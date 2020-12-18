Can Sauna Get Rid Of Cold And Flu

Sauna helps relieve the symptoms of cold and flu – congestion, muscle aches, and fatigue. It boosts the immune system and makes us feel much better. Does sauna help get rid of the cold and flu? Maybe, it’s open to debate.



There is no doubt that sauna heat therapy provides much needed relief to those of us suffering the symptoms of colds and flu. However, it is unclear if sauna can shorten the duration of these illnesses.



Many people claim saunas cure colds and flu by ‘sweating out the virus’. But the scientific evidence for this is thin on the ground. It’s still open to debate.



However, there is no doubt that sauna therapy relieves the nasty symptoms of colds and flu, boosts the immune system, makes us feel better, and improves overall health.