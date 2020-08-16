Successfully reported this slideshow.
Des premiers hommes aux premières écritures
Les périodes de la préhistoire
L’évolution humaine
Toumai Trouvé au Tchad (Afrique) 7 millions d’années
Lucy Trouvée en Ethiopie (Afrique) 3,2 millions d’années
Homo Sapiens et Homo Neandertalensis Où et quand ont-il vécu en même temps ? Lequel est notre ancêtre ?
Les migrations d’Homo Sapiens
Les premiers outils
Outils du paléolithique
Agriculture et élevage : le néolithique
L’invention de l’écriture
Le croissant fertile : premières agricultures et premières écritures
Les scribes, professionnels de l’écriture.
L’alphabet apparaît en Phénicie vers — 1200 L’écriture devient accessible à tous. Alphabet grec Alphabet latin
Prehistoire
Prehistoire

Prehistoire

