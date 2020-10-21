Successfully reported this slideshow.
LED bulbs are the smartest choice and save the consumer sector from being misled and wasteful expenditure. One of the main reasons for preferring LED light is, they are highly economical in terms of initial cost and estimated annual energy consumption as compared to incandescent and CFL bulbs.
OUR PRODUCTS
HUMYRA 3-WATT LED BULB
HUMYRA 5-WATT LED BULB
HUMYRA 7-WATT LED BULB
HUMYRA 9-WATT LED BULB
HUMYRA 12-WATT LED BULB
HUMYRA 15-WATT LED BULB
HUMYRA 18-WATT LED BULB

  1. 1. PREMIUM RANGE OF HULED HITECH LED BULBS AND THEIR BENEFITS LED BY INNOVATION
  2. 2. LED BULBS LED bulbs are the smartest choice and save the consumer sector from being misled and wasteful expenditure. One of the main reasons for preferring LED light is, they are highly economical in terms of initial cost and estimated annual energy consumption as compared to incandescent and CFL bulbs.
  3. 3. OUR PRODUCTS • HUMYRA 3-WATT LED BULB • HUMYRA 5-WATT LED BULB • HUMYRA 7-WATT LED BULB • HUMYRA 9-WATT LED BULB • HUMYRA 12-WATT LED BULB • HUMYRA 15-WATT LED BULB • HUMYRA 18-WATT LED BULB
  4. 4. BENEFITS 1. LONG LASTING LIFE 2. ECO-FRIENDLY 3. LESS ENERGY CONSUMPTION 4. ECONOMIC COST-BENEFIT 5. SAFETY AND TRUST 6. MAXIMUM LUMENS OF LIGHT 7. ELEGANT AND SLEEK DESIGN WITH HIGH SURFACE AREA
  5. 5. LONG LASTING LIFE LED bulbs offer a longer lifespan, the lifespan is almost 20 times more than incandescent lights and 3.33 times more than CFL bulbs accompanied with a minimum 2 years warranty period.
  6. 6. ECO-FRIENDLY LED bulbs are eco-friendly as they are recyclable and emit less greenhouse gases as compared to other types of bulbs. There is a difference of about 0.36 metric tons of carbon dioxide emitted by a normal light and an LED light and they do not contain substances like mercury.
  7. 7. LESS ENERGY CONSUMPTION LED Bulbs use approximately 50 to 60% of less energy as compared to conventional lights showing a vast difference, leading to significant savings in terms of initial cost and estimated annual energy consumption.
  8. 8. ECONOMIC COST-BENEFIT LED bulbs are not only eco friendly but also pocket friendly as they cost lower than CFL bulbs and also have a longer lifespan. An average consumer spends INR 630, 470, and 300 on incandescent, CFL, and LED lighting products annually, assuming the light being used for 8 hours a day, indicating a difference in the expenditure incurred.
  9. 9. SAFETY AND TRUST LED Bulbs come with improved safety and increased trust as there are minimal chances of a power failure or an electrical shock as compared to other lighting products
  10. 10. MAXIMUM LUMENS OF LIGHT Lumen is the unit that represents the amount of light emitted per second. It is the unit that measures how bright a lighted bulb or integrated LED lighting fixture is. When comparing to an 18-Watt incandescent and CFL bulb, an 18-Watt LED bulb emits 1800 lumens of light as compared to 270 and 900 Lumens.
  11. 11. ELEGANT AND SLEEK DESIGN WITH HIGH SURFACE AREA These bulbs are designed in an elegant and sleek design with unique edge-lit technology for uniform light transmission. They also have a unique heat sink design for quick heat dissipation as per the Indian Weather Condition. They also have an Aluminum body with an SMD design with the latest technology.
