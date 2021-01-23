Successfully reported this slideshow.
A presentation brought to you by OpenCompanyHongKong.com Establish a branch in Hong Kong
The branch is one of the two ways in which a foreign company can establish its presence on the Hong Kong market. There are...
Setting up a branch has many benefits, among which easy access to Mainland China and the surrounding markets, a low taxati...
The main characteristic of the branch in Hong Kong is that it is not a separate legal entity from the parent company. This...
Branches in Hong Kong are subject to a slightly different registration regime compared to a local company. The differences...
The branch is subject to taxation on its Hong Kong-derived profits. The standard corporate income tax that applies is 8.25...
Branches are required to file annual returns, as well as other notices and documents, as may be required by the Registrar ...
The subsidiary, in the form of a limited liability company is an alternative to the branch office in Hong Kong. Compared t...
Contact us for more details: Thank you for watching! www.opencompanyhongkong.com clients@opencompanyhongkong.com
Establish a Branch in Hong Kong

The branch can be a suitable business form for expanding to the Hong Kong market. For details, contact: https://www.opencompanyhongkong.com/.

×