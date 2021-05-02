COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://aleenasantana.blogspot.com/?book=B01FY3TRMO This book examines the ways in which Attic painted vases were interpreted by Edmond Pottier (1855-1934), founder of the Corpus Vasorum Antiquorum, and John Beazley (1885-1970), the master of attributions in the twentieth century. The comparison shows two markedly different approaches, oneprimarily archaeological, the other centered on the history of ancient art.