Analogías y razonamiento lógico en castellano. Primer ciclo de primària

Published in: Education
Analogias razonamiento-logico

  1. 1. Completa las siguientes frases. • Los zapatos para los pies, los guantes para ________________ . • Las cama para acostarse, la silla para ________________ . • La televisión para ver, la radio para ________________ .
  2. 2. Completa las siguientes frases. • Los pendientes para las orejas, el anillo para ________________ . • En verano hace calor, en invierno hace ________________ . • El tenedor para la ensalada, la cuchara para ________________ .
  3. 3. Completa las siguientes frases. • El coche por tierra, el avión por ________________ . • Los peces nadan, los pájaros ________________ . • Los animales tienen patas, las personas tienen ________________ .
  4. 4. Completa las siguientes frases. • La manguera para el bombero, las herramientas para _____________ . • Los leones en la selva, las gallinas en ________________ . • El pan se come, el zumo se ________________ .
  5. 5. Completa las siguientes frases. • El abrigo para el invierno, el bañador para ________________ . • De día el sol, de noche ________________ . • La doctora nos cura, la profesora ________________ .
  6. 6. Completa las siguientes frases. • Los perros ladran, los gatos ________________ . • El frigorífico en la cocina, la bañera en ________________ . • El balón en el fútbol, la raqueta en ________________ .
  7. 7. Completa las siguientes frases. • El mecánico en el taller, la enfermera en ________________ . • Las películas se ven, los libros ________________ . • El bolígrafo para escribir, el pincel para ________________ .

