“Where social movements meets co-design”

@HelenBevan #oneteamgov “When we talk of social change, we talk of movements, a word that suggest vast groups of people wa...
@HelenBevan #oneteamgov What is co-design? Source: adapted from Design for Europe Source of image: Penny Hagen • An umbrel...
@HelenBevan #oneteamgov Where social movements meet co-design Engaging the key people not just in mapping and analysing th...
@HelenBevan #oneteamgov The key issue is AGENCY • The capacity of individuals to make their own choices and to take action...
@HelenBevan #oneteamgov A big debate in social science Structure versus Agency
@HelenBevan #oneteamgov Individual AND collective agency Individual agency: People get more power and control in their own...
@HelenBevan #oneteamgov Building agency for large scale change We do not become transformed alone, we become transformed w...
@HelenBevan #oneteamgov Agency is linked to power Power is one’s ability to achieve goals Bertrand Russell
@HelenBevan #oneteamgov Jeremy Heimens TED talk “What new power looks like” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-S03JfgHEA ol...
@HelenBevan #oneteamgov The Network Secrets of Great Change Agents Julie Battilana &Tiziana Casciaro As a change agent, my...
The 3% rule for change Just 3% of people in the organisation drive conversations with 90% of other people Source: research...
@HelenBevan #oneteamgov We are witnessing the collapse of expertise and rise of collaborative sensemaking David Holzmer So...
@HelenBevan #oneteamgov New Public Passion: a growing global movement
Systems leaders can only progress at the speed of trust
@HelenBevan #oneteamgov Which kind of activists are most successful at delivering change? Lone wolves Build power by exper...
@HelenBevan #oneteamgov Patient leaders as “lone wolves” “What I am ranting about is the way in which patients are being s...
More numbers Centralised responsibility Independent Marketing pitches What do they do differently? Strategy for power Stru...
@HelenBevan #oneteamgov Focus on the “We” “Great social movements get their energy by growing a distributed leadership” Jo...
@HelenBevan #oneteamgov “Resources” for change Economic resources diminish with use • money • materials • technology Socia...
@HelenBevan #oneteamgov A problem Strategic leaders don’t see the resources that we see in the system as solutions to the ...
• Did we accomplish the goal we were trying to accomplish? • Did our community grow stronger? (create capacity; new power ...
@HelenBevan #oneteamgov Copyright: <a href='http://www.123rf.com/profile_iqoncept'>iqoncept / 123RF Stock Photo</a> Beyond...
@HelenBevan #oneteamgov ....the last era of management was about how much performance we could extract from people .....th...
  Slides to back up the session on "Where social movements meet co-design" Helen Bevan @HelenBevan #Oneteamgov
  @HelenBevan #oneteamgov
  3. 3. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov “When we talk of social change, we talk of movements, a word that suggest vast groups of people walking together, leaving behind one way and travelling towards another” Rebecca Solnit
  4. 4. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov What is co-design? Source: adapted from Design for Europe Source of image: Penny Hagen • An umbrella term for design processes that are participatory, co-creating and open • Means that a wide range of people can make a creative contribution to formulate and solve problems • Goes beyond consultation by building and deepening equal collaboration between users, patients, families and citizens affected by a particular challenge • Users, as experts of their own experience, are central to the design process
  5. 5. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov Where social movements meet co-design Engaging the key people not just in mapping and analysing the problem but also in action to solve the problem
  6. 6. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov Where social movements meet co-design Engaging the key people not just in mapping and analysing the problem but also in action to solve the problem A step further: engaging people in action to solve problems of POWER
  7. 7. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov The key issue is AGENCY • The capacity of individuals to make their own choices and to take action in a given environment • Words that are connected to agency: • Action • Activity • Effect • Influence • Power • Choice
  8. 8. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov A big debate in social science Structure versus Agency
  9. 9. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov Source: @NHSChangeDay
  10. 10. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov Source: @NHSChangeDay
  11. 11. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov Individual AND collective agency Individual agency: People get more power and control in their own lives: patient activation, shared decision-making and self-care Collective agency: People act together, united by a common cause, harnessing the power and influence of the group and building mutual trust
  12. 12. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov Building agency for large scale change We do not become transformed alone, we become transformed when we’re in relationship with others Hahrie Han Source of image: Idahoc Community Action
  13. 13. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov Agency is linked to power Power is one’s ability to achieve goals Bertrand Russell
  14. 14. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov Jeremy Heimens TED talk “What new power looks like” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-S03JfgHEA old power new power Currency Held by a few Pushed down Commanded Closed Transaction Current Made by many Pulled in Shared Open Relationship
  15. 15. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov The Network Secrets of Great Change Agents Julie Battilana &Tiziana Casciaro As a change agent, my centrality in the informal network is more important than my position in the formal hierarchy
  16. 16. The 3% rule for change Just 3% of people in the organisation drive conversations with 90% of other people Source: research by IC Kollectif
  17. 17. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov We are witnessing the collapse of expertise and rise of collaborative sensemaking David Holzmer Source of image: ACCA
  18. 18. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov Source: Jason Leitch and Derek Feeley
  19. 19. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov New Public Passion: a growing global movement
  20. 20. Systems leaders can only progress at the speed of trust
  21. 21. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov Which kind of activists are most successful at delivering change? Lone wolves Build power by expertise and information — through advocacy, oversight, contributing to committees, public comments and other forms of consultation Source: Hahrie Han How Organizations Develop Activists: Civic Associations and Leadership in the 21st Century
  22. 22. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov Patient leaders as “lone wolves” “What I am ranting about is the way in which patients are being streamed into advisory sub committees, the way we are being used as tokens and to help tick off the right box….. Where is the attitude that patients are part of the team in healthcare, that we are partners? Why are we always asked to participate inside a pre-determined frame? When will we see co-design of new policies, and ultimately co-production?” Annette McKinnon
  23. 23. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov Which kind of activists are most successful at creating agency & delivering results? Lone wolves Build power by expertise and information — through advocacy, oversight, contributing to committees, public comments and other forms of consultation Mobilisers Build power by mobilising people – being able to call on large numbers of people to contribute, engage in change and take action Source: Hahrie Han How Organizations Develop Activists: Civic Associations and Leadership in the 21st Century
  24. 24. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov Which kind of activists are most successful at creating agency & delivering results? Lone wolves Build power by expertise and information — through advocacy, oversight, contributing to committees, public comments and other forms of consultation Mobilisers Build power by mobilising people – being able to call on large numbers of people to contribute, engage in change and take action Organisers Build power by growing leaders – identifying, recruiting and training future leaders in a distributed network: building a community and protecting its strength Source: Hahrie Han How Organizations Develop Activists: Civic Associations and Leadership in the 21st Century
  25. 25. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov Which kind of activists are most successful at creating agency & delivering results? Lone wolves Build power by expertise and information — through advocacy, oversight, contributing to committees, public comments and other forms of consultation Mobilisers Build power by mobilising people – being able to call on large numbers of people to contribute, engage in change and take action Organisers Build power by growing leaders – identifying, recruiting and training future leaders in a distributed network: building a community and protecting its strength Source: Hahrie Han How Organizations Develop Activists: Civic Associations and Leadership in the 21st Century
  26. 26. More numbers Centralised responsibility Independent Marketing pitches What do they do differently? Strategy for power Structure Types of asks Communication Transformative leaders Decentralised responsibility Interdependent Relationships Mobilising Organising Source: Hahrie Han (2016) Organising for transformational change
  27. 27. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov Which kind of activists are most successful at creating agency & delivering results? Lone wolves Build power by expertise and information — through advocacy, oversight, contributing to committees, public comments and other forms of consultation Mobilisers Build power by mobilising people – being able to call on large numbers of people to contribute, engage in change and take action Organisers Build power by growing leaders – identifying, recruiting and training future leaders in a distributed network: building a community and protecting its strength Source: Hahrie Han How Organizations Develop Activists: Civic Associations and Leadership in the 21st Century
  28. 28. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov Which kind of activists are most successful at delivering change? Lone wolves Build power by expertise and information — through advocacy, oversight, contributing to committees, public comments and other forms of consultation Mobilisers Build power by mobilising people – being able to call on large numbers of people to contribute, engage in change and take action Organisers Build power by growing leaders – identifying, recruiting and training future leaders in a distributed network: building a community and protecting its strength Source: Hahrie Han How Organizations Develop Activists: Civic Associations and Leadership in the 21st Century
  29. 29. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov Focus on the “We” “Great social movements get their energy by growing a distributed leadership” Joe Simpson
  30. 30. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov “Resources” for change Economic resources diminish with use • money • materials • technology Social resources grow with use • relationships • commitment • community Based on principles from Albert Hirschman and Marshall Ganz
  31. 31. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov A problem Strategic leaders don’t see the resources that we see in the system as solutions to the biggest problems Don Berwick
  32. 32. • Did we accomplish the goal we were trying to accomplish? • Did our community grow stronger? (create capacity; new power – power we didn’t have before) • Did individuals involved in the whole effort learn, grow and develop their capacity to organise with others? How would we know if we are successful from a social movement perspective?
  33. 33. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov Copyright: <a href='http://www.123rf.com/profile_iqoncept'>iqoncept / 123RF Stock Photo</a> Beyond top down and bottom up change……. Beyond the service lens through which systems leaders typically conceive the problems we’re trying to solve…. Bringing positive disruption into the system for faster change & bigger outcomes Disruptive co-creation Adapted from SOLACE
  34. 34. @HelenBevan #oneteamgov ....the last era of management was about how much performance we could extract from people .....the next is all about how much humanity we can inspire Dov Seidman

