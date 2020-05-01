Unearthed ExploreSA Gawler Challenge

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Why ﬁnding deposits is so hard. How data scientists and geologists will change it all with the Explore SA Gawler Challenge
The Challenge Minerals and metals are crucial. In exploration we have less than 1% success rate ﬁnding the mineral deposit...
We collect many diﬀerent datasets and types, to give us many diﬀerent vectors towards mineralization, but success rates ar...
Explore SA Gawler Challenge A global online competition from the Government of South Australia to identify or predict area...
South Australia is an incredibly rich region for minerals, hosting some of the best deposits in the world. On top of that,...
Australia has one of the largest public exploration datasets available globally. Once a project is relinquished, all the d...
Data Sets Geophysics ● Hydrogeochemsitry ● Public Reports ● Aster ● Landsat ● Drilling ● Surface Sampling What data sets c...
Machine Learning Algorithms >> Splitters Inside a Geologists head >> Lumpers Why Machine Learning & Geology works?
Where should I go? >> Variation across ~15 orders of magnitude in length scale Maia XFM – 1 px = 2 microns
What do we do at the moment? How can we improve? Analytics can significantly cut exploration costs via better targeting at...
Challenge Prizes Enter by May 2nd best data cleaning and data engineering
Exploration Data for Machine Learning How to prepare exploration data for use in machine learning models
The Challenge Machine learning can be used in mineral exploration as a tool to discover complex patterns in geological dat...
The Challenge What are some of the general issues with exploration data? • There are a lot of diﬀerent data types to direc...
Ingesting large data ﬁles of chemical data to extract meaningful information This example is based on work by Russel Menez...
Classifying ‘mineralisation’ to build a training set This example is based on work by Jack Maughan, which can be found on ...
Merging Images The example is based on work by Jack Maughan, which can be found on the ExploreSA challenge forum. • Gridde...
Find out more Check out the ExploreSA Gawler Challenge. Use your data science or geology skills to ﬁnd South Australia’s n...
Unearthed ExploreSA Gawler Challenge

Why finding mineral deposits is so hard & how to prepare exploration data for use in machine learning models.

Unearthed ExploreSA Gawler Challenge

  1. 1. Why ﬁnding deposits is so hard. How data scientists and geologists will change it all with the Explore SA Gawler Challenge
  2. 2. The Challenge Minerals and metals are crucial. In exploration we have less than 1% success rate ﬁnding the mineral deposits we need, and overtime it’s getting harder. The Challenge
  3. 3. We collect many diﬀerent datasets and types, to give us many diﬀerent vectors towards mineralization, but success rates are still relatively still low using these methods alone. The Challenge Image: https:// www.visualcapitalist.com/mineral-exploration-roadmap/
  4. 4. Explore SA Gawler Challenge A global online competition from the Government of South Australia to identify or predict areas of potential mineralisation within the Gawler region, using any technique.
  5. 5. South Australia is an incredibly rich region for minerals, hosting some of the best deposits in the world. On top of that, new discoveries have recently been made by re-processing old data, such as BHP's Oak Dam West. All of this makes us really conﬁdent you'll be able to ﬁnd more through this challenge!
  6. 6. Australia has one of the largest public exploration datasets available globally. Once a project is relinquished, all the data becomes available. All the data available for the challenge is publicly available through SARIG.
  7. 7. Data Sets Geophysics ● Hydrogeochemsitry ● Public Reports ● Aster ● Landsat ● Drilling ● Surface Sampling What data sets can we access? ● Magnetics ● Radiometrics ● Gravity ● Magnetotellurics We have build a curated dataset for you to work with.
  8. 8. Machine Learning Algorithms >> Splitters Inside a Geologists head >> Lumpers Why Machine Learning & Geology works?
  9. 9. Where should I go? >> Variation across ~15 orders of magnitude in length scale Maia XFM – 1 px = 2 microns
  10. 10. What do we do at the moment? How can we improve? Analytics can significantly cut exploration costs via better targeting at all stages.
  11. 11. Challenge Prizes Enter by May 2nd best data cleaning and data engineering
  12. 12. Exploration Data for Machine Learning How to prepare exploration data for use in machine learning models
  13. 13. The Challenge Machine learning can be used in mineral exploration as a tool to discover complex patterns in geological data, which helps predict or identify the location of mineral deposits. Exploration data is often a challenge for data scientists to work with, due to its complexity. Some practitioners estimate up to 90% of their time is spent preparing data.
  14. 14. The Challenge What are some of the general issues with exploration data? • There are a lot of diﬀerent data types to directly compare which are a combination of structured and unstructured, grid and point data. • It’s mostly spatial, collected at diﬀerent resolutions and is often highly clustered • The data is mostly historic, and similar ‘types’ have been collected using diﬀerent methods.  • There’s no deﬁnition of ‘mineralisation’
  15. 15. Ingesting large data ﬁles of chemical data to extract meaningful information This example is based on work by Russel Menezes from RadixGeo, which can be found on Github. The example demonstrates how to: • Deal with diﬀerent units of concentration (i.e. ppm, ppb, %) • Remove null values • Filter irrelevant information such as, boreholes drilled for other purposes, old (less reliable) data, speciﬁc mineral targets • Chunk relevant data to reduce the amount of total processing The outcome in this example is gold values from drillholes across the project area. Image courtesy of Russel Menezes, RadixGeo Example:
  16. 16. Classifying ‘mineralisation’ to build a training set This example is based on work by Jack Maughan, which can be found on the ExploreSA challenge forum. • Jack generates targets, or areas of interest, labeled 0 for barren or 1 for a mineralised. • Mineralisation is referred to as known elevations in base metals (Au, Cu, Pb, Zn and/or Ag). The locations were chosen based upon a combination of existing deposit locations (i.e. Olympic Dam, Carrapeteena) and drillhole assays. • 15 diﬀerent features are then extracted for each of the targets from a range of diﬀerent datasets e.g. gravity, magnetic intensity, resistivity.  Example courtesy of Jack Maughan
  17. 17. Merging Images The example is based on work by Jack Maughan, which can be found on the ExploreSA challenge forum. • Gridded images are typically created from geophysical survey data, to facilitate interpretation of the data. Often, as the survey data is collected on a region by region basis, and the ﬁles are quite large, the data is initially received in tiles that are not stitched, as per the example below. Stitching the images into one ﬁle, can make it a lot easier to use the data, particularly RGB values, in ML models.  • This example from Jack Maughan, shows the original total magnetic intensity gridded data for the Gawler Craton in tiles, and the stitched version. Example courtesy of Jack Maughan
  18. 18. Find out more Check out the ExploreSA Gawler Challenge. Use your data science or geology skills to ﬁnd South Australia’s next big mineral deposit. Join the Community Join the Unearthed-Community on Slack

