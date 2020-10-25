Sucre marseille

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Une industrie localisée dans un espace de rupture de charge. Le sucre à Marseille De 1857 à 2015
L’usine de sucre Saint-Louis au début du XXe siècle.
Le quai sucrier Silo à sucre Tapis roulantBateau
La raffinerie de sucre
Quai sucrier Raffinerie de sucre
Fonctionne avec les sous-produits du sucre
Raffinerie Autoroutes Chemin de fer Les localisations industrielles sont liées aux réseaux de transport
