Industrial heritage combined

INDUSTRIAL HERITAGE WEBINAR ONE – 15 JULY Shane Gould - Head of Industrial Heritage Strategy
Who’s here?
Image: English Heritage Trust
What do you know about the industrial heritage?
Four Themes Nine Issues Extractive Industries Protection Processing & Manufacture Planning & Conservation Public Utilities...
Issue Two – Planning & Conservation
Issue Three - Reuse
Issue Three - Reuse https://historicengland.org.uk /get-involved/protect/mills-of- the-north/
Issue Five – Industrial Sites Preserved as Heritage Attractions Region Numberof Members Hosts to Date NextMeetings WestMid...
Issue Six – Heritage @ Risk https://historicengland.org.uk/get -involved/visit/shrewsbury-flax- mill/
Issue Seven - Knowledge & Skills
Issue Eight - Research
HELM Industrial Heritage Part 1:  Norman Redhead  Heritage Management Director (Archaeology)  Greater Manchester Archae...
Historic Environment Records Plot of sites entered on the Greater Manchester Historic Environment Record. Industrial sites...
Identifying industrial heritage sites Stockport HER enhancement survey industrial heritage (2005): • 30 hat works (18 left...
Large scale development in Castlefield, Manchester, next to the historic Bridgewater Canal Basin The impact of new develop...
Recording Industrial Heritage through the Planning Process Grade 2 listed Wallsuches Bleach Works, Horwich, residential co...
NPPF: Archaeology planning process • Early consultation to identify constraints • GMAAS respond to LPA following direct co...
What might be required… • Desk-Based Assessment • Building Assessment • Evaluation • Area Excavation • Building Recording ...
Planning Conditions Excavation of Ashbury’s Rail Carriage and Iron Foundry site in Gorton, funded by Network Rail through ...
Legacy of industrial archaeological investigatons Trencherfield listed textile mill, Wigan 1820s dyeworks, Adelphi Street,...
43. Public engagement Where appropriate, local planning authorities and the developer are advised to consider the benefits...
Public open days and displays Co-op HQ site excavation, Angels Meadow, Manchester Salford’s Early Past exhibition, Salford...
Chapel Wharf Apartment, Salford Development Phase 3 impacting on site of Salford Twist Mill No.3, built c1800 and one of w...
Greater Manchester’s Past Revealed Series Popular publications relating to industrial heritage https://diggreatermancheste...
Worsley Delph, Salford – restoration of scheduled site of the Duke of Bridgewater’s canal basin (1761) and associated coal...
Industrial sites, Heritage at Risk and listed building enforcement  Dr Joanne O’Hara  Heritage at Risk Specialist  J.Oh...
How did we get here?  Consented schemes historically, commercial and public sector schemes fallen through leaving these s...
Statutory Powers  S215- Amenity Order (TCP Act)  S54 -UrgentWorks Notice (LBA)  S55 – Recovery of Expenses of works und...
Internal Relationships  Established a cross organisation working group: legal, planning, enforcement, procurement, commer...
External Relationship Building  Developed close relationship with Historic England regional HAR team;  HE specialist dep...
This is the slide presentation for the Historic England webinar 'Industrial heritage - Part 1'.

  1. 1. INDUSTRIAL HERITAGE WEBINAR ONE – 15 JULY Shane Gould - Head of Industrial Heritage Strategy
  2. 2. Who’s here?
  3. 3. Image: English Heritage Trust
  4. 4. What do you know about the industrial heritage?
  5. 5. Four Themes Nine Issues Extractive Industries Protection Processing & Manufacture Planning & Conservation Public Utilities & Telecommunications Reuse Transport Charitable Trusts / Social Enterprises Industrial Heritage Sites Preserved as Visitor Attractions Heritage @ Risk Knowledge and Skills Research Engagement & Participation Overarching Strategy
  6. 6. Issue Two – Planning & Conservation
  7. 7. Issue Two – Planning & Conservation
  8. 8. Issue Three - Reuse
  9. 9. Issue Three - Reuse https://historicengland.org.uk /get-involved/protect/mills-of- the-north/
  10. 10. Issue Five – Industrial Sites Preserved as Heritage Attractions Region Numberof Members Hosts to Date NextMeetings WestMidlands 66representing 49organisations Birmingham Museums Trust Coffin Works EtruriaMuseum - 8October Middleport Pottery - 2020 North East 66representing 49organisations North East Land, Sea&AirMuseum Land of Oak &Iron National Museum of the Royal Navy - Spring South West 57representing 44organisations Museum of Bath at Work Westonzoyland Pumping Station - Spring Cornwall & Devon 44representing 35organisations King Edward Mine Museum SS Freshspring - 18September London 35representing 27organisations Crossness Engines House Mill - TBC North West 53representing 40organisations National Waterways Museum British Commercial Vehicles Museum - Spring South East 50representing 35organisations Amberley Museum National Museum of the Royal Navy - 8November EastMidlands TBC Nottingham Industrial Museum - inaugural Yorkshire TBC Leeds Industrial Museum - inaugural Eastof England TBC Burwell Museum & Windmill - inaugural https://industrialheritagenetworks.com/ https://industrialheritagesupport.com/
  11. 11. Issue Six – Heritage @ Risk https://historicengland.org.uk/get -involved/visit/shrewsbury-flax- mill/
  12. 12. Issue Seven - Knowledge & Skills
  13. 13. Issue Eight - Research
  14. 14. HELM Industrial Heritage Part 1:  Norman Redhead  Heritage Management Director (Archaeology)  Greater Manchester Archaeological Advisory Service The work of a local authority archaeological officer in the identification, assessment and recording of industrial heritage sites through the planning process, as well as an assessment of public benefit regarding such sites Historic textile mills on the Ashton Canal, east Manchester https://www.algao.org.uk/
  15. 15. Historic Environment Records Plot of sites entered on the Greater Manchester Historic Environment Record. Industrial sites/structures on HER are a material consideration in the planning process – this often provides only measure of protection/recognition. Only 6 scheduled industrial monuments in GM.
  16. 16. Identifying industrial heritage sites Stockport HER enhancement survey industrial heritage (2005): • 30 hat works (18 left) • 22 silk mills (3 left) • 93 cotton mills (25 left) • 23 cotton weaving mills (10 left) • 11 dye works (5 left) • 11 bleach works (4 left) • 4 print works (1 left) • 4 woollen mills (2 left) • 15 engineering works (8 left) • 14 weaver’s cottages (9 left) • 3 tram depots (all gone) • 5 gas works (1 left) • 11 water wheels • 7 coal mines • 5 lime kilns Grey literature reports – entered on HERs Thematic Surveys HER Enhancement Surveys https://archaeologydataservice.ac.uk/arc hives/view/gmanchester_hlc_2012 Historic Landscape Characterisation
  17. 17. Large scale development in Castlefield, Manchester, next to the historic Bridgewater Canal Basin The impact of new development
  18. 18. Recording Industrial Heritage through the Planning Process Grade 2 listed Wallsuches Bleach Works, Horwich, residential conversion following and informed by historic building survey and archaeological excavation Archaeological recording and preservation of swing bridge site at Hulme Locks, Manchester Excavating c 1800 back-to-back cellar dwellings, Bridgefield St, Stockport Excavation of site of Bradford Iron Works through planning condition • Key policy is NPPF Paragraph 189 • Focus on early identification of heritage assets, understanding and protecting their significance • Preservation either in situ or by record, dependent on significance, and secured by planning conditions
  19. 19. NPPF: Archaeology planning process • Early consultation to identify constraints • GMAAS respond to LPA following direct consultation • GMAAS identifies sensitive applications and provide advice to LPA • Offer recommendations and advice on conditions • Production of brief covering the work to be undertaken • Agreement of Written Scheme of Investigation • Monitor and liaise • Advise on progress, quality of reports and discharge of any condition
  20. 20. What might be required… • Desk-Based Assessment • Building Assessment • Evaluation • Area Excavation • Building Recording • Watching Brief • Programme of Archaeological Work • Public Information Desk based Assessment for large urban regeneration site at Hopes Carr in Stockport Metrolink East extension Manchester Pollard Street Mill excavation Cross Street Chapel graveyard excavation ahead of new Metrolink line in Manchester Dale Street canal warehouse, Piccadilly, Manchester – archaeological survey before conversion
  21. 21. Planning Conditions Excavation of Ashbury’s Rail Carriage and Iron Foundry site in Gorton, funded by Network Rail through archaeological planning condition Grade 2 listed Brownsfield Mill, Ancoats – subject to extensive survey to inform planning application, with condition for further recording as part of development works No development shall take place until the applicant or their agents or successors in title has secured the implementation of a programme of archaeological works. The works are to be undertaken in accordance with Written Schemes of Investigation (WSI) submitted to and approved in writing by the Local Planning Authority. The WSIs shall cover the following: 1. A phased programme and methodology of investigation and recording to include: - a Historic England Level 1/2/3/4 historic building survey - archaeological evaluation through trial trenching - informed by the above, more detailed targeted excavation and historic research (subject of a new WSI) 2. A programme for post investigation assessment to include: - analysis of the site investigation records and finds - production of a final report on the significance of the archaeological and historical interest represented. 3. Dissemination of the results commensurate with their significance. 4. Provision for archive deposition of the report and records of the site investigation. 5. Nomination of a competent person or persons/organisation to undertake the works set out within the approved WSI. Reason: In accordance with NPPF Section 16, Paragraph 199 - To record and advance understanding of heritage assets impacted on by the development and to make information about the archaeological heritage interest publicly accessible.
  22. 22. Legacy of industrial archaeological investigatons Trencherfield listed textile mill, Wigan 1820s dyeworks, Adelphi Street, Salford Petrie’s 1820s iron works, Rochdale Late 18th century workers’ housing, Angels Meadow,Manchester Mid-19th century glass furnace, Ancoats, Manchester 18th/19th century burials Cross Street, Manchester 19th century colliery, Gin Pit, Wigan 1790 reform prison, New Bailey, Salford 19th century railway turntable over 18th canal warehouse basement, Piccadilly, Manchester
  23. 23. 43. Public engagement Where appropriate, local planning authorities and the developer are advised to consider the benefits of making the investigative works open to and interpreted for the public and to include that as part of the WSI. The results can contribute to a deeper sense of place, ownership and community identity. Promoting understanding will increase active protection for the historic environment. National Planning Policy Framework Section 16, Paragraph 199: To record and advance understanding of heritage assets impacted on by the development and to make information about the heritage interest publicly accessible. Public Engagement Manchester Region Industrial Archaeology Society members at Ashbury’s Rail Carriage and Iron Foundry excavation
  24. 24. Public open days and displays Co-op HQ site excavation, Angels Meadow, Manchester Salford’s Early Past exhibition, Salford Central Railway Station opened by Mayor of Salford
  25. 25. Chapel Wharf Apartment, Salford Development Phase 3 impacting on site of Salford Twist Mill No.3, built c1800 and one of world’s first mills to use cast iron framing, steam heating and gas lighting Will include heritage displays along Clowes Street (incl. sculpture from cast iron framework recovered from excavation) and free booklet, informed by planning led archaeological investigations and secured by condition Aerial view of excavation of Arkwright’s Shudehill Mill, Manchester – built c 1783 and one world’s first steam powered cotton mills Impacted by NOMA regeneration scheme. Innovative heritage displays within public realm and linked to website being prepared and secured through dedicated planning condition and approved design brief. Includes a popular booklet and academic monograph Commemorative displays of heritage in the public realm Previous publication for Murray’s Mills
  26. 26. Greater Manchester’s Past Revealed Series Popular publications relating to industrial heritage https://diggreatermanchester.wordpress.com/publications
  27. 27. Worsley Delph, Salford – restoration of scheduled site of the Duke of Bridgewater’s canal basin (1761) and associated coal mine tunnel portals Thank you for listening! Contact: gmaas@salford.ac.uk
  28. 28. Industrial sites, Heritage at Risk and listed building enforcement  Dr Joanne O’Hara  Heritage at Risk Specialist  J.Ohara@somersetwestandtaunton.gov.uk
  29. 29. How did we get here?  Consented schemes historically, commercial and public sector schemes fallen through leaving these sites in a poor and rapidly deteriorating condition;  Unauthorised works brought site to the attention of the LPA;  Historic England intervened and a project officer post was created to coordinate approach.
  30. 30. Statutory Powers  S215- Amenity Order (TCP Act)  S54 -UrgentWorks Notice (LBA)  S55 – Recovery of Expenses of works under S54 (LBA)  S48 – Repairs Notice (LBA)  Enforcement and Listed Building Enforcement Notices  Pursue relevant prosecutions  Building Control Powers
  31. 31. Internal Relationships  Established a cross organisation working group: legal, planning, enforcement, procurement, commercial, strategy;  Aligned with the Planning Department;  Regular meetings with Senior LeadershipTeam;  Regular Members Briefings for all Councillors;  Portfolio holder briefings for planning and assets;  Individual briefing for Heritage Champion and ongoing support
  32. 32. External Relationship Building  Developed close relationship with Historic England regional HAR team;  HE specialist departments including legal and economic development;  Close relationship with theTown council and local Councillors  Local Community Interest Group;  Other agencies, HSE, EA, Police, Fire Brigade;  Anyone else who would listen!

