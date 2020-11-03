Conservation: War memorials - part 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Technical Tuesday 2020 Conserving War Memorials Part 2
Technical Tuesday 2020 David Odgers Odgers Conservation Consultants Clara Willett Building Conservation & Geospatial Team,...
Technical Tuesday 2020 Technical Conservation Guidance and Research historicengland.org.uk/advice/technical-advice/ histor...
Technical Tuesday 2020 Overview 2 Materials 6 Q&A 3 Common issues & defects 4 Best practice 1 Assessment and survey 5 Main...
Technical Tuesday 2020 ‘War Memorials are the great blessing of the British. Culturally, they are their finest creation’ A...
Technical Tuesday 2020 1 Assessment and survey
Technical Tuesday 2020 • Material identification • Structural condition • Material condition including interaction between...
Technical Tuesday 2020 2 Materials
Technical Tuesday 2020 Ravenstone, Leicestershire – Weldon limestone Tiverton, Cheshire – sandstone Gildersome, Leeds – gr...
Technical Tuesday 2020 Bronze statuary, lettering and plaques Brass (interior use) Copper (electroform) Non-ferrous metals
Ferrous metals Steel e.g. military hardwareCast iron Cast iron (in this case, clad with copper)Cast and wrought iron
Technical Tuesday 2020 3 Common issues & defects
Technical Tuesday 2020
Technical Tuesday 2020
Technical Tuesday 2020
Technical Tuesday 2020
Technical Tuesday 2020 Natural patina of bronze (left) and active corrosion (right)
Technical Tuesday 2020 Ferrous fixings holding a bronze cross have failed, now stolen and lost Neglect, or implied neglect...
Technical Tuesday 2020 Porosity and patches (original casting flaw repairs) Cracks (original casting flaw) FAULTS AND DEFE...
Technical Tuesday 2020 4 Best conservation practice
Technical Tuesday 2020 • Interventions should aim to maximise the life expectancy of the memorial while retaining as much ...
Technical Tuesday 2020 Treatments can be classified under: • Stabilisation and structural repair • Cleaning • Biocide • Re...
Technical Tuesday 2020 • For stone memorials, instability will predominantly be due to ground movement. Emergency propping...
Technical Tuesday 2020 Cleaning Between 2008 and 2012, the Cenotaph was cleaned 8 times and during the 1990s, cleaning too...
Technical Tuesday 2020 Before cleaning: • Establish the type of soiling – biological, staining, pollution • Establish the ...
Technical Tuesday 2020 Cleaning Methods (Stone) • Avoid anything with high pressure • Methods involving water are generall...
Technical Tuesday 2020
Technical Tuesday 2020 Cleaning Methods (Metals) • Superheated water methods (e.g. DOFF/Thermatech) – removal of waxes, po...
Technical Tuesday 2020 Removal of paint using environmentally friendly paint stripper and super heated water
Technical Tuesday 2020 Biocides • Although biocides might be an alternative to regular cleaning, both HE and WMT do not ad...
Technical Tuesday 2020 Example of mitigation strategy
Technical Tuesday 2020 Repointing • Select appropriate mortar for location, exposure, appearance • Apply and finish mortar...
Technical Tuesday 2020 Dudley Zoo Repair
Technical Tuesday 2020 Protection (Stone)
Technical Tuesday 2020 Protection (Metals) Hot waxing over a naturally formed green patina Hot waxing allows the wax to be...
Technical Tuesday 2020 Protection (Metals) Pigmented wax
Technical Tuesday 2020 Protection (Metals) Chemical patination
Technical Tuesday 2020 Renewal – Improving legibility of inscriptions
Technical Tuesday 2020 Renewal (Stone)
Technical Tuesday 2020 Bootle war memorial - new gun strap, before and after patination and waxing Frequently vandalised a...
Technical Tuesday 2020 5 Maintenance • Regular inspection • Record keeping – Condition survey – Photographs • Programming ...
Technical Tuesday 2020 Technical Conservation Guidance and Research historicengland.org.uk/advice/technical-advice/ histor...
Technical Tuesday 2020 6 Q & A
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Conservation: War memorials - part 2

7 views

Published on

This is the slide presentation for the Historic England webinar 'Conservation: War memorials - part 2'.

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Conservation: War memorials - part 2

  1. 1. Technical Tuesday 2020 Conserving War Memorials Part 2
  2. 2. Technical Tuesday 2020 David Odgers Odgers Conservation Consultants Clara Willett Building Conservation & Geospatial Team, Historic England Rupert Harris Rupert Harris Conservation Ltd
  3. 3. Technical Tuesday 2020 Technical Conservation Guidance and Research historicengland.org.uk/advice/technical-advice/ historicengland.org.uk/advice/technical- advice/buildings/technical-conservation-guidance/
  4. 4. Technical Tuesday 2020 Overview 2 Materials 6 Q&A 3 Common issues & defects 4 Best practice 1 Assessment and survey 5 Maintenance
  5. 5. Technical Tuesday 2020 ‘War Memorials are the great blessing of the British. Culturally, they are their finest creation’ A A Gill ‘The Angry Island: Hunting the English’ (2004).
  6. 6. Technical Tuesday 2020 1 Assessment and survey
  7. 7. Technical Tuesday 2020 • Material identification • Structural condition • Material condition including interaction between materials • Environment and orientation • Establishing main causes of decay • Previous interventions (particularly cleaning) All of these are standard considerations for any historic monument but the understanding of heritage values and then the interpretation of significance is of particular importance with war memorials. These issues can be the dominant factor to consider when proposing treatments.
  8. 8. Technical Tuesday 2020 2 Materials
  9. 9. Technical Tuesday 2020 Ravenstone, Leicestershire – Weldon limestone Tiverton, Cheshire – sandstone Gildersome, Leeds – granite Cenotaph, London – Portland limestone
  10. 10. Technical Tuesday 2020 Bronze statuary, lettering and plaques Brass (interior use) Copper (electroform) Non-ferrous metals
  11. 11. Ferrous metals Steel e.g. military hardwareCast iron Cast iron (in this case, clad with copper)Cast and wrought iron
  12. 12. Technical Tuesday 2020 3 Common issues & defects
  13. 13. Technical Tuesday 2020
  14. 14. Technical Tuesday 2020
  15. 15. Technical Tuesday 2020
  16. 16. Technical Tuesday 2020
  17. 17. Technical Tuesday 2020 Natural patina of bronze (left) and active corrosion (right)
  18. 18. Technical Tuesday 2020 Ferrous fixings holding a bronze cross have failed, now stolen and lost Neglect, or implied neglect, encourages theft or vandalism Electroform plaques stolen and recovered (damaged)
  19. 19. Technical Tuesday 2020 Porosity and patches (original casting flaw repairs) Cracks (original casting flaw) FAULTS AND DEFECTS (metals) Rust staining
  20. 20. Technical Tuesday 2020 4 Best conservation practice
  21. 21. Technical Tuesday 2020 • Interventions should aim to maximise the life expectancy of the memorial while retaining as much of the original fabric • Any method should be the least interventive to achieve the desired aims • Interventions should not preclude repeated or other interventions in the future • Use only materials which have been demonstrated to be appropriate to the original fabric - usually the same or similar to the host material Conservation Principles
  22. 22. Technical Tuesday 2020 Treatments can be classified under: • Stabilisation and structural repair • Cleaning • Biocide • Repair and repointing • Protection • Renewal Any intervention must be accompanied by measures to mitigate the causes of decay
  23. 23. Technical Tuesday 2020 • For stone memorials, instability will predominantly be due to ground movement. Emergency propping may be required but advice of structural engineer should be sought • For metal sculpture, corroding armatures or fixings may lead to instability. Specialist advice must be sought Stabilisation & Structural Repair
  24. 24. Technical Tuesday 2020 Cleaning Between 2008 and 2012, the Cenotaph was cleaned 8 times and during the 1990s, cleaning took place at night every four weeks
  25. 25. Technical Tuesday 2020 Before cleaning: • Establish the type of soiling – biological, staining, pollution • Establish the need to clean –increased legibility of inscriptions, damage to surface, allowing for inspection And then carry out trials to find out the optimum method and to manage expectations ……
  26. 26. Technical Tuesday 2020 Cleaning Methods (Stone) • Avoid anything with high pressure • Methods involving water are generally preferred • Repeated cleaning can be very damaging to stone • Operatives must be experienced in use of the machinery/technique • Superheated water methods (e.g. DOFF/ Thermatech) generally acceptable but pressure, temperature and nozzle type must be appropriate • Dry steam (150°C) uses much less water and can be easier to see • Chemical poultices can be used for localised removal of staining/sulphation
  27. 27. Technical Tuesday 2020
  28. 28. Technical Tuesday 2020 Cleaning Methods (Metals) • Superheated water methods (e.g. DOFF/Thermatech) – removal of waxes, pollutants, paint, varnishes • Wet or dry air abrasives (e.g. Jos/TORC/micro abrasive machines) – removal of varnishes • Hand cleaning – bronze or stainless steel wool, abrasive pads, non ferrous wire brushes • Chemicals (acid or alkaline) – removal of localised iron or copper staining • Laser Cleaning – not generally suitable for corrosion removal, erratic results and costly
  29. 29. Technical Tuesday 2020 Removal of paint using environmentally friendly paint stripper and super heated water
  30. 30. Technical Tuesday 2020 Biocides • Although biocides might be an alternative to regular cleaning, both HE and WMT do not advocate their use on H&S and environmental grounds • There have been occasions (notably on CWGC headstones) where repeated application has led to staining • Research continues as to which biocides are effective; currently all biocides only show short-term benefit and will need regular re-application • Alternative mitigation strategies may be more appropriate March 2012 Feb 2013
  31. 31. Technical Tuesday 2020 Example of mitigation strategy
  32. 32. Technical Tuesday 2020 Repointing • Select appropriate mortar for location, exposure, appearance • Apply and finish mortars correctly using appropriate tools • Allow mortars to carbonate/hydrate in controlled conditions
  33. 33. Technical Tuesday 2020 Dudley Zoo Repair
  34. 34. Technical Tuesday 2020 Protection (Stone)
  35. 35. Technical Tuesday 2020 Protection (Metals) Hot waxing over a naturally formed green patina Hot waxing allows the wax to be absorbed into the porous patina layer
  36. 36. Technical Tuesday 2020 Protection (Metals) Pigmented wax
  37. 37. Technical Tuesday 2020 Protection (Metals) Chemical patination
  38. 38. Technical Tuesday 2020 Renewal – Improving legibility of inscriptions
  39. 39. Technical Tuesday 2020 Renewal (Stone)
  40. 40. Technical Tuesday 2020 Bootle war memorial - new gun strap, before and after patination and waxing Frequently vandalised and stolen bayonet replaced with removable bayonet, to be put in place only for ceremonies Renewal (Metals) Should always be based on sound historic research and using correct materials
  41. 41. Technical Tuesday 2020 5 Maintenance • Regular inspection • Record keeping – Condition survey – Photographs • Programming of practical intervention: – Removal of loose debris & vegetation – Cutting back overhanging foliage – Seeking specialist help
  42. 42. Technical Tuesday 2020 Technical Conservation Guidance and Research historicengland.org.uk/advice/technical-advice/ historicengland.org.uk/advice/technical- advice/buildings/technical-conservation-guidance/
  43. 43. Technical Tuesday 2020 6 Q & A

×