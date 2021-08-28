Successfully reported this slideshow.
CỘNG HOÀ XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập - Tự do - Hạnh phúc ĐƠN XIN CẤP HỌC BỔNG Kính gửi: Quỹ Khuyến học Nay Der thị x...
Ksor H' Nhan
Aug. 28, 2021
Do n xin_hoc_bong_266cd78583 (1)_0001 (1)

nhu

Do n xin_hoc_bong_266cd78583 (1)_0001 (1)

  1. 1. CỘNG HOÀ XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập - Tự do - Hạnh phúc ĐƠN XIN CẤP HỌC BỔNG Kính gửi: Quỹ Khuyến học Nay Der thị xã Ayun Pa Tên em là: N a y H ’ G i a n g Học sinh lóp: 4C, Trường: Tiểu học Nguyễn Trãi Dân tôc: J a r a i, Tôn giáo: Không Chỗ ở hiện nay: thôn/ tổ dân phố: Bôn Hoang1 xã, phường: Iasao, thi xã Ayun Pa. Tên cha: Nay La Tên me: K s o r H B u ă n g Hoàn cành gia dinh: C ó h o à n c ả n h k h ó k h ă n Em được Hội khuyến học và nhà trường phổ biến cho biết có học bổng của Quỹ Khuyến học Nay Dẻ cấp cho học sinh nghèo vượt khó học giói nãm học 2021-2022. Trong nãm 2020-2021 em đã đạt được những thành tích trong rèn luyện đạo đức và học tập: Em kính đề nghị Quỹ khuyến học Nay Der thi xã Ayun Pa xét cấp học bổng cho em có thêm diều kiện học tập tốt hơn Iasao, ngày .14 tháng 8 năm 2021 XÁC NHẬN CỦA NHÀ TRƯỜNG Hpc sinh kí tên
nhu

