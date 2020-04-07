Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Zuckerberg San Francisco General Using Urine Point-of- Care Tenofovir Testing to Deliver Targeted PrEP Adherence Counseling Interventions Matt Spinelli, MD MAS Division of HIV, ID, and Global Medicine San Francisco General/UCSF
  2. 2. Zuckerberg San Francisco General San Francisco General Hospital Background: PrEP Adherence Remains a Challenge in Key Populations  Tenofovir disoproxil fumarate/emtricitabine (TDF/FTC) highly effective in preventing HIV with adequate adherence1,2  PrEP adherence a challenge in various settings despite high self-reported adherence: up to 66-91% with low adherence in some demonstration projects:3,4 - Key groups: Young MSM, Black and Latinx MSM, young African women 3,4,5 1. Grant Lancet ID 2014 2. Hare CROI 2019 3. Hosek J Int AIDS Soc 2016 4. Celum IAS Conference 2019 5. Serota CID 2019
  3. 3. Zuckerberg San Francisco General San Francisco General Hospital Drop-offs in Adherence are a Marker of Future Discontinuation Risk  Most PrEP users in the U.S. PrEP Demo had a clinical visit demonstrating poor recent adherence (low FTC-TP in DBS) prior to LTFU, and this was associated with future discontinuation (HR: 7.5; 95% CI: 4.8-11.8) - Poor recent adherence (low FTC-TP) was a stronger marker of future discontinuation than cumulative adherence (low TFV-DP)  Self-reported adherence was not reliable in this group  Poor short-term adherence is a marker of PrEP ambivalence and discontinuation risk Spinelli JAIDS 2019
  4. 4. Zuckerberg San Francisco General San Francisco General Hospital High HIV Incidence after Stopping PrEP  Many anecdotal reports: - 18 HIV infections in people who stopped PrEP at City Clinic (SF STD Clinic) - HIV incidence of 3.9/100P-Y in people who stopped PrEP in Montreal  HIV incidence substantially higher after stopping PrEP: Greenwald BMJ Open 2019; Shover AIBE 2019; Spinelli JIAS 2020
  5. 5. Zuckerberg San Francisco General San Francisco General Hospital Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Critical to Understanding PrEP Adherence Adherence Measure VOICE FEM-PrEP Self-report 91% 95% Returned pill counts 92% 88% Plasma TFV detection 29% 24% Grant et al. NEJM 2010; Marrazzo et al. NEJM 2015; Van Damme et al. NEJM 2012; Baeten et al. NEJM 2012; Donnell et al. JAIDS 2014
  6. 6. Zuckerberg San Francisco General San Francisco General Hospital Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Techniques not Scalable—Need a Point-of-Care Test  PrEP trials and demonstration projects have often relied on pharmacologic metrics of adherence for interpretation  Usual methods to measure PrEP drugs in any matrix (dried blood spot, urine, hair etc.) require liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) - Expensive - Trained personnel - Sample processing/shipping time 1Hendrix ARHR 2016; 2Hendrix PLOS One 2013; 3Calcagno. Pharmacogenomics 2016; 4Anderson Sci Trans Med 2012; 5Castillo-Mancilla. ARHR 2013; 6Castillo-Mancilla. ARHR 2015; 7Zheng. J Pharm Biomed Anal 2014; 8Liu PLOS One 2014; Rosen. Anal Chem 2016;10Koenig HIV Med 2017; 11Simile. J Pharm Biomed Anal. 2015; 12Haaland AIDS 2017; 13Lalley-Chareczko. Antiviral Ther 2017 • Antibody-based tests allow for rapid point-of-care testing
  7. 7. Zuckerberg San Francisco GeneralSan Francisco General Hospital Developed one of first antibodies highly selective for tenofovir, then developed a point-of-care test • Evaluated for antibodies that bind to enzyme- labeled tenofovir derivatives; found one with high selectivity1 • Tenofovir levels measured by ELISA with this antibody  high correlation and agreement with LC-MS/MS levels2 • Developed a lateral flow assay (LFA):3 a point-of- care platform to measure TFV (yes/no) in urine • Adherence measured over 4-7 days 1Gandhi. EClinicalMedicine 2018; 2Gandhi JAIDS 2019; 3Gandhi AIDS 2020
  8. 8. Zuckerberg San Francisco GeneralSan Francisco General Hospital High accuracy of the POC Test Readouts Negative Positive Urine Tenofovir Point of Care TestELISAUrineTenofovirLevel 104 106 105 1500 ng/ml  684 samples from 324 participants comparing LFA to ELISA (comparator)  Sensitivity: 505/505= 100% (97.5% CI: 99.3)  Specificity: 176/179= 98.3% (95% CI: 95.2%-99.7%)  Accuracy: 681/684= 99.6% (95% CI: 98.7%-99.9%) Partners PrEPSpinelli JAIDS 2020
  9. 9. Zuckerberg San Francisco General How can we use the LFA to motivate adherence?  LFA highly accurate, ready for field testing  PrEP: Increasing interest in drug-level feedback, targeting of adherence interventions to those who can benefit most - Express and virtual models decreasing contact, can POC test be particularly helpful with alternate service delivery?  Treatment: Sorting out resistance vs. non-adherence, prioritizing HIV genotyping 1. Landovitz JAIDS 2017 2. Celum IAS Conference 2019 3. Koester AIDS Care 2015San Francisco General Hospital
  10. 10. Zuckerberg San Francisco General San Francisco General Hospital Drug-Levels Feedback Tested For First Time in Sub-Analysis of iPrEx  Can drug-levels be used to motivate improved adherence? - “It’s just that it solidifies that all your efforts are…not just in vain.” - Drug-level information alone for some however was a “non-event” - Delays in feedback will decrease relevance (Koester AIDS Care 2015)  Key Lessons: 1. Adherence information alone is not relevant unless it is motivational and leads to next steps 2. Adherence counseling and feedback should be real-time if possible
  11. 11. Zuckerberg San Francisco General San Francisco General Hospital From Drug-Level Feedback to Targeted Adherence Counseling  Targeted motivational interviewing-based adherence counseling using drug-levels - Highly acceptable (>90%) and effective (fig.)  However, trained research staff, long visits  Delays limit impact (3 weeks) Landovitz (JAIDS 2017)  HPTN 082 in tested in young women - Enhanced adherence counseling layered on adherence clubs, SMS support - Drug-level feedback no impact; very low adherence (25-64% detected) - Operational challenges with 2-month delay Celum (IAS Conf. 2019) Detectable PlasmaTFV Undetectable PlasmaTFV
  12. 12. Zuckerberg San Francisco General San Francisco General Hospital Key Lessons:  Drug-Level Feedback  Targeted Adherence Counseling  As real-time as possible  Likely need to layer with other efficacious interventions (SMS support, alternate service delivery, etc.)
  13. 13. Zuckerberg San Francisco GeneralSan Francisco General Hospital Discussion: Useful in PrEP but Real-Time Adherence Information could also Inform ART ART Adherence Measure High Low HIVViral Load Suppression Viremia Adherence information enhances interpretation of viral load Yager JL, et al. J Int Assoc Provid AIDS Care. 2019;Jan-Dec. Slide credit to Jose Castillo-Mancilla
  14. 14. Zuckerberg San Francisco General Limitations of the Assay - Recent adherence information is susceptible to “white-coat effects” (rare for PrEP1,2) - Will need to test interventions using urine test with cumulative adherence metric as outcome (TFV levels in dried blood spot or hair) in PrEP 1. Blair CROI 2020 2. Koss CID 2018San Francisco General Hospital
  15. 15. Zuckerberg San Francisco General Future Directions - Testing drug-level targeted counseling in young Kenyan Women using the POC test (PUMA study NCT03935464) - U.S. Young MSM receiving brief motivational interviewing targeted by the POC test (PrEP2-BAY study K23MH122286) - Investigating use of the assay on plasma samples - Developing cut-off of the test for TAF using urine samples collected from the TAF-DBS study (PI: Pete Anderson)
  16. 16. Zuckerberg San Francisco General Acknowledgements  Mentors - Monica Gandhi MD, MPH - Susan Buchbinder MD - Diane Havlir MD  Abbott Rapid Diagnostics - Carsten Buenning PhD - Luis Gonzalez PhD - Julian Braz PhD San Francisco General Hospital

