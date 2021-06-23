Student management system analysis document

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NANJING UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY Student Management Information System System Analysis Document Kondwani Michael Kamoto Student ID: 20155200032 30/10/2015
Table of Contents
3.2.6 Student Infrastructure Management
4.1.15 Dormitory Record Deletion
1. Introduction 1.1 Purpose of the System Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology (commonly abbreviated a...
1.3 Objectives and Success Criteria of the Project 1.3.1 Objectives The aim of the project is to increase productivity of ...
student and teacher information, academic scheduling, and coordination of various university student activities. 2.1 Manag...
2.4 Scheduling Every year the administrative office is tasked with the creation of academic, activities, and exam schedule...
different papers and preparing it in the required format. NUIST therefore finds itself lacking with timely reports that ca...
student. This will reduce the work to be done by the office staff as well as providing quicker responses to applications t...
classroom availability, teacher availability, and the teaching periods used for teaching across the academic year. 3.2.5.2...
1. Student Academic Report 2. Student Enrollment Reports 3. Student Financial Report 4. Student Attendance Report 5. Class...
3.3.2.2 Information Management 1. Students should not be able to modify any information directly, any modifications to stu...
3.3.7 Reliability The system should have an uptime of 90% across any given year of its operation. 3.3.8 Performance The sy...
in order to activate the account. The prospective student will follow the remaining steps specified in the email notificat...
the officer has finished vetting the application they will accept or reject it, optionally providing the reason for reject...
needs to be deleted using either the search tool or manually navigating the records. Once the record is found they click t...
a form which needs to be filled in with the required teacher information. Once the officer completes the form, they click ...
4.1.13 Dormitory Record Creation The administrative officer logs into the system and navigates to the Manage Student Resid...
the records. Once the record is found they click the Allocate Room button which brings up a form used to select the dormit...
4.1.19 Academic Room Record Deletion The administrative officer logs into the system and navigates to the Academic Room Ma...
4.2 Use Case Models 4.2.1 Apply for Course (Online) (Scenario 4.1.1.1) Use Case Name Apply for Course (Online) Actors Pros...
7) The prospective student confirm s the entered information 8) The system saves the student application and forwards it f...
11) The system creates a Admissions Portal user account for the student and activates it 12) The system sends an email not...
accepts or rejects it. temporary student ID for the application if it has been accepted 11) The system sends an email noti...
room that should be allocatedto the student 12) The administrative officer confirms the room allocation 13) The system upd...
specifies the subject(s) to be allocated to the teacher 10) The administrative officer confirms the subject allocation(s) ...
Exceptions Step 2) If the administrative officer enters incorrect user credentials the system denies entry and notifies th...
4.3 Analysis Object Models Figure 4.3.1 Analysis Object Diagram
4.4 Dynamic Models 4.4.1 Sequence Diagrams 4.4.1.1 Apply for Course (Online) Figure 4.4.1 Apply for Course (Online) Sequen...
4.4.1.3 Process StudentApplication Figure 4.4.3 Process Student Application Sequence Diagram 4.4.1.4 Enroll Student Figure...
4.4.2 State Transition Diagrams 4.4.2.1 StudentApplication State Transaction Figure 4.4.5 Student Application State Transi...
  1. 1. NANJING UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY Student Management Information System System Analysis Document Kondwani Michael Kamoto Student ID: 20155200032 30/10/2015 The resultsof the requirementselicitationandthe analysisactivitiesare documentedinthe System AnalysisDocument.Thisdocumentcompletelydescribesthe systemintermsof functional and nonfunctional requirements.
  2. 2. Table of Contents 1. Introduction....................................................................................................................................................................5 1.1 Purpose of the System ...................................................................................................................................5 1.2 Scope of the System ........................................................................................................................................5 1.3 Objectives and Success Criteria of the Project ..............................................................................6 1.3.1 Objectives......................................................................................................................................................6 1.3.2 Success Criteria..........................................................................................................................................6 1.4 Definitions, acronyms, and abbreviations.........................................................................................6 1.5 Overview..................................................................................................................................................................6 2. Current System.............................................................................................................................................................6 2.1 Management of Student Information .................................................................................................7 2.2 Management of Teacher Information .................................................................................................7 2.3 Management of Courses and Subjects...............................................................................................7 2.4 Scheduling..............................................................................................................................................................8 2.4.1 Academic Scheduling............................................................................................................................8 2.4.1 Exam Scheduling ......................................................................................................................................8 2.4.2 Activities Scheduling..............................................................................................................................8 2.5 Student Admission............................................................................................................................................8 2.6 Reporting.................................................................................................................................................................8 3. Proposed System ........................................................................................................................................................9 3.1 Overview..................................................................................................................................................................9 3.2 Functional Requirements..............................................................................................................................9 3.2.1 Student Management...........................................................................................................................9 3.2.1 Student Admissions Management (Admissions Portal) ................................................9 3.2.2 Student Portal..........................................................................................................................................10 3.2.3 Teacher Management........................................................................................................................10 3.2.4 Management of Courses and Subjects ..................................................................................10 3.2.5 Scheduling .................................................................................................................................................10
  3. 3. 3.2.6 Student Infrastructure Management.......................................................................................11 3.2.7 Reporting....................................................................................................................................................11 3.3 Non-functional Requirements ...............................................................................................................12 3.3.1 Accessibility ...............................................................................................................................................12 3.3.2 Security.........................................................................................................................................................12 3.3.3 Technologies Used...............................................................................................................................13 3.3.4 Extensibility................................................................................................................................................13 3.3.5 Interoperability .......................................................................................................................................13 3.3.6 Ease of Use ................................................................................................................................................13 3.3.7 Reliability.....................................................................................................................................................14 3.3.8 Performance .............................................................................................................................................14 3.3.9 Legal...............................................................................................................................................................14 4. System Models..........................................................................................................................................................14 4.1 Scenarios...............................................................................................................................................................14 4.1.1 Student Application.............................................................................................................................14 4.1.2 Student Application Processing..................................................................................................15 4.1.3 Student Enrollment..............................................................................................................................16 4.1.4 Academic Record Modification ...................................................................................................16 4.1.5 Academic Record Deletion.............................................................................................................16 4.1.6 Financial Record Creation................................................................................................................17 4.1.7 Financial Record Modification......................................................................................................17 4.1.8 Financial Record Deletion................................................................................................................17 4.1.9 Teacher Record Creation .................................................................................................................17 4.1.10 Teacher Record Modification...................................................................................................18 4.1.11 Teacher Record Deletion.............................................................................................................18 4.1.12 Teacher Subject Allocation........................................................................................................18 4.1.13 Dormitory Record Creation.......................................................................................................19 4.1.14 Dormitory Record Modification.............................................................................................19
  4. 4. 4.1.15 Dormitory Record Deletion.......................................................................................................19 4.1.16 Student Room Allocation ...........................................................................................................19 4.1.17 Academic Room Creation...........................................................................................................20 4.1.18 Academic Room Record Modification...............................................................................20 4.1.19 Academic Room Record Deletion.........................................................................................21 4.1.20 Viewing Administrative Reports.............................................................................................21 4.1.21 Viewing Student Reports ............................................................................................................21 4.2 Use Case Models.............................................................................................................................................22 4.2.1 Apply for Course (Online) (Scenario 4.1.1.1) ......................................................................22 4.2.2 Apply for Course (On-Campus) (Scenario 4.1.1.2)..........................................................23 4.2.3 Process Student Application (Scenario 4.1.2) ....................................................................24 4.2.4 Enroll Student (Scenario 4.1.3).....................................................................................................25 4.2.5 Allocate Subject to Teacher (Scenario 4.1.12) ...................................................................26 4.2.6 Allocate Room to Student (Scenario 4.1.16).......................................................................27 4.2.7 View Administrative Reports (Scenario 4.1.20).................................................................28 4.3 Analysis Object Models ..............................................................................................................................29 4.4 Dynamic Models..............................................................................................................................................30 4.4.1 Sequence Diagrams.............................................................................................................................30 4.4.2 State Transition Diagrams...............................................................................................................32
  5. 5. 1. Introduction 1.1 Purpose of the System Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology (commonly abbreviated as NUIST) was established in 1929 and was designated in 1950 as one of the key institutions of higher learning in Malawi. NUIST is a national-level key university constructed by the government of Malawi through the Ministry of Education. It has a complete higher education system with undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral programs, as well as post-doctoral research centers. In a bid to strengthen its position as one of the key higher learning institutions within Malawi, NUIST would like to adopt a modernized method of storing and accessing the information about its students and their respective disciplines and activities. The goal is to streamline NUIST's activities and increase the productivity of its staff and the accessibility of student information. 1.2 Scope of the System The system should allow university staff to carry out their respective tasks related to the management of student information in a timely manner with minimal supervision. Enrolled and prospective students should be able to access university services through the system, irrespective of time and location. Lastly, as reports are essential to the running of the university, the system should allow these reports to be generated and exported in PDF, Word, or Excel format. The system is to be delivered within 30 working days, and the deliverables are as follows: 1. Fully-tested and functional system ready for use by NUIST 2. User Acceptance Tests signed off by project stakeholders 3. User Manuals and System Administration Manuals in both physical and electronic format
  6. 6. 1.3 Objectives and Success Criteria of the Project 1.3.1 Objectives The aim of the project is to increase productivity of the university's administrative staff and access to student information, and empower management to make informed decisions in a timely manner. 1.3.2 Success Criteria The project will be considered successful if: 1. the main stakeholders approve of the system's operations 2. the system passes user acceptance tests 3. the system is delivered within 30 days and within the bounds of the agreed financial budget 1.4 Definitions, acronyms, and abbreviations NUIST - Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology SMIS - Student Management Information System 1.5 Overview In a bid to improve its current standing and streamline its operations Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology would like to acquire a Student Management Information System built using modern technologies. The goal of the project is to increase staff productivity and allow for university management to make effective decisions in a timely manner. The sections to follow describe the current situation, a description of the envisioned system required to address the challenges faced by the university, and lastly some UML models built through the analysis of the requirements. 2. Current System This section describes the current system being used at NUIST. As there is no actual computerized system the section below describes how the tasks to be supported by the new system are currently accomplished. The NUIST Administrative Office is central to the effective management of the university. It is responsible for the management of
  7. 7. student and teacher information, academic scheduling, and coordination of various university student activities. 2.1 Management of Student Information Student records are kept in the form of folders which are stored within filing cabinets in the administration offices. These records are updated according to the changes of a student's state such as initial enrollment, enrollment into a higher grade, withdrawal of the student, and changes in finances, to name a few. The office is responsible for keeping track of the students within the various disciplines and coordinating with various staff members in order to ensure the provision of the highest level of education. This goal however has proved difficult to achieve as the retrieval of information is slow and storage can be cumbersome. Furthermore decisions that need to be made using the information are delayed as the office needs enough time to collate the necessary information and put it in the appropriate reporting format for use. The current paper-based approach limits access of student information by enrolled students. As it stands enrolled students can only retrieve their information through printed documents sent via email or collected physically from the office, or alternatively through verbal communication. The aforementioned methods do not allow for immediate access to information which can delay students in making use of the information they require, and while the possibility of critical situations resulting from such delays is relatively low, the possibility is there. 2.2 Management of Teacher Information Similarly, teacher records are kept in the form of folders which are stored within filing cabinets in the administration offices, and updated accordingly. As with the student records, retrieval and storage of teacher information is slow and can be cumbersome. 2.3 Management of Courses and Subjects Courses and Subjects are currently stored in excel format. All courses are listed together with their respective subjects. As the information is stored within documents any changes to course and/or subject information requires a change of a master copy of the course catalog and then the subsequent redistribution of copies of the new course catalog. This approach can sometimes result in some offices making use of the old version of the catalog and managing the course catalog requires more work than is necessary.
  8. 8. 2.4 Scheduling Every year the administrative office is tasked with the creation of academic, activities, and exam schedules. These tasks tend to take days to complete and multiple revisions are required to be made as some factors can sometimes be overlooked resulting in clashes in resources. 2.4.1 Academic Scheduling The academic schedule is a critical component which guides the running of NUIST from an academic perspective. This schedule factors in the courses, classroom availability, teacher availability, and the teaching periods used for teaching across the academic year. 2.4.1 Exam Scheduling Exams are a part of the academic calendar and require their own specialised schedule which takes into consideration the exam venues, the required venue size in terms of seating count, the applicable exam dates, and the courses. 2.4.2 Activities Scheduling There are a number of student activities that are held across the academic year. A schedule is therefore required to organize and keep track of these activities and this schedule takes into consideration the student activities for the academic year and the available time within the academic calendar to hold such activities. 2.5 Student Admission Another problematic area is the process of student admission, which is slow from an administrative perspective. Every year NUIST receives thousands of emails and it is up to the staff to vet every single email to determine whether student qualifies for enrollment into the university. Combing through thousands of emails is a very tedious process and sometimes the staff has problems keeping track of the current status of students' enrollment. This results in wasted man-hours and hampers the productivity of the NUIST administrative office. 2.6 Reporting Lastly due to the information being on paper, reporting tends to be a very slow task. The creation of reports requires manually collating the information from a number of
  9. 9. different papers and preparing it in the required format. NUIST therefore finds itself lacking with timely reports that can be used to assist in effective decision making. 3. Proposed System This section describes the envisioned system, and details its functions, quality requirements, and constraints of the system. 3.1 Overview A SMIS has been identified as the solution to the challenges currently being faced by NUIST. Such a system will allow for simplified storage and retrieval of retrieval of student, teacher, and academic information, as well as providing the means to automate tasks such as academic scheduling and student communications. The SMIS will make use of modern technologies and provide the ability to be extended to include new functions, and to interoperate with existing university systems such as the NUIST HR and Payroll System and productivity tools such as Microsoft Excel and Adobe Acrobat Reader. 3.2 Functional Requirements This section will discuss the functional requirements obtained through the analysis of the information gathered during the requirements elicitation phase. 3.2.1 Student Management First and foremost the system should enable administrative staff to store and retrieve student information. Administrative staff should be able to create, update, and delete student records as necessary in a logical manner, as well as to view the student records. These student records are subdivided into personal, academic, financial, and disciplinary records each requiring their own separate management. 3.2.1 Student Admissions Management (Admissions Portal) Every year NUIST receives thousands of applications from prospective students within Malawi and from around the world. It is the job of the administrative office to collate these requests and to use the information to make student admission decisions. The system should allow for prospective students to apply online. These applications should undergo an initial processing taking into consideration the entry requirements of the respective course being applied for and the information submitted by the prospective
  10. 10. student. This will reduce the work to be done by the office staff as well as providing quicker responses to applications that do not satisfy course entry requirements. Student applications which have been vetted and pass the course entry requirements should be presented to the relevant officers for further consideration. Any prospective students whose application does not qualify for further consideration should be given a response within 48 hours stating so. 3.2.2 Student Portal A student portal should be provided from which enrolled students can access their information. This information will include personal information, academic information, financial information, and other relevant student information as determined by the NUIST administrative office. This portal should be accessible at any time and from any location, either on-campus or off-campus. 3.2.3 Teacher Management 3.2.3.1 Administrative Office The administrative office is responsible for managing teacher information and ensuring that they are allocated to their respective subjects, the system should enable the office to carry out these tasks. 3.2.3.2 Teachers Teachers should be able to update their personal and contact information online, as well as view information pertaining to their class schedules. 3.2.4 Management of Courses and Subjects The administrative office should be able to create, update, delete, and view course and subject information, as well as to define the relationship between courses and subjects. 3.2.5 Scheduling 3.2.5.1 Academic Scheduling The system should automate the task of creating academic schedules for the various courses offered by NUIST. This automation should take into consideration the courses,
  11. 11. classroom availability, teacher availability, and the teaching periods used for teaching across the academic year. 3.2.5.2 Exam Scheduling The system should automate the task of creating exam schedules for the exams that are held at NUIST during an academic year. This automation should take into consideration exam venues, the required venue size in terms of seating count, the applicable exam dates, and the courses. 3.2.5.3 Activities Scheduling The system should automate the task of creating activity schedules for the various student activities offered by NUIST. This automation should take into consideration the student activities for the academic year and the available time within the academic calendar to hold such activities.. 3.2.6 Student Infrastructure Management NUIST provides classrooms for learning and exam venues for exams, and on-campus student accommodation. NUIST would like to be able to manage this information. 3.2.6.1 StudentAccommodation Management The system should keep track of the student residences, and allow for management of the rooms including room allocations. 3.2.6.2 Academic Room Management Each building room that can be used as either a classroom or an exam venue should be made available in the system, and the system should support the ability to update the available classrooms and exam venues. 3.2.7 Reporting The system will be required to provide a number of reports each with their own format, and it should also provide the ability for additional reports to be defined and made available in the system as-needed. 3.2.7.1 Administrative Reports The system should be able to generate the following administrative reports:
  12. 12. 1. Student Academic Report 2. Student Enrollment Reports 3. Student Financial Report 4. Student Attendance Report 5. Class Timetables 6. Student Activity Schedules 7. Exam Timetables 8. Student Disciplinary Record 3.2.7.2 StudentReports The system should be able to generate the following student reports: 1. Student Academic Report 2. Student Financial Report 3. Class Timetables 4. Student Activity Schedules 5. Exam Timetables 6. Student Disciplinary Record 3.3 Non-functional Requirements 3.3.1 Accessibility The system should be accessible through web-enabled mobile devices and computers. 3.3.2 Security 3.3.2.1 System Accessibility 1. Only authorised users should be granted access to the system. 2. System users should be limited to the functions that are allowed for their role at NUIST. 3. Administrative aspects of the system should only be available within a defined time span e.g. 7am to 5.30pm.
  13. 13. 3.3.2.2 Information Management 1. Students should not be able to modify any information directly, any modifications to student information should be made solely by authorised NUIST staff. 2. The system should employ a maker-checker feature where one individual modifies a record and another individual is required to authorise the modified record. 3.3.2.3 Audit Trail 1. All activities undertaken within the system that result in the modification of the system should be recorded. Some of the details that will need to be recorded are the activity that was undertaken e.g. creating a student record, the original and final states of the record, the user who was involved in the activity, and date and time of the activity. 2. All log in attempts made should be recorded, these logs should include device information, time and date of log in, and the user credentials used. 3.3.3 Technologies Used The system must be developed using an object-oriented language, and make use of an RDBMS such as MySQL, SQL Server, or Oracle. 3.3.4 Extensibility The system should allow for enhancements to be made to existing functions, as well as the incorporation of completely new ones. 3.3.5 Interoperability The system should be able to communicate with the NUIST HR and Payroll System, and make use of productivity tools such as Microsoft Excel and Adobe Acrobat Reader. 3.3.6 Ease of Use The system should be intuitive and simply to use. Related functionality should be grouped together and system navigation should be logical and visible. Furthermore tasks should be carried out in a logical manner while minimizing the number of physical actions required by the user in order to complete the task.
  14. 14. 3.3.7 Reliability The system should have an uptime of 90% across any given year of its operation. 3.3.8 Performance The system should provide timely response to actions undertaken by users. For simple tasks such as creating, updating, or deleting records the response time should be 1 to 5 seconds. Longer processes should fall between 20 seconds and 5 minutes depending on the processing involved in order to complete the initiated action(s). During periods of network stability the system should be able to generate reports within 5 to 30 seconds for relatively small report content, and 30 seconds to 2 minutes for relatively large report content. If there are any delays in processing, the system should notify the user with a visible notification message. The system should also be able to handle a high volume of connections with minimal degradation in performance. 3.3.9 Legal The system should not infringe on any copyright laws, and should ensure confidentiality of student and staff information. 4. System Models 4.1 Scenarios 4.1.1 Student Application 4.1.1.1 Online A prospective student wanting to study at NUIST begins by creating an account on the Admissions Portal. To create an account the prospective student provides a username, password, and a valid email address which is used for any user-related correspondence. Upon successful creation of the account, the system sends an email notification to the email address provided detailing the account details and the remaining steps required
  15. 15. in order to activate the account. The prospective student will follow the remaining steps specified in the email notification and activate their account. Once the account is activated the student logs into the Admissions Portal and selects the Apply for Course option on the home screen. The system displays a Student Application form and walks the prospective student through a series of steps in order to complete it. The form will require various pieces of information such as personal information, contact details, education history including attachments of certificates, work history, course selection, and other pertinent information as required by NUIST administrative office. The final step requires confirmation from the prospective student that the information provided is indeed correct and the application should be forwarded to the NUIST Administrative Office for their consideration. 4.1.1.2 On-Campus Alternatively a prospective student can physically submit their application through the Administrative Office. The prospective student will fill out the necessary application documentation and present it to the Administrative Office. An officer will log into the system and navigate to the Student Applications section. The officer will then click the Create Student Application button bringing up a Student Application form, and fill in the required details according to the forms completed by the prospective student. The final step requires confirmation from the officer that the information provided is indeed correct and the application should be sent to be processed. The prospective student will be provided with user credentials for the Admissions Portal so that they can track the progress of their application. 4.1.2 Student Application Processing The system retrieves the pending application and determines whether it satisfies the entry requirements of the selected course. If the application doesn't meet the entry requirements then an email notification is automatically sent to the prospective student's email address, and the system updates the status of the prospective student's application on the Admissions Portal. If the application satisfies the entry requirements it will then be forwarded to one of the responsible officers at the administrative office for further evaluation. The officer will log into the system, navigate to the Student Applications section, and open up the application. The officer will then further scrutinize the application and determine whether the prospective student is to be enrolled. Once
  16. 16. the officer has finished vetting the application they will accept or reject it, optionally providing the reason for rejection if that is the chosen option. The new status of the application will be reflected on the Admissions Portal, and an email notification will be sent to the prospective student's email address detailing the status of their application. If the application is accepted the prospective student will be allocated a temporary student ID to be used for enrollment which will be included in the email notification. 4.1.3 Student Enrollment A prospective student who has had their application accepted by the university will be allocated a temporary student ID which is used during their enrollment. Upon their arrival at the university the student reports to the administrative office and presents the temporary student ID along with their identification documents to one of the officers. The officer logs into the system, navigates to the Student Applications section, and searches for the accepted student's application. Once it is found the officer will enroll the student and the student's application status will be updated. The system then pulls the information from the student's application and uses it to create corresponding academic, financial, and disciplinary records. The student is then given the option of on-campus accommodation. If they opt for on- campus accommodation the officer will then allocate the student a room in one of the dormitories. 4.1.4 Academic Record Modification The administrative officer logs into the system and navigates to the Student Academic Management section of the system. The officer searches for the academic record that needs to be modified using either the search tool or manually navigating the records. Once the record is found they click the Edit button and the system displays a form containing the current information of the academic record. Once the changes have been made the officer clicks the Save button in order to save the modifications. Another administrative officer then logs in and verifies the modified academic record, and if it is deemed correct it is authorised for further use. 4.1.5 Academic Record Deletion The administrative officer logs into the system and navigates to the Student Academic Management section of the system. The officer searches for the academic record that
  17. 17. needs to be deleted using either the search tool or manually navigating the records. Once the record is found they click the Delete button. If the record is already authorised the system will prevent the record from being deleted, otherwise the system will prompt the user to confirm the deletion and once confirmed the record will be deleted from the system. 4.1.6 Financial Record Creation The administrative officer logs into the system and navigates to the Student Financial Management section of the system. The officer selects the Add New option bringing up a form which needs to be filled in with the required student financial information. Once the officer completes the form, they click the Save button in order to save the information entered. Another administrative officer then logs in and verifies the created financial record, and if it is deemed correct it is authorised for further use. 4.1.7 Financial Record Modification The administrative officer logs into the system and navigates to the Student Financial Management section of the system. The officer searches for the financial record that needs to be modified using either the search tool or manually navigating the records. Once the record is found they click the Edit button and the system displays a form containing information of the financial record. Once the changes have been made the officer clicks the Save button in order to save the modifications. Another administrative officer then logs in and verifies the modified financial record, and if it is deemed correct it is authorised for further use. 4.1.8 Financial Record Deletion The administrative officer logs into the system and navigates to the Student Financial Management section of the system. The officer searches for the financial record that needs to be deleted using either the search tool or manually navigating the records. Once the record is found they click the Delete button. If the record is already authorised the system will prevent the record from being deleted otherwise it will be deleted from the system. 4.1.9 Teacher Record Creation The administrative officer logs into the system and navigates to the Teacher Management section of the system. The officer selects the Add New option bringing up
  18. 18. a form which needs to be filled in with the required teacher information. Once the officer completes the form, they click the Save button in order to save the information entered. Another administrative officer then logs in and verifies the created teacher record, and if it is deemed correct it is authorised for further use. 4.1.10 Teacher Record Modification The administrative officer logs into the system and navigates to the Teacher Management section of the system. The officer searches for the teacher record that needs to be modified using either the search tool or manually navigating the records. Once the record is found they click the Edit button and the system displays a form containing information of the teacher record. Once the changes have been made the officer clicks the Save button in order to save the modifications. Another administrative officer then logs in and verifies the modified teacher record, and if it is deemed correct it is authorised for further use. 4.1.11 Teacher Record Deletion The administrative officer logs into the system and navigates to the Teacher Management section of the system. The officer searches for the teacher record that needs to be deleted using either the search tool or manually navigating the records. Once the record is found they click the Delete button. If the record is already authorised the system will prevent the record from being deleted otherwise it will be deleted from the system. 4.1.12 Teacher Subject Allocation The administrative officer logs into the system and navigates to the Teacher Management section of the system. The officer searches for the record of the teacher that needs to be allocated to a class using either the search tool or manually navigating the records. Once the record is found they click the Allocate Subject button which brings up a form used to allocate subjects to the selected teacher. Once the changes have been made the officer clicks the Save button in order to save the subject allocations. Another administrative officer then logs in and verifies the teacher subject allocations, and if they are deemed correct they are authorised for further use.
  19. 19. 4.1.13 Dormitory Record Creation The administrative officer logs into the system and navigates to the Manage Student Residences option within the Student Accommodation Management section of the system. The officer selects the Add New option bringing up a form which needs to be filled in with the required dormitory information. Once the officer completes the form, they click the Save button in order to save the information entered. Another administrative officer then logs in and verifies the created dormitory record, and if it is deemed correct it is authorised for further use. 4.1.14 Dormitory Record Modification The administrative officer logs into the system and navigates to the Manage Student Residences option within the Student Accommodation Management section of the system. The officer searches for the dormitory record that needs to modified using either the search tool or manually navigating the records. Once the record is found they click the Edit button and the system displays a form containing information of the dormitory record. Once the changes have been made the officer clicks the Save button in order to save the modifications. Another administrative officer then logs in and verifies the modified dormitory record, and if it is deemed correct it is authorised for further use. 4.1.15 Dormitory Record Deletion The administrative officer logs into the system and navigates to the Manage Student Residences option within the Student Accommodation Management section of the system. The officer searches for the dormitory record that needs to be deleted using either the search tool or manually navigating the records. Once the record is found they click the Delete button. If the record is already authorised the system will prevent the record from being deleted otherwise it will be deleted from the system. 4.1.16 Student Room Allocation 4.1.16.1StudentManagement The administrative officer logs into the system and navigates to the Student Management section of the system. The officer searches for the record of the student that needs to be allocated to a room using either the search tool or manually navigating
  20. 20. the records. Once the record is found they click the Allocate Room button which brings up a form used to select the dormitory and room number. Once the information has been entered the officer clicks the Save button in order to save the modifications. Another administrative officer then logs in and verifies the room allocation, and if it is deemed correct it is authorised for further use. 4.1.16.2StudentAccommodation Management Alternatively, the administrative officer logs into the system and navigates to the Student Accommodation Management section of the system. The officer clicks the Allocate Room button and the system displays a form used to select the student, dormitory, and room number. Once the information has been entered the officer clicks the Save button in order to save the modifications. Another administrative officer then logs in and verifies the modified student record, and if it is deemed correct it is authorised for further use. 4.1.17 Academic Room Creation The administrative officer logs into the system and navigates to the Academic Room Management section of the system. The officer selects the Add New option bringing up a form which needs to be filled in with the required academic room information including specifying whether the room is a classroom or an exam venue. Once the officer completes the form, they click the Save button in order to save the information entered. Another administrative officer then logs in and verifies the created academic room record, and if it is deemed correct it is authorised for further use. 4.1.18 Academic Room Record Modification The administrative officer logs into the system and navigates to the Academic Room Management section of the system. The officer searches for the academic room record that needs to be modified using either the search tool or manually navigating the records. Once the record is found they click the Edit button and the system displays a form containing information of the academic room record. Once the changes have been made the officer clicks the Save button in order to save the modifications. Another administrative officer then logs in and verifies the modified academic room record, and if it is deemed correct it is authorised for further use.
  21. 21. 4.1.19 Academic Room Record Deletion The administrative officer logs into the system and navigates to the Academic Room Management section of the system. The officer searches for the academic room record that needs to be deleted using either the search tool or manually navigating the records. Once the record is found they click the Delete button. If the record is already authorised the system will prevent the record from being deleted otherwise it will be deleted from the system. 4.1.20 Viewing Administrative Reports The administrative officer logs into the system and navigates to the Reporting section of the system. The officer selects the Administrative Reports option and a listing of the available administrative reports is displayed by the system. The officer will click the report that they want to see and the system displays a form on which to provide the report criteria such as start date and end date. The officer will select the report criteria and click the Generate Report button, and the system will display the report basing on the specified reporting criteria. 4.1.21 Viewing Student Reports 4.1.21.1Administrative Officer The administrative officer logs into the system and navigates to the Reporting section of the system. The officer selects the Student Reports option and a listing of the available student reports is displayed by the system. The officer will click the report that they want to see and the system displays a form on which to provide the report criteria such as student, start date, and end date. The officer will select the report criteria and click the Generate Report button, and the system will the display report basing on the specified reporting criteria. 4.1.21.2Student Alternatively, the student logs into the system and navigates to the Reports section of the system. The system displays a listing of the available student reports. The student selects the report that they would like to see and the system displays a form on which to provide the report criteria such as start date, and end date, and click the Generate Report button. The system will the display report basing on the specified reporting criteria.
  22. 22. 4.2 Use Case Models 4.2.1 Apply for Course (Online) (Scenario 4.1.1.1) Use Case Name Apply for Course (Online) Actors Prospective Student Entry Condition 1. The prospective student has an activated Admissions Portal account Flow of Events Actor Steps System Steps 1) The prospective student enters their user credentials into the Admissions Portal 2) The system verifies the user credentials and grants access to the Admissions Portal 3)The system displays the Admissions Portal home screen 4) The prospective student clicks the Select Apply for Course button 5) The system displays the Student Application form 6) The prospective student follows the steps of the Student Application form and enters their personal information, contact information, education, work history, course selection, and other pertinent information
  23. 23. 7) The prospective student confirm s the entered information 8) The system saves the student application and forwards it for processing Exit Condition 1. The student application is saved and submitted for processing Exceptions Step 2) If the prospective student enters incorrect user credentials the system denies entry and notifies the user Step 6) If there is required information that hasn't been supplied or is incorrect the system will prompt for the correct information to be entered on the form Step 7) If the system cannot save the student application, the system will notify the user of the reason and provide options to resolve the problem 4.2.2 Apply for Course (On-Campus) (Scenario 4.1.1.2) Use Case Name Apply for Course (Online) Actors Administrative Officer Entry Condition 1. The Administrative Officer has an activated SMIS user account and sufficient access rights to create a Student Application Flow of Events Actor Steps System Steps 1) The administrative officer enters their user credentials into SMIS 2) The system verifies the user credentials and grants access to the SMIS 3) The system displays the SMIS home screen 4) The administrative officer clicks the Student Applications button 5) The system displays the Student Applications section 6) The administrative officer clicks the Create Student Application button 7) The system displays the Student Application form 8) The administrative officer follows the steps of the Student Application form and enters the prospective student's personal information, contact information, education, work history, course selection, and other pertinent information 9) The administrative officer confirms the entered information 10) The system saves the student application and forwards it for processing
  24. 24. 11) The system creates a Admissions Portal user account for the student and activates it 12) The system sends an email notification containing the student's user credentials for the Admissions Portal Exit Condition 1. The student application is saved and submitted for processing Exceptions Step 2) If the prospective student enters incorrect user credentials the system denies entry and notifies the user Step 9) If there is required information that hasn't been supplied or is incorrect the system will prompt for the correct information to be entered on the form Step 10) If the system cannot save the student application, the system will notify the user of the reason and provide options to resolve the problem 4.2.3 Process Student Application (Scenario 4.1.2) Use Case Name Process Student Application Actors Administrative Officer Entry Condition 1. The Administrative Officer has an activated SMIS user account and sufficient access rights to create a Student Application Flow of Events Actor Steps System Steps 1) The system filters out the student application according to the course entry requirements 2) The system sends email notifications for applications that do not meet the course entry requirements 3) The administrative officer enters their user credentials into the SMIS 4) The system verifies the user credentials and grants access to the SMIS 5) The administrative officer clicks the Student Applications button 6) The system displays the Student Applications section 7) The administrative officer selects the student application that they would to process 8) The system displays the student application form 9) The administrative officer scrutinizes the application, and 10) The system updates the status of the application and generates a
  25. 25. accepts or rejects it. temporary student ID for the application if it has been accepted 11) The system sends an email notification to the prospective student's email address Exit Condition 1. The student application is updated to reflected the decision made by the administrative officer 2. The temporary student ID has been generated for the prospective student Exceptions Step 4) If the prospective student enters incorrect user credentials the system denies entry and notifies the user Step 10) If the system encounters an error while updating the status of the application and/or generating the temporary student ID, it will notify the user and provide options to resolve the problem 4.2.4 Enroll Student (Scenario 4.1.3) Use Case Name Enroll Student Actors Administrative Officer Entry Condition 1. The Administrative Officer has sufficient access rights to enroll a student Flow of Events Actor Steps System Steps 1) The administrative officer enters their user credentials into the SMIS 2) The system verifies the user credentials and grants access to the SMIS 3) The system displays the SMIS home screen 4) The administrative officer clicks the Student Applications button 5) The system displays the Student Applications section 6) The administrative officer searches for the student application using the temporary student ID provided and selects it 7) The administrative officer clicks the Enroll Student button 8) The system prompts for the type of accommodation required by the student 9) The administrative officer selects the On-Campus Accommodation option 10) The system prompts for the dormitory 11) The administrative officer selects the dormitory and then the
  26. 26. room that should be allocatedto the student 12) The administrative officer confirms the room allocation 13) The system updates the status of the student application 14) The system generates a new student ID and pulls the information from the student's application and uses it to create academic, financial, and disciplinary records 15) The system updates the student record and dormitory room record to reflect the room allocation Exit Condition 1. The student's academic, financial, and disciplinary records are created Exceptions Step 2) If the administrative officer enters incorrect user credentials the system denies entry and notifies the user Step 10) If all dormitory rooms have been allocated, then the system notifies the user of this 4.2.5 Allocate Subject to Teacher (Scenario 4.1.12) Use Case Name Allocate Subject to Teacher Actors Administrative Officer Entry Condition 1. The Administrative Officer has sufficient access rights to allocate a course to a teacher Flow of Events Actor Steps System Steps 1) The administrative officer enters their user credentials into the SMIS 2) The system verifies the user credentials and grants access to the SMIS 3) The system displays the SMIS home screen 4) The administrative clicks the Teacher Management button 5) The system displays the Teacher Management section 6) The administrative officer searches for the record of the teacher that needs to be allocated to a course using either the search tool or manually navigating the records and selects it 7) The administrative officer clicks the Allocate to Subject button 8) The system displays a form used to allocate subjects to teachers 9) The administrative officer
  27. 27. specifies the subject(s) to be allocated to the teacher 10) The administrative officer confirms the subject allocation(s) 11) The system saves the subject allocation(s) and updates the teacher's class schedule Exit Condition 1. Subjects are allocated to the teacher Exceptions Step 2) If the administrative officer enters incorrect user credentials the system denies entry and notifies the user Step 11) If the system cannot save the subject allocation(s), the system will notify the user of the reason and provide options to resolve the problem 4.2.6 Allocate Room to Student (Scenario 4.1.16) Use Case Name Allocate Room to Student Actors Administrative Officer Entry Condition 1. The Administrative Officer has sufficient access rights to allocate a student to a room Flow of Events Actor Steps System Steps 1) The administrative officers enters their user credentials into the SMIS 2) The system verifies the user credentials and grants access to the SMIS 3) The system displays the SMIS home screen 4) The administrative officer clicks the Student Management button 5) The system displays the Student Management section 6) The administrative officer searches for the record of the student that needs to be allocated to a room using either the search tool or manually navigating the records and selects it 7) The administrative officer clicks the Allocate Room button 8) The system displays a form used to allocate a room to a student 9) The administrative officer selects the dormitory and then the room 10) The administrative officer confirms the student room allocation 11) The system saves the room allocation, and updates the status of the student record and the dormitory room record Exit Condition 1. Room is allocated to the student
  28. 28. Exceptions Step 2) If the administrative officer enters incorrect user credentials the system denies entry and notifies the user Step 11) If the system cannot save the room allocation, the system will notify the user of the reason and provide options to resolve the problem 4.2.7 View Administrative Reports (Scenario 4.1.20) Use Case Name View Administrative Reports Actors Administrative Officer Entry Conditions The Administrative Officer has sufficient access rights to view administrative reports Flow of Events Actor Steps System Steps 1) The administrative officer enters their user credentials into the SMIS 2) The system verifies the user credentials and grants access to the SMIS 3) The system displays the SMIS home screen 4) The administrative clicks the Reports button 5) The system displays the Reporting section 6) The administrative officer selects the Administrative Reports option 7) The system displays a listing of available administrative reports 8) The administrative officer selects the report that they would like to view 9) The system displays a form used to provide the report criteria for the selected report 10) The administrative officer selects/enters the report criteria 11) The administrative officer clicks the Generate Report button 12) The system displays the report basing on the selected reporting criteria Exit Condition 1. The report is displayed basing on the selected reporting criteria Alternative Courses Step 2) If the administrative officer enters incorrect user credentials the system denies entry and notifies the user Step 12) If the system cannot generate the required report, the system will notify the user of the reason and provide options to resolve the problem
  29. 29. 4.3 Analysis Object Models Figure 4.3.1 Analysis Object Diagram
  30. 30. 4.4 Dynamic Models 4.4.1 Sequence Diagrams 4.4.1.1 Apply for Course (Online) Figure 4.4.1 Apply for Course (Online) Sequence Diagram 4.4.1.2 Apply for Course(On-Campus) Figure 4.4.2 Apply for Course (On-Campus) Sequence Diagram
  31. 31. 4.4.1.3 Process StudentApplication Figure 4.4.3 Process Student Application Sequence Diagram 4.4.1.4 Enroll Student Figure 4.4.4 Enroll Student Sequence Diagram
  32. 32. 4.4.2 State Transition Diagrams 4.4.2.1 StudentApplication State Transaction Figure 4.4.5 Student Application State Transition Diagram The student application begins in the "Initial State". Once the application has been completed and confirmed it enters into the "Confirmed" state. From the "Confirmed" state the application can enter one of two states. The first state is "Rejected - Below Entry Requirements" which can be reached if the system determines that the application falls short of the course entry requirements. The second state is "Pending Approval" which will be reached if the application passes the course entry requirements. Once in the "Pending Approval" state the application can enter into the "Rejected - Not Approved" state if the application is rejected by the administrative officer or alternatively the "Accepted" state if it has been approved.

×