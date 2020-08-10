When setting up a business entity, it is critical that the process is performed correctly to avoid future issues. This week, we would like to share with you our experience in drafting shareholder agreements and company charters. These instruments are essential for business investors when setting up a joint venture or in seeking protection for their investment in the period following a M&A project. This Insight will provide some practical tips for ensuring the validity of these instruments, minimizing the possibility of shareholder disputes, and ensuring that your business operations remain uninterrupted should a shareholder dispute arise.