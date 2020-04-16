Aws container webinar day 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hoseok Seo Solutions Architect, AWS AWS Container Webinar
What is IaC? (Infrastructure as Code) https://www.ibm.com/cloud/learn/infrastructure-as-code Infrastructure as Code (IaC) ...
Infrastructure as Code benefits https://www.ibm.com/cloud/learn/infrastructure-as-code 1. Faster time to production/market...
IaC (Infrastructure as Code)
Terraform vs AWS CDK vs eksctl Terraform AWS CDK eksctl Company HashiCorp AWS weaveworks Homepage https://www.terraform.io...
Amazon EKS Architecture diagram https://aws.amazon.com/quickstart/architecture/amazon-eks/
What is Good IaC for EKS? Reference Documentation Easy to use Example Code Upgrade or Support plan Price
What is Good IaC for EKS? Reference Documentation Easy to use Example Code Upgrade or Support plan Price Terraform https:/...
What is Good IaC for EKS? Reference Documentation Easy to use Example Code Upgrade or Support plan Price Terraform Hashico...
What is Good IaC for EKS? Reference Documentation Easy to use Example Code Upgrade or Support plan Price
What is Good IaC for EKS? Reference Documentation Easy to use Example Code Upgrade or Support plan Price
What is Good IaC for EKS? Reference Documentation Easy to use Example Code Upgrade or Support plan Price
What is Good IaC for EKS?
CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deploy) https://www.redhat.com/en/topics/devops/what-is-ci-cd The "CI" in CI/CD a...
Release process stages Source Build Test Production
Release process stages Source Build Test Production • Check-in source code such as .java files • Peer review new code
Release process stages Source Build Test Production • Compile code • Unit tests • Style checkers • Create container images...
Release process stages Source Build Test Production • Compile code • Unit tests • Style checkers • Create container images...
Release process stages Source Build Test Production • Compile code • Unit tests • Style checkers • Create container images...
Release process stages on AWS Source Build Test Production Third-Party ToolingAWS CodeCommit AWS CodeBuild AWS CodeDeploy ...
CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deploy) AWS CodeCommit AWS CodeBuild AWS CodeDeployAWS CodePipeline
Jenkins vs Spinnaker vs CircleCI vs AWS Code series Jenkins Spinnaker CircleCI AWS Code Series Homepage https://jenkins.io...
Spinnaker Continuous Delivery Platform • Open source Powered by Netfllix • Support Multi-cloud (AWS, Google Cloud, MS Azur...
Spinnaker https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/opensource/continuous-delivery-spinnaker-amazon-eks/
Jenkins https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/opensource/deployment-pipeline-spinnaker-kubernetes/
Jenkins
Container Services CI/CD Pipeline Integration
Container Services CI/CD Pipeline Integration
CI/CD pipeline with GitOps
Logging
sumologic vs elasticsearch vs CloudWatch sumologic elasticsearch Amazon CloudWatch Company sumologic Elastic AWS Homepage ...
Amazon EKS - Controller Plane Log https://docs.aws.amazon.com/eks/latest/userguide/control-plane-logs.html
Sumologic - EKS Control Plane (API Server)
Sumologic - EKS Control Plane (API Server Audit)
Sumologic - EKS Control Plane (API Authenticator)
Sumologic - EKS Control Plane (Controller manager)
Sumologic - EKS Control Plane (Scheduler)
Amazon CloudWatch - Logs (Insights) https://docs.aws.amazon.com/ko_kr/AmazonCloudWatch/latest/monitoring/Container-Insight...
Amazon CloudWatch - Container Insight https://aws.amazon.com/ko/blogs/korea/operational-insights-for-containers-and-contai...
Amazon CloudWatch - Container Insight curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/aws-samples/amazon-cloudwatch- container-insi...
Amazon CloudWatch - Logs (Insights) https://docs.aws.amazon.com/ko_kr/AmazonCloudWatch/latest/monitoring/Container-Insight...
Amazon CloudWatch - Logs (Insights) https://docs.aws.amazon.com/ko_kr/AmazonCloudWatch/latest/monitoring/Container-Insight...
Amazon CloudWatch - Logs (Insights) https://docs.aws.amazon.com/ko_kr/AmazonCloudWatch/latest/monitoring/Container-Insight...
Amazon Elasticsearch Service
Amazon Elasticsearch Service
Amazon Elasticsearch Service - Lambda
Amazon Elasticsearch Service - kibana
Amazon Elasticsearch Service - kibana
Amazon Elasticsearch Service - kibana https://blog.bitergia.com/2019/07/30/cauldron-software-development-analytics-paas-pr...
Monitoring
Amazon CloudWatch - Log groups
Amazon CloudWatch - Container Insights(EKS Clusters)
Amazon CloudWatch - Container Insights(EKS Nodes)
Amazon CloudWatch - Container Insights(EKS Services)
What is Prometheus?
Prometheus Architecture https://prometheus.io/docs/introduction/overview/
Prometheus Architecture https://docs.aws.amazon.com/eks/latest/userguide/prometheus.html
Grafana
Grafana
Grafana
Prometheus & Grafana
Prometheus & Grafana https://eksworkshop.com/intermediate/240_monitoring/
weavescope https://www.weave.works/oss/scope/
https://github.com/hjacobs/kube-ops-view
https://github.com/ahmetb/kubectx
Q & A
  1. 1. Hoseok Seo Solutions Architect, AWS AWS Container Webinar
  2. 2. What is IaC? (Infrastructure as Code) https://www.ibm.com/cloud/learn/infrastructure-as-code Infrastructure as Code (IaC) automates the provisioning of infrastructure, enabling your organization to develop, deploy, and scale cloud applications with greater speed, less risk, and reduced cost.
  3. 3. Infrastructure as Code benefits https://www.ibm.com/cloud/learn/infrastructure-as-code 1. Faster time to production/market 2. Improved consistency—less ‘configuration drift 3. Faster, more efficient development 4. Protection against churn 5. Lower costs and improved ROI
  4. 4. IaC (Infrastructure as Code)
  5. 5. Terraform vs AWS CDK vs eksctl Terraform AWS CDK eksctl Company HashiCorp AWS weaveworks Homepage https://www.terraform.io/ https://github.com/aws/aw s-cdk https://eksctl.io/ EKS Support 10 / 10 10 / 10 10 / 10 Platform Upgrade 10 / 10 10 / 10 10 / 10 GUI / CUI GUI CUI CUI CUI Documentation 9 / 10 9 / 10 9 / 10 AWS Integration 9 / 10 10 / 10 8 / 10
  6. 6. Amazon EKS Architecture diagram https://aws.amazon.com/quickstart/architecture/amazon-eks/
  7. 7. What is Good IaC for EKS? Reference Documentation Easy to use Example Code Upgrade or Support plan Price
  8. 8. What is Good IaC for EKS? Reference Documentation Easy to use Example Code Upgrade or Support plan Price Terraform https://learn.hashicorp.com/terraform https://www.terraform.io/docs/index.html https://github.com/terraform- providers/terraform-provider-aws AWS CDK https://docs.aws.amazon.com/cdk/latest/guide/ho me.html https://docs.aws.amazon.com/cdk/api/latest/ https://github.com/aws-samples/aws-cdk- examples https://github.com/pahud eksctl https://eksctl.io/
  9. 9. What is Good IaC for EKS? Reference Documentation Easy to use Example Code Upgrade or Support plan Price Terraform Hashicorp Configuration Language (HCL) json AWS CDK TypeScript Python Java C# eksctl yaml
  10. 10. What is Good IaC for EKS? Reference Documentation Easy to use Example Code Upgrade or Support plan Price
  11. 11. What is Good IaC for EKS? Reference Documentation Easy to use Example Code Upgrade or Support plan Price
  12. 12. What is Good IaC for EKS? Reference Documentation Easy to use Example Code Upgrade or Support plan Price
  13. 13. What is Good IaC for EKS?
  14. 14. CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deploy) https://www.redhat.com/en/topics/devops/what-is-ci-cd The "CI" in CI/CD always refers to continuous integration, which is an automation process for developers. The "CD" in CI/CD refers to continuous delivery and/or continuous deployment, which are related concepts that sometimes get used interchangeably.
  15. 15. Release process stages Source Build Test Production
  16. 16. Release process stages Source Build Test Production • Check-in source code such as .java files • Peer review new code
  17. 17. Release process stages Source Build Test Production • Compile code • Unit tests • Style checkers • Create container images and function deployment packages • Check-in source code such as .java files • Peer review new code
  18. 18. Release process stages Source Build Test Production • Compile code • Unit tests • Style checkers • Create container images and function deployment packages • Check-in source code such as .java files • Peer review new code • Integration tests with other systems • Load testing • UI tests • Security testing
  19. 19. Release process stages Source Build Test Production • Compile code • Unit tests • Style checkers • Create container images and function deployment packages • Check-in source code such as .java files • Peer review new code • Integration tests with other systems • Load testing • UI tests • Security testing • Deployment to production environments • Monitor code in production to quickly detect errors
  20. 20. Release process stages on AWS Source Build Test Production Third-Party ToolingAWS CodeCommit AWS CodeBuild AWS CodeDeploy AWS CodePipeline
  21. 21. CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deploy) AWS CodeCommit AWS CodeBuild AWS CodeDeployAWS CodePipeline
  22. 22. Jenkins vs Spinnaker vs CircleCI vs AWS Code series Jenkins Spinnaker CircleCI AWS Code Series Homepage https://jenkins.io/ https://www.spinnak er.io/ https://circleci.com/ https://aws.amazon.co m/ EKS Support Good Normal Good Good Installation difficulty Low Medium Low - GUI / CUI GUI / CUI GUI / CUI GUI / CUI GUI / CUI Upgrade Support Good Normal Good - Documentation 9 / 10 3 / 10 9 / 10 9 / 10 AWS Integration Good Good Good Perfect
  23. 23. Spinnaker Continuous Delivery Platform • Open source Powered by Netfllix • Support Multi-cloud (AWS, Google Cloud, MS Azure) • Orchestration Pipeline
  24. 24. Spinnaker https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/opensource/continuous-delivery-spinnaker-amazon-eks/
  25. 25. Jenkins https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/opensource/deployment-pipeline-spinnaker-kubernetes/
  26. 26. Jenkins
  27. 27. Container Services CI/CD Pipeline Integration
  28. 28. Container Services CI/CD Pipeline Integration
  29. 29. CI/CD pipeline with GitOps
  30. 30. Logging
  31. 31. sumologic vs elasticsearch vs CloudWatch sumologic elasticsearch Amazon CloudWatch Company sumologic Elastic AWS Homepage https://www.sumologic.com/ https://www.elastic.co https://aws.amazon.com/ EKS Support Good Good Perfect Installation method Helm CloudFormation (Lambda) Lambda Agent Helm yaml Installer AWS Service - Documentation 2 / 10 9 / 10 9 / 10 Support Good ? Perfect Insight Good Perfect (?) Good
  32. 32. Amazon EKS - Controller Plane Log https://docs.aws.amazon.com/eks/latest/userguide/control-plane-logs.html
  33. 33. Sumologic - EKS Control Plane (API Server)
  34. 34. Sumologic - EKS Control Plane (API Server Audit)
  35. 35. Sumologic - EKS Control Plane (API Authenticator)
  36. 36. Sumologic - EKS Control Plane (Controller manager)
  37. 37. Sumologic - EKS Control Plane (Scheduler)
  38. 38. Amazon CloudWatch - Logs (Insights) https://docs.aws.amazon.com/ko_kr/AmazonCloudWatch/latest/monitoring/Container-Insights-view-metrics.html
  39. 39. Amazon CloudWatch - Container Insight https://aws.amazon.com/ko/blogs/korea/operational-insights-for-containers-and-containerized-applications/
  40. 40. Amazon CloudWatch - Container Insight curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/aws-samples/amazon-cloudwatch- container-insights/master/k8s-yaml-templates/quickstart/cwagent-fluentd- quickstart.yaml | sed "s/{{cluster_name}}/eks- sumologic/;s/{{region_name}}/ap-northeast-1/" | kubectl apply -f -
  41. 41. Amazon CloudWatch - Logs (Insights) https://docs.aws.amazon.com/ko_kr/AmazonCloudWatch/latest/monitoring/Container-Insights-view-metrics.html
  42. 42. Amazon CloudWatch - Logs (Insights) https://docs.aws.amazon.com/ko_kr/AmazonCloudWatch/latest/monitoring/Container-Insights-view-metrics.html
  43. 43. Amazon CloudWatch - Logs (Insights) https://docs.aws.amazon.com/ko_kr/AmazonCloudWatch/latest/monitoring/Container-Insights-view-metrics.html
  44. 44. Amazon Elasticsearch Service
  45. 45. Amazon Elasticsearch Service
  46. 46. Amazon Elasticsearch Service - Lambda
  47. 47. Amazon Elasticsearch Service - kibana
  48. 48. Amazon Elasticsearch Service - kibana
  49. 49. Amazon Elasticsearch Service - kibana https://blog.bitergia.com/2019/07/30/cauldron-software-development-analytics-paas-proof-of-concept-poc-now-with-open-distro-for-elasticsearch/
  50. 50. Monitoring
  51. 51. Amazon CloudWatch - Log groups
  52. 52. Amazon CloudWatch - Container Insights(EKS Clusters)
  53. 53. Amazon CloudWatch - Container Insights(EKS Nodes)
  54. 54. Amazon CloudWatch - Container Insights(EKS Services)
  55. 55. What is Prometheus?
  56. 56. Prometheus Architecture https://prometheus.io/docs/introduction/overview/
  57. 57. Prometheus Architecture https://docs.aws.amazon.com/eks/latest/userguide/prometheus.html
  58. 58. Grafana
  59. 59. Grafana
  60. 60. Grafana
  61. 61. Prometheus & Grafana
  62. 62. Prometheus & Grafana https://eksworkshop.com/intermediate/240_monitoring/
  63. 63. weavescope https://www.weave.works/oss/scope/
  64. 64. https://github.com/hjacobs/kube-ops-view
  65. 65. https://github.com/ahmetb/kubectx
  66. 66. Q & A

