2020/07/19 Ho Seong Lee (hoya012) Cognex Deep Learning Lab PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupe...
Contents • Introduction • Related Work • Datasets for Anomaly Detection in natural images • Methods • MVTec-AD Dataset • B...
Introduction What is Anomaly Detection? • Detecting anomalous regions in images or videos or time-series data • Today, we ...
Introduction Definition of Anomaly Detection PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly...
Introduction Anomaly Detection in PR-12 • Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 1, One-Class Anomaly Detection 1, Out-of-distribu...
Related Work Datasets for Anomaly Detection in natural images • One-Class Anomaly Detection: MNIST, CIFAR-10 PR-263 | MVTe...
Related Work PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 7 Datasets for Anomal...
Related Work Methods - Generative Adversarial Networks (AnoGAN) → See PR-115! • Train GAN using normal samples, and fix Ge...
Related Work PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 9 Methods – Deep Conv...
Related Work PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 10 Methods – Features...
Related Work PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 11 Methods – Traditio...
MVTec-AD Dataset PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection MVTec-AD Dataset ...
MVTec-AD Dataset PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 13 Grid, Screw, Z...
MVTec-AD Dataset PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 14 MVTec-AD Datas...
Benchmark PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 15 Evaluated Methods • A...
Benchmark PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 16 Data Augmentation • T...
Benchmark PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 17 Evaluation • Output s...
Benchmark PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 18 Evaluation • Output s...
Benchmark PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 19 Evaluation Metric • F...
Benchmark PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 20 Results Classificatio...
Benchmark PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 21 Results • For texture...
Benchmark PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 22 Results • For object ...
Discussion PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection AnoGAN • Observe a tend...
Discussion PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection Autoencoder • Observe s...
Discussion PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection CNN Feature Dictionary ...
Discussion PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection Others (Texture Inspect...
Conclusion PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection • Introduce MVTec Anoma...
MVTec AD: A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection

Paper review. "MVTec AD: A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection", 2019 CVPR

Published in: Technology
MVTec AD: A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection

  1. 1. 2020/07/19 Ho Seong Lee (hoya012) Cognex Deep Learning Lab PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 1
  2. 2. Contents • Introduction • Related Work • Datasets for Anomaly Detection in natural images • Methods • MVTec-AD Dataset • Benchmark • Discussion • Conclusion PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 2
  3. 3. Introduction What is Anomaly Detection? • Detecting anomalous regions in images or videos or time-series data • Today, we will focus anomaly detection in industrial images PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 3 Reference: https://hoya012.github.io/blog/anomaly-detection-overview-1/
  4. 4. Introduction Definition of Anomaly Detection PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 4 • I wrote technical blog post about anomaly detection (Korean Only TT) • I recommend reading this post if you want to know more about anomaly detection Reference: https://hoya012.github.io/blog/anomaly-detection-overview-1/
  5. 5. Introduction Anomaly Detection in PR-12 • Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 1, One-Class Anomaly Detection 1, Out-of-distribution Detection 2 • Minor topic.. 5/263 = 1.9% PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 5 PR-115 By 강민국님 PR-148 By 강민국님 PR-190 By 강민국님 PR-235 By 이도엽님
  6. 6. Related Work Datasets for Anomaly Detection in natural images • One-Class Anomaly Detection: MNIST, CIFAR-10 PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 6 Normal Class Anomaly Class Provide a large amount of train/test data Anomaly samples differ significantly from normal samples
  7. 7. Related Work PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 7 Datasets for Anomaly Detection in natural images • Unsupervised Anomaly Detection (Segmentation): DAGM 2007, NanoTWICE Only focus on the inspection of textured surfaces Only 5 defect-free images can be used for training Defects were generated by similar texture models
  8. 8. Related Work Methods - Generative Adversarial Networks (AnoGAN) → See PR-115! • Train GAN using normal samples, and fix Generator and Discriminator • Search for a latent sample that reproduces a given input image and manages to fool discriminator PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 8 Reference: “Unsupervised Anomaly Detection with Generative Adversarial Networks to Guide Marker Discovery”
  9. 9. Related Work PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 9 Methods – Deep Convolutional Autoencoders and Variational Autoencoders (VAE) • Reconstruct normal training samples through a bottleneck (latent space) • During testing, they fail to reproduce images that differ from the data that was observed during training Many papers provide further evidence that probabilities obtained from VAEs and other deep generative models might fail to model the true likelihood of the training data Reference: https://hoya012.github.io/blog/anomaly-detection-overview-1/
  10. 10. Related Work PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 10 Methods – Features of pre-trained CNN (Feature Dictionary) • Use feature descriptors obtained from ImageNet pre-trained CNN • Sliding window-based approach → for large images, very slow Reference: “Anomaly Detection in Nanofibrous Materials by CNN-Based Self Similarity”
  11. 11. Related Work PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 11 Methods – Traditional Methods • Use hand-crafted feature descriptors from defect-free texture images • Gaussian Mixture Model(GMM)-based Texture Inspection Model for texture objects • Shape-based Matching-based Variation Model for non-texture objects
  12. 12. MVTec-AD Dataset PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection MVTec-AD Dataset Description • 15 categories with 3629 images for training and validation and 1725 images for testing • The defects were generated with the aim to produce realistic anomalies as they would occur in real- world industrial inspection scenarios 12 OK OK / NG
  13. 13. MVTec-AD Dataset PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 13 Grid, Screw, Zipper = Gray(1ch)
  14. 14. MVTec-AD Dataset PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 14 MVTec-AD Dataset Description • All images were acquired using a 2048 x 2048 pixel high-resolution industrial RGB sensor • Afterwards, the images were cropped to a suitable output size (700 x 700 ~ 1024 x 1024) • The images were acquired under highly controlled illumination conditions. For some object classes, however, the illumination was altered intentionally to increase variability • Provide pixel-precise ground truth labels for each defective image region
  15. 15. Benchmark PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 15 Evaluated Methods • AnoGAN: use the publicly available implementation from DoYup Lee!! (PR-12 Presenter) • L2 and SSIM Autoencoder: same CAE architecture as MVTec’s previous paper • CNN Feature Dictionary: 512-dimensional avgpool layer of ResNet-18 pretrained on ImageNet • GMM-Based Texture Inspection Model / Variation Model: use HALCON machine vision library from MVTec MVTec CAE → www.github.com/LeeDoYup/AnoGAN-tf
  16. 16. Benchmark PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 16 Data Augmentation • Texture images: random crop rotated rectangular patches of fixed size • Object images: random translation and rotation and additional random flip if possible Texture Object
  17. 17. Benchmark PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 17 Evaluation • Output score is one-channel spatial map. To obtain a final segmentation result, a threshold must be determined! Use defect-free validation images to estimate the threshold Ideal threshold.. But.. we don’t know Original Reconstructed Anomaly Map Reference: SUALAB Research Team Park’s Figure
  18. 18. Benchmark PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 18 Evaluation • Output score is one-channel spatial map. To obtain a final segmentation result, a threshold must be determined! Use defect-free validation images to estimate the threshold • For every category, define a minimum defect area that a connected component in the thresholded anomaly map must have to be classified as a defective region • Successively segment the anomaly maps of the defect-free validation images with increasing thresholds • The threshold that yielded this segmentation is used for further evaluation Human’s prior Maybe.. Blob?
  19. 19. Benchmark PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 19 Evaluation Metric • For classification, use the accuracy of correctly classified test images • For segmentation, use relative per-region overlap (IoU) and AUROC (which is independent of threshold) Red line: GT / Green map: Prediction
  20. 20. Benchmark PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 20 Results Classification Segmentation Top row: OK Bottom row: NG Top row: IoU Bottom row: AUROC
  21. 21. Benchmark PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 21 Results • For texture images, none of methods emerges as a clear winner • Autoencoder and CNN Feature Dictionary perform well
  22. 22. Benchmark PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection 22 Results • For object images, Autoencoder achieve the best results • L2 AE achieves better per-region overlap values
  23. 23. Discussion PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection AnoGAN • Observe a tendency of GAN training to result in mode collapse • AnoGAN has great difficulties with object categories for which the objects appear in various shapes or orientations in the dataset 23
  24. 24. Discussion PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection Autoencoder • Observe stable training across all dataset categories both SSIM AE and L2 AE • For some categories, however, fail to model small details, which results in rather blurry reconstruction • This is especially the case for high-frequency textures, which appear in tile and zipper 24 False Positive!
  25. 25. Discussion PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection CNN Feature Dictionary • As a method proposed for detection of anomalous regions in textured surfaces, CNN Feature Dictionary achieves satisfactory results for all textures except grid • Its performance degenerates when evaluated on objects categories 25 False Negative!
  26. 26. Discussion PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection Others (Texture Inspection Model and Variation Model) • Good performance and Bad performance.. 26 Texture Inspection Variation Model
  27. 27. Conclusion PR-263 | MVTec AD—A Comprehensive Real-World Dataset for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection • Introduce MVTec Anomaly Detection dataset (MVTec-AD), a novel dataset for unsupervised anomaly detection mimicking real-world industrial inspection scenarios • Several methods were thoroughly evaluated on this dataset • The evaluations provide a first benchmark on this dataset and show that there is still considerable room for improvement → The first real-world industrial unsupervised anomaly detection dataset! → Some ambiguous evaluation metric(threshold).. And didn’t provide source code 27

