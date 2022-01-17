12 Archetype. 1 destiny

The origins of the word "archetype" can be traced back to the days of ancient Greece, with its definition referring to "original pattern". That definition accurately describes the application of archetypes, as we use it to identify the original patterns of personalities, beliefs, and motivations.



Renowned psychologist Carl Jung first developed the 12 Jungian archetypes as a framework for understanding fundamental human motivations and the operations of the human mind, or what we also know as the human psyche and collective unconscious. Within each archetype lies profound insights into our thoughts, our emotions, and our actions.



The 12 Jungian archetypes are known to conjure a combination of mental images and emotional attachments, with each archetype having its own unique set of personality traits, meanings, and values. It is no wonder that archetypes are used in such a wide variety of applications; literature, mythology, branding, spirituality, psychology, and of course, personality.



With that said, anything that evokes imagery and emotions could be an archetype. However, these imageries and emotions would hold different meanings depending on the individual encountering them in their collective unconscious. That explains why Carl Jung defined only 12 personality archetypes that have remained constant, which we now know as the Jungian archetypes.