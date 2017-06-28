Hitachi ID Access Certifier

1 HiAC Managing the User Lifecycle Across On-Premises and Cloud-Hosted Applications Periodic review and cleanup of securit...
  1. 1. 1 HiAC Managing the User Lifecycle Across On-Premises and Cloud-Hosted Applications Periodic review and cleanup of security entitlements. 2 Agenda • Hitachi ID corporate overview. • Hitachi ID Suite overview. • The regulatory environment. • The HiAC solution. © 2016 Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. 1
  2. 2. Slide Presentation 3 Hitachi ID corporate overview Hitachi ID delivers access governance and identity administration solutions to organizations globally. Hitachi ID solutions are used by Fortune 500 companies to secure access to systems in the enterprise and in the cloud. • Founded as M-Tech in 1992. • A division of Hitachi, Ltd. since 2008. • Over 1200 customers. • More than 14M+ licensed users. • Ofﬁces in North America, Europe and APAC. • Global partner network. © 2016 Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. 2
  3. 3. Slide Presentation 4 Representative customers 5 Hitachi ID Suite © 2016 Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. 3
  4. 4. Slide Presentation 6 Regulatory environment Legislation requiring effective corporate governance and privacy protection impacts organizations world-wide. Sarbanes-Oxley Requires that publicly traded companies comply with the proper reporting of ﬁnancial information and control access to this information. SAS 70 Allows service organizations to disclose their control activities and processes to their customers and their customers’ auditors in a uniform reporting format. HIPAA The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996. 21CFR11 Electronic signature and system protection regulations by the FDA. GLB Applies to ﬁnancial institutions and securities ﬁrms, aimed at protecting the privacy of customer data. PIPEDA The Canadian Personal Information Protection and Electronics Document Act. 2002/58/EC European Union Privacy Protection Directive. These regulations call for better internal controls and a policy of least-privilege. 7 IAM is linked to regulations • Many regulations, in many jurisdictions, call for internal controls: – This implies effective AAA: Authentication, Authorization and Audit. • Every system already has AAA. – The weakness is bad user/access data. • The missing link is business process: – Appropriate access rights. – Timely access termination. – Effective authentication. • Identity and access management process and technology are needed to bridge the gap between business requirements and AAA infrastructure. © 2016 Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. 4
  5. 5. Slide Presentation 8 Compliance architecture Shared architecture to meet regulatory requirements: • Externalize administration and governance of identities and entitlements. • User-centric, not application-centric processes. Authentication Authorization Audit Infrastructure • Password management. • Federation. • Multi-factor login. • Privileged access management. • Automatic deactivation. • SoD policy enforcement. • Request forms, approvals workﬂow. • ID mapping. • Access certiﬁcation, remediation. • Analytics reports. • Perimeter defense. • Anti-malware. • DLP. • SIEM. 9 Users accumulate access rights Over time, users change roles/responsibilities: With each transition, users accumulate entitlements: • Users change jobs, departments and locations. • There are many users, each with access to many systems. • From what? There is no record of every right a user had before, so old rights are not removed. • To what? Without a role model, it is impossible to say which of a user’s old rights should stay and which should go. • When? A reassigned user may back up his replacement for a while, so must retain old rights for an undeﬁned period of time. © 2016 Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. 5
  6. 6. Slide Presentation 10 Access certiﬁcation HiAC automates periodic review and cleanup of entitlements: • Leverages org-chart data. • Delegates access review, cleanup and certiﬁcation to managers. • Automated e-mail reminders to managers and other stake-holders. • Stake-holders review entitlements on a web form. • Entitlements are either certiﬁed or ﬂagged for removal. • Stake-holders must sign off on completed reviews. 11 HiAC features HiAC automates periodic review and cleanup of user entitlements: • Capture: – Auto-discovery creates a clear picture of the actual state of user entitlements across the enterprise. • Leverage org-chart: – Management relationships can be used to structure a certiﬁcation round. Allows delegation of access review, cleanup and certiﬁcation to managers. • Notify: – Automated e-mail reminders to managers, app owners and other stake-holders. • Certify: – Entitlements are either certiﬁed or ﬂagged for removal. • Sign off: – Stake-holders must sign off on completed reviews. • Action: – Upon approval (if required), the offending entitlements are automatically removed and the user is brought back into compliance. • Report: – Full reports to satisfy audit requests are available. © 2016 Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. 6
  7. 7. Slide Presentation 12 Accountability Up the Org Chart • Managers cannot sign off until all subordinate managers have signed off. – Creates a chain of accountability, ﬂowing up the org-chart. • Managers are blocked from sign-off until their subordinate managers ﬁnish their own reviews. – Creates downward pressure throughout the organization to complete the review process. – Effective, low cost manager motivation. 13 Unique capabilities of HiAC Executive Assurance When the CEO or CFO signs off, they are assured that the process has been completed globally. They can then attest to this aspect of internal controls in a SOX compliance statement. Proactive Managers are automatically asked to review the rights of their subordinates. Non-response triggers reminders and escalation. Full coverage Management pressure down the org-chart ensures that the process is actually completed globally. Rapid deployment The only requirement is org-chart data. No role deﬁnition or user classiﬁcation. 14 Summary HiAC gives CFOs and CEOs assurance of compliance with privacy and governance regulations: • Internal controls require clean data about users. • Improve security by ﬁnding and removing orphan and dormant accounts. • Eliminate unneeded login IDs and security rights left over after users changed jobs. • Actively engage all managers in a periodic review process. • Motivate managers to complete the process. • This is accomplished quickly, without resorting to role engineering. Learn more at Hitachi-ID.com. ... or ... E-mail access-certiﬁer@Hitachi-ID.com www.Hitachi-ID.com 500, 1401 - 1 Street SE, Calgary AB Canada T2G 2J3 Tel: 1.403.233.0740 Fax: 1.403.233.0725 E-Mail: sales@Hitachi-ID.com Date: July 20, 2016 File: PRCS:pres

