How Much Does A Kitchen Remodel Cost

Jan. 14, 2022
Kitchen remodeling is a great investment for any homeowner, and it can create a beautiful, functional space to cook delicious meals, entertain guests, and fun place to spend time. Such a large project does need careful planning to ensure its affordability since there are various factors such as the price you need to pay to laborers, the size of your kitchen, and chosen material.

  1. 1. How Much Does A Kitchen Remodel Cost Kitchen remodeling is a great investment for any homeowner, and it can create a beautiful, functional space to cook delicious meals, entertain guests, and fun place to spend time. Such a large project does need careful planning to ensure its affordability since there are various factors such as the price you need to pay to laborers, the size of your kitchen, and chosen material. These can greatly impact the overall cost, and it can be a bit challenging for the homeowner to look after every factor when renovating a kitchen. Here is a comprehensive cost guide that can help you stay on a budget when renovating while making minor, major, and upscale in scope. Minor Remodel The minor renovation aims to preserve the kitchen’s existing footprint that also refreshes its overall appearance and usability of the entire space. The significant changes are usually budget-friendly, including wall painting, new floor additions, and buying energy-efficient appliances. Cabinetry installation is among the heavy expenses, but minor remodels opt for money-saving measures that include remodeling the existing cabinets or choosing the entry- level cabinets. A minor remodel usually includes – • Cabinet refacing or adding the entry-level cabinets • Updating the appliances to new, energy-efficient models • Addition of new countertops, kitchen sink, and faucet • New flooring
  2. 2. • Painting walls freshly While considering all these things, you can put your budget aside for minor remodeling purposes. Major remodeling Major remodeling projects include a larger overhaul of the existing kitchen compared to the minor remodels as there are various things that you need to consider when remodeling. These can include the key fixtures such as lighting, appliances, and flooring – which as again replaced with the newer versions with extra touches. When remodeling, you can get the high-end sink with a matching faucet and semi- custom cabinetry that are customizable with versatile size and door front options. A major remodel includes – • Semi-custom cabinetry with 3×5′ foot island • New countertops – available with a deep, spacious sink and faucets. • New appliances such as garbage disposal • Custom lighting • New flooring additions • Freshly painted walls according to your requirements. Upscale Remodel Upscale kitchen remodeling usually includes areas of expertise or luxury additions, and these items include high-end countertops, well-organized appliances, and built-in water filtration systems. It helps a kitchen go above and beyond in usability and appearance, and the best thing is with upscale remodeling. You can also alter the existing footprint of the kitchen. An upscale remodeling typically includes – • Custom cabinetry that is available with built-in sliding shelves and custom interior accessories • Stone countertops built with ceramic or glass tile backsplash. • New appliances that are technologically advanced • Under mount sinks with a designer faucet and a water filtration system • New general and task lighting that also includes under cabinet lights • Installation of floor tiles or the upscale flooring that also resembles hardwood to give a perfect look to the interiors Things for which you need to be sure before remodeling your kitchen Prior to getting started with the kitchen remodeling process, it is essential to determine the primary goals of the project, and with the motive to successfully plan your project, you need to keep these things in mind – • The main reason to remodel your kitchen
  3. 3. • The purpose of your kitchen remodeling – is to entertain guests, enhance your cooking experience, or be family-friendly. • The layout and design you want to set-up in your entire kitchen space. • The finishing updates you need in your kitchen • The top things you want to achieve with your kitchen blueprint How to estimate the cost? A useful tip for budgeting the overall cost of your kitchen remodeling Atlanta is to follow the one-third rule that doesn’t allow you to overspend on a single area, especially if your expenses needs to be divided into three parts – • One-third of the cost needs to go towards the new cabinetry or to refurbish the existing cabinets. • Another third will go towards the finishing touches, such as upgrading your countertops, sinks, energy-efficient appliances, flooring, and faucets. • The third of your total remodeling cost will be the expenses you need to bear of installation and labor. Why choose homednb for kitchen remodeling? The professionals at homednb are experienced enough to highlight the touchpoints, which you need to keep in mind when deciding on the cost of your kitchen renovation. There are a lot of things you need to consider when going with a remodeling project, but five of the most important things are – • Space – Our experts can measure the space you are going to use for the remodeling project while considering the requirement of staff, equipment, and laborers. • Layout – We can provide the layout estimates depending on your budget, and you can decide on the type of layout you are expecting. • Type of storage – Before getting your kitchen renovated, you need to keep a rough estimate of your storage requirements, and we can provide the ideas to use the space as needed.

