BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO - BỘ Y TẾ TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC Y TẾ CÔNG CỘNG NGUYỄN THỊ KIM THOA THỰC TRẠNG VÀ MỘT SỐ YẾU TỐ LIÊN QUAN Đ...
NGUYỄN THỊ KIM THOA THỰC TRẠNG VÀ MỘT SỐ YẾU TỐ LIÊN QUAN ĐẾN TUÂN THỦ ĐIỀU TRỊ Ở NGƯỜI BỆNH ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG TÝP 2 ĐIỀU TRỊ...
i LỜI CẢM ƠN Để hoàn thành đề tài này, tôi đã nhận được rất nhiều sự giúp đỡ của thầy cô, đồng nghiệp, bạn bè và gia đình....
ii MỤC LỤC DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT ..................................................................... vi DANH MỤC BẢN...
iii 1.1.6.2. Tuân thủ điều trị ở người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2:.......................................... 11 1.1.6.3. Các yếu tố ản...
iv 2.8.2.2. Thang điểm đánh giá tuân thủ điều trị của người bệnh ĐTĐ............... 35 2.9. Xử lý và phân tích số liệu.......
v 3.3.6. Mối liên quan giữa tuân thủ điều trị chung với một số yếu tố ..................... 64 Chương 4. BÀN LUẬN ...........
vi DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT ADA American Diabetes Association Hội Đái tháo đường Hoa Kỳ BHYT Bảo hiểm y tế BMI Body Mass ...
vii DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 2.1. Các biến số nghiên cứu...........................................................................
viii TÓM TẮT Đái tháo đường là bệnh rối loạn chuyển hóa đang có tốc độ phát triển rất nhanh. Việt Nam nằm trong khu vực có...
ix 30,5%; 27,9%; 13,7% và 6,3%. Kết quả tìm thấy một số yếu tố liên quan có ý nghĩa thống kê với tuân thủ chế độ dinh dưỡn...
1 ĐẶT VẤN ĐỀ Đái tháo đường (ĐTĐ) týp 2 là một bệnh lý mạn tính chiếm tỷ lệ cao trong các bệnh nội tiết chuyển hóa. Bệnh v...
2 Bệnh viện đa khoa Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Bến Tre là bệnh viện hạng II tuyến tỉnh. Theo thống kê của bệnh viện, năm 2013 và 20...
3 MỤC TIÊU NGHIÊN CỨU 1. Mô tả thực trạng tuân thủ điều trị ở người bệnh đái tháo đường týp 2 điều trị ngoại trú tại Bệnh ...
4 Chương 1. TỔNG QUAN TÀI LIỆU 1.1. Các khái niệm về bệnh đái tháo đường 1.1.1. Định nghĩa bệnh đái tháo đường Theo WHO: Đ...
5 1.1.3. Phân loại bệnh đái tháo đường 1.1.3.1. Đái tháo đường týp 1 (ĐTĐ phụ thuộc Insulin) ĐTĐ týp 1 hay ĐTĐ phụ thuộc I...
6 1.1.4. Tình hình bệnh ĐTĐ và thực trạng TTĐT của người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 trên thế giới và Việt Nam 1.1.4.1. Tình hình bệnh ...
7 Đến năm 2001, một cuộc điều tra dịch tễ về bệnh ĐTĐ theo qui chuẩn quốc tế tại 4 thành phố lớn (Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵ...
8 một nghiên cứu ở Ấn Độ chỉ có 23% số người tham gia nghiên cứu tuân thủ kiểm soát đường huyết ở nhà [35], [40]. Từ kết q...
9 + BMI từ 23,0 - 24,9 kg/m2 : thừa cân. + BMI ≥ 25,0 kg/m2 : béo phì. (2) Tăng cường vận động thích hợp; (3) Điều trị bằn...
10 Thực phẩm giàu chất xơ nên chọn: hầu hết các loại rau (mỗi ngày nên ăn từ 300 - 400 gram), gạo lức, bánh mỳ đen [1]…Nên...
11 1.1.5.5. Kiểm soát đường huyết và tái khám định kỳ trong điều trị ĐTĐ týp 2. Thử đường huyết tại nhà và TKĐK trong điều...
12 + Bệnh nhân hạn chế dùng (< 3 lần/ tuần) thực phẩm nhóm nên hạn chế [26]: trái cây có GI trung bình từ 55% - 69% (chuối...
13 thuốc ≥ 3 lần/tháng [35], [40]. + Những trường hợp quên dùng thuốc (uống/tiêm) thì nên xin ý kiến bác sỹ và nếu quên th...
14 cách,....Thuốc gây dị ứng, tăng cân trong khi người bệnh đang cần giảm cân. (3) Thứ ba là sự ràng buộc giữa chế độ (giờ...
15 Các yếu tố khác: các quảng cáo, truyền miệng về “thần dược” điều trị ĐTĐ chưa được kiểm chứng như thuốc bắc, thuốc nam ...
16 1.2. Các nghiên cứu về tuân thủ điều trị ĐTĐ 1.2.1. Nghiên cứu trên thế giới Trên thế giới, nghiên cứu về TTĐT ở người ...
17 týp 2 tại Ả-Rập” của Juma Al-Kaabi và cộng sự (2009) [30], một nghiên cứu mô tả cắt ngang trên 390 người bệnh đang điều...
18 1.2.2. Nghiên cứu tại Việt Nam Tuân thủ điều trị là cốt lõi cho sự thành công trong điều trị bệnh ĐTĐ. Tuy nhiên, hiện ...
19 có kiến thức không đạt thì tỷ lệ thực hành đạt chỉ có 13% [15]. Nghiên cứu cho thấy khi người bệnh hiểu biết về bệnh, m...
20 mắc bệnh, mức độ thường xuyên nhận thông tin từ CBYT. Có mối liên quan giữa thực hành tuân thủ cả 4 biện pháp điều trị ...
21 1.3. Khung lý thuyết [12], [29], [35] Yếutốcánhân: *Nhân khẩu học: Tuổi, giới, học vấn, nghề nghiệp, thu nhập, nơi ở, h...
22 1.4.Thông tin về địa bàn nghiên cứu. Bến Tre là tỉnh thuộc khu vực Đồng bằng sông Cửu Long, được hợp thành từ 3 cù lao:...
23 Chương 2: ĐỐI TƯỢNG VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU 2.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu 2.1.1.Nghiên cứu định lượng Đối tượng nghiên cứ...
24 2.3. Thiết kế nghiên cứu Thiết kế nghiên cứu cắt ngang có phân tích kết hợp định lượng và định tính. 2.4. Cỡ mẫu 2.4.1....
25 - Nhân viên y tế (2): phỏng vấn sâu BSTK khoa Khám bệnh và 01 BSĐT trực tiếp khám - điều trị cho người bệnh ĐTĐ (hiện t...
26 Các câu hỏi PVS đã cho thấy rõ hơn các lý do ảnh hưởng đến TTĐT ở người ĐTĐ týp 2; những khuyến nghị xác thực từ người ...
27 bệnh nhân để phỏng vấn. ĐTV đọc trình tự các câu hỏi - câu trả lời trong phiếu phỏng vấn cho người bệnh nghe, để chính ...
28 nghiên cứu, thang điểm đánh giá và cách thức thu thập số liệu. Từ 13g00 đến 15g00 cùng ngày, ĐTV thực hành phỏng vấn th...
29 6 Hỗ trợ của Tổ chức xã hội Là người bệnh có nhận được sự hướng dẫn, giúp đỡ từ các tổ chức khác ngoài NVYT bệnh viện t...
30 14 Thời gian điều trị bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 Tính theo đơn vị năm/tháng từ khi người bệnh bắt đầu điều trị bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 đến t...
31 5 Kiến thức về giờ ăn, số bữa ăn/ngày. Là sự hiểu biết của người bệnh về số bữa ăn, khoảng cách giữa các bữa ăn mà ngườ...
32 1 Loại hình hoạt động thể lực Là hình thức hoạt động thể lực (đi bộ, chạy, bơi, ...) mà người bệnh đã tập trong tuần vừ...
33 6 Lý do quên uống/ tiêm thuốc Các nguyên nhân khiến ĐTNC quên một vài lần uống/tiêm thuốc trong tháng vừa qua. Danh mục...
34 8 Lý do bệnh nhân không tuân thủ TKĐK Các lý do khiến bệnh nhân không đi khám định kỳ. Danh mục Phỏng vấn Nhóm biến tiế...
  1. 1. BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO - BỘ Y TẾ TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC Y TẾ CÔNG CỘNG NGUYỄN THỊ KIM THOA THỰC TRẠNG VÀ MỘT SỐ YẾU TỐ LIÊN QUAN ĐẾN TUÂN THỦ ĐIỀU TRỊ Ở NGƯỜI BỆNH ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG TÝP 2 ĐIỀU TRỊ NGOẠI TRÚ TẠI BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA NGUYỄN ĐÌNH CHIỂU, TỈNH BẾN TRE, NĂM 2015 LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ Y TẾ CÔNG CỘNG MÃ SỐ CHUYÊN NGÀNH: 60.72.03.01 HÀ NỘI, 2015
  2. 2. NGUYỄN THỊ KIM THOA THỰC TRẠNG VÀ MỘT SỐ YẾU TỐ LIÊN QUAN ĐẾN TUÂN THỦ ĐIỀU TRỊ Ở NGƯỜI BỆNH ĐÁI THÁO ĐƯỜNG TÝP 2 ĐIỀU TRỊ NGOẠI TRÚ TẠI BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA NGUYỄN ĐÌNH CHIỂU, TỈNH BẾN TRE, NĂM 2015 LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ Y TẾ CÔNG CỘNG MÃ SỐ CHUYÊN NGÀNH: 60.72.03.01 TS PHẠM THÁI SƠN ThS TRẦN THỊ ĐỨC HẠNH HÀ NỘI, 2015 BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO - BỘ Y TẾ TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC Y TẾ CÔNG CỘNG
  3. 3. i LỜI CẢM ƠN Để hoàn thành đề tài này, tôi đã nhận được rất nhiều sự giúp đỡ của thầy cô, đồng nghiệp, bạn bè và gia đình. Tôi xin bày tỏ lòng kính trọng và biết ơn sâu sắc đến TS. Phạm Thái Sơn, ThS. Trần Thị Đức Hạnh đã tận tình hướng dẫn, truyền đạt cho tôi những kiến thức và kinh nghiệm quý báu trong suốt quá trình thực hiện đề tài. Tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn Ban Giám hiệu, các thầy cô giáo Trường Đại học Y tế Công cộng Hà Nội và Trường Cao đẳng Y tế Đồng Tháp đã trang bị kiến thức, tạo điều kiện thuận lợi cho tôi trong suốt thời gian học tập tại trường và hoàn thành đề tài. Tôi xin trân trọng cảm ơn Ban Giám hiệu, tập thể giáo viên Trường Trung cấp Y tế Bến Tre đã tạo điều kiện, giúp đỡ tôi suốt thời gian học tập. Tôi xin trân trọng cảm ơn sự giúp đỡ, tạo điều kiện của Ban Giám đốc Bệnh viện Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Bến Tre, lãnh đạo các khoa phòng, bác sỹ và điều dưỡng các khoa có liên quan đã giúp đỡ tôi trong quá trình thực hiện đề tài. Tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn bạn bè, đồng nghiệp đã đóng góp nhiều ý kiến quý báu để tôi hoàn thành đề tài. Tôi vô cùng biết ơn những người thân trong gia đình đã giúp đỡ vật chất và tinh thần để tôi có thể hoàn thành quá trình học tập và nghiên cứu. Một lần nữa tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn! Đồng Tháp, ngày 30 tháng 10 năm 2015
  4. 4. ii MỤC LỤC DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT ..................................................................... vi DANH MỤC BẢNG ............................................................................................... vii DANH MỤC BIỂU ĐỒ.......................................................................................... vii TÓM TẮT ..............................................................................................................viii ĐẶT VẤN ĐỀ............................................................................................................ 1 MỤC TIÊU NGHIÊN CỨU..................................................................................... 3 Chương 1. TỔNG QUAN TÀI LIỆU...................................................................... 4 1.1. Các khái niệm về bệnh đái tháo đường ........................................................... 4 1.1.1. Định nghĩa bệnh đái tháo đường...................................................................... 4 1.1.2. Chẩn đoán bệnh đái tháo đường ...................................................................... 4 1.1.3. Phân loại bệnh đái tháo đường ........................................................................ 5 1.1.3.1. Đái tháo đường týp 1 ............................................................................... 5 1.1.3.2. Đái tháo đường týp 2 ............................................................................ 5 1.1.3.3. Đái tháo đường thai kỳ............................................................................ 5 1.1.3.4. Các thể đái tháo đường khác................................................................... 5 1.1.4. Tình hình bệnh ĐTĐ và thực trạng TTĐT của người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 trên thế giới và Việt Nam............................................................................................. 6 1.1.4.1. Tình hình bệnh ĐTĐ trên thế giới............................................................ 6 1.1.4.2. Tình hình bệnh ĐTĐ tại Việt Nam ........................................................... 6 1.1.4.3. Thực trạng TTĐT ở người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2............................................. 7 1.1.5. Điều trị bệnh đái tháo đường ........................................................................... 8 1.1.5.1. Mục tiêu của điều trị ĐTĐ. ...................................................................... 8 1.1.5.2. Điều trị bằng chế độ dinh dưỡng ............................................................. 9 1.1.5.3. Hoạt động thể lực. ................................................................................. 10 1.1.5.4. Thuốc điều trị ĐTĐ týp 2. ...................................................................... 10 1.1.5.5. Kiểm soát đường huyết và TKĐK trong điều trị ĐTĐ týp 2. ................. 11 1.1.6. Tuân thủ điều trị và các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến TTĐT.................................... 11 1.1.6.1. Khái niệm tuân thủ điều trị .................................................................... 11
  5. 5. iii 1.1.6.2. Tuân thủ điều trị ở người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2:.......................................... 11 1.1.6.3. Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến TTĐT ở bệnh nhân ĐTĐ týp 2 .................... 13 1.1.7. Biến chứng của bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 ..................................................................... 15 1.2. Các nghiên cứu về tuân thủ điều trị ĐTĐ ......................................................16 1.2.1. Nghiên cứu trên thế giới................................................................................. 16 1.2.2. Nghiên cứu tại Việt Nam................................................................................. 18 1.3. Khung lý thuyết ...............................................................................................21 1.4.Thông tin về địa bàn nghiên cứu......................................................................22 Chương 2: ĐỐI TƯỢNG VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU....................... 23 2.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu .......................................................................................23 2.1.1.Nghiên cứu định lượng.................................................................................... 23 2.1.2. Nghiên cứu định tính ...................................................................................... 23 2.2. Thời gian và địa điểm nghiên cứu...................................................................23 2.2.1. Thời gian nghiên cứu...................................................................................... 23 2.2.2. Địa điểm nghiên cứu....................................................................................... 23 2.3. Thiết kế nghiên cứu ..........................................................................................24 2.4. Cỡ mẫu...............................................................................................................24 2.4.1. Nghiên cứu định lượng ................................................................................... 24 2.4.2. Nghiên cứu định tính ..................................................................................... 24 2.5. Phương pháp chọn mẫu..................................................................................25 2.5.1. Nghiên cứu định lượng ................................................................................... 25 2.5.2. Nghiên cứu định tính....................................................................................... 25 2.6. Phương pháp thu thập số liệu..........................................................................26 2.6.1. Công cụ thu thập số liệu ................................................................................. 26 2.6.2. Phương pháp thu thập....................................................................................... 26 2.7. Các biến số nghiên cứu.....................................................................................28 2.8. Các tiêu chí, thang điểm đánh giá TTĐT của người bệnh ĐTĐ ...................35 2.8.1. Tiêu chí đánh giá.............................................................................................. 35 2.8.2. Thang đểm đánh giá kiến thức, thực hành TTĐT của người bệnh ĐTĐ ......... 35 2.8.2.1. Thang điểm đánh giá kiến thức về bệnh, TTĐT của người bệnh ĐTĐ .. 35
  6. 6. iv 2.8.2.2. Thang điểm đánh giá tuân thủ điều trị của người bệnh ĐTĐ............... 35 2.9. Xử lý và phân tích số liệu.................................................................................37 2.9.1. Nghiên cứu định lượng ................................................................................... 37 2.9.2. Nghiên cứu định tính ...................................................................................... 37 2.10. Vấn đề đạo đức trong nghiên cứu. ................................................................37 2.11. Hạn chế, sai số có thể gặp và biện pháp khắc phục.....................................38 2.11.1. Hạn chế......................................................................................................... 38 2.11.2. Sai số............................................................................................................. 38 2.11.3. Biện pháp khắc phục..................................................................................... 38 2.11.3.1. Đối với nghiên cứu viên ....................................................................... 38 2.11.3.2. Đối với điều tra viên ........................................................................... 39 2.11.3.3. Đối với đối tượng được phỏng vấn ...................................................... 39 Chương 3: KẾT QUẢ............................................................................................. 40 3.1. Thông tin chung về ĐTNC ...............................................................................40 3.1.1. Đặc điểm nhân khẩu học và tiền sử bệnh của ĐTNC..................................... 40 3.1.2. Đặc điểm về cung cấp DVYT và mức độ hài lòng của người bệnh.................43 3.1.3. Kiến thức của ĐTNC về bệnh và các chế độ điều trị bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 .......... 46 3.2. Thực trạng tuân thủ điều trị của ĐTNC.........................................................51 3.2.1. Tuân thủ chế độ dinh dưỡng của ĐTNC......................................................... 51 3.2.2. Tuân thủ hoạt động thể lực của ĐTNC ........................................................... 51 3.2.3. Tuân thủ điều trị thuốc của ĐTNC ................................................................. 54 3.2.4. Tuân thủ kiểm soát đường huyết của ĐTNC................................................... 57 3.2.5. Tuân thủ tái khám định kỳ của ĐTNC............................................................. 57 3.2.6. Tuân thủ điều trị chung .................................................................................. 59 3.3. Một số yếu tố liên quan đến tuân thủ điều trị của ĐTNC.............................60 3.3.1. Mối liên quan giữa tuân thủ chế độ dinh dưỡng với một số yếu tố................ 60 3.3.2. Mối liên quan giữa tuân thủ hoạt động thể lực với một số yếu tố .................. 61 3.3.3. Mối liên quan giữa tuân thủ chế độ dùng thuốc với một số yếu tố............... 62 3.3.4. Mối liên quan giữa tuân thủ kiểm soát đường huyết với một số yếu tố......... 62 3.3.5. Mối liên quan giữa tuân thủ tái khám định kỳ với một số yếu tố .................. 62
  7. 7. v 3.3.6. Mối liên quan giữa tuân thủ điều trị chung với một số yếu tố ..................... 64 Chương 4. BÀN LUẬN .......................................................................................... 65 KẾT LUẬN ............................................................................................................. 79 KHUYẾN NGHỊ..................................................................................................... 80 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO...................................................................................... 81 PHỤ LỤC .................................................................................................................86 Phụ lục 1: Giấy đồng ý tham gia trả lời....................................................................86 Phụ lục 2: Phiếu phỏng vấn người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 điều trị ngoại trú về sự tuân thủ chế độ điều trị bệnh ĐTĐ .............................................................................87 Phụ lục 3: Phiếu phỏng vấn sâu người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 điều trị ngoại trú về tuân thủ điều trị .................................................................................................... 98 Phụ lục 4: Phiếu phỏng vấn sâu nhân viên Y tế phụ trách khoa khám bệnh và trực tiếp điều trị cho người bệnh đái tháo đường.............................................. 100 Phụ lục 5: Thang điểm đánh giá kiến thức, thực hành tuân thủ điều trị của người bệnh đái tháo đường................................................................................... 102
  8. 8. vi DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT ADA American Diabetes Association Hội Đái tháo đường Hoa Kỳ BHYT Bảo hiểm y tế BMI Body Mass Index Chỉ số khối cơ thể (kg/m2 ) BSĐT Bác sỹ điều trị BSTK Bác sỹ trưởng khoa BYT Bộ Y tế CĐDD Chế độ dinh dưỡng CĐDT Chế độ dùng thuốc CĐĐT Chế độ điều trị ĐTĐ Đái tháo đường ĐTNC Đối tượng nghiên cứu ĐTV Điều tra viên GDSK Giáo dục sức khỏe GI Glucose Index Chỉ số đường huyết HĐTL Hoạt động thể lực IDF International Diabetes Federation Liên đoàn Đái tháo đường Quốc tế KSĐH Kiểm soát đường huyết NCV Nghiên cứu viên NVYT Nhân viên y tế PTTH Phổ thông trung học TKĐK Tái khám định kỳ TTĐT Tuân thủ điều trị WHO World Health Organization Tổ chức Y tế Thế giới
  9. 9. vii DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 2.1. Các biến số nghiên cứu.............................................................................28 Bảng 3.1: Đặc điểm nhân khẩu học ĐTNC...............................................................40 Bảng 3.2: Đặc điểm về tiền sử bệnh của ĐTNC ........................................................42 Bảng 3.3: Các yếu tố về cung cấp DVYT .................................................................43 Bảng 3.4: Đặc điểm về mức độ hài lòng của người bệnh với dịch vụ y tế ...............45 Bảng 3.5: Kiến thức của ĐTNC về các CĐĐT bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 ..............................46 Bảng 3.6: Kiến thức của ĐTNC về bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2..................................................48 Bảng 3.7: Tuân thủ chế độ dinh dưỡng của ĐTNC ...................................................51 Bảng 3.8: Tuân thủ HĐTL và lý do không tuân thủ HĐTL của ĐTNC ..................53 Bảng 3.9: Đặc điểm thuốc điều trị của ĐTNC ..........................................................54 Bảng 3.10: Tuân thủ CĐDT và lý do không tuân thủ dùng thuốc của ĐTNC ............55 Bảng 3.11: Tuân thủ KSĐH và lý do không tuân thủ của ĐTNC.............................57 Bảng 3.12: Tuân thủ TKĐK và lý do không tuân thủ của ĐTNC............................58 Bảng 3.13: Mối liên quan giữa tuân thủ CĐDD với một số yếu tố..........................60 Bảng 3.14: Mối liên quan giữa tuân thủ HĐTL với một số yếu tố...............................61 Bảng 3.15: Mối liên quan giữa tuân thủ dùng thuốc với một số yếu tố ..................62 Bảng 3.16: Mối liên quan giữa tuân thủ KSĐH với một số yếu tố..........................63 Bảng 3.17: Mối liên quan giữa tuân thủ TKĐK với một số yếu tố .........................64 Bảng 3.18: Mối liên quan giữa tuân thủ điều trị chung với một số yếu tố..............64 DANH MỤC BIỂU ĐỒ Biểu đồ 3.1: Tỷ lệ ĐTNC có kiến thức đạt về từng chế độ điều trị ..........................49 Biểu đồ 3.2: Tỷ lệ ĐTNC có kiến thức chung đạt.....................................................49 Biểu đồ 3.3: Mức độ tuân thủ từng chế độ điều trị của ĐTNC.................................59 Biểu đồ 3.4: Mức độ tuân thủ điều trị chung của ĐTNC ..........................................59
  10. 10. viii TÓM TẮT Đái tháo đường là bệnh rối loạn chuyển hóa đang có tốc độ phát triển rất nhanh. Việt Nam nằm trong khu vực có tỷ lệ gia tăng bệnh ĐTĐ nhanh nhất thế giới (8 - 20%/năm). Bênh hiện là gánh nặng về y tế và kinh tế toàn cầu [5], [46]. Là bệnh mạn tính, nên người ĐTĐ cần theo dõi, điều trị kéo dài đến hết cuộc đời. Mục tiêu điều trị nhằm kiểm soát tốt đường huyết và ngăn ngừa biến chứng. Để đạt được mục tiêu điều trị, người bệnh ĐTĐ nói chung và người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 nói riêng phải tuân thủ nhiều chế độ điều trị như: chế độ dinh dưỡng, hoạt động thể lực, chế độ dùng thuốc, kiểm tra đường huyết và tái khám định kỳ. Do phải điều trị kéo dài, chế độ điều trị lại phức tạp, nên trên thực tế tỷ lệ người bệnh ĐTĐ không tuân thủ điều trị theo khuyến cáo là đáng báo động [12], [29], [35], [40]. Nghiên cứu “Thực trạng và một số yếu tố liên quan đến tuân thủ điều trị ở người bệnh đái tháo đường týp 2 điều trị ngoại trú tại bệnh viện đa khoa Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, tỉnh Bến Tre, năm 2015” nhằm cho thấy thực trạng tuân thủ điều trị và những lý do không tuân thủ điều trị ở người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 ngoại trú tại bệnh viện. Kết quả sẽ góp phần cung cấp bằng chứng cho việc quản lý, nâng cao hoạt động khám chữa bệnh và những vấn đề liên quan đến tuân thủ điều trị ở người bệnh ĐTĐ. Nghiên cứu cắt ngang có phân tích kết hợp định lượng và định tính được tiến hành tại bệnh viện Nguyễn Đình Chiểu. Có 190 người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 đang điều trị ngoại trú tại khoa Khám bệnh từ 04/3/2015 đến 01/4/2015 đủ tiêu chuẩn được chọn vào nghiên cứu. Các số liệu thu thập được từ bảng câu hỏi được nhập liệu và xử lý bằng phần mềm Epi data 3.1 và SPSS 20.0. Các băng phỏng vấn sâu (12 người bệnh và 2 NVYT ) được gỡ băng, mã hóa nhằm bổ sung, làm rõ những lý do không tuân thủ các chế độ điều trị ở người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2. Kết quả nghiên cứu có 20,0% ĐTNC tuân thủ điều trị chung. Tỷ lệ người bệnh tuân thủ đúng theo khuyến cáo các chế độ: dinh dưỡng, hoạt động thể lực, dùng thuốc, kiểm soát đường huyết và tái khám định kỳ lần lượt là 24,2%; 54,7%; 58,9%; 16,8% và 97,4%. Tỷ lệ người bệnh tuân thủ được 0 biện pháp; 1 biện pháp, 2 biện pháp, 3 biện pháp, 4 biện pháp và 5 biện pháp điều trị lần lượt là 0,5%; 21,1%;
  11. 11. ix 30,5%; 27,9%; 13,7% và 6,3%. Kết quả tìm thấy một số yếu tố liên quan có ý nghĩa thống kê với tuân thủ chế độ dinh dưỡng: trình độ học vấn, kiến thức của người bệnh về dinh dưỡng, sự hài lòng của người bệnh về thông tin hướng dẫn từ NVYT, mức độ tuân thủ chế độ hoạt động thể lực, dùng thuốc và kiểm soát đường huyết; liên quan đến tuân thủ hoạt động thể lực: trình độ học vấn, mức thu nhập, kiến thức của người bệnh về hoạt động thể lực; liên quan đến tuân thủ chế độ dùng thuốc: sự hài lòng cùa người bệnh về thông tin hướng dẫn từ NVYT; liên quan đến tuân thủ kiểm soát đường huyết là: địa chỉ, trình độ học vấn, mức thu nhập và kiến thức của người bệnh vế kiểm soát đường huyết; liên quan đến tuân thủ tái khám định kỳ là: đánh giá chi phí cho một lần khám của người bệnh; liên quan đến tuân thủ điều trị chung là: trình độ học vấn, mức thu nhập, sự hài lòng của người bệnh về thông tin hướng dẫn từ NVYT và kiến thức chung của người bệnh về các chế độ điều trị bệnh ĐTĐ. Từ kết quả nghiên cứu, chúng tôi khuyến nghị việc tăng cường công tác tư vấn, cung cấp kiến thức, hướng dẫn người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 về tuân thủ điều trị; nhằm nâng cao tỷ lệ người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 tự giác tuân thủ điều trị; đạt được mục tiêu điều trị là người bệnh duy trì và kéo dài được cuộc sống có chất lượng.
  12. 12. 1 ĐẶT VẤN ĐỀ Đái tháo đường (ĐTĐ) týp 2 là một bệnh lý mạn tính chiếm tỷ lệ cao trong các bệnh nội tiết chuyển hóa. Bệnh với nồng độ đường trong máu tăng cao gây ra nhiều biến chứng nghiêm trọng trên hệ thần kinh, mạch máu, gây mù lòa, loét bàn chân, suy tim, suy thận,....làm giảm thời gian, chất lượng sống của người bệnh. Bệnh hiện đang có xu hướng tăng nhanh, kéo theo những hậu quả nặng nề về sức khỏe và kinh tế toàn cầu [46]. Theo thống kê của Tổ chức Y tế Thế giới (WHO), năm 2008 cả thế giới có 135 triệu người mắc bệnh ĐTĐ chiếm 4% dân số, chỉ sau 2 năm (2010) số người mắc ĐTĐ lên tới 221 triệu người (chiếm 5,4%). Mỗi năm, thế giới có khoảng 3,2 triệu người chết vì bệnh ĐTĐ, tương đương số người chết vì bệnh HIV/AIDS [46], [47]. Tại Việt Nam, năm 2001, tỷ lệ mắc bệnh ĐTĐ chỉ chiếm 4% thì đến năm 2010 đã tăng lên 5,7% dân số [5]. Bệnh ĐTĐ gây nhiều biến chứng nghiêm trọng dẫn đến tử vong, nhưng nếu người bệnh tuân thủ điều trị (TTĐT) sẽ giúp duy trì được mức đường huyết tối ưu ổn định, kéo dài tình trạng bệnh không biến chứng, kéo dài cuộc sống chất lượng, giảm gánh nặng bệnh tật (kinh tế, tinh thần...) cho bản thân, gia đình và xã hội. Tuy nhiên, vì là bệnh mạn tính nên quá trình điều trị ĐTĐ đòi hỏi sự liên tục, suốt cuộc đời người bệnh. Chế độ điều trị lại khá phức tạp, phải phối hợp tuân thủ nhiều biện pháp như chế độ dinh dưỡng (CĐDD), hoạt động thể lực (HĐTL), chế độ dùng thuốc (CĐDT), kiểm soát đường huyết (KSĐH) và tái khám định kỳ (TKĐK) [42]. Vì vậy, dù biết việc TTĐT của người bệnh là cốt lõi cho sự thành công trong điều trị ĐTĐ, thì trên thực tế để người bệnh hiểu biết và duy trì tuân thủ đầy đủ các CĐĐT vẫn còn là một thách thức với cả bệnh nhân và thầy thuốc. Theo thống kê của Hội Đái tháo đường Hoa Kỳ, hàng năm có trên 3,2 triệu người ĐTĐ phải nhập viện do không tuân thủ các CĐĐT dẫn tới các bệnh lý tim mạch (40% các ca nhập viện), các bệnh đường hô hấp và nhiễm khuẩn (30%) [32]. Tại Việt Nam, nghiên cứu của Vũ Thị Thanh Huyền và cộng sự (2002) trên 65 bệnh nhân hạ đường huyết tại Bệnh viện Bạch Mai có 84,6% bệnh nhân bị hạ đường huyết tại bệnh viện và 15,4% hạ đường huyết tại nhà phải vào viện cấp cứu, nguyên nhân là do sau tiêm Insulin chưa kịp ăn sáng [16].
  13. 13. 2 Bệnh viện đa khoa Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Bến Tre là bệnh viện hạng II tuyến tỉnh. Theo thống kê của bệnh viện, năm 2013 và 2014 thì bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 là một trong năm bệnh có số lượt khám bệnh cao nhất (viêm đường hô hấp, tăng huyết áp, thiếu máu cơ tim, viêm dạ dày). Từ năm 2011 đến năm 2014, số bệnh nhân ĐTĐ týp 2 điều trị ngoại trú tích lũy tăng lên từng năm với số bệnh mỗi năm lần lượt là 540, 618, 649 và 750. Song song đó, số bệnh nhân ĐTĐ týp 2 phải nhập viện điều trị nội trú vì các nguyên nhân như không kiểm soát được đường huyết (đường huyết tăng cao, hôn mê tăng áp lực thẩm thấu,...), hay mắc các bệnh/ biến chứng đi kèm như loét bàn chân, suy tim, tăng huyết áp,...cũng chiếm một tỷ lệ không nhỏ (262 bệnh ( 4 8 , 5 % ) năm 2011, 272 bệnh (44,0%) năm 2012, 419 bệnh ( 6 4 , 5 % ) năm 2013 và 350 bệnh (46,6%) năm 2014) [2], [3]. Vì sao số bệnh nhân ĐTĐ týp 2 phải nhập viện điều trị nội trú do biến chứng cao? Hiện tại có bao nhiêu trong số các bệnh nhân ĐTĐ týp 2 điều trị ngoại trú tại bệnh viện có kiến thức đúng về chế độ điều trị bệnh ĐTĐ và tuân thủ điều trị? Những yếu tố nào liên quan đến việc TTĐT ở các bệnh nhân ĐTĐ này? Để có cơ sở khoa học trả lời cho các câu hỏi trên, từ đó đề xuất các giải pháp hữu hiệu với các bên liên quan (bệnh nhân - gia đình người bệnh ĐTĐ, bệnh viện, NVYT,...) nhằm làm giảm số ca bệnh ĐTĐ phải nhập viện, giảm biến chứng, kéo dài cuộc sống cho các bệnh nhân này, chúng tôi tiến hành nghiên cứu “Thực trạng và một số yếu tố liên quan đến tuân thủ điều trị ở bệnh nhân đái tháo đường týp 2 điều trị ngoại trú tại Bệnh viện đa khoa Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, tỉnh Bến Tre, năm 2015”.
  14. 14. 3 MỤC TIÊU NGHIÊN CỨU 1. Mô tả thực trạng tuân thủ điều trị ở người bệnh đái tháo đường týp 2 điều trị ngoại trú tại Bệnh viện Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, tỉnh Bến Tre, năm 2015. 2. Xác định một số yếu tố liên quan đến tuân thủ điều trị ở người bệnh đái tháo đường týp 2 điều trị ngoại trú tại Bệnh viện Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, tỉnh Bến Tre, năm 2015.
  15. 15. 4 Chương 1. TỔNG QUAN TÀI LIỆU 1.1. Các khái niệm về bệnh đái tháo đường 1.1.1. Định nghĩa bệnh đái tháo đường Theo WHO: ĐTĐ là một hội chứng có đặc tính biểu hiện bằng sự tăng glucose máu do hậu quả của việc mất hoàn toàn Insulin hoặc do liên quan đến sự suy yếu trong bài tiết, hoạt động của Insulin [43]. Theo Hội Đái tháo đường Hoa Kỳ (ADA) (2003): ĐTĐ là một bệnh lý chuyển hóa đặc trưng bởi tăng glucose máu do khiếm khuyết Insulin, khiếm khuyết hoạt động Insulin hoặc cả hai. Tăng glucose máu mạn tính trong ĐTĐ sẽ gây tổn thương, rối loạn chức năng hay suy nhiều cơ quan, đặc biệt là mắt, thận, thần kinh, tim và mạch máu [32]. 1.1.2. Chẩn đoán bệnh đái tháo đường Theo WHO (2006) thì tiêu chuẩn chẩn đoán xác định ĐTĐ nếu có 1 trong 3 xét nghiệm dưới đây [43]. - Glucose máu lúc đói ≥ 1,26 g/l (≈ 7mmol/l), làm ít nhất 2 lần. - Glucose máu ở thời điểm bất kỳ ≥ 2g/l (≈ 11,1 mmol/l ) có kèm theo triệu chứng lâm sàng. - Glucose máu sau 2 giờ làm nghiệm pháp tăng đường huyết ≥ 11,1mmol/l.  Chẩn đoán ĐTĐ týp 2: Tiêu chuẩn chẩn đoán ĐTĐ týp 2 gồm tiêu chuẩn xét nghiệm chẩn đoán ĐTĐ chung của WHO năm 2006 và các triệu chứng lâm sàng [43]: - Khát nước, tiểu nhiều - Đói - Sụt cân - Nhìn mờ - Vết thương lâu lành và nhiễm trùng tái phát thường xuyên. Tuy nhiên, các triệu chứng này thường ít rõ ràng ở người ĐTĐ týp 2. Vì vậy, trên lâm sàng còn được phối hợp với các yếu tố như tuổi mắc bệnh, thể trạng, tiền sử gia đình để phân biệt với các thể ĐTĐ khác.
  16. 16. 5 1.1.3. Phân loại bệnh đái tháo đường 1.1.3.1. Đái tháo đường týp 1 (ĐTĐ phụ thuộc Insulin) ĐTĐ týp 1 hay ĐTĐ phụ thuộc Insulin là có phá hủy tế bào bêta và thiếu Insulin tuyệt đối. Thường xảy ra ở người trẻ, liên quan đến yếu tố di truyền, chiếm 5 - 10% các trường hợp ĐTĐ [9], [43]. Ở Việt Nam chưa có số liệu điều tra quốc gia, nhưng theo thống kê từ các bệnh viện thì tỷ lệ mắc ĐTĐ týp 1 vào khoảng 7 - 8% tổng số bệnh nhân ĐTĐ [5], [9]. 1.1.3.2. Đái tháo đường týp 2 (ĐTĐ không phụ thuộc Insulin) Đái tháo đường týp 2 chiếm khoảng 90-95% bệnh nhân ĐTĐ [41]. Đái tháo đường týp 2 hay ĐTĐ không phụ thuộc Insulin đặc trưng bởi kháng Insulin, giảm tiết Insulin, tăng sản xuất glucose từ gan và bất thường chuyển hóa mỡ. Ở giai đoạn đầu, những bệnh nhân ĐTĐ týp 2 không cần Insulin cho điều trị nhưng sau nhiều năm mắc bệnh, nhìn chung Insulin máu giảm dần và bệnh nhân dần dần lệ thuộc vào Insulin để cân bằng đường máu [6], [41]. Trước đây, ĐTĐ týp 2 thường xảy ra ở người trên 40 tuổi và nguy cơ tăng lên theo tuổi. Nhưng hiện nay, song song với tốc độ phát triển kinh tế và đô thị hóa, sự phổ biến của thức ăn nhanh cùng lối sống tĩnh tại, tỷ lệ người béo phì (nhất là trẻ em) ngày một cao, nên bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 ngày càng trẻ hóa và tăng nhanh (do béo phì làm tăng sự đề kháng với Insulin) [5], [45], [46]. 1.1.3.3. Đái tháo đường thai kỳ Đái tháo đường thai kỳ chiếm 1 - 2% người mang thai, do đường huyết tăng hoặc giảm dung nạp glucose, thường gặp ở phụ nữ mang thai lần đầu. Sự tiến triển của ĐTĐ thai kỳ sau sinh theo ba khả năng: Đái tháo đường thực sự, hoặc giảm dung nạp glucose, hoặc bình thường [9], [10], [43]. 1.1.3.4. Các thể ĐTĐ khác (hiếm gặp) Đái tháo đường do khiếm khuyết gen hoạt hóa tế bào bêta, thường khởi phát ở người trẻ dưới 25 tuổi; do thiếu hụt hoạt động Insulin trong di truyền; do bệnh tụy ngoại tiết; do các bệnh nội tiết khác như: hội chứng Cushing, u tủy thượng thận…; ĐTĐ do thuốc hoặc hóa chất (hóa chất diệt chuột, glucocorticoid); do mắc các bệnh nhiễm trùng như nhiễm adenovirus, virus quai bị,...[9],[43].
  17. 17. 6 1.1.4. Tình hình bệnh ĐTĐ và thực trạng TTĐT của người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 trên thế giới và Việt Nam 1.1.4.1. Tình hình bệnh ĐTĐ trên thế giới Báo cáo của WHO (2014) về bệnh không truyền nhiễm cho thấy ĐTĐ là một trong bốn bệnh không lây gây tàn phế và tử vong cao nhất (tim mạch, ung thư, ĐTĐ và bệnh đường hô hấp mãn tính) [47]. Trong đó ĐTĐ týp 2 đặc biệt tăng nhanh trong những năm gần đây, theo tốc độ phát triển của nền kinh tế công nghiệp với nhiều thay đổi trong lối sống: ít vận động; CĐDD không hợp lý (thức ăn nhanh nhiều chất béo) làm gia tăng tỷ lệ người thừa cân - béo phì; hút thuốc lá, sử dụng nhiều bia rượu [45], ... Bệnh đang là gánh nặng kinh tế - y tế toàn cầu, nhất là các nước đang phát triển. WHO đã lên tiếng “báo động” về mối lo ngại này và đưa ra kế hoạch hành động phòng chống các bệnh không truyền nhiễm trên toàn cầu [46]. Theo WHO, năm 1985 có khoảng 30 triệu người trên thế giới mắc bệnh ĐTĐ; năm 1994, con số này tăng lên khoảng 110 triệu người, trong đó 98,9 triệu người mắc ĐTĐ týp 2 [41]. Theo Viện nghiên cứu ĐTĐ quốc tế, vào năm 2000 toàn thế giới có khoảng 151 triệu người ĐTĐ và năm 2010 là 221 triệu người, trong đó 215,6 triệu người ĐTĐ týp 2. Trong báo cáo năm 2014, liên quan đến tình trạng gia tăng tỷ lệ người thừa cân - béo phì, WHO ước tính có khoảng 9% dân số từ 18 tuổi trở lên trên toàn cầu mắc bệnh ĐTĐ. Tỷ lệ này thay đổi theo từng quốc gia do ảnh hưởng về địa lý, đặc điểm nhân khẩu - kinh tế - xã hội học từng vùng (khu vực Địa Trung Hải có tỷ lệ mắc bệnh (14%) cao hơn khu vực Châu Âu và Tây Thái Bình Dương (9%); các quốc gia có thu nhập thấp có tỷ lệ mắc bệnh thấp nhất trong khi các nước có thu nhập trung bình có tỷ lệ mắc bệnh cao nhất [46], [47]. 1.1.4.2. Tình hình bệnh ĐTĐ tại Việt Nam Việt Nam thuộc nhóm các nước đang phát triển và bệnh ĐTĐ cũng đang gia tăng nhanh chóng. Các số liệu thống kê từ thập kỷ 90 cho thấy bệnh ĐTĐ đang tăng lên ở các thành phố lớn. Tại Hà Nội, năm 1990 tỷ lệ này là 1,2% (nội thành 1,44%, ngoại thành 0,63%). Tại thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, nghiên cứu năm 1993 tỷ lệ ĐTĐ týp 2 là 2,52% [5], [28]. Tại Huế, năm 1996 tỷ lệ người bệnh ĐTĐ là 0,96% (nội thành 1,05%, ngoại thành 0,6%), tỷ lệ nữ nhiều hơn nam [4], [10].
  18. 18. 7 Đến năm 2001, một cuộc điều tra dịch tễ về bệnh ĐTĐ theo qui chuẩn quốc tế tại 4 thành phố lớn (Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng, thành phố Hồ Chí Minh) thì tỷ lệ người mắc ĐTĐ là 4,0%. Năm 2002, một nghiên cứu được tiến hành trên cùng một địa điểm, cùng nhóm tuổi và phương pháp nghiên cứu với năm 1990 cho thấy tỷ lệ bệnh ĐTĐ tại Hà Nội đã tăng lên gấp đôi (2,16%). Cũng theo thống kê năm 2002, tỷ lệ ĐTĐ trên toàn quốc chiếm 2,7% (khu vực thành phố 4,4%, miền núi và trung du 2,1%, đồng bằng 2,7%). Trong báo cáo này, còn một thông số nữa rất đáng quan tâm là 64,9% số người mắc bệnh ĐTĐ không được phát hiện [5]. Thống kê của WHO về bệnh không truyền nhiễm, năm 2010 tỷ lệ người ĐTĐ týp 2 tại Việt Nam ước chiếm 5,7% và năm 2014 là 6,5% dân số [44], [46]. 1.1.4.3. Thực trạng TTĐT ở người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 Trong bài viết về “Cải thiện tuân thủ điều trị của bệnh nhân” (2006) trên tạp chí Clinical Diabetes của ADA của tác giả Alan M. Delamater (Giáo sư tâm lý học nhi khoa lâm sàng, đại học Y khoa Miami-Florid) [35] và bài viết “Cải thiện tuân thủ trong điều trị bệnh đái tháo đường týp 2” (2010) trên tạp chí US Pharmacy của tác giả John R. White (Giáo sư dược - Trường đại học Spokane bang Washington, Hoa Kỳ) [40], hai tác giả đã thống kê một số số liệu từ các nghiên cứu về mức độ tuân thủ bốn chế độ điều trị ở bệnh nhân ĐTĐ týp 2 như sau: - Tuân thủ CĐDD: một nghiên cứu ở Ấn Độ cho thấy chỉ có 37% bệnh nhân ĐTĐ týp 2 có chế độ, kế hoạch ăn uống cho riêng mình. Con số này ở Mỹ là 52% [35]. - Tuân thủ HĐTL: một khảo sát ở Mỹ cho thấy chỉ có 26% người ĐTĐ týp 2 tuân thủ chế độ HĐTL. Nghiên cứu ở Canada cho kết quả là 37% người ĐTĐ týp 2 tham gia không chính thức và chỉ có 7,7% tham gia chính thức các chương trình HĐTL [35]. - Tuân thủ CĐDT: Tỷ lệ tuân thủ dùng thuốc ở bệnh nhân ĐTĐ týp 2 là 70% trong một số nghiên cứu ở Mỹ [35], [40]. - Tuân thủ KSĐH: có 67% người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 không tuân thủ KSĐH thường xuyên như đề xuất (mỗi ngày một lần trên bệnh nhân ĐTĐ týp 2 có dùng thuốc hạ đường huyết) trong một nghiên cứu ở miền Bắc California. Tương tự, trong
  19. 19. 8 một nghiên cứu ở Ấn Độ chỉ có 23% số người tham gia nghiên cứu tuân thủ kiểm soát đường huyết ở nhà [35], [40]. Từ kết quả, tác giả nhận định chung về thực trạng TTĐT ở người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2: vì là bệnh mạn tính, phải điều trị lâu dài, phức tạp, ảnh hưởng nhiều đến tâm lý người bệnh (lo lắng, căng thẳng, trầm cảm, dễ gây chán nản) nên mức độ TTĐT thấp; có một tỷ lệ tuân thủ dùng thuốc cao hơn so với tuân thủ thay đổi lối sống. Tác giả cũng đã đưa ra các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến TTĐT ở người ĐTĐ týp 2: - Chế độ điều trị và đặc điểm của bệnh: sự phức tạp của CĐĐT; thời gian bị bệnh; cung cấp dịch vụ y tế, chất lượng mối quan hệ giữa bệnh nhân và nhà cung cấp dịch vụ chăm sóc [35], [40],... - Yếu tố cá nhân: tuổi, giới, thái độ, niềm tin [35], [40],... - Yếu tố môi trường: + Môi trường xã hội: địa lý, kinh tế, chính trị, văn hóa, xã hội + Yếu tố gia đình: sự quan tâm, chăm sóc từ người thân, bạn bè [35], [40]. 1.1.5. Điều trị bệnh đái tháo đường 1.1.5.1. Mục tiêu của điều trị ĐTĐ. (1) Kiểm soát lượng glucose máu càng gần với giới hạn bình thường càng tốt. Các chỉ số cần đạt trong điều trị ĐTĐ theo ADA - 2013: + Glucose máu người lớn lúc đói cần ổn định ở mức từ 70 - 130 mg/dL. + Đỉnh glucose máu sau ăn < 180 mg/dL (1 - 2 giờ sau khi bắt đầu ăn). + HbA1C < 7%. (2) Ngăn ngừa các biến chứng. (3) Góp phần cải thiện chất lượng cuộc sống [9], [43]. Để đạt các mục tiêu điều trị trên cần dựa vào 4 loại hình quản lý ĐTĐ là: (1) Quản lý dinh dưỡng bằng CĐDD hợp lý với mục tiêu: giảm trọng lượng cơ thể đối với người thừa cân - béo phì, duy trì cân nặng lý tưởng. Khuyến cáo của Ban Chuyên gia Quốc tế về béo phì thì chuẩn BMI người Châu Á như sau: + BMI < 18,5 kg/m2 : gầy. + BMI từ 18,5 - 22,9 kg/m2 : bình thường.
  20. 20. 9 + BMI từ 23,0 - 24,9 kg/m2 : thừa cân. + BMI ≥ 25,0 kg/m2 : béo phì. (2) Tăng cường vận động thích hợp; (3) Điều trị bằng thuốc (khi cần) theo chỉ dẫn của bác sỹ; (4) Người bệnh tự theo dõi đường huyết và đi khám định kỳ [7], [9], [43]. 1.1.5.2. Điều trị bằng chế độ dinh dưỡng Một CĐDD thích hợp phải đáp ứng được các yêu cầu: - Đủ năng lượng cho hoạt động bình thường, và đáp ứng những hoạt động khác như HĐTL hoặc những thay đổi điều kiện sống… - Tỷ lệ cân đối giữa các thành phần đạm, mỡ, đường. - Đủ vi chất. - Chia nhỏ bữa ăn nhằm tránh tăng đường huyết đột ngột sau ăn hay hạ đường huyết khi xa bữa ăn. - Phối hợp với thuốc điều trị (nếu có) [1], [9], [11]. Lựa chọn thực phẩm: Với những tiến bộ trong y học ngày nay, người bệnh ĐTĐ không nhất thiết phải kiêng khem quá mức. Tuy nhiên, các chuyên gia dinh dưỡng khuyến cáo người bệnh ĐTĐ cũng nên cân nhắc việc lựa chọn thực phẩm. Với thực phẩm cung cấp glucid: Nên chọn thực phẩm tự nhiên còn giữ chất dinh dưỡng và chất xơ như: ngũ cốc, gạo lức,…các thực phẩm có nhiều chất xơ, chỉ số đường huyết (GI) thấp như rau củ….Nên hạn chế thực phẩm có GI cao, hấp thu nhanh (chỉ dùng trong các trường hợp đặc biệt như khi hạ đường máu): đường, mật, mứt, trái cây khô, kẹo, nước đường…. Khi sử dụng thực phẩm có GI cao nên sử dụng phối hợp với các thực phẩm giàu chất xơ hoặc bổ sung thêm chất xơ [9]. Với thực phẩm cung cấp chất đạm và chất béo: nên chọn đạm có nguồn gốc thực vật để cung cấp acid béo không no cần thiết như: đậu tương và các chế phẩm từ đậu tương (sữa đậu nành)…và đạm có nguồn gốc động vật nhưng ít chất béo và/hoặc nhiều acid béo chưa no như thịt nạc (thịt gia cầm nên bỏ da), cá (nên ăn cá ít nhất 3 lần trong tuần).... Hạn chế dùng thực phẩm có nhiều cholesterol như phủ tạng động vật, gạch tôm, cua [9], .....
  21. 21. 10 Thực phẩm giàu chất xơ nên chọn: hầu hết các loại rau (mỗi ngày nên ăn từ 300 - 400 gram), gạo lức, bánh mỳ đen [1]…Nên chọn thực phẩm giàu vitamin, khoáng chất và chất chống oxy hóa như các loại hoa quả có GI thấp: xoài sống, dâu, bòn bon, mận, bưởi, cam.., (mỗi ngày nên ăn từ 200 - 300 gram); hạn chế, tránh trái cây có GI trung bình - cao: sầu riêng, măng cụt, mít, sa-bô-chê, dưa hấu, xoài chín, thơm (khóm, dứa) [22]... 1.1.5.3. Hoạt động thể lực. Tác dụng: HĐTL ở người ĐTĐ týp 2 giúp điều chỉnh glucose máu thông qua việc làm giảm tình trạng kháng Insulin nhờ giảm cân nặng, nhất là những người thừa cân, béo phì [9]. Nguyên tắc của HĐTL - Người bệnh nên xem HĐTL là một trong những biện pháp điều trị, phải thực hiện nghiêm túc theo sự hướng dẫn của NVYT. - Hoạt động thể lực nên phù hợp với tuổi, giới và sức khỏe của từng người. - Các loại hình HĐTL được khuyến cáo cho người bệnh ĐTĐ như đi bộ nhanh, đạp xe đạp, … hoặc các bài tập thể dục tương tự (vận động trên ghế, giường; dưỡng sinh, Yoga). Bệnh nhân ĐTĐ nên luyện tập ít nhất 30 phút/ngày và 150 phút/ tuần. Bệnh nhân lưu ý: cần có giai đoạn khởi động và thư giãn bằng các bài tập cường độ thấp. Khi phối hợp với các bài tập cường độ lớn (2 - 3 lần/tuần) như chơi tennis, bơi lội, bóng chuyền sẽ mang lại hiệu quả KSĐH tốt hơn [6], [9], [17]. 1.1.5.4. Thuốc điều trị ĐTĐ týp 2. Điều trị thuốc trong ĐTĐ týp 2 nhằm duy trì lượng glucose máu khi đói và glucose máu sau ăn luôn gần với mức sinh lý; đạt được mức HbA1C lý tưởng, nhờ đó sẽ giảm được các biến chứng do đường huyết cao, giảm tỷ lệ tử vong do ĐTĐ. Nguyên tắc - Dùng thuốc phải kết hợp với CĐDD và HĐTL. - Phải phối hợp điều trị hạ đường huyết, điều chỉnh các rối loạn lipid, duy trì số đo huyết áp hợp lý, chống các rối loạn đông máu… - Khi cần thiết thì phải dùng Insulin [6], [5], [9].
  22. 22. 11 1.1.5.5. Kiểm soát đường huyết và tái khám định kỳ trong điều trị ĐTĐ týp 2. Thử đường huyết tại nhà và TKĐK trong điều trị ĐTĐ týp 2 nhằm giúp người bệnh và bác sỹ theo dõi được sự biến động của chỉ số đường huyết theo CĐDD, HĐTL và khả năng đáp ứng với thuốc điều trị của mỗi người bệnh. Từ đó, bác sĩ điều chỉnh thuốc, hướng dẫn bệnh nhân (tự) điều chỉnh CĐDD, HĐTL cho phù hợp với từng người. Nhờ vậy sẽ phòng ngừa, hạn chế, phát hiện sớm được các biến chứng (nặng) do đường huyết cao gây ra, giảm tỷ lệ tàn phế, tử vong do ĐTĐ. Nguyên tắc: - Với những bệnh nhân đang dùng thuốc uống hạ đường huyết, đường huyết được kiểm soát tốt, ổn định nên thử đường huyết tối thiểu 2 lần/tuần. Những bệnh nhân kết hợp dùng thuốc viên và tiêm Insulin nên thử đường huyết tối thiểu 1 lần/ngày. Bệnh nhân đang điều trị tích cực (nội trú, nhiễm trùng,...) sẽ phải thử đường huyết theo giờ tiêm Insulin (4 lần/ngày) [9], [43]. - Khám định kỳ: Bệnh nhân đã được chẩn đoán ĐTĐ týp 2 tốt nhất là đi khám sức khỏe định kỳ 1 tháng/1 lần [9]. 1.1.6. Tuân thủ điều trị và các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến TTĐT ở người ĐTĐ týp 2 1.1.6.1. Khái niệm tuân thủ điều trị Theo WHO (2007), tuân thủ là mức độ mà người bệnh thực hiện theo các hướng dẫn được đưa ra cho phương pháp điều trị theo quy định [40]. 1.1.6.2. Tuân thủ điều trị ở người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2: Theo Liên đoàn ĐTĐ Quốc tế thì TTĐT của người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 là sự tuân thủ đúng và đầy đủ 4 chế độ điều trị gồm: dinh dưỡng hợp lý, HĐTL thường xuyên, chế độ dùng thuốc đúng, chế độ KSĐH & TKĐK [42]. Tuân thủ CĐDD khi người bệnh dùng thực phẩm theo khuyến cáo: + Bệnh nhân chọn và dùng thường xuyên (≥ 3 lần/ tuần) các thực phẩm thuộc nhóm nên dùng [1]: trái cây có GI thấp dưới 55% (xoài sống, bưởi, táo, nho, mận, bơ, dưa gang, lựu, mãng cầu xiêm,...) [22]; Hầu hết các loại rau (xà lách, bắp cải, cà chua,..), các loại đậu (đậu phộng, đậu xanh, đậu hà lan...). Dùng thực phẩm giàu đạm nguồn gốc thực vật hoặc nguồn gốc động vật ít chất béo no (thịt nạc, cá) [26].
  23. 23. 12 + Bệnh nhân hạn chế dùng (< 3 lần/ tuần) thực phẩm nhóm nên hạn chế [26]: trái cây có GI trung bình từ 55% - 69% (chuối, khóm (thơm), xoài chín, măng cụt, mãng cầu ta (na), vú sữa, đu đủ, hồng,...) [22]; bánh mì trắng, cơm (thay bằng phở, miến, bún) [1],... + Bệnh nhân ít dùng thực phẩm nhóm nên tránh: thực phẩm có GI cao trên 70% và hấp thu nhanh như nước uống có đường, bánh kẹo, đồ ngọt; các loại khoai (khoai tây, khoai lang) nướng, chiên; các loại trái cây có GI cao như sầu riêng, chôm chôm, nhãn, mít, dưa hấu, sa-bô-chê...; trái cây khô (như chuối, mít sấy) [22]... Các thực phẩm này người bệnh ĐTĐ chỉ dùng khi “thèm” nhưng với lượng nhỏ, vào lúc đường huyết được kiểm soát tốt, và lượng carbohydrate này phải được khấu trừ đi trong các bữa ăn khác trong ngày. Nếu phải dùng nên dùng làm bữa phụ giữa các bữa ăn chính hoặc sử dụng trong trường hợp đặc biệt (có triệu chứng hạ glucose máu). Ngoài ra tránh dùng nội tạng động vật như lòng, gan,... và thực phẩm chế biến sẵn như đồ hộp [9], [11]. Tuân thủ chế độ HĐTL: Các loại hình HĐTL:  Loại hình HĐTL với cường độ cao: chạy, chơi thể thao (cầu lông, bóng chuyền, bóng bàn, bơi lội, khiêu vũ),…  Loại hình HĐTL với cường độ trung bình: đi bộ, đạp xe đạp....  Loại hình HĐTL với cường độ thấp: tập dưỡng sinh, Yoga, làm các công việc nhẹ ở nhà như nội trợ [9], [17]... Theo khuyến cáo bệnh nhân ĐTĐ týp 2 được cho là tuân thủ HĐTL khi tập các môn thể thao với cường độ trung bình trở lên tối thiểu 30 phút mỗi ngày, 5-7 lần/tuần (khi tình trạng bệnh phù hợp) [9], [17]. Tuân thủ chế độ dùng thuốc + Tuân thủ CĐDT là khi người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 dùng thuốc đều đặn liên tục, đúng thuốc, đúng giờ, đúng liều lượng; kết hợp tốt với chế độ ăn và HĐTL [40]. + Theo khuyến cáo của WHO bệnh nhân mắc các bệnh mạn tính được coi là TTĐT thuốc khi thực hiện được ít nhất 90% phác đồ điều trị/tháng. Vì vậy bệnh nhân ĐTĐ được coi là không tuân thủ CĐDT nếu số lần quên dùng
  24. 24. 13 thuốc ≥ 3 lần/tháng [35], [40]. + Những trường hợp quên dùng thuốc (uống/tiêm) thì nên xin ý kiến bác sỹ và nếu quên thì không nên uống/tiêm bù vào lần sau [9], [43]. Tuân thủ chế độ KSĐH & TKĐK + Kiểm soát đường huyết: Với những bệnh nhân đang dùng thuốc uống hạ đường huyết nên thử đường huyết tối thiểu 2 lần/tuần. Những bệnh nhân kết hợp cả dùng thuốc viên và thuốc tiêm Insulin nên thử đường huyết tối thiểu 1 lần/ngày. Vì vậy bệnh nhân được coi là tuân thủ KSĐH tại nhà khi bệnh nhân đo được đường huyết > 2 lần/tuần [9], [42]. + Khám định kỳ: Bệnh nhân đã được chẩn đoán ĐTĐ týp 2 được xem là tuân thủ TKĐK khi tái khám 1 tháng/1 lần [9]. 1.1.6.3. Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến TTĐT ở bệnh nhân ĐTĐ týp 2 Đái tháo đường là bệnh mạn tính, phải điều trị liên tục suốt đời. Hơn nữa việc điều trị yêu cầu người bệnh phải tuân thủ nhiều chế độ từ CĐDT đến CĐDD, HĐTL, tự theo dõi đường huyết & TKĐK... nên đòi hỏi sự kiên trì rất lớn từ người bệnh, điều này gây áp lực tâm lý không nhỏ cho cả bản thân và gia đình người bệnh. Vì vậy để người bệnh ĐTĐ luôn tự giác TTĐT là vấn đề không đơn giản, dù hầu hết bệnh nhân ĐTĐ đều biết nếu không TTĐT sẽ dẫn đến biến chứng, làm bệnh nặng nề hơn thậm chí tử vong. Vậy những yếu tố nào có thể là rào cản trong việc TTĐT ở bệnh nhân ĐTĐ. Yếu tố cá nhân: tuổi, giới, nghề nghiệp, trình độ học vấn, kiến thức về bệnh, yếu tố vùng địa lý sinh thái,…Một số nghiên cứu cho thấy có mối liên quan giữa tuổi với mức độ tuân thủ TKĐK: những bệnh nhân lớn tuổi tuân thủ TKĐK tốt hơn người trẻ. Tuân thủ KSĐH ở người trẻ tốt hơn ở người lớn tuổi [35], [40]. Do thuốc điều trị, đặc điểm của bệnh [35], [40], [42]: có nhiều nguyên nhân cản trở người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 TTĐT thuốc như: (1) Thứ nhất là bệnh nhân phải uống nhiều (loại) thuốc/ngày. Người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 thường phát hiện muộn, có biến chứng đi kèm nên thuốc điều trị phải phối hợp nhiều (loại) thuốc, phải kết hợp thuốc uống với thuốc tiêm... Số lượng (loại) thuốc và phải dùng suốt đời, kèm với tâm lý sợ đau khi tiêm là những rào cản lớn tác động đến sự TTĐT ở bệnh nhân ĐTĐ. (2) Thứ hai là do tác dụng phụ khi dùng Insullin như gây hạ đường huyết do sử dụng không đúng
  25. 25. 14 cách,....Thuốc gây dị ứng, tăng cân trong khi người bệnh đang cần giảm cân. (3) Thứ ba là sự ràng buộc giữa chế độ (giờ) ăn và chế độ (giờ) dùng thuốc: giờ sử dụng nhiều loại thuốc điều trị ĐTĐ có liên quan mật thiết với bữa ăn, có thuốc phải uống sau bữa ăn, có thuốc phải uống xa bữa ăn, có thuốc phải kiêng rượu bia, thuốc tiêm phải tiêm vào đúng giờ qui định.... Điều này gây ra khó khăn nhất định cho người bệnh (những người tự chăm sóc) và người thân (những người bệnh không tự chăm sóc). Sự hỗ trợ từ gia đình, bạn bè, NVYT, cộng đồng [35], [40]: sự động viên, nhắc nhở, chăm sóc của gia đình, bạn bè; những người cùng bệnh (câu lạc bộ), tuyên truyền từ cộng đồng... là yếu tố quan trọng tác động đến việc TTĐT của người bệnh ĐTĐ. Người thân, bạn bè chia sẻ, an ủi, động viên cũng như nhắc nhở, giúp người bệnh uống đủ thuốc, đủ liều, đúng giờ, (tự) đo đường huyết, (chế biến) thực hiện CĐDD hợp lý, (cùng) HĐTL; (đưa đi) tái khám đúng hẹn..... Mối quan hệ giữa NVYT và người bệnh: khi NVYT giao tiếp tốt với người bệnh, giải thích rõ lợi ích của TTĐT, có hướng dẫn cụ thể các CĐĐT và thường xuyên nhắc nhở, khích lệ người bệnh thì việc TTĐT chắc chắn sẽ tốt hơn. Yếu tố tài chính [35], [40]: ĐTĐ týp 2 là bệnh mạn tính, quá trình điều trị kéo dài suốt đời, (bệnh lại có tỷ lệ mắc cao ở độ tuổi từ 40 đến 60 tuổi - độ tuổi lao động), người bệnh vừa phải chi trả cho cuộc sống vừa phải chi trả cho theo dõi điều trị, trong khi bệnh nhân không có khả năng tạo ra thu nhập (ở những người cao tuổi), hay giảm năng suất lao động, giảm thu nhập do bệnh (những người trong độ tuổi lao động)... là gánh nặng tài chính không chỉ cho bệnh nhân mà còn cho cả gia đình và xã hội. Những hạn chế về tài chính trong cuộc sống thường ngày đã không đảm bảo sức khỏe về thể chất, giờ lại thêm gánh nặng từ bệnh tật dễ làm cho người bệnh sang chấn về tinh thần dẫn đến chán nản, tuyệt vọng và từ bỏ điều trị [20]. Dịch vụ chăm sóc y tế, truyền thông giáo dục sức khỏe [18], [23], [35]: hệ thống chăm sóc y tế, giờ khám, cung cấp thuốc, xét nghiệm, tính sẵn có của trang thiết bị y tế ...có thuận tiện cho người bệnh (người bệnh ĐTĐ đi bao xa để được khám, mất bao lâu để chờ khám, làm xét nghiệm, chờ kết quả cũng như nhận thuốc,...); người bệnh có được cung cấp thông tin về bệnh ĐTĐ, (phòng) điều trị bệnh; nguồn cung cấp thông tin từ đâu... Tất cả các lý do trên đều ảnh hưởng tới sự TTĐT của người bệnh ĐTĐ.
  26. 26. 15 Các yếu tố khác: các quảng cáo, truyền miệng về “thần dược” điều trị ĐTĐ chưa được kiểm chứng như thuốc bắc, thuốc nam (thực chất chỉ có tác dụng hỗ trợ điều trị) đã ảnh hưởng không nhỏ đến TTĐT của người bệnh ĐTĐ [9]. Trong khi sự tuyên truyền, hướng dẫn điều trị đúng từ NVYT, các phương tiện truyền thông chính thống chưa thường xuyên và đủ sức tác động, thay đổi nhận thức của người bệnh. Những quan điểm cực đoan, kiêng khem quá mức từ trước (khi chưa có nhiều thuốc, biện pháp điều trị ĐTĐ) về chế độ ăn dành cho người ĐTĐ đến nay vẫn chưa thật sự được cải thiện, làm người bệnh cảm thấy “khổ sở” trong ăn uống, mà đáng ra đó là điều “hạnh phúc” mà con người được tận hưởng trong cuộc sống. Có rất nhiều yếu tố tác động đến TTĐT ở người bệnh ĐTĐ, nếu chúng ta không giúp bệnh nhân vượt qua những rào cản trên, họ rất dễ không TTĐT dẫn tới một loạt những biến chứng nặng nề, làm tăng tỷ lệ người bệnh phải nhập viện và tử vong, tăng gánh nặng (kinh tế, tinh thần) cho gia đình và xã hội. 1.1.7. Biến chứng của bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 Diễn tiến của bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 là gây ra biến chứng trên tất cả các cơ quan làm tàn phế, giảm chất lượng sống người bệnh. Điều này sẽ xảy ra rất sớm và nhanh hơn khi người bệnh ĐTĐ không TTĐT - không kiểm soát được đường huyết. Những biến chứng thường gặp ở người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2: (1) Biến chứng cấp tính [7], [43]: + Hạ đường huyết. + Nhiễm toan ceton và hôn mê nhiễm toan ceton. + Hôn mêtăng áp lực thẩmthấu. + Hôn mê nhiễm toan lactic. + Các bệnh nhiễm trùng cấp tính. (2) Biến chứng mạn tính [9], [43]: + Biến chứng tim mạch: bệnh mạch máu, bệnh tim, đột quỵ,… + Biến chứng tại mắt: xuất huyết, xuất tiết võng mạc, giảm thị lực, mù lòa,… + Biến chứng tại thận: tổn thương thận, suy thận,… + Biến chứng bàn chân: loét bàn chân, đoạn chi,… + Biến chứng thần kinh. + Rối loạn chức năng cương ở nam. + Suy giảm chức năng sinh dục ở nữ.
  27. 27. 16 1.2. Các nghiên cứu về tuân thủ điều trị ĐTĐ 1.2.1. Nghiên cứu trên thế giới Trên thế giới, nghiên cứu về TTĐT ở người bệnh ĐTĐ không phải là vấn đề mới. Tuy nhiên đa số các nghiên cứu đã tiến hành, mỗi nghiên cứu thường chỉ đề cập đến từng vấn đề trong số các chế độ điều trị ĐTĐ mà người bệnh phải tuân thủ (hoặc chế độ dùng thuốc; hoặc CĐDD; hoặc chế độ luyện tập thể lực; KSĐH&TKĐK), mà ít có nghiên cứu tìm hiểu mức độ TTĐT của người bệnh ĐTĐ với tất cả các biện pháp điều trị. Nghiên cứu về tuân thủ dùng thuốc, kết quả cho thấy tỷ lệ người bệnh ĐTĐ tuân thủ dùng thuốc trong các nghiên cứu không tương đồng.(1) Nghiên cứu của Joan N Kalyago và cộng sự (2008) [34], một nghiên cứu mô tả cắt ngang định lượng trên 402 người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 1 và 2 từ 18 tuổi trở lên, nhằm xác định tỷ lệ và các yếu tố liên quan đến sự TTĐT thuốc của người bệnh ĐTĐ tại bệnh viện Uganda. Kết quả cho thấy tỷ lệ người bệnh TTĐT thuốc chiếm tỷ lệ khá cao (71,1%) và một số yếu tố liên quan đến TTĐT thuốc của người bệnh ĐTĐ là khả năng chi trả thuốc; số lần tham gia vào các buổi giáo dục sức khỏe; kiến thức và sự hiểu biết của người bệnh về phác đồ điều trị thuốc. (2) Nghiên cứu mô tả cắt ngang của Chua SS và cộng sự (2011) [38] với mục tiêu tương tự trên 405 người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 điều trị ngoại trú tại bệnh viện một trường đại học Y Malaysia cho kết quả: có đến 41,7 % người bệnh không TTĐT thuốc và các yếu tố như người bệnh trẻ, đang còn làm việc, những người đã từng gặp tác dụng phụ của thuốc, phải kết hợp điều trị cả thuốc uống và tiêm Insulin có ảnh hưởng đến việc TTĐT thuốc. Các nghiên cứu trên mới chỉ đề cập đến TTĐT thuốc, chưa tìm hiểu TTĐT về CĐDD, HĐTL, theo dõi đường huyết; và thiết kế nghiên cứu trong các nghiên cứu trên hoàn toàn bằng nghiên cứu định lượng nên chưa đi sâu tìm hiểu lý do tại sao bệnh nhân lại không TTĐT. Một số nghiên cứu khác lại chỉ nghiên cứu về tuân thủ hoạt động thể lực trên người bệnh ĐTĐ. Kết quả cho thấy tỷ lệ người bệnh không tuân thủ HĐTL là khá cao. Nghiên cứu “Hoạt động thể lực và các rào cản trong điều trị bệnh nhân đái tháo đường
  28. 28. 17 týp 2 tại Ả-Rập” của Juma Al-Kaabi và cộng sự (2009) [30], một nghiên cứu mô tả cắt ngang trên 390 người bệnh đang điều trị ngoại trú tại một phòng khám của huyện Al- Ain ở Ả-Rập, nhằm mục tiêu đánh giá thực hành HĐTL trên người bệnh ĐTĐ. Kết quả cho thấy có tới 95% người bệnh nhận thức được tầm quan trọng của HĐTL, nhưng chỉ có 25% tham gia HĐTL từ khi được chẩn đoán mắc ĐTĐ (loại hình HĐTL được chọn nhiều nhất là đi bộ (78%)), và chỉ có 3% người bệnh thực hiện đúng theo khuyến cáo của NVYT. Nghiên cứu cũng chỉ ra một số yếu tố rào cản liên quan tới không tuân thủ HĐTL như tình trạng thu nhập thấp; yếu tố về văn hóa; không có thời gian; thiếu sự quan tâm, động viên từ phía gia đình và những người có chỉ số BMI bình thường tuân thủ HĐTL ít hơn so với những người thừa cân béo phì. Nghiên cứu đã góp phần giúp NVYT (những người trực tiếp điều trị, chăm sóc người bệnh ĐTĐ), các nhà quản lý, cung cấp dịch vụ và chăm sóc sức khỏe củng cố được thông điệp về những lợi ích của HĐTL trên bệnh nhân ĐTĐ nói riêng và sức khỏe nói chung; đồng thời xác định được những rào cản ảnh hưởng tới tuân thủ HĐTL của người bệnh ĐTĐ, từ đó tìm ra những biện pháp khắc phục những rào cản này giúp bệnh nhân ĐTĐ tuân thủ HĐTL tốt hơn, góp phần cải thiện sức khỏe bệnh nhân ĐTĐ và hệ thống chăm sóc sức khỏe trong tương lai. Hạn chế của nghiên cứu này là chưa đề cập đánh giá tuân thủ các chế độ điều trị ĐTĐ khác như CĐDD, dùng thuốc, KSĐH. Tuy nhiên, cũng có các nghiên cứu tiến hành đánh giá tuân thủ tất cả các chế độ điều trị ĐTĐ. “Nghiên cứu tuân thủ điều trị đái tháo đường và những khuyến cáo thay đổi lối sống”, một nghiên cứu mô tả cắt ngang của Senay Uzun và cộng sự (2009) [39] tại trường Đại học Điều dưỡng Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ, tiến hành trên 150 người bệnh ĐTĐ điều trị ngoại trú ít nhất 1 năm về tuân thủ dùng thuốc; tuân thủ CĐDD, tuân thủ HĐTL; theo dõi đường huyết & khám sức khỏe định kỳ. Kết quả tuân thủ dùng thuốc, chế độ ăn, HĐTL, KSĐH&TKĐK lần lượt là 72,0%; 65,0%; 31%, 63%. Nghiên cứu này cũng đã tìm ra một số yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến sự không tuân thủ như mức thu nhập của người bệnh và tình trạng mắc thêm các bệnh mạn tính khác. Các nghiên cứu trên đã cho chúng ta có cái nhìn tổng thể về thực trạng và các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến TTĐT của người bệnh ĐTĐ ở các nước trên thế giới.
  29. 29. 18 1.2.2. Nghiên cứu tại Việt Nam Tuân thủ điều trị là cốt lõi cho sự thành công trong điều trị bệnh ĐTĐ. Tuy nhiên, hiện tại có bao nhiêu phần trăm người bệnh ĐTĐ tuân thủ đầy đủ các CĐĐT (Uống thuốc đúng, đủ, liên tục; Dinh dưỡng hợp lý; Hoạt động thể lực; Kiểm soát đường huyết; Tái khám định kỳ). Những yếu tố nào ảnh hưởng đến sự TTĐT của người bệnh. Vì sao người bệnh ĐTĐ không TTĐT.... Trả lời được những câu hỏi này sẽ giúp cho các nhà lâm sàng, quản lý có những giải pháp hữu hiệu trong công tác điều trị và quản lý tốt người bệnh ĐTĐ, nâng cao chất lượng sống cho người bệnh, giảm gánh nặng bệnh tật cho gia đình và xã hội. Nhưng hiện nay ở Việt Nam, cũng như thế giới, đa số các nghiên cứu tập trung vào kiến thức, thực hành của người bệnh về phòng chống biến chứng, có rất ít nghiên cứu đề cập toàn diện đến TTĐT ở người bệnh ĐTĐ cũng như tìm hiểu lý do vì sao họ không TTĐT. Nghiên cứu kiến thức, thực hành của người bệnh ĐTĐ điều trị ngoại trú tại Trung tâm y tế Gia Lâm, Hà Nội của tác giả Nguyễn Thị Lý (2001) cho thấy tỷ lệ người bệnh có kiến thức và thực hành đúng là thấp (45,5% kiến thức; 54,5% thực hành) [21]. Tương tự, nghiên cứu mô tả cắt ngang của Hồ Bích Thủy (2000), khảo sát hiểu biết của bệnh nhân về bệnh ĐTĐ trên 327 người bệnh ĐTĐ tại Bệnh viện Nhân dân Gia Định cho kết quả: 65% bệnh nhân chưa kiểm soát tốt đường huyết lúc đói mà lý do chính là bệnh nhân không tái khám đều đặn và không biết cách tự theo dõi đường huyết tại nhà [27]. Nghiên cứu mô tả cắt ngang về kiến thức, thái độ, thực hành dự phòng biến chứng của Trần Chiêu Phong và cộng sự (2006) trên 110 bệnh nhân ĐTĐ tại trung tâm Y tế quận I, thành phố Hồ Chí Minh cho thấy có đến 91% bệnh nhân không biết về biến chứng của bệnh, 54% bệnh nhân có kiến thức đúng về CĐDD, 97% đồng ý nên uống thuốc đúng và đủ, 54% đồng ý đo đường huyết tại nhà nhưng chỉ có 21% bệnh nhân thực hành đo đường huyết tại nhà, 82% bệnh nhân uống thuốc theo đúng chỉ định, 58% bệnh nhân có chế độ ăn dành cho mình và 95% bệnh nhân có tập thể dục [25]. Tương tự, nghiên cứu kiến thức, thực hành phòng chống biến chứng của bệnh nhân ĐTĐ týp 2 tại Thanh Miện, Hải Dương của Đỗ Văn Hinh (2007) cho kết quả: ở nhóm có kiến thức phòng chống biến chứng ĐTĐ đạt thì tỷ lệ thực hành đạt chiếm 38%; trong khi đó nhóm
  30. 30. 19 có kiến thức không đạt thì tỷ lệ thực hành đạt chỉ có 13% [15]. Nghiên cứu cho thấy khi người bệnh hiểu biết về bệnh, mục đích của việc mình làm thì sẽ thực hành tốt hơn . Các nghiên cứu trên đã cho chúng ta các con số cụ thể, bao quát về kiến thức và thực hành của người bệnh trong phòng chống biến chứng bệnh ĐTĐ. Tuy nhiên, chúng ta chưa thấy được sự tuân thủ đầy đủ các CĐĐT cũng như lý do vì sao người bệnh ĐTĐ không TTĐT. Vì vậy, như để có cơ sở khoa học bổ sung, củng cố cho các nghiên cứu trên, từ đó đề xuất những giải pháp can thiệp hữu hiệu hơn, đã có các nghiên cứu toàn diện về TTĐT và nguyên nhân không TTĐT ở người ĐTĐ. Nghiên cứu của Đỗ Quang Tuyển về “Kiến thức, thực hành và các yếu tố liên quan đến tuân thủ điều trị ở bệnh nhân đái tháo đường týp 2 điều trị ngoại trú tại phòng khám, bệnh viện Lão khoa Trung ương, năm 2012”, một nghiên cứu cắt ngang kết hợp định lượng và định tính trên 330 người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2, cho kết quả: kiến thức về TTĐT đạt yêu cầu khá cao (73,9%); về thực hành, tỷ lệ người bệnh tuân thủ CĐDD, CĐDT, chế độ HĐTL lần lượt là 78,8%; 71,2%; 62,1%; nhưmg chỉ có 26,4% tuân thủ chế độ KSĐH & TKĐK. Tỷ lệ bệnh nhân thực hiện được 0; 1; 2; 3 và 4 biện pháp điều trị lần lượt là 4,3%; 15,2%; 32,7%; 33,6%; 14,2% [29]. Tương tự, nghiên cứu cắt ngang kết hợp định lượng và định tính của Lê Thị Hương Giang (2013), nhằm tìm hiểu về thực trạng và một số yếu tố liên quan đến TTĐT trên 210 người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 điều trị ngoại trú tại bệnh viện 198 cũng cho kết quả tương đồng: 79% người bệnh tuân thủ CĐDD; HĐTL là 63,3%; 78,1% tuân thủ CĐDT; hạn chế bia/rượu, không hút thuốc là 63%; 81,0% tái khám đúng hẹn. Tuy tỷ lệ người bệnh tự theo dõi glucose máu tại nhà (48,6%) cao hơn trong nghiên cứu của Đỗ Quang Tuyển (26,4%) nhưng vẫn ở mức thấp; tỷ lệ 10% người bệnh tuân thủ đầy đủ 6 CĐĐT cũng thấp hơn so với 14,2% trong nghiên cứu của Đỗ Quang Tuyển [12]. Những khác biệt này có lẽ do cấu trúc kết hợp các yếu tố tuân thủ trong từng nghiên cứu. Cả 2 nghiên cứu cũng đã tìm ra một số yếu tố liên quan đến TTĐT ở người bệnh ĐTĐ tý p 2. Nghiên cứu của Đỗ Quang Tuyển tìm thấy có mối liên quan giữa thực hành tuân thủ CĐDD với tuổi và thời gian mắc bệnh; thực hành tuân thủ HĐTL với tuổi, giới, thời gian mắc bệnh; thực hành tuân thủ CĐDT với số lần dùng thuốc trong ngày; thực hành tuân thủ KSĐH & TKĐK với giới tính, trình độ học vấn, thời gian
  31. 31. 20 mắc bệnh, mức độ thường xuyên nhận thông tin từ CBYT. Có mối liên quan giữa thực hành tuân thủ cả 4 biện pháp điều trị với kiến thức về TTĐT [29]. Với nghiên cứu của Lê Thị Hương Giang thì một số yếu tố liên quan có ý nghĩa thống kê đến tuân thủ CĐDD là giới tính, trình độ học vấn, được hướng dẫn chế độ điều trị, hài lòng về thái độ của NVYT; Liên quan đến tuân thủ CĐDT là không tự theo dõi glucose máu tại nhà và ở xa bệnh viện [12]. Mặc dù đã có một vài nghiên cứu toàn diện về TTĐT ở người bệnh ĐTĐ, nhưng mỗi nghiên cứu khu trú ở một bệnh viện, đại diện cho một khu vực, không thể đại diện cho tất cả các vùng miền trong cả nước. Trong khi để điều trị bệnh ĐTĐ hiệu quả, người bệnh thoải mái, tự giác tuân thủ lâu dài các chế độ điều trị, thì điều tiên quyết là các CĐĐT nhất là CĐDD, HĐTL cần phù hợp với từng người bệnh, đặc điểm kinh tế - xã hội vùng miền (thực phẩm, nghề nghiệp, tập quán, tôn giáo, ...). Vì vậy vẫn rất cần có thêm những nghiên cứu về TTĐT ở người bệnh ĐTĐ, từ đó cung cấp bằng chứng xác thực cho các can thiệp phù hợp, cải thiện sức khỏe và nâng cao chất lượng cuộc sống người bệnh.
  32. 32. 21 1.3. Khung lý thuyết [12], [29], [35] Yếutốcánhân: *Nhân khẩu học: Tuổi, giới, học vấn, nghề nghiệp, thu nhập, nơi ở, hoàn cảnh sống. *Tiền sử bệnh ĐTĐ: thời gian bệnh, thời gian điều trị, bệnh mạn tính/biến chứng kèm theo. * BHYT. * Chế độ điều trị thuốc: số loại, số lần, số lượng thuốc dùng trong ngày. * Kiến thức về bệnh, CĐĐT bệnh ĐTĐ. Cung cấp dịch vụ y tế *Nguồn lực khám chữa bệnh *Thái độ phục vụ của NVYT *Tần suất nhận thông tin hướng dẫn TTĐT. *Thời gian chờ nhận dịch vụ. *Chất lượng của dịch vụ khám và tư vấn. * Chi phí dịch vụ. *Khoảng cách từ nhà đến cơ sở y tế. * Hỗ trợ, tư vấn, nhắc nhở TTĐT từ NVYT. TUÂN THỦ ĐIỀU TRỊ (CĐDD, HĐTL, CĐDT, KSĐH, TKĐK) Yếu tố môi trường, gia đình - Câu lạc bộ, truyền thông,.... - Điều kiện kinh tế; - Hỗ trợ của người thân, bạn bè,..
  33. 33. 22 1.4.Thông tin về địa bàn nghiên cứu. Bến Tre là tỉnh thuộc khu vực Đồng bằng sông Cửu Long, được hợp thành từ 3 cù lao: Cù lao Bảo, Cù lao Minh và Cù lao An Hóa với diện tích tự nhiên là 2.360 km2 . Bến Tre cách thành phố Hồ Chí Minh 86 km, phía Bắc giáp tỉnh Tiền Giang, phía Tây và phía Nam giáp tỉnh Vĩnh Long và tỉnh Trà Vinh, phía Đông giáp biển Đông. Bến Tre có 01 thành phố, 08 huyện và 164 xã, phường với khoảng 1,2 triệu dân [8]. Với địa hình cù lao, kinh tế Bến Tre trước đây là nông nghiệp lúa nước và vườn cây ăn trái với đủ loại trái cây vùng nhiệt đới từ sầu riêng, măng cụt đến bưởi, xoài, chuối... Cây công nghiệp chủ yếu là dừa, mía với đặc sản kẹo dừa. Những năm gần đây giao thông thuận lợi hơn, Cầu Rạch Miễu, Hàm Luông hoàn thành rút ngắn thời gian đi lại giữa Bến Tre và các thành phố lớn. Tỉnh đang đẩy mạnh đầu tư cho nuôi trồng, chế biến thủy sản và khu công nghiệp. Vì vậy, như tình hình chung cả nước, Bến Tre đang đô thị hóa, công nghiệp hóa mạnh mẽ, đời sống kinh tế được nâng lên; y tế, giáo dục được quan tâm hơn. Tuy nhiên, bên cạnh những mặt tích cực từ công nghiệp hóa, đô thị hóa thì những ảnh hưởng tiêu cực của nó cũng dần bộc lộ như: sự dịch chuyển dân số trẻ từ nông thôn ra thành thị làm xuất hiện nhanh các gia đình "khuyết thế hệ" ở nông thôn; thay đổi mô hình công việc từ lao động chân tay là chủ yếu sang công việc văn phòng, máy móc cộng với cơ giới hóa giao thông làm thay đổi lối sống...[20], [23]. Những thay đổi này đã ảnh hưởng đến mọi mặt đời sống người dân nói chung và mô hình bệnh tật nói riêng. Bệnh viện đa khoa Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Bến Tre là bệnh viện hạng II tuyến tỉnh với quy mô giường bệnh năm 2014 là 1000 giường. Theo thống kê, trong hai năm 2013 và 2014 thì ĐTĐ là một trong năm bệnh có số khám cao nhất. Từ năm 2011 đến năm 2014, số người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 điều trị ngoại trú tích lũy mỗi năm một tăng với số bệnh từng năm lần lượt là 540, 618, 649 và 750. Cùng với sự gia tăng số bệnh ngoại trú, số người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 phải nhập viện điều trị vì không kiểm soát được đường huyết, mắc các bệnh/biến chứng đi kèm cũng chiếm một tỷ lệ không nhỏ với 262 bệnh ( 4 8 , 5 % ) năm 2011, 272 bệnh (44,0%) năm 2012, 419 bệnh ( 6 4 , 5 % ) năm 2013 và 350 bệnh (46,6%) năm 2014 [2], [3].
  34. 34. 23 Chương 2: ĐỐI TƯỢNG VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU 2.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu 2.1.1.Nghiên cứu định lượng Đối tượng nghiên cứu là người bệnh được chẩn đoán ĐTĐ týp 2 đáp ứng các tiêu chí sau: - Có thời gian điều trị ngoại trú tối thiểu là 3 tháng tại phòng khám Nội tiết - khoa Khám bệnh, Bệnh viện Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Bến Tre (tính từ lần khám xác định ĐTĐ týp 2). Như vậy, người bệnh đã qua thời gian điều trị không dùng thuốc ở người ĐTĐ týp 2 (4 - 6 tuần điều chỉnh chế độ ăn, thay đổi lối sống), người bệnh đã phải dùng ít nhất một loại thuốc điều trị ĐTĐ khoảng 1 tháng tính tới thời điểm nghiên cứu. - Có sức khỏe tâm thần bình thường, có khả năng giao tiếp, đối thoại trực tiếp. - Người bệnh đồng ý tham gia nghiên cứu. Tiêu chí loại trừ: Người bệnh không đủ sức khỏe tham gia phỏng vấn: lớn tuổi (khả năng nghe, trả lời kém); mắc bệnh kèm nặng (bệnh tim mạch, suy thận…); tâm thần. 2.1.2. Nghiên cứu định tính - Nhân viên y tế: Bác sỹ trưởng khoa (BSTK), bác sỹ điều trị (BSĐT) trực tiếp khám người bệnh ĐTĐ tại phòng khám Nội tiết - khoa Khám bệnh, Bệnh viện Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, tỉnh Bến Tre. - Người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2: Những người bệnh có khả năng giao tiếp, hợp tác tốt, có kiến thức về bệnh; tuân thủ hoặc không TTĐT. 2.2. Thời gian và địa điểm nghiên cứu 2.2.1. Thời gian nghiên cứu: Từ tháng 12/2014 đến tháng 7/2015. 2.2.2. Địa điểm nghiên cứu: Tại phòng khám Nội tiết - khoa Khám bệnh, bệnh viện Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, tỉnh Bến Tre.
  35. 35. 24 2.3. Thiết kế nghiên cứu Thiết kế nghiên cứu cắt ngang có phân tích kết hợp định lượng và định tính. 2.4. Cỡ mẫu 2.4.1. Nghiên cứu định lượng Áp dụng phần mềm tính cỡ mẫu Sample Size Determination Health Studies 2.0.21 của WHO. Cỡ mẫu nghiên cứu được tính theo công thức tính cỡ mẫu hai tỷ lệ:  2 21 2 221112/1 )( )1()1()1(2 pp ppppzppz n      Nghiên cứu của Đỗ Quang Tuyển: có mối liên quan có ý nghĩa thống kê giữa mức độ tuân thủ KSĐH với thời gian bệnh (OR = 2,6; p = 0,001) [21]. Từ kết quả này, đưa vào công thức với:  α: Mức ý nghĩa thống kê = 0,05  Z1-α/2: hệ số tin cậy. Với α = 0,05 thì Z1-α/2 = 1,96  1 - β: lực mẫu. Chọn β = 0,02 (20%) thì Z1-β = 1,04 p1 (ước lượng tỷ lệ biến nghiên cứu chính trong quần thể 1) = 0,65 (tỷ lệ người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 có thời gian bệnh ≥ 5 năm không tuân thủ KSĐH).  p2 (ước lượng tỷ lệ biến nghiên cứu chính trong quần thể 2) = 0,847 (tỷ lệ người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 có thời gian bệnh < 5 năm không tuân thủ KSĐH)  p (ước lượng tỷ lệ chung của mẫu nghiên cứu) = (p1+ p2)/2 = (0,65+0,847)/2= 0,7485. - Tính được n = 86 (người ĐTĐ týp 2)/nhóm. - Cỡ mẫu 2 nhóm = 172. - Dự phòng 10% (17 đối tượng) cho các phiếu không hợp lệ, số đối tượng nghiên cứu là 189 (người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2). - Làm tròn số, tổng mẫu nghiên cứu là 190 người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2. 2.4.2. Nghiên cứu định tính - Bệnh nhân (12): Sau khi thu thập số liệu định lượng, NCV chọn 12 người bệnh phỏng vấn sâu (PVS); 3 người bệnh/2 ngày (thứ hai và thứ tư)/tuần (1 người bệnh khám thứ hai - 2 người bệnh khám thứ tư hoặc ngược lại)
  36. 36. 25 - Nhân viên y tế (2): phỏng vấn sâu BSTK khoa Khám bệnh và 01 BSĐT trực tiếp khám - điều trị cho người bệnh ĐTĐ (hiện tại có 2 bác sỹ chuyên khoa nội tiết phụ trách phòng khám nội tiết). 2.5. Phương pháp chọn mẫu 2.5.1. Nghiên cứu định lượng: Chọn mẫu thuận tiện Phòng khám Nội tiết bệnh viện Nguyễn Đình Chiểu mỗi tuần khám bệnh nội tiết hai ngày (thứ hai và thứ tư). Người bệnh nội tiết và ĐTĐ được hẹn tái khám mỗi tháng một lần. Với khoảng 750 người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 đang điều trị ngoại trú tại bệnh viện, trung bình thứ hai và thứ tư hàng tuần phòng khám nội tiết khám khoảng 93 bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2. Vì vậy để chọn đủ 190 bệnh/tháng (8 ngày/tháng 3/2015), chúng tôi đã phỏng vấn 24 bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2/ngày. Nhân viên bàn tiếp đón khoa Khám bệnh bắt đầu nhận sổ khám bệnh, nhập thông tin và phát số tự động cho người bệnh đến khám từ 6g00 (bấm số vào sổ khám bệnh). Người bệnh thường có mặt trước giờ khám 30 - 60 phút để lấy số. Người bệnh sau khi lấy số sẽ nộp sổ trên bàn điều dưỡng phòng khám nội tiết để đo huyết áp và nhận phiếu xét nghiệm đường huyết. Chúng tôi tiến hành chọn mẫu thuận tiện. Nhờ sự hỗ trợ của điều dưỡng phòng khám, ĐTV xem sổ khám bệnh về chẩn đoán, thời gian điều trị (thuốc) của lần khám trước, chọn những người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 có thời gian điều trị trên 3 tháng để tiếp cận. Qua tiếp xúc những người bệnh đủ các tiêu chí chọn mẫu, đồng ý tham gia nghiên cứu, thời gian chờ vào khám ước lượng còn > 20 phút (người phiếu số 1 có mặt lúc 6g00 và chờ đến 7g00 để khám), được ĐTV mời vào phòng tư vấn bệnh nhân để phỏng vấn. Lần lượt như thế cho đến khi đủ 24 bệnh/ngày. 2.5.2. Nghiên cứu định tính: Chọn mẫu có chủ đích - Bệnh nhân: Mỗi ngày khi thu thập số liệu định lượng (tháng 3/2015), NCV chọn sơ bộ 2 - 4 đối tượng có kiến thức tương đối, khả năng giao tiếp, hợp tác tốt; trình bày sơ lược một vài câu hỏi, mục đích PVS và xin được PVS ở lần tái khám sau. Khi người bệnh đồng ý, chúng tôi xin số điện thoại và ghi lại trong phiếu điều tra. Sau khi phân tích số liệu định lượng (tháng 4/2015), tìm ra các yếu tố liên quan đến TTĐT, NCV chọn lại 1 - 2 đối tượng/ngày từ những người bệnh đã chọn sơ bộ, điện thoại hẹn PVS khi họ đến tái khám vào tháng 5/2015.
  37. 37. 26 Các câu hỏi PVS đã cho thấy rõ hơn các lý do ảnh hưởng đến TTĐT ở người ĐTĐ týp 2; những khuyến nghị xác thực từ người bệnh với bệnh viện, NVYT nhằm cải thiện việc TTĐT ở người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2. - Nhân viên y tế: phỏng vấn sâu BSTK khoa Khám bệnh và 01 BSĐT (chọn bác sỹ có thâm niên công tác lâu hơn trong 2 bác sỹ đang phụ trách khám bệnh ĐTĐ) những nhận định của họ về TTĐT ở người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2; các khuyến nghị, cải cách (có thể) để cải thiện TTĐT cho người bệnh ĐTĐ. 2.6. Phương pháp thu thập số liệu 2.6.1. Công cụ thu thập số liệu  Nghiên cứu định lượng: Bộ câu hỏi phỏng vấn người bệnh với các nội dung theo mục tiêu (Phụ lục 2) - Thông tin chung: tuổi, giới, trình độ học vấn, nghề nghiệp, người sống cùng, thu nhập gia đình, tiền sử bệnh,….(câu A1  A14) - Kiến thức về TTĐT của người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 (câu B1 B10) - Thực trạng tuân thủ các CĐĐT: dinh dưỡng (câu C1, C2), hoạt động thể lực (câu D1, D2), dùng thuốc (câu E1E14), kiểm soát đường huyết (câu F1F8), tái khám định kỳ (câu F9, F10). - Thông tin tiếp cận dịch vụ y tế (câu H1  H7).  Nghiên cứu định tính (Phụ lục 3, 4) Bộ câu hỏi PVS theo mục tiêu dành cho người bệnh và bác sỹ. - Bệnh nhân: các lý do giúp/làm người bệnh tuân thủ hay không TTĐT; những khuyến nghị, đề xuất (với lãnh đạo bệnh viện, phòng khám, NVYT trực tiếp với người bệnh ĐTĐ) nhằm giúp người bệnh TTĐT tốt hơn. - Bác sỹ: nhận định của bác sỹ về thực trạng TTĐT, những lý do ảnh hưởng đến TTĐT của người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 điều trị ngoại trú tại bệnh viện; những khuyến nghị, đề xuất (với lãnh đạo bệnh viện, người bệnh) nhằm giúp người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 TTĐT tốt hơn. 2.6.2. Phương pháp thu thập:  Nghiên cứu định lượng: Sau khi chọn được ĐTNC theo tiêu chí chọn mẫu, người bệnh đồng ý ký vào phiếu tham gia nghiên cứu, ĐTV mời người bệnh vào phòng tư vấn
  38. 38. 27 bệnh nhân để phỏng vấn. ĐTV đọc trình tự các câu hỏi - câu trả lời trong phiếu phỏng vấn cho người bệnh nghe, để chính người bệnh tự trả lời - chọn câu trả lời và ĐTV ghi nhận vào phiếu. ĐTV đọc câu hỏi chậm vừa phải để người bệnh nghe rõ câu hỏi, hiểu nội dung và trả lời chính xác.  Nghiên cứu định tính: phỏng vấn sâu ngườibệnh ĐTĐ týp2và bác sỹ. - Phỏng vấn sâu người bệnh: Vào tháng 5/2015, mỗi ngày thứ hai và thứ tư hàng tuần, ĐTV tiến hành PVS 1 - 2 người bệnh đã được chọn từ kết quả phân tích định lượng tại phòng tư vấn bệnh nhân. Cuộc phỏng vấn được tiến hành khi người bệnh đã khám bệnh xong; người nhà người bệnh hoặc ĐTV giúp người bệnh nộp sổ lĩnh thuốc; khi đó NCV và một ĐTV thực hiện cuộc phỏng vấn; đảm bảo người bệnh thoải mái khi trả lời phỏng vấn, không lo lắng vì mất thời gian, không kịp giờ lĩnh thuốc, về trễ, ảnh hưởng giờ ăn, uống thuốc,...Tất cả các cuộc PVS đã được ghi âm. NCV là người trực tiếp phỏng vấn và ĐTV ghi biên bản. NCV hỏi, gợi mở để người bệnh trả lời về các lý do tuân thủ hay không TTĐT; các khuyến nghị, đề xuất của họ với bệnh viện nhằm giúp người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 TTĐT tốt hơn... Thời gian mỗi cuộc PVS kéo dài từ 40 - 60 phút. - Phỏng vấn sâu NVYT: NCV liên lạc trước và được BSTK và BSĐT đồng ý tham gia phỏng vấn vào lúc 13g30 ngày 28 tháng 5 năm 2015. Hai cuộc PVS được ghi âm và có biên bản phỏng vấn. NCV là người trực tiếp phỏng vấn và ĐTV ghi biên bản. NCV hỏi nhận định của NVYT về thực trạng TTĐT ở người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 điều trị ngoại trú tại bệnh viện; nhận xét chủ quan của bác sỹ về những lý do ảnh hưởng đến TTĐT của người bệnh; những khuyến nghị, đề xuất (với lãnh đạo bệnh viện, người bệnh) nhằm giúp người bệnh TTĐT tốt hơn. Thời gian mỗi cuộc PVS kéo dài từ 45 - 60 phút. Điều tra viên - Gồm nghiên cứu viên và 03 điều tra viên (Nguyễn Thị Mộng Linh, Tạ Thị Hồng Vân, Lê Thị Thu Hiền (Giáo viên Bộ môn Điều dưỡng Trường Trung cấp Y tế Bến Tre). - Từ 8g00 đến 10g30, ngày 02 tháng 3 năm 2015: NCV tập huấn cho ĐTV về nội dung nghiên cứu; bộ câu hỏi phỏng vấn người bệnh; tiêu chí chọn đối tượng
  39. 39. 28 nghiên cứu, thang điểm đánh giá và cách thức thu thập số liệu. Từ 13g00 đến 15g00 cùng ngày, ĐTV thực hành phỏng vấn thử trước khi thu thập thông tin chính thức (vào ngày 04 tháng 3 năm 2015) nhằm đảm bảo tính nhất quán trong kết quả. Giám sát viên Giảng viên trường Đại học Y tế Công cộng. 2.7. Các biến số nghiên cứu: Các nhóm biến số theo mục tiêu nghiên cứu: - Nhóm biến số về nhân khẩu học: tuổi, giới, trình độ học vấn, nghề nghiệp, người chung sống, thu nhập gia đình, tiền sử bệnh,..... - Nhóm biến số về kiến thức TTĐT. - Nhóm biến số về thực trạng TTĐT: tuân thủ CĐDD, HĐTL, dùng thuốc, KSĐH và TKĐK. - Nhóm biến số về tiếp cận dịch vụ y tế. Bảng 2.1. Các biến số nghiên cứu TT Biến số Định nghĩa biến Phân loại Phương pháp thu thập Thông tin chung về người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 1 Tuổi Là tuổi của ĐTNC tính theo năm sinh dương lịch. Rời rạc Phỏng vấn/ Quan sát 2 Giới Giới tính của ĐTNC: nam hoặc nữ. Nhị phân Quan sát/ Phỏng vấn 3 Nghề nghiệp Là nghề của ĐTNC ở thời điểm hiện tại và tạo ra thu nhập chính. Danh mục Phỏng vấn 4 Trình độ học vấn Là bằng cấp học vấn cao nhất mà ĐTNC có được. Thứ bậc Phỏng vấn 5 Người đang chung sống Những người mà ĐTNC đang sống cùng. Danh mục Phỏng vấn
  40. 40. 29 6 Hỗ trợ của Tổ chức xã hội Là người bệnh có nhận được sự hướng dẫn, giúp đỡ từ các tổ chức khác ngoài NVYT bệnh viện trong việc điều trị bệnh ĐTĐ. Danh mục Phỏng vấn 7 Người nhắc nhở tuân thủ điều trị ĐTĐ Là người thường xuyên, hàng ngày nhắc nhở, giúp người bệnh uống thuốc, thử đường huyết, tập thể lực, ăn uống. Danh mục Phỏng vấn 8 Khoảng cách từ nhà đến phòng khám Đoạn đường từ nhà bệnh nhân đến bệnh viện tính bằng kilomet. Rời rạc Phỏng vấn/ Quan sát 9 Thu nhập bình quân đầu người trong gia đình Tổng thu nhập của cả gia đình trong một tháng chia cho tổng số người trong gia đình. Thứ hạng Phỏng vấn 10 Bảo hiểm y tế ĐTNC có Bảo hiểm Y tế hay không. Gồm 2 giá trị có hoặc không. Nhị phân Phỏng vấn/ Quan sát 11 Hưởng BHYT Là người bệnh có BHYT nhưng có được BHYT thanh toán chi phí khi đi khám bệnh ở phòng khám bệnh viện Nguyễn Đình Chiểu. Nhị phân Phỏng vấn/ Quan sát 12 Thời gian mắc bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 Tính theo đơn vị năm/tháng từ khi người bệnh được chẩn đoán xác định ĐTĐ týp 2 đến thời điểm nghiên cứu. Rời rạc Phỏng vấn 13 Hoàn cảnh phát hiện bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 Là hoàn cảnh, cách thức mà người bệnh phát hiện ra mình mắc bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2. Danh mục Phỏng vấn
  41. 41. 30 14 Thời gian điều trị bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 Tính theo đơn vị năm/tháng từ khi người bệnh bắt đầu điều trị bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 đến thời điểm nghiên cứu. Rời rạc Phỏng vấn 15 Bệnh kèm/ biến chứng Là các bệnh lý ngoài bệnh ĐTĐ mà bệnh nhân đang có như: viêm khớp, bệnh hô hấp mãn tính, cao huyết áp, suy tim, suy thận,.. Nhị phân Phỏng vấn/ Quan sát Kiến thức về bệnh và tuân thủ điều trị bệnh ĐTĐ 1 Kiến thức về thuốc điều trị bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2. Là sự hiểu biết của người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 về các loại thuốc có thể dùng điều trị ĐTĐ týp 2. Phân loại Phỏng vấn 2 Kiến thức về tuân thủ dùng thuốc điều trị ĐTĐ týp 2 Là sự hiểu biết của người bệnh về cách dùng thuốc điều trị ĐTĐ týp 2 như thế nào cho hiệu quả. Danh mục Phỏng vấn 3 Kiến thức về tuân thủ hoạt động thể lực Là sự hiểu biết của người bệnh về các hoạt động thể lực phù hợp nhằm kiểm soát tốt đường huyết. Danh mục Phỏng vấn 4 Kiến thức về tuân thủ lựa chọn thực phẩm phù hợp Là sự hiểu biết của người bệnh về những thực phẩm mà người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 nên ăn, hạn chế, cần tránh. Danh mục Phỏng vấn
  42. 42. 31 5 Kiến thức về giờ ăn, số bữa ăn/ngày. Là sự hiểu biết của người bệnh về số bữa ăn, khoảng cách giữa các bữa ăn mà người bệnh ĐTĐ týp 2 nên thực hiện. Danh mục Phỏng vấn 6 Kiến thức về KSĐH & TKĐK Là sự hiểu biết của người bệnh về tần suất KSĐH và TKĐK nên thực hiện. Danh mục Phỏng vấn 7 Kiến thức về mục đích của KSĐH&TKĐK. Là sự hiểu biết của người bệnh về ý nghĩa của việc KSĐH và TKĐK. Danh mục Phỏng vấn 8 Kiến thức về các biện pháp điều trị ĐTĐ cần tuân thủ Là sự hiểu biết của người bệnhvề tất cả các biện pháp điều trị mà người ĐTĐ phải tuân thủ. Danh mục Phỏng vấn 9 Kiến thức về hậu quả của việc không TTĐT Là sự hiểu biết của người bệnh về những hậu quả sẽ xảy ra khi không TTĐT (gây ra các biến chứng). Danh mục Phỏng vấn Thực hành tuân thủ điều trị Thực hành tuân thủ dinh dưỡng trong vòng một tuần qua 1 Mức độ tiêu thụ thực phẩm Tần số sử dụng một số thực phẩm của người bệnh trong vòng 1 tuần qua Rời rạc Phỏng vấn 2 Số bữa ăn trong ngày Là số bữa ăn/ngày mà người bệnh đã thực hiện trong tuần qua Rời rạc Phỏng vấn Thực hành tuân thủ hoạt động thể lực trong vòng một tuần qua
  43. 43. 32 1 Loại hình hoạt động thể lực Là hình thức hoạt động thể lực (đi bộ, chạy, bơi, ...) mà người bệnh đã tập trong tuần vừa qua. Danh mục Phỏng vấn 2 Thời gian hoạt động thể lực Số lần/ số phút người bệnh tập thể lực trong tuần vừa qua Rời rạc Phỏng vấn 3 Lý do người bệnh không tuân thủ hoạt động thể lực Là những lý do vì sao người bệnh không luyện tập theo chỉ dẫn của bác sỹ. Danh mục Phỏng vấn Thực hành tuân thủ điều trị thuốc trong vòng một tháng qua 1 Thời gian dùng thuốc ĐTĐ Khoảng thời gian (tính bằng năm/tháng) kể từ lần đầu tiên người bệnh bắt đầu được điều trị thuốc đến thời điểm phỏng vấn. Rời rạc Phỏng vấn 2 Thuốc đang dùng Số loại thuốc mà người bệnh đang dùng để điều trị bệnh ĐTĐ. trong tháng vừa qua. Danh mục Phỏng vấn/ Quan sát 3 Số lần uống/ tiêm thuốc Số lần người bệnh uống/tiêm thuốc để điều trị bệnh ĐTĐ trong một ngày. Rời rạc Phỏng vấn/ Quan sát 4 Thực hành về tuân thủ thuốc Là cách dùng thuốc của người bệnh trong tháng qua. Danh mục Phỏng vấn 5 Quên thuốc (uống/tiêm) Số lần ĐTNC quên không uống/tiêm thuốc trong tháng vừa qua. Rời rạc Phỏng vấn/ Quan sát
  44. 44. 33 6 Lý do quên uống/ tiêm thuốc Các nguyên nhân khiến ĐTNC quên một vài lần uống/tiêm thuốc trong tháng vừa qua. Danh mục Phỏng vấn 7 Xử trí quên uống/tiêm thuốc Cách mà ĐTNC dùng để xử lý khi phát hiện ra mình quên uống/tiêm thuốc. Danh mục Phỏng vấn 8 Lý do bỏ uống/tiêm thuốc Các nguyên nhân khiến bệnh nhân bỏ uống/tiêm thuốc trong tháng vừa qua. Danh mục Phỏng vấn Thực hành tuân thủ kiểm soát đường huyết tại nhà & khám định kỳ 1 Lý do KSĐH tại nhà Người bệnh thử đường huyết tại nhà theo hướng dẫn hay vì lý những do khác. Danh mục Phỏng vấn 2 Mức độ KSĐH tại nhà Nhà Số lần thử đường huyết mà người bệnh đã thực hiện tại nhà trong tuần qua. Rời rạc Phỏng vấn 3 Tần suất thử đường huyết Số lần mà người bệnh thử đường huyết/ngày/tuần/tháng. Rời rạc Phỏng vấn 4 Thời điểm đo đường huyết Là thời điểm mà người bệnh chọn để đo đường huyết/ngày. Danh mục Phỏng vấn 5 Ghi nhận chỉ số đường huyết Người bệnh ghi lại kết quả chỉ số đường huyết sau mỗi lần thử. Nhị phân Phỏng vấn/ Quan sát 6 Lý do không đo đường huyết tại nhà Các lý do khiến bệnh nhân không đo đường huyết tại nhà. Danh mục Phỏng vấn 7 Khám định kỳ Là tình trạng người bệnh đi tái khám theo hẹn (bao lâu (tháng)/lần). Thứ bậc Phỏng vấn
  45. 45. 34 8 Lý do bệnh nhân không tuân thủ TKĐK Các lý do khiến bệnh nhân không đi khám định kỳ. Danh mục Phỏng vấn Nhóm biến tiếp cận với dịch vụ y tế 1 Khoảng cách từ nhà tới phòng khám Quãng đường từ nhà người bệnh đến bệnh viện (tính bằng kilomet). Thứ bậc Phỏng vấn 2 Đánh giá chi phí cho 1 lần đi khám Nhận định chủ quan của người bệnh về chi phí trả cho 1 lần khám (tiền khám, xét nghiệm, thuốc, chi phí đi lại…) là đắt hay chấp nhận được. Thứ bậc Phỏng vấn 3 Nhận xét của NB về thời gian/lần khám Là ý kiến chủ quan của ĐTNC về thời gian chờ khám, xét nghiệm, lãnh thuốc Thứ bậc Phỏng vấn 4 Mức độ thường xuyên nhận được các hướng dẫn về TTĐT từ NVYT Tần suất mà ĐTNC nhận được các hướng dẫn về chế độ TTĐT của bệnh nhân ĐTĐ từ NVYT. Thứ bậc Phỏng vấn 5 Mức độ hài lòng của người bệnh về những thông tin TTĐT nhận được từ NVYT Mức độ hài lòng qua 5 cấp độ từ mức rất hài lòng đến mức thấp nhất là hoàn toàn không hài lòng. Thứ bậc Phỏng vấn 6 Mức độ hài lòng của NB về thái độ phục vụ của NVYT Mức độ hài lòng qua 5 cấp độ từ mức rất hài lòng đến mức thấp nhất là hoàn toàn không hài lòng. Thứ bậc Phỏng vấn

×