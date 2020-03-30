Successfully reported this slideshow.
Plan de manejo ambiental en eliminacion de desmonte carretera cusco paruro

Se desarrolla un plan de manejo ambiental para la eliminacion de desmonte ilegal, que contamina el medio ambiente en la zona de la salida de cusco hacia paruro.

Published in: Environment
Plan de manejo ambiental en eliminacion de desmonte carretera cusco paruro

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD ANDINA DEL CUSCO FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA Y ARQUITECTURA ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA CIVIL UAC PLAN DE GESTION DE MANEJO AMBIENTAL EN BOTA DE DESMONTE EN LA CARRETERA CUSCO-PARURO (CACHONA) Presentado por: Farfán Ayma, Holly Docente: Adriana Zegarra Tupayachi CUSCO – PERU 2019
  2. 2. Introducción La generación de residuos de Construcción y desmonte está íntimamente ligada a la actividad del sector de la construcción, como consecuencia de la demolición de edificaciones e infraestructuras que han quedado obsoletas, así como de la construcción de otras nuevas. Se consideran residuos de construcción aquellos que se generan en el entorno urbano y no se encuentran dentro de los comúnmente conocidos como Residuos Sólidos Urbanos (residuos domiciliarios y comerciales, fundamentalmente), ya que su composición es cuantitativa y cualitativamente distinta. Se trata de residuos, básicamente inertes, constituidos por: tierras y áridos mezclados, piedras, restos de hormigón, restos de pavimentos asfálticos, materiales refractarios, ladrillos, cristal, plásticos, yesos, ferrallas, maderas y, en general, todos los desechos que se producen por el movimiento de tierras y construcción de edificaciones nuevas y obras de infraestructura, así como los generados por la demolición o reparación de edificaciones antiguas. El auge experimentado en este sector, ha implicado la generación de importantes cantidades de residuos de construcción y desmonte, los cuáles, debido a la falta de planificación para una adecuada gestión final de los mismos, se han ido depositando en vertederos, en muchas ocasiones, de forma incontrolada. Al realizar estos depósitos de residuos de construcción y desmonte, no sólo se está perdiendo o desaprovechando energía y material potencialmente reutilizable, reciclable o valorizable, sino que, además, se afecta de manera muy negativa al entorno. Objetivos  El objetivo de este trabajo es elaborar un plan de gestión de manejo ambiental en la bota de desmonte en la zona de cachona  Minimizar la contaminación que se genera con la bota de residuos de construcción y desmonte
  3. 3. Antecedentes -Tesis doctoral Paola Villoria Saez-Master oficial en técnicas y sistemas de edificación Madrid: 2014 Sistema de gestión de residuos de construcción y demolición en obras de edificación residencial. Buenas prácticas en la ejecución de obras. -Tesis Gestión de residuos de construcción para la conservación del medio ambiente de un edificio multifamiliar en Miraflores, 2016. AUTOR: Br. Saavedra Ayasta, Alex Hoover Diagnostico ambiental • Malas costumbres de los ciudadanos y las personas que brindan el servicio de eliminación de desmonte que contaminan por vertimiento de escombros. • Contaminación del suelo • Degradación del suelo • Contaminación del aire • Afecta nuestro recurso paisajístico • Cambios en la morfología y topografía. • Impacto visual por acumulación temporal de escombros. • Impacto visual por presencia de maquinaria para el transporte de escombros. • Impacto por la disposición final de los escombros. Alcance Población cercana al lugar la comunidad de Cachona, la población en global y el ecosistema, al igual que en otros aspectos como el turismo ya que es una ruta transitada por turistas.
  4. 4. Política ambiental 1. Guía informativa de manejo de residuos de construcción y demolición (Ministerio de vivienda, construcción y Saneamiento) 2. Ley General del Ambiente, Ley N.º 28611, se aprobó la Política Nacional del Ambiente mediante el Decreto Supremo N.º 012-2009-MINAM 3. Decreto Supremo que modifica el Reglamento para la Gestión y Manejo de los Residuos de las Actividades de la Construcción y Demolición, aprobado por Decreto Supremo N° 003-2013-VIVIENDA DECRETO SUPREMO N.º 019- 2016-VIVIENDA 4. Ley orgánica de municipalidades, Ley nro. 27972 5. Ley N.º 29338, Ley de Recursos Hídricos, Prohibición de abandono de residuos en lugares no autorizados Plan de manejo Programas Objetivos Metas Indicadores Aliados Programa de implementación de centros de recolección Implementar centros de recolección para el acopio de residuos provenientes de obras menores en condiciones de higiene y seguridad hasta su disposición final. Recolectar los residuos provenientes de obras menores como construcciones de edificaciones pequeñas y disponerlos en los centros. Cantidad de residuos de construcción. Municipalidad distrital
  5. 5. Zonificación para la disposición final y ubicación de áreas para escombreras Se realizará una evaluación e identificación de espacios geográficos en su jurisdicción que puedan ser utilizados para la ubicación de proyectos de infraestructura de centros de recolección Disminuir en un 80% la bota indiscriminada de residuos de construcción y demolición Identificación de zonas Municipalidad provincial Municipalidad distrital Programa de implementación de un sistema de recojo Implementar sistemas de recojo de residuos provenientes de obras menores, así como el equipamiento (envases y sacos de material resistente o recipientes) según corresponda, para el almacenamiento de los RCD de obras menores domiciliarias o de infraestructura. Erradicar a los camiones que brindan el servicio de eliminación de desmonte que no tienen cultura ecológica Monitoreos mensuales Gobierno local Municipalidad del cusco Botafono Implementar una línea telefónica donde al instante que algún vecino sea testigo de algún camión botando denuncie inmediato. Erradicar en un 100% la bota de desmonte o sancionar a los culpables Cantidad de denuncias Monitoreos trimestrales MINAM
  6. 6. Programa de concientización de la población Charlas informativas sobre el manejo de los residuos y además que hacer si son testigos de alguien que bota desmonte. Concientizar al menos al 80 % de la población Cantidad de charlas Información real Municipalidad Colegios Bibliografía  Proyecto para la instalación de una planta de tratamiento de residuos de construcción y demolición en la comunidad de Madrid.  MINAM, Guía de manejo de residuos de construcción y demolición

