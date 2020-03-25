Successfully reported this slideshow.
Imágenes: Wikimedia Commons Google Art and Culture Esta presentación es de uso exclusivo escolar y académico
Published on

Características generales de la arquitectura barroca

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Carmen Águila, https://hortushesperidum.com El edificio forma parte del espacio que lo circunda Línea curva, dinámica, es dominante Arcos de todo tipo Orden gigante Bóvedas de todo tipo Cúpulas Soportes ilógicos: Estípites, cariátides, atlantes Concepción unitaria del edificio Predomina la ornamentación sobre la estructura, que queda oculta Efectos ópticos, claroscuro, mezcla el exterior con el interior Columna salomónica Se une a los cinco órdenes Frontón partido Entablamentos curvos Plantas elípticas, circulares y mixtas
  2. 2. Palazzo Barberini, Roma. Iniciado en 1625. Carlo Maderno, Francesco Borromini, Gian Lorenzo Bernini Carmen Águila, https://hortushesperidum.com
  3. 3. Sant’Andrea della Valle, Roma. Iniciada en 1590 por Giacomo della Porta. Fachada de Carlo Rainaldi, 1665 Carmen Águila, https://hortushesperidum.com
  4. 4. Integración de la arquitectura en el marco urbano. Plaza de San Pedro, Ciudad del Vaticano Carmen Águila, https://hortushesperidum.com
  5. 5. Carmen Águila, https://hortushesperidum.com Orangerie del Palacio de Versalles
  6. 6. Carmen Águila, https://hortushesperidum.com El edificio forma parte del espacio que lo circunda
  7. 7. Carmen Águila, https://hortushesperidum.com Predomina la ornamentación sobre la estructura, que queda oculta
  8. 8. Carmen Águila, https://hortushesperidum.com Línea curva, dinámica, es dominante
  9. 9. Carmen Águila, https://hortushesperidum.com Efectos ópticos, claroscuro, mezcla el exterior con el interior
  10. 10. Carmen Águila, https://hortushesperidum.com Orden gigante
  11. 11. Carmen Águila, https://hortushesperidum.com Columna salomónica Se une a los cinco órdenes
  12. 12. Carmen Águila, https://hortushesperidum.com Frontón partido Entablamentos curvos Colegio de Propaganda Fide (Roma)
  13. 13. Carmen Águila, https://hortushesperidum.com Soportes ilógicos: Estípites, cariátides, atlantes Palacio de Sansoucci, Postdam entre 1745 y 1747
  14. 14. Materiales Elementos Constructivos Decoración Tipologías arquitectónicas Sillares de piedra Muros y pilares Orden gigante Frontones curvos, partidos, mixtilíneos Planta basilical (derivada del Gesù) Mármol de colores En interiores Columna salomónica Vanos en óvalo Planta elíptica Ladrillo Entablamento curvo Cariátides, atlantes Planta estrellada Estuco Arco de medio punto Arcos mixtilíneos Motivos vegetales Planta circular Bronce Bóvedas de cañón, arista y de lunetos. Bóvedas elípticas Fustes estriados en distintas direcciones Planta de cruz griega Madera Cúpulas hemisféricas y estrelladas Cueros, tegumentos, pellejos, cortinajes Planta mixta Carmen Águila, https://hortushesperidum.com
  15. 15. Imágenes: Wikimedia Commons Google Art and Culture Esta presentación es de uso exclusivo escolar y académico

