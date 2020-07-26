Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Online Managerial Accounting Assignment Help
Management accounting or managerial accounting is concerned with the provisions and use of accounting information to manag...
Management accounting tasks/ services provided Listed below are the primary tasks/ services performed by management accoun...
For more details  CONTACT : +9540660064  EMAIL: hahassignment@gmail.com  http://www.homeworkassignmenthelp.com/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Accounting assignment help

50 views

Published on

We provide Online Accounting Homework help, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement, Depreciations students of US, UK, Australia, UAE etc

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Accounting assignment help

  1. 1. Online Managerial Accounting Assignment Help
  2. 2. Management accounting or managerial accounting is concerned with the provisions and use of accounting information to managers within organizations, to provide them with the basis to make informed business decisions that will allow them to be better equipped in their management and control functions. In contrast to financial accountancy information, management accounting information is In contrast to financial accountancy information, management accounting information is usually confidential and used by management, instead of publicly reported; forward-looking, instead of historical; computed by reference to the needs of managers, often using management information systems, instead of by reference to general financial accounting standards. According to the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), Management Accounting is "the process of identification, measurement, accumulation, analysis, preparation, interpretation and communication of information used by management to plan, evaluate and control within an entity and to assure appropriate use of and accountability for its resources. Management accounting also comprises the preparation of financial reports for non-management groups such as shareholders, creditors, regulatory agencies and tax authorities" (CIMA Official Terminology). The American Institute of Certified
  3. 3. Management accounting tasks/ services provided Listed below are the primary tasks/ services performed by management accountants. The degree of complexity relative to these activities are dependent on the experience level and abilities of any one individual. •Rate & Volume Analysis •Business Metrics Development •Price Modeling •Product Profitability •Geographic vs. Industry or Client Segment Reporting •Sales Management Scorecards •Cost Analysis •Cost Benefit Analysis •Cost-Volume-Profit Analysis •Life cycle cost analysis •Client Profitability Analysis •IT Cost Transparency •Capital Budgeting •Buy vs. Lease Analysis •Strategic Planning •Strategic Management Advise •Internal Financial Presentation and Communication •Sales and Financial Forecasting •Annual Budgeting •Cost Allocation
  4. 4. For more details  CONTACT : +9540660064  EMAIL: hahassignment@gmail.com  http://www.homeworkassignmenthelp.com/

×