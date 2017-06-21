DEVELOPING THE DMMMSU - TOPICA E-LEARNING PROGRAM IN PHILIPPINES WHAT IS PLI200?
• Get the unanimous collaborative processes and required documents • Prepare for admission and enrollment • Operate DMMMSU...
PROJECT PHASES PHASE 1 15 Apr. - 15 Aug.: Sign the collaborative processes to prepare for admission and enrollment and ope...
PROJECT Organization Chart
HOANG HONG MINH TD1- Project Director PHAM HUU NGHI TD2- Deputy Director of Project NGUYEN THANH NAM PIC of Back Office an...
COMPLETING THE LEGALIZATION JOBS WITH THE UNIVERSITY  Signed Admission Announcement  Got School Fees and Allocation rate...
HOW DID PLI200 FIGHT?
Work hard, Play harder 
HOT REWARD FROM TOPICA LEADERS
WE WILL BE BACK to Phillipines to carry out phase 2, phase 3 consist of admision and begining the first term. OUR NEXT PLAN
SPECIAL THANK to P8 team members, Vietnamese Uni team members and over 1000 Topicans for supporting PLI200
PLI200 on TGIF
