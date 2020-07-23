Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1. Trò chơi cùng nhau qua cầu Bốn người cần đi qua một chiếc cầu. Do cầu yếu nên mỗi lần đi không quá hai người, và vì trờ...
Bạn Nam nói: "Còn mình chỉ cần đến 14 câu, 7 câu đủ để biết bạn ở tầng mấy và 7 câu có thể biết chính xác bạn ở căn hộ số ...
Cho 2000 số a1, a2,..., a2000 mỗi số là +1 hoặc -1. Hỏi có thể hay không từ 2000 số đó chọn ra các số nào đó để tổng các s...
Hãy đặt các số trong danh sách dưới đây vào các phần trong các hình tròn sao cho: mỗi đường tròn gồm 8 số trong tám phần c...
Bạn có thể bắn bi vào từ một trong số các đỉnh ở ngoài cùng. Khi được bắn vào trong, hòn bi chỉ có thể tiếp tục đi vào tro...
9 A 3 B 6 C 9 = 9 8 A 4 B 3 C 2 = 9 ? A 6 B 9 C 4 = 9 Bạn cần thay thế các chữ cái A, B, C trong các phép tính trên bởi cá...
40. Điền số Các con số được sắp xếp trong hình tròn bên và nó tuân theo một quy luật nào đó. Bạn hãy thay dấu (?) bằng một...
″Đức vua cho tôi lấy một quả táo ở trong vườn″ ″Được, anh hái đi, nhưng khi đi ra phải đưa cho tôi một nửa số táo anh hái ...
- Cậu không thấy là kim trên mặt đĩa cân hơi bị lệch hay sao, Tuấn trả lời. Vậy thực tế cặp của các bạn cân nặng bao nhiêu...
Nathan mua mỗi loại một cái. Bạn hãy cho biết Nathan còn lại bao nhiêu tiền. Chú ý: 1 đô la =100p 61. Xếp hàng chào cờ Tro...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Luyen tin 0_chuyen

21 views

Published on

Luyen tin 0_chuyen

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Luyen tin 0_chuyen

  1. 1. 1. Trò chơi cùng nhau qua cầu Bốn người cần đi qua một chiếc cầu. Do cầu yếu nên mỗi lần đi không quá hai người, và vì trời tối nên phải cầm đèn mới đi được. Bốn người đi nhanh chậm khác nhau, qua cầu với thời gian tương ứng là 10 phút, 5 phút, 2 phút và 1 phút. Vì chỉ có một chiếc đèn nên mỗi lần qua cầu phải có người mang đèn trở về cho những người kế tiếp. Khi hai người đi cùng nhau thì qua cầu với thời gian của người đi chậm hơn. Ví dụ sau đây là một cách đi: - Người 10 phút đi với người 5 phút qua cầu, mất 10 phút. - Người 5 phút cầm đèn quay về, mất 5 phút. - Người 5 phút đi với người 2 phút qua cầu, mất 5 phút. - Người 2 phút cầm đèn quay về, mất 2 phút. - Người 2 phút đi với người 1 phút qua cầu, mất 2 phút. Thời gian tổng cộng là 10+5+5+2+2 = 24 phút. Em hãy tìm cách đi khác với tổng thời gian càng ít càng tốt, và nếu dưới 19 phút thì thật tuyệt vời! Lời giải ghi trong tệp văn bản có tên là P1.DOC 2. Trò chơi bốc sỏi Trên mặt đất có một đống sỏi có 101 viên. Hai em học sinh Hoàng và Huy chơi trò chơi như sau: Mỗi em đến lượt đi phải bốc ra từ đống sỏi trên tối thiểu là 1 viên và tối đa là 4 viên. Người thua là người phải bốc viên sỏi cuối cùng. Giả sử Hoàng là người được bốc trước, Huy bốc sau. Các em thử nghĩ xem ai là người thắng cuộc, Hoàng hay Huy? Và người thắng cuộc phải suy nghĩ gì và thực hiện các bước đi của mình ra sao? 3. Cân táo Mẹ đi chợ về mua cho Nga 27 quả táo giống hệt nhau về kích thước và khối lượng. Tuy nhiên người bán hàng nói rằng trong số các quả táo trên có đúng một quả có khối lượng nhẹ hơn. Em hãy dùng một chiếc cân bàn hai bên để tìm ra quả táo nhẹ đó. Yêu cầu số lần cân là nhỏ nhất. Các em hãy giúp bạn Nga tìm ra quả táo nhẹ đó đi. Nếu các em tìm ra quả táo đó sau ít hơn 5 lần cân thì đã là tốt lắm rồi. 4. Dãy số nguyên Dãy các số tự nhiên được viết ra thành một dãy vô hạn trên đường thẳng: 1234567891011121314..... (1) Hỏi số ở vị trí thứ 1000 trong dãy trên là số nào? Em hãy làm bài này theo hai cách: Cách 1 dùng suy luận logic và cách 2 viết chương trình để tính toán và so sánh hai kết quả với nhau. Tổng quát bài toán trên: Chương trình yêu cầu nhập số K từ bàn phím và in ra trên màn hình kết quả là số nằm ở vị trì thứ K trong dãy (1) trên. Yêu cầu chương trình chạy càng nhanh càng tốt. 5. Tìm số trang sách của một quyển sách Để đánh số các trang sách của 1 quyển sách cần tất cả 1392 chữ số. Hỏi quyển sách có tất cả bao nhiêu trang. 6. Hội nghị đội viên Trong một hội nghị liên chi đội có một số bạn nam và nữ. Biết rằng mỗi bạn trai đều quen với N các bạn gái và mỗi bạn gái đều quen với đúng N bạn trai. Hãy lập luận để chứng tỏ rằng trong hội nghị đó số các bạn trai và các bạn gái là như nhau. 7. Bạn Lan ở căn hộ số mấy? Nhà Lan ở trong một ngôi nhà 8 tầng, mỗi tầng có 8 căn hộ. Một hôm, các bạn trong lớp hỏi Lan: "Nhà bạn ở căn hộ số mấy?". "Các bạn hãy thử hỏi một số câu, mình sẽ trả lời tất cả câu hỏi của các bạn, nhưng chỉ nói "đúng" hoặc "không" thôi. Qua các câu hỏi đó các bạn thử đoán xem mình ở căn hộ số bao nhiêu"- Lan trả lời. Bạn Huy nói: "Mình sẽ hỏi, có phải bạn ở căn hộ số 1, số 2,..., số 63 không. Như vậy với nhiều nhất 63 câu hỏi mình sẽ biết được bạn căn hộ nào."
  2. 2. Bạn Nam nói: "Còn mình chỉ cần đến 14 câu, 7 câu đủ để biết bạn ở tầng mấy và 7 câu có thể biết chính xác bạn ở căn hộ số mấy ". Còn em, em phải hỏi nhiều nhất mấy lần để biết được bạn Lan ở căn hộ số bao nhiêu? 8. Những trang sách bị rơi Một cuốn sách bị rơi mất một mảng. Trang bị rơi thứ nhất có số 387, còn trang cuối cũng gồm 3 chữ số 3, 8, 7 nhưng được viết theo một thứ tự khác. Hỏi có bao nhiêu trang sách bị rơi ra? 9. Sắp xếp dãy số Cho dãy số: 3, 1, 7, 9, 5 Cho phép 3 lần đổi chỗ, mỗi, lần được đổi chỗ hai số bất kỳ. Em hãy sắp xếp lại dãy số trên theo thứ tự tăng dần. 10. Xây dựng số Cho các số sau: 1, 2, 3, 5, 7 Chỉ dùng phép toán cộng hãy dùng dãy trên để tạo ra số: 43, 52. Ví dụ để tạo số 130 bạn có thể làm như sau: 123 + 7 = 130. 11. Đổi tiền Giả sử bạn có nhiều tờ tiền loại 1, 2 và 3 ngàn đồng. Hỏi với các tờ tiền đó bạn có bao nhiêu cách đổi tờ 10 ngàn đồng? Hãy liệt kê các cách đổi. 12. Anh chàng hà tiện Một chàng hà tiện ra hiệu may quần áo. Người chủ hiệu biết tính khách nên nói với anh ta: “Tôi tính tiền công theo 2 cách: cách thứ nhất là lấy đúng 11700 đồng. Cách thứ hai là lấy theo tiền cúc: chiếc cúc thứ nhất tôi lấy 1 đồng, chiếc cúc thứ 2 tôi lấy 2 đồng gấp đôi chiếc thứ nhất, chiếc cúc thứ 3 tôi lấy 4 đống gấp đôi lần chiếc cúc thứ 2 và cứ tiếp tục như thế cho đến hết. áo của anh có 18 chiếc cúc. Nếu anh thấy cách thứ nhất là đắt thì anh có thể trả tôi theo cách thứ hai.” Sau một hồi suy nghĩ chàng hà tiện quyết định chọn theo cách thứ hai. Hỏi anh ta phải trả bao nhiêu tiền và anh ta có bị “hố” hay không? 13. Một chút về tư duy số học Tìm số tự nhiên nhỏ nhất khi chia cho 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 cho phần dư tương ứng là 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. 14. Kim giờ và phút gặp nhau bao nhiêu lần trong ngày Đồng hồ quả lắc có 2 kim: giờ và phút. Tính xem trong vòng 1 ngày đêm (từ 0h - 24h) có bao nhiêu lần 2 kim gặp nhau và đó là những lúc nào. 15. Xoá số trên vòng tròn Các số từ 1 đến 20 được xếp theo thứ tự tăng dần trên một đường tròn theo chiều kim đồng hồ. Bắt đầu từ số 1, chuyển động theo chiều kim đồng hồ, cứ bước qua một số lại xoá đi một số. Công việc đó tiếp diễn cho đến khi trên vòng tròn còn lại đúng một số. Lập chương trình tính và in ra số đó. 16. Bạn hãy gạch số Chúng ta viết liên tiếp 10 số nguyên tố đầu tiên theo thứ tự tăng để tạo thành một số có nhiều chữ số. Trong số này hãy gạch đi một nửa số chữ số để số còn lại là: a. Nhỏ nhất b. Lớn nhất Trong từng trường hợp phải nêu cụ thể thuật giải (tại sao lại gạch như vậy)? 17. Chọn số
  3. 3. Cho 2000 số a1, a2,..., a2000 mỗi số là +1 hoặc -1. Hỏi có thể hay không từ 2000 số đó chọn ra các số nào đó để tổng các số được chọn ra bằng tổng các số còn lại? Giả sử cho 2001 số, liệu có thể có cách chọn không? Nêu cách giải tổng quát. 18. Tìm số dư của phép chia Một số nguyên khi chia cho 1976 và 1977 đều dư 76. Hỏi số đó khi chia cho 39 dư bao nhiêu? 19. Tìm số nhỏ nhất Hãy viết ra số nhỏ nhất bao gồm tất cả các chữ số 0, 1, 2, 3, ... 9 mà nó: a. Chia hết cho 9 b. Chia hết cho 5 c. Chia hết cho 20 Có giải thích cho từng trường hợp? 20. Bảng số 9 x 9 Hãy xếp các số 1, 2, 3, ..., 81 vào bảng 9 x 9 sao cho: a) Trên mỗi hàng các số được xếp theo thứ tự tăng dần (từ trái qua phải). b) Tổng các số ở cột 5 là lớn nhất. Yêu cầu: Viết ra bảng số thoả mãn tính chất trên. 21. Bội của 36 Tìm số tự nhiên nhỏ nhất chia hết cho 36 mà trong dạng viết thập phân của nó có chứa tất cả các chữ số từ 1 tới 9. 22. Bài toán chuỗi số Cho một chuỗi số có quy luật. Bạn có thể tìm được hai số cuối của dãy không, thay thế chúng trong dấu hỏi chấm (?). Bài toán không dễ dàng lắm đâu, vì chúng được tạo ra bởi một quy luật rất phức tạp. Bạn thử sức xem? 5 8 11 14 17 23 27 32 35 41 49 52 ? ? 23. Xoá số trên bảng Trên bảng đen cô giáo ghi lên 23 số tự nhiên: 1, 2, 3, ..., 23 Các bạn được phép xoá đi 2 số bất kỳ trên bảng và thay vào đó một số mới là hiệu của chúng. 1. Hỏi có thể thực hiện sau một số bước trên bảng còn lại toàn số 0 hay không? Nếu được hãy chỉ ra một cách làm cụ thể. 2. Bài toán còn đúng không nếu thay số 23 bằng 25. 24. Cà rốt và những chú thỏ Các số ở mỗi ô trong hình thoi dưới đây biểu thị số lượng củ cà rốt. Chú thỏ đi từ góc dưới với 14 củ cà rốt và đi lên đỉnh trên với 13 củ cà rốt, chỉ được đi theo đường chéo, đi đến đâu ăn hết tổng số cà rốt trong ô đó. Hỏi rằng chú thỏ có thể ăn được nhiều nhất bao nhiêu củ cà rốt? 25. Các đường tròn đồng tâm Ba đường tròn đồng tâm, mỗi hình được chia thành 8 phần (như hình dưới).
  4. 4. Hãy đặt các số trong danh sách dưới đây vào các phần trong các hình tròn sao cho: mỗi đường tròn gồm 8 số trong tám phần có tổng bằng 80, mỗi phần của hình tròn ngoài gồm 3 số (mỗi phần của hình tròn ngoài chứa cả phần của hai hình tròn trong) có tổng bằng 30. Các số bạn được sử dụng là: 14, 11, 10, 12, 7, 9, 9, 8, 9, 9, 11, 11, 10, 10, 10, 10, 14, 9, 7, 11, 10, 8, 12, 9. 26. Dãy số tự nhiên logic (Dành cho học sinh Tiểu học) Đây là một chuỗi các số tự nhiên được sắp xếp theo một logic nào đó. Hãy tìm con số đầu tiên và cuối cùng của dãy số để thay thế cho dấu ? ? 12 14 15 16 18 20 21 22 ? 27. Ghi số trên bảng Trên bảng ghi số 0. Mỗi lần được tăng số đã viết lên bảng thêm 1 đơn vị hoặc tăng gấp đôi. Hỏi sau ít nhất là bao nhiêu bước sẽ thu được số nguyên dương N? 28. Thay số trong bảng 9 ô Cho một bảng vuông gồm 9 ô. Đầu tiên các ô được điền bởi các chữ cái I, S, M. Bạn hãy thay những số thích hợp vào các ô sao cho tổng các số trong các ô điền cùng chữ cái ban đầu là bằng nhau và là một số chia hết cho 4. Chú ý: các ô cùng chữ cái phải thay bởi những số như nhau. 29. Trò chơi bắn bi Cho bảng bắn bi sau:
  5. 5. Bạn có thể bắn bi vào từ một trong số các đỉnh ở ngoài cùng. Khi được bắn vào trong, hòn bi chỉ có thể tiếp tục đi vào trong ở đỉnh gần đó nhất hoặc lăn theo nhiều nhất là một cạnh để đi vào ở đỉnh kề đó. Biết rằng khi đến hình chữ nhật trong cùng, hòn bi không đợc lăn trên một cạnh nào mà phải đi thẳng vào tâm. Hãy tìm đường đi sao cho tổng số điểm mà nó đi qua là lớn nhất và có bao nhiêu đường đi để có được số điểm đó. 30. Thay số trong bảng Bảng dưới gồm 9 ô, ban đầu được điền bởi các chữ cái. Bạn hãy thay các chữ cái bởi các chữ số từ 0 đến 8 vào ô sao cho tất cả các số theo hàng ngang, hàng dọc đều là số có 3 chữ số (chữ số hàng trăm phải khác 0) và thoả mãn: 1 2 3 4 a b c 5 d e f 6 g h i Ngang 4 - Bội số nguyên của 8; 5 - Tích của các số tự nhiên liên tiếp đầu tiên; 6 - Tích các số nguyên tố kề nhau Dọc 1 - Bội nguyên của 11; 2 - Tích của nhiều thừa số 2; 3 - Bội số nguyên của 11. 31. Bảng con 5 x 5 Cho một bảng gồm có 23 hàng và 15 cột, chỉ chứa các kí tự 0 và 1 như sau: Bạn hãy đưa ra cách tìm nhanh bảng trên xem có chính xác bao nhiêu bảng con kích thước 5 x 5 (5 hàng và 5 cột) dạng: 11111 10001 10101 10001 11111 32. Dấu phép tính Cho 3 phép tính như sau:
  6. 6. 9 A 3 B 6 C 9 = 9 8 A 4 B 3 C 2 = 9 ? A 6 B 9 C 4 = 9 Bạn cần thay thế các chữ cái A, B, C trong các phép tính trên bởi các dấu phép toán (+, -, x, :) để thực hiện các phép tính đúng và thoả mãn: các chữ cái trong các phép tính như nhau phải được thay thế bởi cùng dấu phép toán (ví dụ: nếu trong phép tính thứ nhất A được thay bởi phép cộng (+) thì trong hai phép tính sau A cũng là phép cộng,...). Và bạn sẽ tìm được con số nào để thay cho dấu hỏi chấm (?) trong phép tính cuối cùng? 33. Số Palindrome có ba chữ số Số Palindrome là một số nguyên dương mà khi đọc xuôi hoặc đọc ngược đều giống nhau, ví dụ các số: 17671, 171... Bạn hãy tìm xem có tất cả bao nhiêu số có hai chữ số mà bình phương của chúng là số Palindrome có ba chữ số (một số có hai chữ số, ba chữ số... thì chữ số đầu tiên phải khác 0). Chú ý: Bình phương của một số là tích của số đó với chính nó. 34. Chia lưới ô hình chữ nhật Cho một lưới hình chữ nhật kích thước 5 x 10 ô. Với các số đã cho trên các ô bạn hãy chia lưới hình chữ nhật này ra thành 7 phần sao cho các phần đều có tổng bằng nhau. 35. Xoá bớt các chữ số Cho một dãy gồm toàn các chữ số: 865258964125278632545. Bạn hãy xoá khỏi dãy một số chữ số sao cho cuối cùng còn lại, theo đúng thứ tự trong dãy, là một dãy giảm dần và là một số lớn nhất. 36. Giải phép toán Em hãy cho biết giá trị số của các chữ cái trong phép toán sau đây? 37. Biển đăng kí xe máy Biển đăng kí xe máy của Tùng là một số chính phương có 4 chữ số. Biết rằng chữ số hàng trăm, hàng nghìn, hàng chục, hàng đơn vị làm thành 4 số tự nhiên liên tiếp tăng dần. Tìm số biển đăng ký đó? 38. Số nào vậy? Tích của 2 số có hai chữ số chia hết cho 121 và là một số có 4 chữ số được viết bằng 2 chữ số, mỗi chữ số được lặp lại 2 lần. Vậy 2 số đó là những số nào vậy? Ví dụ: 44*77 = 3388; 39. Số kỳ lạ Xét số có hai chữ số 45. Bình phương số đó lên (45 x 45)= 2025 Chia kết quả thành 2 phần 20 và 25 Cộng hai phần đó lại (20+25)=45 Đây chính là số đã xét ban đầu. Bạn hãy tìm số có hai chữ số khác có cùng tính chất như trên?
  7. 7. 40. Điền số Các con số được sắp xếp trong hình tròn bên và nó tuân theo một quy luật nào đó. Bạn hãy thay dấu (?) bằng một con số và chỉ ra quy luật đó? 41. Mừng tuổi Mùng 1 tết, Bố Hoa mừng tuổi cho 9 chị em Hoa. Đứa thứ nhất được 1 đồng và 1/10 số tiền còn lại, đứa thứ 2 được 2 đồng và 1/10 số tiền còn lại,.. ,đứa thứ 8 được 8 đồng và 1/10 số tiền còn lại, còn lại là số tiền mừng tuổi của đứa thứ 9. Cả 9 đứa đều nhận được số tiền như nhau. Hỏi số tiền bố đã mừng tuổi cho chị em Hoa là bao nhiêu? 42. Hãy giúp Hoàng tử Ivan Trên đường đi cứu nàng công chúa Êlêna xinh đẹp, hoàng tử Ivan phải đi qua một hòn núi có một vị hung thần canh giữ. Vị thần nói: ″Ta sẽ nghĩ 3 số bất kỳ a,b,c trong các số từ 1 đến 9. Hãy nói cho ta 3 số tự nhiên x,y,z bất kỳ trong các số từ 1 đến 100. Khi đó ta sẽ nói cho ngươi tổng ax+by+cz. Hãy đoán xem, ta đã nghĩ 3 số nào. Nếu không đoán được, ta sẽ chém đầu ngươi. Nếu đoán đúng ta sẽ cho ngươi đi qua ″. Hoàng tử rất lo lắng. Em có giúp Hoàng tử được không? 43. Qua sông Có 5 người gồm 3 người lớn và 2 trẻ em muốn qua sông. Trên sông chỉ có một con thuyền và thuyền này chỉ chở được một người lớn hoặc 2 trẻ em. Em hãy cho biết bằng cách nào họ có thể qua sông biết rằng cả người lớn và trẻ em đều biết chèo thuyền. Tính tổng quãng đường con thuyền đã đi nếu khoảng cách giữa hai bờ sông là 100m 44. Những đồng tiền vàng Bốn anh em chia nhau 45 đồng tiền vàng. Nếu cho người thứ nhất thêm 2 đồng, bớt đi của người thứ hai 2 đồng, tăng gấp đôi số tiền của người thứ 3 và giảm một nửa của người thứ 4 thì bốn anh em có số tiền bằng nhau. Hỏi mỗi người có bao nhiêu tiền?. 45. Ông thợ cắt tóc Ba người đàn ông vào hiệu cắt tóc. Sau khi cắt xong cho người đàn ông đầu tiên, ông thợ nói: ″Hãy nhìn vào ngăn kéo, đặt vào đó số tiền đúng như số tiền có trong ngăn, và lấy 2 đồng tiền trả lại″. Ông thợ nói tương tự như vậy với người thứ hai và người thứ ba. Sau khi cả 3 người khách đã đi về, ông thợ cắt tóc phát hiện ra rằng trong ngăn kéo không còn một đồng tiển nào cả. Hỏi trước khi người khách đầu tiên trả tiền thì trong ngăn kéo có bao nhiêu tiền? 46. Những giỏ táo Một người phụ nữ mang 5 giỏ táo đỏ và trắng ra chợ bán. Trong mỗi giỏ có theo thứ tự là 20, 25, 30,35, 40 quả táo. Trong mỗi giỏ chỉ có hoặc toàn táo đỏ, hoặc toàn táo trắng. Sau khi bán hết một giỏ táo, người phụ nữ thấy rằng số táo đỏ còn lại ít hơn số táo trắng 2 lấn. Hỏi còn lại bao nhiêu quả táo đỏ? 47. Người nông dân và những quả táo Một người nông dân đến gặp đức vua và nói: ″Xin đức vua ban cho tôi 1 quả táo trong vườn Thượng uyển của ngài″. Nhà vua đồng ý. Người nông dân đi đến vườn và thấy muốn vào vườn phải lần lượt qua 3 cổng gác và ở mỗi cổng đều có một người lính canh. Người nông dân tiến đến người lính canh thứ nhất và nói:
  8. 8. ″Đức vua cho tôi lấy một quả táo ở trong vườn″ ″Được, anh hái đi, nhưng khi đi ra phải đưa cho tôi một nửa số táo anh hái và thêm một quả nữa″, người lính canh trả lời. Hai người lính canh kia cũng nói như vậy với người nông dân. Hỏi người nông dân phải hái bao nhiêu quả táo để khi ra khỏi vườn và đưa cho những người lính canh số táo đúng như họ yêu cầu, anh ta còn lại một quả? 48. Tuổi cha và con Hai người đàn ông gặp nhau trên đường, một người hỏi ″Cậu đi đâu đấy″? − Mình đến trường mẫu giáo đón con, người kia trả lời − Cậu có mấy con và các con cậu mấy tuổi? − Mình có hai đứa. Tuổi của mình gấp 4 lần tuổi đứa lớn và gấp 7 lần tuổi đứa nhỏ, người bạn trả lời. Bạn hãy cho biết người thứ hai và các con anh ta bao nhiêu tuổi? 49. Tuổi của hai anh em Các em nhỏ bắt đầu đi học khi được 6 tuổi (tính theo năm âm lịch). Sơn học ở lớp mà số của lớp bằng tuổi của em Dũng. Hỏi khi anh Sơn học xong phổ thông (hết lớp 12) thì em Dũng học xong lớp mấy? 50. Người bạn cũ Gặp lại người bạn cũ đã có hai đứa con, tôi hỏi tuổi ba mẹ con. Là một nhà toán học, bạn tôi trả lời rằng tích của tuổi bạn tôi với tuổi hai đứa nhỏ là 2.450. Sau khi suy nghĩ một lát, tôi nói "Điều bạn nói đưa ra quá nhiều khả năng. Thế tổng tuổi của ba mẹ con là bao nhiêu?" "Bằng số tuổi của bạn" bạn tôi trả lời. Điều đó vẫn khiến tôi phải lựa chọn nhưng quan sát kỹ tôi thấy hai đứa nhỏ không thể là anh em sinh đôi và tôi đã tìm ra câu trả lời. Hỏi tuổi của bạn tôi là bao nhiêu? Biết rằng tôi năm nay 64 tuổi. 51. Rán bánh Một cái chảo có thể rán 6 miếng bánh mì. Để rán 1 mặt của mỗi miếng bánh cần 30 giây. Hỏi thời gian ít nhất cần để rán 9 miếng bánh, 15 miếng bánh, 33 miếng bánh là bao nhiêu. 52. Chia đất Một người cha có 4 đứa con trai. Ông ta có 1 mảnh vườn hình vuông và ông để lại cho mình 1 phần 4 mảnh vườn như hình vẽ. Ông hứa sẽ cho 4 đứa con phần đất còn lại nếu họ biết cách chia đất thành 4 phần bằng nhau về diện tích và hình dáng. Những người con phải chia như thế nào để được hưởng đất? 53. Từ nhà tới trường Tuấn đi từ nhà tới trường hết 20 phút. Có một lần đang đi trên đường, Tuấn chợt nhớ rằng mình để quên bút ở nhà. Tuấn biết rằng nếu cứ tiếp tục đi đến trường với vận tốc đang đi thì sẽ đến sớm 8 phút trước khi có trống bắt đầu vào lớp, còn nếu quay về nhà lấy bút vẫn với vận tốc ấy,thì sẽ bị muộn giờ 10 phút. Hỏi Tuấn đã đi được bao nhiêu phần quãng đường. 54. Cân cặp H ai học sinh Tuấn và An nhìn thấy một cái cân và lần lượt đặt cặp của mình lên cân. Cân chỉ ra rằng 1 cặp nặng 3 kg, cặp kia nặng 2kg. Sau đó 2 cậu bé đặt cả hai cặp lên cân thì thấy cân chỉ 6kg. - Sao lại thế được − An hỏi bạn − Chẳng lẽ 3 cộng 2 bằng 6.
  9. 9. - Cậu không thấy là kim trên mặt đĩa cân hơi bị lệch hay sao, Tuấn trả lời. Vậy thực tế cặp của các bạn cân nặng bao nhiêu kg? 55. Đàn gia súc Một người chăn gia súc chăn 100 con vật và anh ta nhận được tiền công là 200 đồng. Chăn một con trâu anh ta nhận được 20 đồng, chăn một con bò anh ta nhận được 10 đồng, chăn một con nghé anh ta nhận được 1 đồng. Hỏi trong đàn gia súc, mỗi loại có bao nhiêu con? 56. Những qủa cam trong giỏ Có 3 cái giỏ, một màu nâu, một màu đỏ và một màu hồng, chứa tất cả 10 quả trứng. Trứng trong giỏ màu nâu nhiều hơn 1 quả so với trong giỏ màu đỏ Trứng trong giỏ màu đỏ ít hơn 3 quả so với giỏ màu hồng. Hỏi có bao nhiêu quả trứng trong mỗi giỏ? 57. Các học sinh trong một lớp học Một lớp học gồm 30 học sinh, các học sinh được đánh số từ 1 đến 30. Đây là hình ảnh một vài học sinh của lớp: Thầy giáo của họ dùng 6 chiếc ghế xếp thành một vòng tròn và xếp các học sinh quanh vòng tròn theo cách sau: Học sinh mang số 1 đứng sau chiếc ghế thứ nhất, học sinh mang số 2 đứng sau chiếc ghế thứ 2, học sinh mang số 3 đứng sau ghế thứ 3, cứ tiếp tục như vậy cho tới học sinh mang số 6. Học sinh mang số 7 sẽ được xếp đứng sau học sinh mang số 1, học sinh mang số 8 xếp đứng sau học sinh mang số 2, vv…Các học sinh còn lại tiếp tục được xếp theo cách này cho đến khi tất cả các học sinh trong lớp hoặc là đứng sau ghế hoặc đứng sau một học sinh khác. Bạn hãy cho biết: - Có bao nhiêu học sinh đứng sau mỗi chiếc ghế? - Những học sinh nào đứng sau học sinh mang số 3? 58. Gà và Thỏ Những chú gà và thỏ đang dạo ngoài sân. Người ta đếm được tất cả 700 cái đầu và 1800 cái chân. Bạn hãy cho biết có bao nhiêu gà, bao nhiêu thỏ? 59. Những đứa trẻ trong gia đình John Smith Vợ chồng John Smith có 4 người con, 2 con trai tên là Tom và Ben, 2 con gái tên là Kate và Sally. Tom lớn hơn Ben 2 tuổi. Tổng tuổi của 2 con gái bằng tổng tuổi của 2 con trai. Kate gấp đôi tuổi của Sally. Bạn hãy cho biết tuổi của 4 đứa trẻ? Biết rằng một năm trước đây tuổi của Tom gấp đôi tuổi của Sally. 60. Cửa hàng bán kẹo Sau khi tan học Judy, Kenny, Liam, Mandy và Nathan cùng vào một cửa hàng bán kẹo. Chúng xem tất cả các loại kẹo có giá dưới 50p. Gồm có choco bar, kẹo chew, bánh trứng và kẹo mút. Mỗi đứa trẻ có một đô la, chúng không cần thiết mua hết số tiền của mình. Judy mua một choco bar, một bánh trứng, một kẹo chew hết 61p. Kenny mua một choco bar, một bánh trứng, một kẹo mút còn lại 46p. Liam mua 3 kẹo mút hết 84p. Mandy mua một bánh trứng, một kẹo mút, một kẹo chew còn lại 20p.
  10. 10. Nathan mua mỗi loại một cái. Bạn hãy cho biết Nathan còn lại bao nhiêu tiền. Chú ý: 1 đô la =100p 61. Xếp hàng chào cờ Trong buổi chào cờ, các học sinh lớp 7 và lớp 8 đứng thành 2 hàng theo khối của mình. Đứng trước mỗi học sinh lớp 8 là một học sinh lớp 7 có chiều cao thấp hơn. Hãy chứng minh rằng, nếu hai khối học sinh lớp 7 và lớp 8 xếp thành hàng (theo từng khối) theo chiều cao tăng dần, thì mỗi học sinh lớp 8 vẫn đứng sau một học sinh lớp 7 thấp hơn.

×