ ‫و‬ )‫مفس‬ ‫و‬
  17. 17. 17 - P a g e ‫م‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫م‬ ‫يسرى‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫موسى‬ ‫األفريقية‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫قسم‬ ( ‫شمس‬ ‫عين‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫األلسن‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫معيد‬ – ) ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫شعبة‬ 7 - ‫اليابانية‬ ‫اللغة‬ : :‫اليابانية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫نبذة‬ ‫ب‬ ‫س‬ ‫ك‬ ‫عتته‬ ‫السااسغ‬، ‫فقط‬ ‫السيااام‬ ‫السشةر‬ ‫السيااامي‬ ‫ااسل‬ ‫حتغ‬ ‫ي‬ 130 ‫منة‬ ‫ليوب‬ . ‫ااسل‬ ‫اا‬ ‫سلك‬ ‫اب‬ ‫مظا‬ ‫يوحت‬ ‫و‬ .‫سألنفف‬ ‫الألعلد‬ ‫ب‬ ‫و‬ ‫يب‬ ‫سلي‬ ‫السيناس‬ ‫ب‬ ‫السياااما‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ب‬ ‫كب‬ ُ‫ي‬ ‫السيااامي‬ . ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ةب‬‫ة‬ ‫ةنخوذ‬‫ة‬ ‫ةو‬‫ة‬ ‫س‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫ةامح‬‫ة‬‫السك‬ ‫ول‬ ‫ةيمي‬‫ة‬‫السص‬ . ‫ةو‬‫ة‬ ‫ةام‬‫ة‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةام‬‫ة‬‫السمظ‬‫و‬ ‫ةس‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ةد‬‫ة‬‫س‬ ‫ةم‬‫ة‬‫ويمقن‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬‫السكام‬ ‫ةام‬‫ة‬‫مظ‬ ‫يااةام‬ ‫صةف‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫ةاس‬ ‫السكل‬ ‫سةد‬ ‫ةاف‬ ‫ااإل‬ ‫السقوالعتية‬ ‫ةاس‬ ‫السكل‬ ‫ااة‬ ‫سك‬ ‫حسف‬ ‫و‬ ‫السكيسالغاما‬ . ‫و‬ ‫فةس‬ ‫اكامةا‬ ‫السكا‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫سكمكا‬ ‫السكيسالغاما‬ ‫حسف‬ ‫عب‬ ‫لف‬ ‫خ‬ ‫شكاف‬ ‫ذالس‬ ‫حسف‬ ‫و‬ ‫ااة‬ ‫سك‬ ‫عةات‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ة‬ ‫نة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫لكا‬ ‫ةاس‬ ‫السكل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫الإلمحلي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ب‬ ‫الستخيل‬ . ‫ع‬ ‫نبذة‬ :‫القسم‬ ‫ن‬ ‫عام‬ ‫ش‬ ‫عيب‬ ‫ة‬ ‫حا‬ ‫الألسنب‬ ‫اكلي‬ ‫السيااامي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنم‬ .‫ا‬ ‫الف‬ ‫م‬ 2000 ‫الس‬‫و‬‫ح‬ ‫الألب‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ 100 ‫طاسا‬ ‫و‬ ‫طاسر‬ ‫الألساة‬ ‫ااسفسق‬ ‫مةيب‬ ‫احامةر‬ ‫صةسييب‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫الألنةا‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫وعة‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ااسقنةم‬ ‫تسي‬ ‫ااس‬ ‫يقوم‬ . ‫حوالس‬ ‫نمويا‬ ‫السقنم‬ ‫يقاف‬ .‫السيااامييب‬ ‫اذ‬ ‫الألن‬ ‫ب‬ 30 ‫فية‬ ‫سلتسالن‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫طاسر‬ . ‫و‬ ‫سنةاس‬ ‫ةف‬ ‫عةتالت‬ ‫فة‬ ‫السقنةم‬ ‫السياااب‬ ‫و‬ ‫صس‬ ‫ايب‬ ‫والصف‬ ‫الس‬ ‫حنوس‬ ‫ت‬ ‫س‬ ‫سح‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ف‬ ‫خصص‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السكوالتس‬ ‫وفيس‬ ‫س‬ ‫السحوت‬ ‫عاسي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ما‬ . :‫واإلحتفاليات‬ ‫المسابقات‬ ،‫ااسياااب‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫نااقاس‬ ‫و‬ ‫فاسياس‬ ‫الح‬ ‫عت‬ ‫ف‬ ‫شاسك‬ ‫ااس‬ ‫السيااام‬ ‫السقنم‬ ‫طالر‬ ‫يقوم‬ ‫قاف‬ ‫يوم‬ ‫عام‬ ‫كف‬ ‫وب‬ ‫يمظ‬ ‫المكم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ك‬ ‫الألمشةط‬ ‫ل‬ ‫خالف‬ ‫تساوب‬ ‫ي‬ . ‫السيااامي‬ ‫السفموب‬ ‫و‬ ‫قاف‬ ‫ااس‬ ‫ةسيف‬ ‫سل‬ ‫ااسكلي‬ ‫السيااةام‬ ‫السشةاي‬ ‫عتالت‬ ‫طسيق‬ ‫و‬ ،)‫الإليكيااما‬ ‫السيااامي‬ ‫وس‬ ‫الس‬ ‫مظيم‬ ‫ب‬ ‫لف‬ ‫خ‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السيااامي‬ ‫السفموب‬ ‫علد‬ ‫لف‬ ‫خ‬ ‫الس‬ ‫م‬ ‫غيس‬ ‫و‬ ‫ومو‬ ‫السكي‬ ‫الء‬‫ت‬ ‫س‬ ‫و‬ ‫قليتي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السسرا‬ ‫طسق‬ ‫و‬ ،)‫ناتو‬ . : ‫المنح‬ ‫حيةغ‬ . ‫شة‬ ‫عةيب‬ ‫ة‬ ‫حا‬ ‫اةيب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ايمكةا‬ ‫السطالاة‬ ‫ااتف‬ ‫الس‬ ‫فاري‬ ‫علد‬ ‫اماء‬ ‫مح‬ ‫عت‬ ‫نمويا‬ ‫السياااب‬ ‫قتم‬ ‫اس‬ ‫الس‬ ‫الستسالني‬ ‫السنم‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ف‬ ‫كا‬ ‫تسالن‬ ‫عام‬ ‫اء‬ ‫سق‬ ‫تسالنيا‬ ‫وب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السطلا‬ ‫يااامي‬ ‫ةاس‬ ‫حا‬ ‫عت‬ ‫سد‬ ‫ينافس‬ . : ‫للخريجين‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫مجاالت‬ ‫السياا‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنم‬ ‫ب‬ ‫سلخسيحوب‬ ‫كب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫امي‬ ‫السيااامية‬ ‫السشةسكاس‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ف‬ ‫السة‬ ‫فة‬ ‫لفة‬ ‫خ‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ااسل‬ ‫وب‬ ‫حةت‬ ‫الس‬ ‫خاصة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ااألحامةر‬ ‫سحةر‬ ‫صةاحس‬ ‫ةيخسال‬ ‫السياااب‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ك‬. ‫سح‬ ‫الس‬ ‫و‬ ‫السنياح‬ ‫و‬ ،‫صس‬ ‫فيكا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫سلة‬ ‫السيااامي‬ . - ‫ال‬ ‫السيااامي‬ ‫سألاحتي‬ : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8IpHIUxhdaI - ‫عب‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ةلو‬ ‫السيااامي‬ ‫السل‬ : https://www.nhk.or.jp/lesson/arabic/learn/list/ - ‫ال‬ ‫السيااامي‬ ‫سألسرام‬ : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqNotzty3kE - ‫غام‬ : uc - ?v=vZCGhI0c https://www.youtube.com/watch
  18. 18. 18 - P a g e ‫م‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫م‬ ‫يسرى‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫موسى‬ ‫األفريقية‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫قسم‬ ( ‫شمس‬ ‫عين‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫األلسن‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫معيد‬ – ) ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫شعبة‬ 8 - ‫الكورية‬ ‫اللغة‬ : ‫كورية‬ ‫لغة‬ ،‫الكورية‬ ‫الجزيرة‬ ‫شبه‬ ‫في‬ ‫ستخدمة‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫ال‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫هي‬ ‫كوسيةا‬ ‫يب‬ ‫السكةوسي‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫كةف‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫سن‬ ‫س‬ ‫و‬ . ‫السحمواي‬ ‫وكوسيا‬ ‫اسي‬ ‫السش‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ةاس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ةاء‬ ‫عل‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫فئة‬ ‫مةا‬ ‫ب‬ ‫حيةغ‬ ‫السكوسية‬ ‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫صةميف‬ ‫حةوف‬ ‫خالف‬ ‫ذسة‬ ‫يفةلةوب‬ ‫ل‬ ‫الألغلاية‬ ‫وسكب‬ ‫الألسطي‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ب‬ ‫يصمفومكا‬ ‫خسوب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ايم‬ ‫وس‬ ‫ة‬ ‫س‬ ‫مكا‬ ‫علد‬ ‫يصمفومكا‬ ‫صةاحس‬ ، ‫ونيانة‬ ‫ةاع‬ ‫الح‬ ‫يةس‬ ‫ب‬ ‫اكا‬ ‫حيط‬ ‫الس‬ ‫والستوف‬ ‫كوسيا‬ ‫شكت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬ ‫ال‬‫مظس‬ ‫عشس‬ ‫انب‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السقسب‬ ‫مذ‬ ‫و‬ ‫السل‬ ،)"‫"يامايةاب‬ ‫رليم‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫السصيب‬ ‫ب‬ ‫كال‬ ‫ف‬ ‫السكوسي‬ ‫الألصوف‬ ‫ذو‬ ‫كف‬ ‫كا‬ ‫خت‬ ‫ين‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫السكوسي‬ ‫ةتال‬‫ة‬‫وكم‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬‫سيك‬ ،‫اب‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫خن‬ ‫كا‬ ،‫اب‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ااكن‬ ‫الو‬ ،)‫ةسالي‬‫ة‬‫ك‬ ‫ةك‬‫ة‬‫وسن‬ ‫واسي‬ ‫ةخاسيب‬‫ة‬‫ن‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫رلي‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫خاص‬ ‫ةيا‬‫ة‬‫سون‬ ،‫ةاب‬‫ة‬‫السياا‬ ‫اة‬ ‫ال‬ ،‫سكوسيةا‬ ‫السيااام‬ ‫الف‬ ‫اللح‬ ‫ماء‬ ‫السيااامي‬ ‫اسالطوسي‬ ‫الإل‬ ‫حاوسس‬ .‫م‬ ‫وغيس‬ . ‫السكوسية‬ ‫السكوية‬ ‫حةو‬ ‫نيانة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫حوالس‬ ‫السةاسم‬ ‫حوف‬ ‫السكوسي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫يب‬ ‫حت‬ ‫عتت‬ ‫ويالغ‬ 78 . ‫من‬ ‫ليوب‬ ‫الصينية‬ ‫الحروف‬ ‫على‬ ‫الكتابة‬ ‫في‬ ‫تعتمد‬ ‫الكورية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫ةلم‬ ‫قموال‬ ‫ب‬ ‫م‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫وب‬ ‫ةل‬ ‫الس‬‫و‬ ‫السماالء‬ ‫وكاب‬ ‫ة‬ ‫صةوا‬ ‫ب‬ ‫السكوسي‬ ‫السشةر‬ ‫عا‬ ‫والحك‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬ ‫ال‬‫ومظس‬ . ‫السصيمي‬ ‫السحسوف‬ ‫ند‬ ‫ل‬ ‫الس‬ ‫رام‬ . ‫السصيمي‬ ‫السحسوف‬ ‫لم‬ ‫اانم‬ ‫ةسوف‬ ‫الس‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫السكوسي‬ ‫السحسوف‬ ‫سال‬ ‫ااخ‬ ‫عشس‬ ‫السخا‬ ‫السقسب‬ ‫خالف‬ ‫حومغ‬ (한글) ‫ااسةساية‬ ‫مطق‬ ‫و‬ ‫ي‬ ‫وااإلمحلي‬ )‫امقوف‬ ‫و‬ ‫وف‬ ‫السكام‬ (hangul). ‫عةب‬ ‫احغ‬ ، ‫السكوسي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫اا‬ ‫ك‬ ‫مظام‬ ‫سال‬ ‫لخ‬ ‫حاول‬ ‫وف‬ ‫السة‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ذس‬ ‫فة‬ ‫ةسوفة‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫اا‬ ‫السك‬ ‫ة‬ ‫مظ‬ ‫اةة‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫وسي‬ ‫السوي‬ ‫والسحةسوف‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫السقتي‬ ‫السصةيمي‬ ‫السحةسوف‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬‫فيك‬ ‫ةا‬ ‫ا‬ ،‫صةس‬ ‫وسية‬ ‫م‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السحسوف‬‫و‬ . ‫وصةف‬ ‫و‬ ،‫ياس‬ ‫السصةو‬ ‫علةم‬ ‫علةد‬ ‫ةت‬ ‫ية‬ ‫مظةام‬ ‫سةد‬ ‫ةاء‬ ‫السةل‬ ‫وعة‬ ‫ح‬ ‫و‬ ‫حومةغ‬ ‫نةد‬ ‫لة‬ ‫الس‬ ‫لةف‬ ‫ويخ‬ ، ‫مكائية‬ ‫ومقطة‬ ‫ونطد‬ ‫ومقط‬ ‫وسد‬ ‫مقط‬ ‫ي‬ ، ‫السلفظ‬ ‫قطب‬ ‫سل‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الس‬ ‫قنيم‬ ‫الس‬ ‫مظسي‬ ‫طويس‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وال‬ ‫ورا‬ ‫السكوسي‬ ‫السمظام‬ ‫ذال‬ ‫الس‬ ‫قطب‬ ‫سل‬ ‫مائ‬ ‫الس‬ ‫قنيم‬ ‫الس‬ ‫مظسي‬ ‫علد‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ة‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السقتي‬ ‫السصيمي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫مظام‬ ‫عب‬ ‫لفظ‬ . ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫الكوري‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫اللغ‬ ‫ةردات‬‫ة‬‫مف‬ ‫ةم‬‫ة‬‫تنقس‬ ‫ةف‬‫ة‬‫الألص‬ ‫ةيمي‬‫ة‬‫ص‬ ‫ةسالتالس‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ،‫ةف‬‫ة‬‫الألص‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫كوسي‬ ‫ةستالس‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ةد‬‫ة‬‫س‬ - ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫السكوسي‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫ااسل‬ 한자어 ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ةم‬ ‫و‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬‫امح‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ي‬ ‫ااإلمحلي‬ ‫ةق‬‫ة‬‫مط‬ ‫و‬ Sino-Korean vocabulary ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةيمي‬‫ة‬‫السص‬ ‫ةستالس‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ُ ‫الس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كوسي‬ ‫امطق‬ ‫السكوسي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ف‬ ‫تسحس‬ُ - ‫حماي‬ ‫فستالس‬ُ ، - ‫السكوسي‬ ‫ااسل‬ 외래어 - ‫يةم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫ااسةساية‬ ‫ةر‬ ‫ك‬ ‫و‬ ‫الألصةلي‬ ‫كةا‬ ُ‫س‬ ‫فة‬ ‫السمطةق‬ ‫اةمف‬ ‫السكوسية‬ ‫ة‬ ‫سل‬ ‫علةد‬ ‫تخلةس‬ُ ‫ة‬ ‫الس‬ ‫فةستالس‬ُ ‫الس‬ ‫ي‬ ،"‫الستخيف‬ ‫"السلفظ‬ . ‫السكوسي‬ ‫ااسحسوف‬ ‫الكوري‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫لتعلم‬ ‫دروس‬ :‫ة‬ https://www.lingohut.com/ar/l64/%D8%AA%D8%B9%D9%84%D9%85- %D8%A7%D9%84%D9%84%D8%BA%D8%A9- %D8%A7%D9%84%D9%83%D9%88%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A9
  19. 19. 19 - P a g e ‫م‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫م‬ ‫يسرى‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫حمد‬ ‫موسى‬ ‫األفريقية‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫قسم‬ ( ‫شمس‬ ‫عين‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫األلسن‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫معيد‬ – ) ‫السواحيلية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫شعبة‬ 9 - ‫قس‬ ‫الروسية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫م‬ : ‫الروسية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‎ .ً‫ا‬‫انتشار‬ ‫السالفية‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫هي‬ ‫حوالس‬ ‫كا‬ ‫حت‬ ‫ي‬ ‫حيغ‬ ،‫شاسال‬ ‫الم‬ ‫السةاسم‬ ‫اس‬ ‫س‬ ‫س‬ ‫ك‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫و‬ 300 ‫ةوب‬‫ة‬‫لي‬ ‫ةيا‬‫ة‬‫سون‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ةي‬‫ة‬‫ااسسون‬ ‫ةاطقوب‬‫ة‬‫السم‬ ‫ةو‬‫ة‬ ‫وي‬ . ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫امي‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫س‬ ‫و‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫س‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬‫كومك‬ ‫ةيب‬‫ة‬‫ا‬ ‫ةاسم‬‫ة‬‫السة‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ةخا‬‫ة‬‫ش‬ ‫ةاس‬‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ةتى‬‫ة‬‫ح‬ ‫و‬ ،‫ةيا‬‫ة‬‫سون‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫السسن‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫و‬ . ‫قل‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ن‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةتوف‬‫ة‬‫الس‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫سالاط‬ ‫ةتوف‬‫ة‬‫ك‬ ،‫ةا‬‫ة‬‫اك‬ ‫ةاوس‬‫ة‬‫ح‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةاطق‬‫ة‬‫م‬ ‫الس‬‫و‬ ‫الس‬ ‫م‬ ‫الأل‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫السسن‬ ‫وميا‬ ‫والن‬ ‫فيا‬ ‫ول‬ ‫وكسالميا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫والنب‬ ‫مطاق‬ ‫علد‬ ‫حتغ‬ ‫وسكب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫سن‬ ‫غيس‬ ‫س‬ ‫و‬ . ‫حت‬ ‫السنوفي‬ ‫حات‬ ‫سال‬ ‫كوم‬ ‫الس‬ ‫كوسياس‬ ‫السح‬ ‫كامس‬ ‫الس‬ ‫الألخسى‬ ‫السالتالب‬ ‫ف‬ ،‫رف‬ ‫حت‬ ‫سد‬ ‫و‬ ،‫والميا‬ ‫وسي‬ . ،‫أوراسيا‬ ‫في‬ ‫جغرافيا‬ ً‫ا‬‫انتشار‬ ‫األكثر‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫هي‬ ‫وهذه‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫السنالفي‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ب‬ ‫شاسال‬ ‫الم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬ ‫ك‬ ‫و‬ ‫الألم‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫كاس‬ ‫فة‬ ‫ةا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ساةب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ةالغ‬ ‫ةب‬ ‫والحةت‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫وسواية‬ ‫السكمتو‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫عائل‬ ‫سد‬ ‫م‬ ‫السسوني‬ ‫السل‬ .‫وسواا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫السشةسق‬ ‫ايب‬ ‫السقتي‬ ‫السنالفي‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ل‬ ‫الأل‬ ‫شكت‬ ‫و‬ . ‫السشسري‬ ‫السنالفي‬ ‫اس‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ب‬ ‫اس‬ ‫س‬ ) ‫السسونيمي‬ ‫السل‬ ‫ذس‬ ‫السقسب‬ ‫ب‬ ‫اتءال‬ 10 ‫السل‬ ‫ب‬ ‫والحت‬ ‫السل‬ . . ‫حت‬ ‫الس‬ ‫م‬ ‫سأل‬ ‫السنس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫السسن‬ ‫اس‬ ،‫الكليةة‬ ‫أقسةام‬ ‫أعةرق‬ ‫مةن‬ ‫واحةدا‬ ‫الروسةية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫يعتبر‬ ‫عةام‬ ‫مةذ‬ ‫ننينة‬ ‫ةم‬ ‫حيةغ‬ 1957 ‫السقنةم‬ ‫يقةتم‬ .‫م‬ ‫ةةكم‬ ‫وي‬ ‫خةس‬ ‫حاف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و‬ ‫السنياح‬ ‫و‬ ‫سح‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ف‬ ‫الء‬‫و‬‫ن‬ ‫ف‬ ‫السة‬ ‫سنوق‬ ‫خسيحي‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ل‬ ‫شا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كاتي‬ ‫تسالن‬ ‫السل‬ ‫رنام‬ ‫ب‬ ‫خسيا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عب‬ ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كام‬ ‫ف‬ ‫خسي‬ ‫ة‬ ‫حا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ف‬ ‫السسوني‬ . ‫البرنامج‬ ‫لخريجي‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫مجاالت‬ :  ‫والستوسي‬ ‫حلي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫سالس‬ ‫ي‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ف‬ ‫سح‬ ‫الس‬ ‫مشاط‬ ‫اسن‬  ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫حط‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫حاتي‬ ‫الل‬ ‫ةةيا‬‫ة‬‫سون‬ ‫ةةب‬‫ة‬ ‫ةةاوب‬‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫ااس‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫الستوس‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ةةذ‬‫ة‬‫مف‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫ي‬ ‫السقو‬ ‫ةةسوعاس‬‫ة‬‫ش‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ةةف‬‫ة‬ ‫السة‬ ‫ةةةسوعاس‬‫ة‬‫ش‬ ، ‫ةةةوي‬‫ة‬‫السن‬ ‫ةةة‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ةةةي‬‫ة‬‫السسون‬ ‫ةةةماعي‬‫ة‬‫السص‬ ‫ةةة‬‫ة‬‫مطق‬ ‫الس‬ ، ‫ةةةاة‬‫ة‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ةةة‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ةةة‬‫ة‬‫السككسومووي‬ ‫ةةةتيب‬‫ة‬‫ة‬ ‫الس‬ ‫اوياس‬ ‫سوكي‬ ‫السا‬‫و‬ .)  ‫صالس‬ ‫الل‬ ‫رطا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫السنياح‬ ‫حاف‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ف‬ ‫السة‬  ‫كا‬ ‫وطاية‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وحو‬ ‫صس‬ ‫يةشق‬ ‫السسون‬ ‫فاسنائح‬ ، ‫ماف‬ ‫واال‬ ‫الألوس‬ ‫صس‬ ‫ف‬ ‫السسوني‬ ‫السنياح‬ ‫ةا‬ ،‫كايةس‬ ‫اشةكف‬ ‫قافية‬ ‫الس‬ ‫ااسنةياح‬ ‫م‬ ‫ويكة‬ ‫سية‬ ‫الأل‬ ‫ةاكب‬ ‫والأل‬ ‫اسيخية‬ ‫الس‬ ‫السالس‬ ‫ة‬ ‫الس‬ ‫يةشق‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ك‬ .‫لكا‬ ‫و‬ ‫السنف‬ ‫نياح‬ ‫السةتالفئ‬ ‫السحةو‬‫و‬ ‫السشة‬ ‫ةاس‬ ‫ا‬ ‫سح‬ ‫ةط‬ ‫ية‬ ‫فكةو‬ ، ‫ستية‬ ‫رصةوي‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شكف‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ط‬ ‫والس‬ ‫اسي‬ ‫ق‬ ‫يف‬ ‫السذي‬ .‫السقاسا‬ ‫الساست‬ ‫ذالس‬ ‫االته‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ته‬ :‫الروسية‬ ‫األبجدية‬ https://youtu.be/4BkYp_E_ES4 :‫روسية‬ ‫أغنية‬ https://youtu.be/_r3jDYPK928 :‫الروسية‬ ‫للغة‬ ‫دروس‬ https://arabic.rt.com/lessons/russian /

×